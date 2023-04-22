LoLo's on the Water 25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10, New York, NY 10011
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
