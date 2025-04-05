- Home
- /
- Winchester
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Loma's at The Opera House
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Loma's at The Opera House
No reviews yet
10 East Lexington Ave
Winchester, KY 40391
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
Beverages
Liquor
Old bardstown bourbon
$6.00
Jim Beam
$6.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Woodford Rye
$12.00
Woodford Reserve Double Oak
$14.00
Legent
$8.00
Ky Coffee
$9.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00Out of stock
Four Roses Yellow Label
$9.00Out of stock
Makers Mark
$9.00
Bulleit
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00
Jameson
$9.00
Blanton's
$28.00Out of stock
Skrewball PB
$7.00
Green River
$10.00
Old Charter
$10.00
Russels Reserve 10 Yr
$10.00
Wild Turkey
$11.00
Basil Hayden
$12.00
1833
$6.50
Weller
$14.00
Broken Barrell Small Batch
$12.00
Broken Barrell California
$13.00
Broken Barrell Rye
$13.00
Crown Reserve
$10.00
Bourbon Cream Shot
$8.00
Mitchers
$9.00
Luca Mariano
$10.00
Skrewball
$6.50
Gentleman Jack
$8.00
E & J Brandy
$9.00
E&J VSOP
$11.00
Cooper
$10.00
Old Forester
$7.00
Willet 8yr
$45.00Out of stock
Tumbling Dice
$14.00
Benchmark
$6.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$12.00
Brothers Wright
$12.50
Jack Daniels
$6.50
Green River Wheated
$10.00
Bacardi
$7.50
Myer’s Dark Rum
$7.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Malibu Coconut
$7.00
Ron Zacapta
$9.00
Don Carlos Rum
$6.00
Malibu Banana
$7.00
Titos
$8.00
Kettle One
$9.00
Grey Goose
$9.50
Absolut
$7.00
Sweet Tea Vodka
$6.00
Raspberry Vodka
$6.00
Vanilla Vodka
$6.00
Caramel Vodka
$6.00
360 Huckleberry
$6.00
Infuse Vodka
$8.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Patron Silver
$12.00
Jose Silver
$7.00
1800 Silver
$9.00
Jose Gold
$7.00
Cantera Negra
$9.00
1800 Gold
$9.00
Green Flame Mango
$7.50
Green Flame Strawberry
$7.50
Azul
$18.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.50
Praire Gin
$6.00
Castle And Key
$9.00
Highclere
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Uncle Val
$7.50
Whale
$9.00
Dewar’s
$9.00
Glenlivet
$12.75
Chivas
$10.75
McCallan 12yr
$13.00
Hennessey
$8.00
J & B Scotch
$8.00
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00
Midori Melon
$6.50
Bailey's
$7.00
Campari
$4.50
House Amaretto
$6.00
Kahulua
$6.00
Peach Shnapps
$4.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Rumple
$6.00
Fireball
$6.00
Creek Water
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Jag
$6.00
Specialty Cocktails
Loma's Old Fashioned
$11.00
Honey Bee
$10.00
Kentucky Mule
$9.00
Makers Manhattan
$10.00
Midori Pineapple
$10.00
Castaway
$9.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00
Cosmo
$10.00
White Russian
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$9.00
Vodka Gimlet
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$9.00
Sex On The Beach
$10.00
Marg/rox
$9.00
Loma Paloma
$9.00
Tequilla Sunrise
$8.00
Jalepeno Marg
