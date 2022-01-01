Lollibop
398 Central Ave
Lawrence, NY 11559
Popular Items
Breakfast
The wake up (8am-11am)
2 eggs any style with 2 free toppings Side of hash browns Medium coffee 8:30-11am only
Israeli Breakfast
Eggs any style with 2 free toppings Toast Side of cream cheese, olives, guac , tuna and feta
Two eggs no toast/ no salad
Plain Jane
Breakfast Burrito
Ww or plain wrap with an omelette with choice of toppings and sauce
Classic
Egg and Cheese on a Croissant
Flourless Oatmeal Pancakes
sweet oatmeal pancakes with powdered sugar and side of maple syrup
Classic Pancakes
Classic pancakes with choice of chocolate chip, blueberries or plain
Bagel
Bagel w/Egg
Plain or ww bagel with an any style eggs inside
Tuna Bagel
Shakshuka
A spicy dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce and spices served with side of toast .
Pizza Bagel
Quesadilla
Salads
House salad
Kale, carrots, radish, cucumber and tomato with lemon vinaigrette
Summer Loving Salad
Arugula, spinach, mango, Green apple, craisins, cucumber, sunflower seed , radish, tomato , feta with a Citrus vinaigrette
Up-Town Beet Salad
Spinach, Cherry tomato, goat cheese , seeds, pickled onion, Balsamic vinaigrette
Tortilla Salad
Romaine , corn , cabbage, tomato, black beans , red onion Guacamole ontop Choice of Caesar or Jalapeño dressing In a baked tortilla bowl
The Bop Salad
Quinoa, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish guacamole, chickpeas, arugula With Citrus vinaigrette
Tuscan Tuna Salad
Arugula, radish, carrot, tomato, cucumber, canned mayo tuna with Caesar dressing
Kale Caesar Salad
Kale, home made croutons, carrots, roasted chickpeas, parmaesan cheese, Caesar dressing
Lolli Salad
Arugula , mango, pomegranate, avocado, cucumber, sunflower seed, radish, carrot, tomato, kohlrabi, lemon vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine, cucumber, pepper, tomatoes, green olives, onion, feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette
The Cobb salad
Romaine Cucumber Tomato Croutons Feta cheese Mozzarella cheese Sunflower seeds Onion Hard boiled egg Caesar dressing
Volcano salad
Mixed greens, Bean sprouts, feta, cherry tomato, croutons, sweet potato chips za’atar seasoning and balsamic dressing (contains sesame seeds)
Husbands Salad
Mixed greens, radish, carrot, corn, cucumber, tomato, chickpeas, avocado and grilled salmon with lemon vinaigrette
Asian Tuna Salad
Tuna with balsamic ginger dressing Mandarin oranges Avocado Cucumber Asian noodles tomato
The f factor approved salad
Kale Kohlrabi Peppers Cucumber Carrots Hemp seeds Chia seeds Grilled Cajun salmon Lemon vinaigrette
Create Your Own salad
Pound Israeli Salad
Rainbow Salad
MANGO, KOHLRABI, CUCUMBER, RED PEPPER, CABBAGE, TOMATO CILANTRO, JALAPENOS WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Mediterranean
Small Bites
Soup
Fried ravioli
5 pieces of fried cheese ravioli with a side of Marinara sauce
Mac and cheese balls
3 Mac and cheese ball with marinara sauce
Macho Nacho
Nachos topped with cheddar cheese, sliced Jalapeño, tomatoes , sour cream and guacamole Add beyond burger for $5 extra
Avocado Toast
One piece of Ww sourdough with guacamole, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, and radish
Side hash browns
Goat Cheese & Fig Crisps
Small sliced pieces of baguette with goat cheese, fig and honey drizzle
Fries
Truffle Fries
Baked fries with parmaesan cheese and truffle oil
Cajun fries
Sauce by the pound
Salad dressing by the pound
Pound tuna
Pound egg salad
Pound quinoa
Pound rice
Slice sourdough
Cajun spice
Guac and baguette chips
Side of guacamole with toasted pieces of baguette
Entrees
Salmon Rice Bowl
Yellow rice, avocado,kale, lemon wedge, cherry Tomatoes, Grilled salmon with teriyaki or Chimichurri sauce
Salmon Spinach Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa with Sauteed spinach and garlic and grilled salmon ontop
Penne Ala Vodka
Penne Alfredo
Mac and cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Taco Loco
3 soft tacos with yellow rice, salmon , mango and avocado
Fish Special
Choice of fish with two sides
Fish ‘n chips
