Lollibop

193 Reviews

$$

398 Central Ave

Lawrence, NY 11559

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad
Salmon Rice Bowl
Muffin

Breakfast

The wake up (8am-11am)

$12.00

2 eggs any style with 2 free toppings Side of hash browns Medium coffee 8:30-11am only

Israeli Breakfast

$19.95

Eggs any style with 2 free toppings Toast Side of cream cheese, olives, guac , tuna and feta

Two eggs no toast/ no salad

$6.00
Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$14.95

Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

Ww or plain wrap with an omelette with choice of toppings and sauce

Classic

$13.95Out of stock

Egg and Cheese on a Croissant

Flourless Oatmeal Pancakes

Flourless Oatmeal Pancakes

$16.95

sweet oatmeal pancakes with powdered sugar and side of maple syrup

Classic Pancakes

Classic Pancakes

$12.95

Classic pancakes with choice of chocolate chip, blueberries or plain

Bagel

$1.75
Bagel w/Egg

Bagel w/Egg

$8.99

Plain or ww bagel with an any style eggs inside

Tuna Bagel

$10.99
Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$18.95

A spicy dish of eggs poached in a tomato sauce and spices served with side of toast .

Pizza Bagel

$10.99

Quesadilla

$12.00

Salads

House salad

$15.95

Kale, carrots, radish, cucumber and tomato with lemon vinaigrette

Summer Loving Salad

$17.00

Arugula, spinach, mango, Green apple, craisins, cucumber, sunflower seed , radish, tomato , feta with a Citrus vinaigrette

Up-Town Beet Salad

Up-Town Beet Salad

$16.95

Spinach, Cherry tomato, goat cheese , seeds, pickled onion, Balsamic vinaigrette

Tortilla Salad

Tortilla Salad

$19.00

Romaine , corn , cabbage, tomato, black beans , red onion Guacamole ontop Choice of Caesar or Jalapeño dressing In a baked tortilla bowl

The Bop Salad

The Bop Salad

$17.00

Quinoa, tomato, carrot, cucumber, radish guacamole, chickpeas, arugula With Citrus vinaigrette

Tuscan Tuna Salad

$17.00

Arugula, radish, carrot, tomato, cucumber, canned mayo tuna with Caesar dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

Kale, home made croutons, carrots, roasted chickpeas, parmaesan cheese, Caesar dressing

Lolli Salad

Lolli Salad

$17.00

Arugula , mango, pomegranate, avocado, cucumber, sunflower seed, radish, carrot, tomato, kohlrabi, lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine, cucumber, pepper, tomatoes, green olives, onion, feta cheese with lemon vinaigrette

The Cobb salad

$16.00

Romaine Cucumber Tomato Croutons Feta cheese Mozzarella cheese Sunflower seeds Onion Hard boiled egg Caesar dressing

Volcano salad

Volcano salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, Bean sprouts, feta, cherry tomato, croutons, sweet potato chips za’atar seasoning and balsamic dressing (contains sesame seeds)

Husbands Salad

$28.50

Mixed greens, radish, carrot, corn, cucumber, tomato, chickpeas, avocado and grilled salmon with lemon vinaigrette

Asian Tuna Salad

Asian Tuna Salad

$28.50

Tuna with balsamic ginger dressing Mandarin oranges Avocado Cucumber Asian noodles tomato

The f factor approved salad

$28.50

Kale Kohlrabi Peppers Cucumber Carrots Hemp seeds Chia seeds Grilled Cajun salmon Lemon vinaigrette

Create Your Own salad

$11.00

Pound Israeli Salad

$12.00
Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$16.00

MANGO, KOHLRABI, CUCUMBER, RED PEPPER, CABBAGE, TOMATO CILANTRO, JALAPENOS WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$17.99

Small Bites

Soup

$7.50

Fried ravioli

$12.99

5 pieces of fried cheese ravioli with a side of Marinara sauce

Mac and cheese balls

Mac and cheese balls

$14.99

3 Mac and cheese ball with marinara sauce

Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$17.95

Nachos topped with cheddar cheese, sliced Jalapeño, tomatoes , sour cream and guacamole Add beyond burger for $5 extra

