LoLo Hawaiian BBQ West Valley City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aloha in every bite!
Location
2885 S 5600 W, Suite B, West Valley City, UT 84120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Valley City
4.4 • 289
2569 S 5600 W West Valley City, UT 84120
View restaurant
Los Tapatios Taco Grill - 3252 W. 3500 S.
No Reviews
3252 W. 3500 S. West Valley City, UT 84119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Valley City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurant
More near West Valley City