$10.00
Goldrush Martini
$12.00
Gin Gimlet
$9.00
Lem Lav Love
$9.00
Bees Knees
$9.00
French 75
$9.00
Hurricane
$12.00
LIT
$7.50
Amaretto Sour
$7.00
Cocktail To Go
$13.00
Peach Bellini
$7.00
Huckleberry Mimosa
$9.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Mamaws Mimosa
$8.00
Mojito
$10.00
Car Bomb
$10.00
Green Tea Drink
$10.00
Mudslide
$9.00
Lumberjack OF
$11.00
Good Luck Kid
$11.00
Rosemary's Baby
$10.00
Elderflower Breeze
$11.00
Malibu Barbie
$10.00
Stormy Night
$11.00
Mango Japapeno Marg
$11.00
Loma Paloma
$10.00
Sparkling BB Lemonade
$10.00
Honeysuckle Martini
$10.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Espresso Martini
$9.00
The Annetionette
$8.00
Red Sangria
$8.00
White Sangria
$8.00
Spiked Mango Lemonade
$9.00
Peach Blossom
$9.00
Pineapple Upside Down
$9.00
Peach Margarita
$10.00
Blackberry Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Margarita
The Reckoning/Tobin
$8.00
Adult CapriSun
$6.00
Wine
House Pinot Grigio
$6.00
House Pino Grigio Bottle
$20.00
House Chardonnay
$6.00
House Chardonnay Bottle
$20.00
Moscato
$7.00
Moscato Bottle
$24.00
House Cabernet
$6.00
House Cabernet Bottle
$20.00
House Merlot
$6.00
House Merlot Bottle
$20.00
House Pino Noir
$6.00
House Noir Bottle
$20.00
House Champagne
$6.00
House Bottle Champagne
$20.00
J.Roget Glass
$6.00
J.Roget Bottle
$20.00
Pierre Glass
$8.00
Pierre Bottle
$28.00
Machino Glass
$10.00
Machino Bottle
$36.00
Lamarca Glass
$12.00
Lamarca Bottle
$44.00
Zonin Prosecco
$12.00
House Sav
$6.00
Reisling
$9.00
Josh Cabernet
$9.00
Josh bottle
$32.00
Freakshow Cabernet
$8.00
Freakshow Cabernet bottle
$28.00
Charles
$9.00
Charles Bottle
$32.00
Castelvecchio Cab Franc
$12.00
Cab Franc Bottle
$44.00
Robert Mondavi
$10.00
BOEN Pinot Noir
$10.00
BOEN Bottle
$36.00
Bonterra
$10.00
Bonterra Bottle
$36.00
Buena Vista
$10.00
Buena Vista Bottle
$36.00Out of stock
Raeburn PN
$12.00Out of stock
Buena PN
$11.00
Buena Bottle
$45.00
Raeburn Bottle
$48.00
Freakshow Syrah
$9.00
Malbec
$10.00
Freakshow Red Blend BOTTLE
$28.00
Chloe Chardonnay
$9.00
Chloe Chardonnay/Bottle
$32.00
Freakshow Chardonnay
$8.00
Freakshow Chardonnay Bottle
$28.00
Wentz Chardonnay
$10.00
Ruffino Pino Grigio
$9.00
Ruffino bottle
$32.00
Castelvecchio Pino Grigio
$12.00
Castelvecchio Pino Grigio Bottle
$44.00Out of stock
Trovati Grillo
$11.00
Trovati Grillo Bottle
$40.00
Josh Pino Grigio
$8.00
Josh Grigio Bottle
$35.00
Salmon White Zin
$7.00
Salmon Bottle
$24.00
Josh Sauvignon Blanc
$9.00
Josh Sauvignon Bottle
$32.00
Scuppernog
$8.00
Chenault Blush
$10.00
Chenault Bottle
$36.00
Villa Wolfe Rose
$9.00
Cline
$7.00
Rose
$7.00
Draft Beer
Bottled/Can Beer
Ultra Bottle
$4.00
Ultra Amber Bottle
$4.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Miller Lite Bottle
$4.00
Bud light bottle
$4.00
Heineken
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Budweiser
$4.50
Cougar bait
$5.00
Country Boy Shotgun Wedding
$5.00
Blood Orange
$5.50
Corona
$4.50
Corona Premier*
$4.00
Busch NA
$4.00
Yeungling
$4.50
Stella Artois
$4.50
Guinness
$5.00
Cliff Jumper
$5.00
Sam Adams Boston Lager
$4.50
Modelo
