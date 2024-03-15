Cucumber Caprese Chop Salad

$9.00

Refresh your palate with our Cucumber Caprese Salad, a vibrant mix of crisp cucumbers, juicy cherry tomatoes, and creamy fresh mozzarella, accented with diced red onion and seasoned with dried oregano, fresh basil, salt, and pepper, topped off with a drizzle of Balsamic Glaze. This salad is a light, refreshing twist on the classic Caprese, perfect for a wholesome start to your meal.