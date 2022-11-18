Lolo Hawaiian BBQ Taylorsville

3,445 Reviews
$$
5652 S Redwood Rd
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef & Katsu Chicken
A true local dish of grilled spam w/ 2 eggs.
Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.