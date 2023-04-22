  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • LoLo's on the Water - 25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10
A map showing the location of LoLo's on the Water 25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10View gallery

LoLo's on the Water 25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10

review star

No reviews yet

25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

TO START OR SHARE

EMPANADA OF THE DAY

$8.00

COCONUT SHRIMP SPRING ROLLS

$9.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS + PINEAPPLE CHUTNEY SALSA

$6.00

FROM THE GRILL

GLAZED CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

3 wings Achilles glaze/garlic cream/sesame seeds

JERK RIBS

$12.00

LOLO'S BURGER

$14.00

TODAY'S CATCH

SEAFOOD AGUACHILE - SHRIMP/KIWI VERDE / MAMEY

$19.00

FISH FRY + CHIPS BASKET

$19.00

CRAB CAKE BOWL

$22.00

POM POM SHRIMP + CHIPS BASKET

$19.00

FISH TACOS

$14.00

VEGETARIAN

SWEET PLANTAINS W/ COTIJA + HERBS

$6.00

JOHNNY CAKES

$7.00

AVOCADO TOAST W/ SWEET PLANTAIN

$14.00

SIDE COCONUT RICE + PEAS

$6.00

KIDS FRIES

$6.00

SIDE OF POTATO CHIPS

$6.00

EXTRA SALSA

$2.00

SWEET SHOPPE

WHITE CLOUDS W/PASSION FRUIT GELEE

$9.00

LOLO'S LAND SEA PLATTER

LAND SEA PLATTER - RIBS, SPRING ROLLS, AGUACHILE, JOHNNY CAKES

$45.00

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS (ZERO PROOF)

MANGO SLUSHIE

$10.00

SORREL CUCUMBER COOLER

$5.00

BOTTLED WATER

$3.50

BOTTLED SODA

$4.00

CANNED SODA

$3.00

PIÑA COLADA

$10.00

ORANGE FANTA 20OZ

$5.00

CHAMOY SLUSHIE

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 11th Avenue Kiosk # 10, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

City Winery - Pier 57
orange starNo Reviews
25 11th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Chelsea Market
orange starNo Reviews
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Water Hazard @ The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers
orange starNo Reviews
59 Chelsea Piers New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Los Mariscos -
orange star4.5 • 1,541
409 W 15th New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston