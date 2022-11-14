Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Pizza
Italian

Lombardi Pizza Co.

2,436 Reviews

$$

1958 Washington Valley Rd

Martinsville, NJ 08836

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Caesar Salad
Piper Pizza

Specials

Everything bagel seasoning, cream cheese, mozzarella, bacon, parm
Bolognese Pasta

Bolognese Pasta

$18.00

Homemade fresh pasta and beef/pork bolognese, parmesan

Escarole & Beans

Escarole & Beans

$10.00Out of stock

Served with bread

Pizzas

7051 Pizza

7051 Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, garlic, soppressata, jalapeño puree

Adriana Pizza

Adriana Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh ricotta, parm, basil, sweet sausage, truffle oil

BEC Pizza

BEC Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm, garlic, bacon, egg yolk

Bella Pizza

Bella Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm, garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions

Bianca Pizza

Bianca Pizza

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, fresh ricotta, parm, garlic, basil

Burrata Pizza

Burrata Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, fresh burrata

Carmen Pizza

Carmen Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, garlic, sweet sausage, caramelized onions

Dante Pizza

Dante Pizza

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, spicy sausage

Ellie Pizza

Ellie Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm, garlic, baby spinach

Enzo Pizza

Enzo Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, crispy prosciutto

Franz Pizza

Franz Pizza

$17.00

Fresh ricotta, fontina, parm, crispy bacon, chorizo, LPC hot honey

Hadley Pizza

Hadley Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, whipped goat cheese (contains cream cheese), parm, mushroom, truffle oil

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm

Maple Bacon Pizza

Maple Bacon Pizza

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, fontina, crispy maple-bacon, pecorino

Millie Pizza

Millie Pizza

$11.00

Tomato sauce, basil, garlic, oregano

Nomad Pizza

Nomad Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, soppressata, LPC hot honey

Piper Pizza

Piper Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, dry aged pepperoni

Sienna Pizza

Sienna Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, whipped goat cheese (contains cream cheese), crispy prosciutto, pecorino, basil

Valentina Pizza

Valentina Pizza

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, cream cheese, crispy bacon, garlic, pecorino, basil, jalapeño puree

Zoe Pizza

Zoe Pizza

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, parm, sun-dried cherries, garlic, prosciutto, LPC hot honey

Dough

Dough

$7.00

Small Plates

Escarole & Beans

Escarole & Beans

$10.00Out of stock

Served with bread

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Double breaded fried mozzarella

Arancini

Arancini

$10.00

Four fried Italian rice balls

Burrata Toast

Burrata Toast

$12.00

Homemade toasted bread, truffle honey, fresh burrata and walnuts

Chef Plate

Chef Plate

$18.00

Prosciutto, fior di latte mozzarella, fresh bread

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$10.00

Served with tomato sauce

Goat Cheese Toast

Goat Cheese Toast

$9.00

Homemade toasted bread, whipped goat cheese (contains cream cheese), lemon olive oil, Za'atar seasoning, LPC honey, crushed walnuts, sprinkle arugula

Meatballs

Meatballs

$18.00

Two 100% beef meatballs in red sauce with basil, parmesan, ricotta, and served with fresh bread

Strawberry Toast

Strawberry Toast

$9.00

Homemade toasted bread, strawberry and fig jam, fresh ricotta, walnuts

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$10.00

Homemade meatballs, potato bun, ricotta, basil.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Served with truffle rosemary mayo

Bread

$3.00

Four bread sticks

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, parmesan, house croutons, toasted Panko bread crumbs, house dressing, parmesan, house croutons, toasted Panko bread crumbs, Caesar dressing

House Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

Lemon

Lemon

$16.00

Homemade fresh pasta, butter, fresh lemon juice and zest

Calabria

Calabria

$16.00

Homemade fresh pasta with spicy red cream sauce

Cacio e Pepe

Cacio e Pepe

$16.00

Homemade fresh pasta, pecorino, pink peppercorn

Rigatoni & Meatball

Rigatoni & Meatball

$18.00

Homemade fresh pasta, tomato sauce, meatball, ricotta, parmesan, basil

Creamy Pesto

Creamy Pesto

$16.00

Homemade fresh pasta, heavy cream, homemade pesto (contains pine nuts), breadcrumbs

Rigatoni Butter

$12.00

Homemade fresh pasta

Rigatoni Marinara

$12.00

Homemade fresh pasta

Dessert

Cinnamon Dough-knots

Cinnamon Dough-knots

$10.00

Deep fried dough-knots covered in cinnamon sugar, served with sweet frosting for dipping

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$15.00

12" pizza topped with Nutella and confection sugar

Fried Oreos

$9.00

Six fried Oreo cookies

Beverages

S. Pellegrino (16.9oz)

$3.50

Bottle

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Can

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottle

Apple Juice

$3.00

Plastic bottle

Add-Ons

Side Creamy Marinara

$1.00

Side Garlic

$0.50

Side Hot Pepper

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Puree

$0.50

Side LPC Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Olive Oil

$0.75

Side Oregano

$0.50

Side Parmesan

$1.00

Side Truffle Oil

$1.50

Retail

Dough

Dough

$7.00
Kid LPC T-Shirt

Kid LPC T-Shirt

$15.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

True Neapolitan pizza should be a balance of all its ingredients. The tomatoes should be bright. The mozzarella—salty, sweet, and creamy. The basil—aromatic and vibrant—and the olive oil should bring it all together with a delicate finish.

Website

Location

1958 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836

Directions

Lombardi Pizza Co. image
Lombardi Pizza Co. image
Lombardi Pizza Co. image

