Loma's at The Opera House imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Loma's at The Opera House

review star

No reviews yet

10 East Lexington Ave

Winchester, KY 40391

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Half & Half Tea

$3.00

Ale 8 Zero

$3.00

Ale 8

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Apple

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Spiked Hot Coco

$8.00

Hot Coco

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Liquor

Old bardstown bourbon

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$14.00

Legent

$8.00

Ky Coffee

$9.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00Out of stock

Four Roses Yellow Label

$9.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Blanton's

$28.00Out of stock

Skrewball PB

$7.00

Green River

$10.00

Old Charter

$10.00

Russels Reserve 10 Yr

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

1833

$6.50

Weller

$14.00

Broken Barrell Small Batch

$12.00

Broken Barrell California

$13.00

Broken Barrell Rye

$13.00

Crown Reserve

$10.00

Bourbon Cream Shot

$8.00

Mitchers

$9.00

Luca Mariano

$10.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Gentleman Jack

$8.00

E & J Brandy

$9.00

E&J VSOP

$11.00

Cooper

$10.00

Old Forester

$7.00

Willet 8yr

$45.00Out of stock

Tumbling Dice

$14.00

Benchmark

$6.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$12.00

Brothers Wright

$12.50

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Green River Wheated

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Myer’s Dark Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$7.00

Ron Zacapta

$9.00

Don Carlos Rum

$6.00

Malibu Banana

$7.00

Titos

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.50

Absolut

$7.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$6.00

Raspberry Vodka

$6.00

Vanilla Vodka

$6.00

Caramel Vodka

$6.00

360 Huckleberry

$6.00

Infuse Vodka

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Jose Silver

$7.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Jose Gold

$7.00

Cantera Negra

$9.00

1800 Gold

$9.00

Green Flame Mango

$7.50

Green Flame Strawberry

$7.50

Azul

$18.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Praire Gin

$6.00

Castle And Key

$9.00

Highclere

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Uncle Val

$7.50

Whale

$9.00

Dewar’s

$9.00

Glenlivet

$12.75

Chivas

$10.75

McCallan 12yr

$13.00

Hennessey

$8.00

J & B Scotch

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Midori Melon

$6.50

Bailey's

$7.00

Campari

$4.50

House Amaretto

$6.00

Kahulua

$6.00

Peach Shnapps

$4.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Rumple

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Creek Water

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Jag

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Loma's Old Fashioned

$11.00

Honey Bee

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Makers Manhattan

$10.00

Midori Pineapple

$10.00

Castaway

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

White Russian

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Vodka Gimlet

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Marg/rox

$9.00

Loma Paloma

$9.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$8.00

Jalepeno Marg

$10.00

Goldrush Martini

$12.00

Gin Gimlet

$9.00

Lem Lav Love

$9.00

Bees Knees

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Hurricane

$12.00

LIT

$7.50

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Cocktail To Go

$13.00

Peach Bellini

$7.00

Huckleberry Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mamaws Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$10.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Lumberjack OF

$11.00

Good Luck Kid

$11.00

Rosemary's Baby

$10.00

Elderflower Breeze

$11.00

Malibu Barbie

$10.00

Stormy Night

$11.00

Mango Japapeno Marg

$11.00

Loma Paloma

$10.00

Sparkling BB Lemonade

$10.00

Honeysuckle Martini

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

The Annetionette

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

White Sangria

$8.00

Spiked Mango Lemonade

$9.00

Peach Blossom

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

The Reckoning/Tobin

$8.00

Adult CapriSun

$6.00

Wine

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Pino Grigio Bottle

$20.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Moscato

$7.00

Moscato Bottle

$24.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Merlot Bottle

$20.00

House Pino Noir

$6.00

House Noir Bottle

$20.00

House Champagne

$6.00

House Bottle Champagne

$20.00

J.Roget Glass

$6.00

J.Roget Bottle

$20.00

Pierre Glass

$8.00

Pierre Bottle

$28.00

Machino Glass

$10.00

Machino Bottle

$36.00

Lamarca Glass

$12.00

Lamarca Bottle

$44.00

Zonin Prosecco

$12.00

House Sav

$6.00

Reisling

$9.00

Josh Cabernet

$9.00

Josh bottle

$32.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$8.00

Freakshow Cabernet bottle

$28.00

Charles

$9.00

Charles Bottle

$32.00

Castelvecchio Cab Franc

$12.00

Cab Franc Bottle

$44.00

Robert Mondavi

$10.00

BOEN Pinot Noir

$10.00

BOEN Bottle

$36.00

Bonterra

$10.00

Bonterra Bottle

$36.00

Buena Vista

$10.00

Buena Vista Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Raeburn PN

$12.00Out of stock

Buena PN

$11.00

Buena Bottle

$45.00

Raeburn Bottle

$48.00

Freakshow Syrah

$9.00

Malbec

$10.00

Freakshow Red Blend BOTTLE

$28.00

Chloe Chardonnay

$9.00

Chloe Chardonnay/Bottle

$32.00

Freakshow Chardonnay

$8.00

Freakshow Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Wentz Chardonnay

$10.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio

$9.00

Ruffino bottle

$32.00

Castelvecchio Pino Grigio

$12.00

Castelvecchio Pino Grigio Bottle

$44.00Out of stock

Trovati Grillo

$11.00

Trovati Grillo Bottle

$40.00

Josh Pino Grigio

$8.00

Josh Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Salmon White Zin

$7.00

Salmon Bottle

$24.00

Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Josh Sauvignon Bottle

$32.00

Scuppernog

$8.00

Chenault Blush

$10.00

Chenault Bottle

$36.00

Villa Wolfe Rose

$9.00

Cline

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Draft Beer

Budlight Draft

$4.00

Coors Draft

$4.00

Ultra Draft

$4.00

Blueberry Wheat

$6.50

Citra Juicy IPA

$6.50

Stella Draft

$6.00

Abbettor Razz Wheat

$6.00

Budweiser Draft

$4.00

West 6th Ipa

$6.50

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.00

Cougar Bait

$5.00

Boston Draft

$6.50

Dom Pitcher

$18.00

Bottled/Can Beer

Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Ultra Amber Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Bud light bottle

$4.00

Heineken

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Cougar bait

$5.00

Country Boy Shotgun Wedding

$5.00

Blood Orange

$5.50

Corona

$4.50

Corona Premier*

$4.00

Busch NA

$4.00

Yeungling

$4.50

Stella Artois

$4.50

Guinness

$5.00

Cliff Jumper

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Modelo

$4.00

White Claw

$3.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00

Two Hearted

$5.50

White Claw

$5.00

Porter Bottle

$5.50

West 6th

$5.50

Coors Banquet

$5.00

Nosferatu

$7.00

Nutrl Seltzer

$5.00

Stigel Radler

$5.00

Bitburger

$5.00

Sam Oatmeal

$6.00

Cider

$4.50

Party

Cab

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Chard

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Bud Draft

$4.00

Miller Draft

$4.00

Mich Draft

$4.00

Bud Bottle

$4.00

Miller Bottle

$4.00

Mich Bottle

$4.00

Coors Bottle

$4.00

DINNER

Starters

Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$11.99

Wings

$15.99

Loma's Tots

$14.99

Pork Rinds

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Veg App

$12.00

Salads

Iceberg Wedge Salad

$13.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.99

Lomas Chicken Salad

$17.99

Full Greek Salad

$14.99

House Salad

$9.00

Sandwiches and Burgers

Beer Cheese Burger

$15.99

Classic Burger

$13.99

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Salmon BLT

$17.99

Turkey Avo Club

$13.99

Tacos

$13.99

Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buffalo Chx Wrap

$14.99

Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Loaded Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Asparagus

$4.50

Broccolini

$4.50

Greens

$4.50

Side Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Loaded Mash

$6.99

Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Rice

$4.50

Beer Cheese Grits

$6.99

Side Lomas Tots

$6.99

Side Miso Brussel

$6.99

Side Bacon Brussel

$6.99

Side Pork Rinds

$6.99

Side Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Entrees

Filet

$35.99

Ribeye

$29.99

Shrimp and Grits

$21.99

Fish and Chips

$17.99

Fettuccini

$20.99

Salmon Dinner

$22.99

Entree Chx Tenders

$15.99

Hot Brown

$21.99

Stir Fry

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$22.99

Beef Tip Dinner

$17.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$9.99

Kids Mac

$9.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Soup

Bowl SOD

$9.99

Cup SOD

$6.99

Quart SOD

$15.00

Add Bacon To Soup

$1.00

DESSERT

Choc. Chip Bundt

$7.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Brulee Chzcake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Cran Brownie