Fried cod fish with chips and a side of home made tartar sauce
Stir fry
Asian stir fry
piece of grilled salmon
Cauliflower Gnocchi
Sandwiches & Paninis
Veggie Toasty
Baguette with grilled zucchini, tomato, red onions, avocado and pesto
Santorini
Baguette with feta cheese, tomato, fresh mozzarella, avocado and pesto
Cali Love Panini
Baguette with sun dried tomato, avocado , fresh mozzarella, with basil garlic sauce
Fresh Mutz
Fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil, roasted tomato with balsamic vinaigrette on baguette
The Tuna
Tuna , apples, baby arugula, tomato, and pickles
Tuna Melt
Tuna and cheddar cheese on Ww sourdough
Mozzarella Melt
1 slice Ww sourdough , mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and pesto sauce
The Big Goat
Open face Ww sourdough with olives, goat cheese , avocado and truffle oil
Veggie Burger Wrap
Avocado, kale, tomato, cucumber, veggie burger and honey mustard on Ww wrap
Ranch Veggie Burger Wrap
Avocado, spinach, cucumber, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing veggie burger, on Ww wrap
Inside Out Sandwich
inside out Baguette with veggie burger, American cheese, pickles , tomatoes and ranch dressing
Beyond Burger
beyond veggie burger on a bun with choice of toppings 20 G of protein Soy free Gluten free Non GMO
Cajun salmon wrap
arugula Cajun salmon Red cabbage Avocado Jalapeño mayo On a wrap Side of quinoa
Salmon Burger
Salmon burger on a burger bun with choice of toppings
Philly-Cheese
Baguette with grilled onion, grilled pepper, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , and beyond burger
Hector Special
Roasted pepper, mushroom, goat cheese, french fries, jalapeño mayo, truffle oil on Whole wheat sourdough
Create your own sandwich
Avo bello
Mama Bella
Portobello Mushrooms, Sliced Avocado,
Grab & Go
Grab and Go Drinks
Smoothies
Magic School Bus Smoothie
Melon, pineapple, banana smoothie with Orange juice base
Toot Banana Smoothie
Strawberry and banana smoothies with milk base
Banana Butter Smoothie
Blueberry, sunbutter , banana smoothie with soy milk base
Piña Colada Smoothie
Tropical Smoothie
Melon, mint, pineapple smoothie with coconut milk base
The Green Date Smoothie
Kale, spinach, banana, date smoothie with water base
Kale - Yeah
Kale, pineapple, date smoothie with Coconut milk base
The Green Hulk
Sweet green smoothie with Kale, spinach, banana, lemon, dates, pineapple, mango, pomegranate , ginger, coconut milk base
The Pink Dragon
Pitaya Pineapple Mint Lemon Strawberry Banana Dates Coconut milk blueberries
Make Own Smoothie
PB & J
Strawberry, banana, peanut butter and almond milk
Mango Tango
Mango, passion fruit and water base
Açaí smoothie
Açaí, strawberry, banana, blueberry with almond milk and granola on top
Hot
Hot Coffee
Hot Cappuccino
Espresso with frothed milk
Hot Latte
Hot Caramel macchiato
Latte with caramel drizzle and choice of milk
Hot Lotus latte
Lotus, Chocolate, espresso and choice of milk
Hot Chai Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea with your choice of milk
Hot Espresso
Hot Double Espresso
Hot Americano
Espresso shots with hot water
Hot Cafe Mocha
Coffee with chocolate and your choice of milk
Hot Tea
Hot Nana Tea/ Mint Leaves
Hot Cocoa
Hot Ginger- lemon- honey
Fresh ginger, fresh lemon , honey and spices brewed into the person ginger tea
Iced Beverages
Iced Cold brew
Iced Coffee
Iced Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Iced Caramel macchiato
Iced latte with caramel drizzle and choice of milk
Iced Chai Latte
Iced Mocha
Iced Matcha Latte
Japanese green tea with choice of milk
Iced lotus latte
Lotus , chocolate , espresso and choice of milk
Iced Tea
Iced Dragonburst
Dragonfruit lemonade with cubes of pitaya
Iced Limonana
Iced Lemonade
Iced Arnold Palmer
Half iced tea Half lemonade
Frozen hot chocolate
Frozen hot chocolate with mini marshmallows and whipped cream
Coffee Freeze
Milkshake
Iced Ginger Lemon Honey
Fresh ginger, fresh lemon , honey and spices brewed into the person ginger tea
Brain Freeze ice Cream & Coffee
Iced americano
Raspberry Lemonade
Purple Lemonade
Blue raspberry sparkling beverage
Green Tea Lemonade
Bowls
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
398 Central Ave, Lawrence, NY 11559