$4.50
Modelo
$4.00
White Claw
$3.00
Heineken Zero
$4.00
Odouls
$4.00
Two Hearted
$5.50
White Claw
$5.00
Porter Bottle
$5.50
West 6th
$5.50
Coors Banquet
$5.00
Nosferatu
$7.00
Nutrl Seltzer
$5.00
Stigel Radler
$5.00
Bitburger
$5.00
Sam Oatmeal
$6.00
Cider
$4.50
Party
DINNER
Starters
Salads
Sandwiches and Burgers
Sides
Hand Cut Fries
$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.50
Loaded Fries
$6.99
Onion Rings
$4.50
Side Salad
$4.50
Fresh Fruit
$4.50
Asparagus
$4.50
Broccolini
$4.50
Greens
$4.50
Side Creamy Slaw
$3.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.50
Loaded Mash
$6.99
Mac and Cheese
$6.99
Rice
$4.50
Beer Cheese Grits
$6.99
Side Lomas Tots
$6.99
Side Miso Brussel
$6.99
Side Bacon Brussel
$6.99
Side Pork Rinds
$6.99
Side Mozz Sticks
$6.99
Entrees
EXTRA
Dressings
+Ranch
$0.50
+Bleu
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
+Chili-Lime Ranch
$0.50
+Honey Bals
$0.50
+Lemon Vin
$0.50
+Beer Cheese Vin
$0.50
+Greek Vin
$0.50
+Tartar
$0.75
+Sour Cream
$0.75
+Garlic Bread
$1.00
+Butter
$0.50
+Korean
$0.75
+Bbq
$0.75
+Buffalo
$0.75
+Bacon Marm
$0.75
+Miso
$0.75
+Mayo
$0.25
+Garlic Aoli
$0.50
+Cilantro Lime Aoli
$0.50
Beer Cheese
$2.00
+croutons
$0.50
Add Cheese
$1.50
Scoop Of Ice cream
$3.00
+Dijon Mustard
$0.50
8oz Beer Cheese
$7.50
Side Miso Bourbon Sauce
$1.00
Marinara
$0.75
Herb Butter
$0.75
Maple Syrup
$0.50
Honey
$0.75
Horse Radish
$0.75
Shredded Chz
$0.50
Crutons
$1.00
Salsa
$0.50
Hot Sauce
$0.50
Rasp Vin
$0.50
Blu Chz Crumbles
$1.00
Meat
Open Item
Loma's
Service Fee
Linen
$12.00
Staffing Fee
$50.00
Rated Room Fee
$100.00
Room Fee Early
$50.00
NYE VIP
$47.17
NYE Gen Adm
$23.59
Room Fee
$50.00
Delivery Fee
$5.00
Staffing
$15.00
Drink Station
$2.00
Party App
$3.00
Party Filet
$36.00
Party Salmon
$24.00
Party Chicken
$22.00
Party Salad
$4.40
RDC HOMECOMING ENTREE
$22.17
Ppr N/a
$2.00
Party Mini Brownie
$5.00
Rental Fee
$50.00
BRUNCH
Brunch
Lomas Breakfast Bowl
$15.00
Steak And Eggs Benedict
$22.00
BB Stuffed French Toast
$15.00
Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
$15.00
Breakfast Burger
$14.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
Caprese Sandwich
$14.00
Pancake Breakfast
$14.00
Lomas Hash Browns
$14.00
Avocado Toast
$14.00
Steak/egg/chz Bagel
$15.00
Bagel
$14.00
Old Fash Breakfast
$14.00
Biscuits And Gravy
$14.00
Brunchwich
$14.00
Lomas Big Breakfast
$14.00
Country Breakfast
$12.00
Ham, Egg And Cheese Bagel
$14.00
Chx&Waffle
$14.00
Stuffed French Toast
$14.00
Avocado Breakfast Boat
$16.00
Lomas Cristo
$13.00
Griddle
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10 East Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
No Reviews
9 West Lexington Ave. Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurant
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurant
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr Ste 87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Winchester
More near Winchester
Lexington
Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
Nicholasville
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.