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$13.95

One piece of Ww sourdough with guacamole, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, and radish

Side hash browns

$7.50
Goat Cheese & Fig Crisps

Goat Cheese & Fig Crisps

$10.50

Small sliced pieces of baguette with goat cheese, fig and honey drizzle

Fries

$7.25

Truffle Fries

$9.25

Baked fries with parmaesan cheese and truffle oil

Cajun fries

$8.50

Sauce by the pound

$13.00

Salad dressing by the pound

$10.00

Pound tuna

$20.00

Pound egg salad

$12.00

Pound quinoa

$12.00

Pound rice

$10.00

Slice sourdough

$2.50

Cajun spice

$12.00

Guac and baguette chips

$8.50

Side of guacamole with toasted pieces of baguette

Entrees

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl

$28.00

Yellow rice, avocado,kale, lemon wedge, cherry Tomatoes, Grilled salmon with teriyaki or Chimichurri sauce

Salmon Spinach Quinoa Bowl

$28.00

Quinoa with Sauteed spinach and garlic and grilled salmon ontop

Penne Ala Vodka

Penne Ala Vodka

$17.95

Penne Alfredo

$17.95

Mac and cheese

$17.95

Cheese Ravioli

$21.00
Taco Loco

Taco Loco

$24.00

3 soft tacos with yellow rice, salmon , mango and avocado

Fish Special

$29.95

Choice of fish with two sides

Fish ‘n chips

$14.99Out of stock

Fried cod fish with chips and a side of home made tartar sauce

Stir fry

$14.99

Asian stir fry

piece of grilled salmon

$18.00

Cauliflower Gnocchi

$15.00

Sandwiches & Paninis

Veggie Toasty

$15.00

Baguette with grilled zucchini, tomato, red onions, avocado and pesto

Santorini

$16.00

Baguette with feta cheese, tomato, fresh mozzarella, avocado and pesto

Cali Love Panini

Cali Love Panini

$16.00

Baguette with sun dried tomato, avocado , fresh mozzarella, with basil garlic sauce

Fresh Mutz

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, basil, roasted tomato with balsamic vinaigrette on baguette

The Tuna

The Tuna

$17.00

Tuna , apples, baby arugula, tomato, and pickles

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$18.00

Tuna and cheddar cheese on Ww sourdough

Mozzarella Melt

$15.00

1 slice Ww sourdough , mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, and pesto sauce

The Big Goat

$18.00

Open face Ww sourdough with olives, goat cheese , avocado and truffle oil

Veggie Burger Wrap

Veggie Burger Wrap

$15.25

Avocado, kale, tomato, cucumber, veggie burger and honey mustard on Ww wrap

Ranch Veggie Burger Wrap

$16.25

Avocado, spinach, cucumber, cherry tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing veggie burger, on Ww wrap

Inside Out Sandwich

$16.95

inside out Baguette with veggie burger, American cheese, pickles , tomatoes and ranch dressing

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.99

beyond veggie burger on a bun with choice of toppings 20 G of protein Soy free Gluten free Non GMO

Cajun salmon wrap

$23.50

arugula Cajun salmon Red cabbage Avocado Jalapeño mayo On a wrap Side of quinoa

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Salmon burger on a burger bun with choice of toppings

Philly-Cheese

$19.00

Baguette with grilled onion, grilled pepper, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese , and beyond burger

Hector Special

$17.45

Roasted pepper, mushroom, goat cheese, french fries, jalapeño mayo, truffle oil on Whole wheat sourdough

Create your own sandwich

$11.00

Avo bello

$16.00Out of stock

Mama Bella

$17.00Out of stock

Portobello Mushrooms, Sliced Avocado,

Grab & Go

Muffin

$4.25

Scone

$4.50

Mini cheesecake

$7.50

Cookies

$3.75

F factor bar

$4.50

Fresh fruit cup

$6.00

Made good snack

$2.50

Kinder chocolate

$3.00

Cereal box

$2.50

Apple Sauce go go squeeze

$1.50

Banana or apple

$1.50

Chips

$1.99

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.75

Lite Corn Pop

Grab and Go Drinks

Can

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Vitamin water

$2.50

Poland spring

$2.00

Poland spring sport

$3.00

Juice box

$1.50

Juice bottle - apple juice

$3.00

Juice bottle- orange juice

$3.00

Smoothies

Magic School Bus Smoothie

$6.50+

Melon, pineapple, banana smoothie with Orange juice base

Toot Banana Smoothie

Toot Banana Smoothie

$6.50+

Strawberry and banana smoothies with milk base

Banana Butter Smoothie

$7.00+

Blueberry, sunbutter , banana smoothie with soy milk base

Piña Colada Smoothie

$6.50+
Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$6.50+

Melon, mint, pineapple smoothie with coconut milk base

The Green Date Smoothie

$7.00+

Kale, spinach, banana, date smoothie with water base

Kale - Yeah

$8.00+

Kale, pineapple, date smoothie with Coconut milk base

The Green Hulk

The Green Hulk

$9.95+

Sweet green smoothie with Kale, spinach, banana, lemon, dates, pineapple, mango, pomegranate , ginger, coconut milk base

The Pink Dragon

$8.00+

Pitaya Pineapple Mint Lemon Strawberry Banana Dates Coconut milk blueberries

Make Own Smoothie

$6.00+

PB & J

$7.00+

Strawberry, banana, peanut butter and almond milk

Mango Tango

$6.50+

Mango, passion fruit and water base

Açaí smoothie

$7.50+

Açaí, strawberry, banana, blueberry with almond milk and granola on top

Hot

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso with frothed milk

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Hot Caramel macchiato

$5.00+

Latte with caramel drizzle and choice of milk

Hot Lotus latte

$5.00+

Lotus, Chocolate, espresso and choice of milk

Hot Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Japanese green tea with your choice of milk

Hot Espresso

$3.00

Hot Double Espresso

$3.50

Hot Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shots with hot water

Hot Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Coffee with chocolate and your choice of milk

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Hot Nana Tea/ Mint Leaves

$3.50+

Hot Cocoa

$5.00+

Hot Ginger- lemon- honey

$5.50+

Fresh ginger, fresh lemon , honey and spices brewed into the person ginger tea

Iced Beverages

Iced Cold brew

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$4.25+

Iced Cappuccino

$5.50+
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Iced Caramel macchiato

$6.00+

Iced latte with caramel drizzle and choice of milk

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.45+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Japanese green tea with choice of milk

Iced lotus latte

$5.50+

Lotus , chocolate , espresso and choice of milk

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Iced Dragonburst

$5.00+

Dragonfruit lemonade with cubes of pitaya

Iced Limonana

Iced Limonana

$6.00+

Iced Lemonade

$5.50+

Iced Arnold Palmer

$5.50+

Half iced tea Half lemonade

Frozen hot chocolate

$5.25+

Frozen hot chocolate with mini marshmallows and whipped cream

Coffee Freeze

$5.50+
Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.50+

Iced Ginger Lemon Honey

$5.50+

Fresh ginger, fresh lemon , honey and spices brewed into the person ginger tea

Brain Freeze ice Cream & Coffee

$6.50+

Iced americano

$4.25+

Raspberry Lemonade

Purple Lemonade

Purple Lemonade

$4.00+

Blue raspberry sparkling beverage

Green Tea Lemonade

$5.50

Bowls

Acai bowl

$12.99

Acai Bowl with Granola, Banana, Blueberry and Coconut Flakes Additional toppings available

Yogurt bowl

$12.99

Yogurt bowl with coconut flakes, mango and pomegranate seeds

Parfait cup

$4.50

Yogurt with granola and blueberries

Oatmeal

$6.99

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Home made Mozzarella Sticks

$13.95

Baked mozzarella sticks with side of marina sauce

KIDS Plain Pasta

$12.00
KIDS Mac & Cheese

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$12.95

KIDS penne a la vodka

$12.95
Fries.

Fries.

$7.25
10" Personal Pizza

10" Personal Pizza

$12.00

Ice cream- Kleins scoop

$5.00+

Play Time

Play Time

$15.00

Play Time Sibling

$12.00

Class

$20.00

Socks

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markBusiness Services
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

398 Central Ave, Lawrence, NY 11559

Directions

Gallery
Lollibop image
Lollibop image

