LOMA

5102 W Pauline Whitaker Parkway

315

Rogers, AR 72758

Small Plates

Guacamole

$12.00

Avocado, tomato, white onion, serrano pepper, cilantro; lime

Chicharron de Ribeye

$26.00

Frijoles

$10.00

Queso Fundido

$14.00

Coliflor Rostizada

$12.00

Camarones Zarrandeados

$16.00

Pork Belly Carnitas

$18.00

Soups/ Salads

Ensalada De Pera

$12.00

Ensalada Romaine

$12.00

Sopa Del Dia

$10.00

Raw Bar

Ceviche

$16.00

Aguachile de Cayo de Hacha

$18.00

Aguachile de Camaron Negro

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Tiradito

$20.00

Entrees

Mar y Tierra

$56.00

Barbacoa

$40.00Out of stock

Cochinita Pibil

$28.00

Slow roasted achiote marinated pork shoulder, house pickled red onion, charred habanero chili salsa; black beans

Pollo Asado

$24.00

Chuleta al Pastor

$35.00

Fried pork shoulder, bacon pinto beans, guacamole; salsa

Sea Bass

$44.00

Paella-style seafood medley of shrimp, market catch fish, scallops, mussels, lobster broth, rice; fire roasted tomato salsa

Mole

$30.00

Risotto a la Tumbada

$32.00

Prime Filet 6 oz

$45.00

Prime Filet 8 oz

$55.00

Prime Ribeye 14 oz

$60.00

Sides

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$0.75

Tomatillo Salsa

$0.75+

Guajillo Salsa

$0.75+

Habanero Salsa

$0.75+
Red Rice

Red Rice

$10.00

Bacon Pinto Beans

$8.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Side of Guacamole

$4.00

Plantains

$4.00

Cucumber Slices

$3.00

Chicken

$10.00

1 Order of Tortillas

Roasted Corn

$10.00

Papas con Chorizo

$10.00

Brussell Sprouts

$10.00

Chip Refill

Desserts

Churros Con Chocolate

$8.00

Flan De Elote

$8.00

Pastel Tres Leches

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiger Cake

$10.00

N/A Beverage

Soft Drink

$2.50

TopoChico

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

White

Ely Chardonnay

$24.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Martin Codax Albariño

$44.00

Red

Los Dos Red Blend

$24.00

Tapiz Cab

$38.00

William Valley Pinot

$60.00

Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti

$28.00

Antigal Malbec

$32.00

Bubbles/Rose

Beronia Rioja Rosé

$22.00

Poema Cava Brut

$36.00

Sangrias

Lolea White

$36.00

Lolea Red

$36.00

Lolea Rose

$36.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Elevated rooftop Mexican dining experience in Pinnacle Rogers. Our dishes are rooted in Mexican flavors and prepared according to our ancestral traditions.

5102 W Pauline Whitaker Parkway, 315, Rogers, AR 72758

Directions

