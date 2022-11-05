Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lolo Poke

1,192 Reviews

$

503 Rantoul St

Beverly, MA 01915

Order Again

Popular Items

BYOB
Awa Bowl
Kai Bowl

Signature Bowls

Awa Bowl

$18.15

marinated salmon or ahi , crabstick salad, green onion, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, black sesame seeds and wasabi pea mix

Lolo Bowl

$17.15

firecracker shrimp, cucumber, carrots, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and crunchy onion

Kai Bowl

$18.15

Marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds

Aina Bowl

$16.50

White or brown rice,, chicken salad, marinated garlic and onion, sliced radish, sliced cucumber,avo-cilantro, teriyaki, black sesame, almonds

Lepo Bowl

$16.60

tofu, sliced cucumber, pineapple, sliced radish, edamame, carrots, avocado, vegetarian umami, avo-cilantro, crunchy onion

Bomba Bowl

$18.15

Plain ahi or salmon with avocao, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame

Ohana Bowl

$16.99

SPAM, Mac salad, radish, pineapple, green onion, avocado with spicy mayo, teriyaki, chopped almonds and black sesame

BYOB

BYOB

$13.50

Kids BYOB

$9.25

Half the size of our regular bowls. Good for kids or for adults that want a smaller meal!

Musubi

Rice wrapped in nori with fillings in the middle. All musubis come with one side of sauce included, please put your selection in the notes. Extra sides please add through the sides section. Thanks!

Bomba Tuna Musubi

$8.75

Ahi, Spicy Mayo, Bomba, Green Onion, Panko

Bomba Salmon Musubi

$8.75

Salmon, spicy mayo, bomba, green onion, panko

SPAM Musubi

$7.75

SPAM, honey garlic

Lau'ai

$7.50

tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrots

Haole

$7.00

Chicken Salad, cucumber, crunchy onion

Cali

$8.50

Sushi Donut

Sushi Donunt

$8.99

Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping

Sides

Side Crabstick Salad

$7.00

Side Of Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Side Mac Salad

$4.00

side Spicy mayo

$0.85

side wasabi mayo

$0.85

side teriyaki

$0.85

side avo - cilantro

$1.35

side honey garlic

$1.35

side ponzu

$0.85Out of stock

side soy sauce

$0.75

side tamari

$1.00

side umami

$1.10

side vegetarian umami

$1.00

side bomba

$0.75

side honey siracha

$1.35

side garlic oil

$0.75

Side Of Fish

$18.00

3 scoops of our fish. Please specify in notes what kind you would like!

Side white Rce

$1.80

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Sriracha

$1.00

Side Soy Pickles

$5.50

Desserts

Sweet Street Brownie (GF)

$4.00

White chocolate macadamia nut cookies (2)

$3.50

Drinks

Vita Coco

$2.75

Sprite (can)

$1.60

Diet Coke (can)

$1.60

Coke (can)

$1.60

Bottled Water

$1.65

Arizona Green Tea

$2.10

Aspire Mango Lemonade

$3.00

Aspire Tropical

$3.00

Aspire Orange Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Aspire Raspberry

$3.00

Aspire Apple

$3.00

Orangina

$3.25

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$2.80

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.80

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.80

Red Bull Summer 8.4 Oz Can

$3.00

Polar Pink Summer Iced Tea (1 Liter)

$3.00Out of stock

Polar Orange Vanilla Seltzer (1 Liter)

$3.00

Polar Pink Apple & Lemon (1 Liter)

$3.00

Polar Toasted Coconut (1 Liter)

$3.00

Hawaiian Punch Polar Blast 10 oz

$1.25Out of stock

Hawaiian Punch White Water Wave 10 Oz

$1.25

Polar Strawberry Watermelon Seltzer (1 Liter)

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Aloha! We are the North Shore's first poke restaurant. Commonly called a Hawaiian style sushi bowl, we serve our raw sushi fish over a bed of rice with fresh veggies, an assortment of house made sauces and delicious crunchy toppings to finish the experience. Don't like raw fish? No problem we have other delicious cooked proteins from the land and sea to add to your bowl. Come on in or order ahead to see what all the hype is about!

Location

503 Rantoul St, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

