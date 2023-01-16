  • Home
  • /
  • Mabelvale
  • /
  • LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering - 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off
Restaurant header imageView gallery

LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering 7615 Mabelvale Cut Off

review star

No reviews yet

7615 Mabelvale cut off

Mabelvale, AR 72103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Chicken

$3.99

Pork Chops

$3.99

Fish

$3.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$3.99

Smothered Chicken

$3.99

Meat Loaf

$3.99

Hamburger Steak

$3.99

Chitterlings

$6.99

Dressing

$3.99

Ribs (2)

$4.99

Sides

Sweet Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Greens

$2.99

Cabbage

$2.99

Mac &Cheese

$2.99

Corn on Cob

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Desserts

Cake

$3.50

Pie

$3.50

Butter Roll

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Appetizers

Polish Sausage

$4.59Out of stock

Burgers

$6.99

3 pc Philly Shells

$4.99

5pc. Wings only

$6.99

Fries

$2.59

10pc Wings only

$12.99

Barbeque Fries

$3.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$7.99

2pc Fish only

$6.99

Chicken Tenders only (3)

$5.59

6 pc Philly Shells

$8.99

2 PC Philly Egg Rolls

$5.99

Onion Rings

$2.59

Munsta Brg

$14.35

Walking Taco

$9.00

Walking Nachos

$9.00

Walking Frito pie

$9.00

Extra meat (walking)

$2.59

Chilli

$0.99

Pasta

Pasta and bread

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$7.99

Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Large Plate

2pc of Meat 2 Sides Roll or Cornbread & Drink

Chicken

$14.99

Smothered Chicken

$13.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$13.99

Pork Chops

$13.99

Meat Loaf

$13.99

Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Chitterlings

$13.99

Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

Corn

Cabbage

Greens

Corn on Cob

Cornbread

Roll

Dressing

$13.99

Mac & Cheese

4pc Wings

$13.99

2pc Fish

$13.99

Burger Combo

Burger & Fries

$9.99

Extra Patty

$3.19

Onions

Grilled Onions

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayo

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Pickles

No onions

No cheese

No pickles

No mayo

No mustard

No ketchup

No tomatoes

No lettuce

Meat and cheese only

Extra

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Chilli

$0.99

Polish Combo

Polish & Fries

$7.99

Jalapeño

Relish

Mustard

Grilled Onions

Onions

Chilli

$0.99

Dbl Burger Combo

burger fries & drink

Dbl Burger & Fries

$12.20

Extra

$0.50

Onions

Grilled Onions

$0.50

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayo

Extra cheese

$0.75

Pickles

Bacon

$1.00

Chilli

$0.99

Wing Combo

5pc Wing & Fries

$8.99

10pc Wing & Fries

$14.98

Homestyle

Lemon pepper

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

Oxtail Combo

Oxtail combo

$23.99

Fish Plate

3pc Fish & Fries

$11.99

1pc Fish

$3.99

Pork Chop Plate

Pork Chop & Fries

$7.99

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Combo

$9.99

Big Philly Combo

$10.99

No Mayo

No Onions

No Bell Peppers

Meat & Cheese Only

Plain

Extra Meat

$2.99

Bacon

$1.00

Chicken Tender

Small Chicken Tender Combo

$6.99

Large Chicken Tender Combo

$8.99

Munsta BRG combo

Combo

$16.95

BRG only

$14.35

Drinks

Bottled drinks

$1.75

Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Burgers & Polish

Relish

Onions

Mustard

Jalapenos

Ketchup

Cheese

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Mayo

Dressing

Cranberry Sauce

Extra

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Extra Bruger Patty

$2.39

Extra Philly Meat

$2.99

Fries

Chili

$1.99

Cheese

$1.00

Jalapenos

$0.75

Breakfast plate

Plate

$9.99

Bagel deluxe

$8.99

Sandwich

$5.99

Bagel

$6.99

Sides

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best Soul food you would ever have!

Location

7615 Mabelvale cut off, Mabelvale, AR 72103

Directions

Gallery
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering image
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering image
LoMax’s Soul Food And Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
orange starNo Reviews
8000 Geyer Springs Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurantnext
Big Bro's
orange starNo Reviews
3515 Baseline Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
orange starNo Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurantnext
Community Bakery Shackleford
orange star4.5 • 159
270 South Shackleford Road Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurantnext
Smashed N' Stacked - Pettaway Square
orange starNo Reviews
408 East 21st Street Little Rock, AR 72206
View restaurantnext
RCK TACO - 415 E 3rd
orange starNo Reviews
1515 West 7th Street Little Rock, AR 72201
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mabelvale
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hot Springs National Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Russellville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Smith
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Texarkana
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston