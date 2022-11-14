Food Trucks
Pizza
Italian
Lombardi Pizza Co.
2,436 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
True Neapolitan pizza should be a balance of all its ingredients. The tomatoes should be bright. The mozzarella—salty, sweet, and creamy. The basil—aromatic and vibrant—and the olive oil should bring it all together with a delicate finish.
Location
1958 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville, NJ 08836
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alfonsos Family Trattoria & Gourmet Pizza
No Reviews
99-101 Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurant