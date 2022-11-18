Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Lolo Hawaiian BBQ Taylorsville

3,445 Reviews

$$

5652 S Redwood Rd

Taylorsville, UT 84123

Popular Items

Two Meat Mix
Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)
Three Meat Mix

Island Favorite (Mixed Plate)

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Three Meat Mix

$15.99

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Two Meat Mix

$13.59

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$17.99

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.

Seafood Mix

$16.99

Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.

BBQ & Katsu Mix

$16.99

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef & Katsu Chicken

Grilled Spam & Eggs

$12.59

A true local dish of grilled spam w/ 2 eggs.

Loco Moco

$13.59

Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.

Appetizers & Sides

Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.49