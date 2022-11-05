Lolo Poke
1,192 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Aloha! We are the North Shore's first poke restaurant. Commonly called a Hawaiian style sushi bowl, we serve our raw sushi fish over a bed of rice with fresh veggies, an assortment of house made sauces and delicious crunchy toppings to finish the experience. Don't like raw fish? No problem we have other delicious cooked proteins from the land and sea to add to your bowl. Come on in or order ahead to see what all the hype is about!
Location
503 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA 01915
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Early Harvest Diner - Beverly
4.6 • 418
950 Cummings Center, Suite 96X Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Beverly
More near Beverly