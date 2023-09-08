Island Favorite (Mixed Plate)

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Three Meat Mix

$16.29

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Two Meat Mix

$13.79

3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$19.29

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.

Seafood Mix

$17.79

Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.

BBQ & Katsu Mix

$17.79

BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef & Katsu Chicken

Grilled Spam & Eggs

$12.79

A true local dish of grilled spam w/ 2 eggs.

Loco Moco

$13.79

Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.

Appetizers & Sides

Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.99
BBQ Chicken Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.99
BBQ Beef Musubi (2 Pcs.)

$5.99
Crispy Shrimp (5 Pcs.)

$7.25
Tempura Shrimp (1 pc)

$2.00
Tempura Shrimp (2 pc)

$3.29
Gyoza (3 Pcs )

$3.75
Gyoza (6 Pcs.)

$6.55

Steamed Rice

$2.69

Brown Rice

$2.69

Sides of Meat

Side Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$4.50

Side Teriyaki Chicken

$4.50

Side Katsu Chicken

$4.50

Side Island Fire Chicken

$4.50

Side Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$5.25

Side Teriyaki Beef

$5.25

Side Kalbi Short Rib (1 pc)

$5.49

Side Island White Fish (1 pc)

$4.50

Side Kalua Pork

$4.50

House Salads

Fresh Mixed Salad Side

$5.00
Fresh Mixed Salad Full

$8.25
Fresh Mix Salad w/ Protein

$9.79
Macaroni Salad 1 Scoop

$2.09
Macaroni Salad 2 Scoops

$4.09
Macaroni Salad 4 Scoops

$8.09

Family Meal

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and your choices of sauces
Family Meal 4 People

$41.99

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 6 cups of sauces

Family Meal 6 People

$62.99

Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 8 cups of sauces

Chicken

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$13.79
Chicken Katsu

$13.79
Teriyaki Chicken

$13.79
Island Fire Chicken

$14.79

Seafood

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Island White Fish

$14.79
Crispy Shrimp

$14.79
Tempura Shrimp

$14.79

Beef

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Kalbi Short Ribs(3 pcs)

$20.79
Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$16.79
Teriyaki Beef

$16.79

Pork

Classic Island "Plate Lunch" served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice on a bed of cabbage, including your choices 2 cups of sauces
Kalua Pork

$13.79

Mini Meal

Not too hungry? Choose one entree from below. Served w/ rice, 1 scoop of macaroni salad or fresh mixed green salad and 1 cup of sauce
Mini Teriyaki Chicken

$9.79
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$9.79
Mini Chicken Katsu

$9.79
Mini Island Fire Chicken

$10.04
Mini Hawaiian BBQ Beef

$10.54
Mini Teriyaki Beef

$10.54
Mini Crispy Shrimp

$10.04

Mini Tempura Shrimp

$10.04

Mini Island White Fish (1 pc)

$10.04
Mini Kalua Pork

$9.79
Mini Loco Moco

$9.79

Mini Grilled Spam Eggs

$9.79

Drinks

22 OZ Fountain Drink

$2.69
Dasani Bottle Water

$2.69
Pineapple Orange

$2.69
Strawberry Guava

$2.69
Passion Orange

$2.69
Pass O Guava

$2.69
Tropical Iced Tea

$2.69
Mango Orange

$2.69
Guava

$2.69
Luau Punch

$2.69
Lilikoi Passion

$2.69
Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.69
Monster Original

$2.99
Monster Zero Ultra

$2.99