$7.00

A'la mode

$2.00

Italian Cream Cake

$7.00Out of stock

DBC Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Zeppolies

$7.00

Whole Cake

$55.00

Whole Cheesecake

$65.00

Whole Brownie

$45.00

Whole Dessert

$40.00

EXTRA

Dressings

+Ranch

$0.50

+Bleu

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

+Chili-Lime Ranch

$0.50

+Honey Bals

$0.50

+Lemon Vin

$0.50

+Beer Cheese Vin

$0.50

+Greek Vin

$0.50

+Tartar

$0.75

+Sour Cream

$0.75

+Garlic Bread

$1.00

+Butter

$0.50

+Korean

$0.75

+Bbq

$0.75

+Buffalo

$0.75

+Bacon Marm

$0.75

+Miso

$0.75

+Mayo

$0.25

+Garlic Aoli

$0.50

+Cilantro Lime Aoli

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$2.00

+croutons

$0.50

Add Cheese

$1.50

Scoop Of Ice cream

$3.00

+Dijon Mustard

$0.50

8oz Beer Cheese

$7.50

Side Miso Bourbon Sauce

$1.00

Marinara

$0.75

Herb Butter

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$0.50

Honey

$0.75

Horse Radish

$0.75

Shredded Chz

$0.50

Crutons

$1.00

Salsa

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Rasp Vin

$0.50

Blu Chz Crumbles

$1.00

Meat

+Bacon

$2.00

+Add Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

+Add Grilled Chx

$6.00

+Add Grilled Salmon

$8.00

+Blackened Grilled Chx

$6.00

+1 Pc Of Fish

$4.00

4 Fried Chx Strip

$6.00

+Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Open Item

Open Item

Loma's

Service Fee

Linen

$12.00

Staffing Fee

$50.00

Rated Room Fee

$100.00

Room Fee Early

$50.00

NYE VIP

$47.17

NYE Gen Adm

$23.59

Room Fee

$50.00

Delivery Fee

$5.00

Staffing

$15.00

Drink Station

$2.00

Party App

$3.00

Party Filet

$36.00

Party Salmon

$24.00

Party Chicken

$22.00

Party Salad

$4.40

RDC HOMECOMING ENTREE

$22.17

Ppr N/a

$2.00

Party Mini Brownie

$5.00

Rental Fee

$50.00

BRUNCH

Brunch

Lomas Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Steak And Eggs Benedict

$22.00

BB Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

Caprese Sandwich

$14.00

Pancake Breakfast

$14.00

Lomas Hash Browns

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Steak/egg/chz Bagel

$15.00

Bagel

$14.00

Old Fash Breakfast

$14.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$14.00

Brunchwich

$14.00

Lomas Big Breakfast

$14.00

Country Breakfast

$12.00

Ham, Egg And Cheese Bagel

$14.00

Chx&Waffle

$14.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Avocado Breakfast Boat

$16.00

Lomas Cristo

$13.00

Omelets

Crimini Omelette

$15.00

Cheese Omelet

$8.75

Ham&Cheese Omelet

$9.50

Farm Fresh Garden Omelet

$16.00

Griddle

Pancake

$4.50

Chocolate Pancake

$5.00

Blueberry Pancake

$5.00

French Toast

$9.00

Stuffed French Toast

$11.00

Smores Pan

$4.00

Sides

Small Home Fries

$4.00

Large Home Fries

$6.00

Muffin

$3.00

+Smoked Bacon

$2.00

+Candied Bacon

$2.00

+Ham

$4.00

+Sausage Links

$4.00

+Vegan Sausage

$4.00

Vegan Quinoa

$4.75

Fruit

$4.00

Bchz Grits

$4.00

One Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Two Biscuits

$2.50

One Biscuit

$1.25

+Egg

$2.00

+scone

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10 East Lexington Ave, Winchester, KY 40391

Directions

Gallery
Loma's at The Opera House image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour
orange starNo Reviews
9 West Lexington Ave. Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Wildcat Willy's Distillery
orange star4.5 • 25
31 E Broadway St Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina - Hamburg
orange star4.7 • 43
1916 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Boonedogs
orange starNo Reviews
5902 Old Richmond Road lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Patchen Dr
orange star4.6 • 1,010
154 Patchen Dr Ste 87 Lexington, KY 40517
View restaurantnext
Shamrock Bar & Grille - Hartland Pkwy
orange star4.4 • 621
4750 Hartland Pkwy Lexington, KY 40515
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Winchester

Wildcat Willy's Distillery
orange star4.5 • 25
31 E Broadway St Winchester, KY 40391
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Winchester
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.5 (136 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston