Lolo Poke

review star

No reviews yet

47 Pleasant Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Popular Items

BYOB
Bomba Bowl
Sushi Donut (Chef's Choice)

Signature Bowls

Huli Huli Bowl

$16.75

huli chicken (gluten free, served chilled), avocado, pineapple, green onion, carrots, spicy mayo, avo-cilantro, crunchy onion

Awa Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

marinated salmon or ahi , crabstick salad, green onion, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, black sesame seeds and wasabi pea mix

Bomba Bowl

$17.00

Plain ahi or salmon with avocado, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame

Kai Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds

Garden Bowl

$16.25

tofu, house soy pickles, carrots, avocado, radish, pineapple, cucumber, beets, edamame. avo-cilantro, vegan umami, crunchy onio

Lolo Bowl

$16.75

Your choice of shrimp with pickled ginger, cucumber, carrots, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and crunchy onion

Ohana Bowl

$16.75

SPAM, Mac salad, radish, pineapple, green onion, avocado with spicy mayo, teriyaki, chopped almonds and black sesame

BYOB

BYOB

$13.25

Kids BYOB

$9.00

Musubi

Bomba Tuna Musubi

$7.25

Ahi, Spicy Mayo, Bomba, Green Onion, Panko

Bomba Salmon Musubi

$7.25

Salmon, spicy mayo, bomba, green onion, panko

SPAM Musubi

$6.25Out of stock

SPAM, honey garlic

Lau'ai

$6.15Out of stock

tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrots

Haole

$6.25Out of stock

Chicken Salad, cucumber, crunchy onion

Sushi Donut

Sushi Donut (Chef's Choice)

$8.50

Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping

Sides

Seaweed Salad

$6.15Out of stock

Crabstick Salad

$6.15

Mac Salad.

$4.00Out of stock

side Spicy mayo

$0.75

side wasabi mayo

$0.75

side teriyaki

$0.75

side avo - cilantro

$1.15

side ponzu

$0.75Out of stock

side soy sauce

$0.75

side tamari

$1.00

side umami

$0.75

Side Vegan Umami

$0.75

side bomba

$0.75

House Soy Pix 8oz

$4.00

SAUCE BOTTLE

$5.50

Cookies

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

47 Pleasant Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

Directions

Lolo Poke Newburyport MA image

