Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp – Lombard

1,078 Reviews

$$

908 E Roosevelt Rd

Lombard, IL 60148

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Large Shrimp -Full
Corn Fritters

Shrimp

Large Shrimp -Full

Large Shrimp -Full

$20.00

Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Large Shrimp -Half

$12.00

A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full

Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full

$22.00

Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Half

$13.00

A ½ pound of Lightly Breaded Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Coconut Shrimp -Full

Coconut Shrimp -Full

$22.00

Wild caught Gulf shrimp prepared with a tropical brine and shredded coconut breading. Big, crunchy and delicious. Full orders include 10 shrimp and choice of 2 sauces.

Coconut Shrimp -Half

$13.00

Half orders include 5 shrimp and choice of 1 sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp -Full

Popcorn Shrimp -Full

$18.00Out of stock

Bite-sized (but still big!) portions of our wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Popcorn Shrimp -Half

$10.00

A ½ pound of Popcorn Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Fish

Fish Chips -Full

Fish Chips -Full

$15.00

A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Fish Chips -Half

$8.00

A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Crunchy Cod -Full

Crunchy Cod -Full

$18.00

Natural, domestic cod fillet nuggets in a sweet and crunchy breading. Soft and flaky middle. Full orders include 12 pieces and 2 sauces.

Crunchy Cod -Half

$10.00

Half orders include 6 pieces and 1 sauce.

Catfish Strips -Full

Catfish Strips -Full

$18.00

Fresh catfish prepared daily and fried to perfection! Served by weight before cooking, half pound or full pound. Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.

Catfish Strips -Half

$10.00
Ocean Perch -Full

Ocean Perch -Full

$15.00

Skin on, breaded fillets prepared fresh daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Ocean Perch -Half

$8.00

A ½ pound of Ocean Perch, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Whole Catfish

Whole Catfish

$11.00

Bone-In, headless, whole fried catfish, prepared fresh daily and cooked to perfection. About 8 oz. includes 1 sauce.

Seafood

Scallops -Full

Scallops -Full

$18.00

Lightly seasoned, breaded domestic sea scallops. Full orders include about 24 and 2 sauces.

Scallops -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 12 and 1 sauce.

Oysters -Full

Oysters -Full

$18.00

Gourmet breaded medium-sized oysters. Full orders include about 12 and 2 sauces.

Oysters -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 6 and 1 sauce.

Calamari -Full

Calamari -Full

$16.00

Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.

Calamari -Half

$9.00
Frog Legs -Full

Frog Legs -Full

$18.00

Farm raised frog legs, a signature dish! Served by weight before cooking. Full orders include about 10 and choice of 2 sauces.

Frog Legs -Half

$10.00

Half orders include about 5 and 1 sauce.

Crab Cakes -Full

Crab Cakes -Full

$16.00

Part real crab, part imitation, but all delicious! Full orders include 18 and 2 sauces.

Crab Cakes -Half

$9.00

Half orders include 9 and 1 sauce.

Clam Strips -Full

Clam Strips -Full

$13.00

Hand shucked, domestic breaded clam strips. The “french fries” of the sea ;) Half orders include 1 sauce, full orders include 2 sauces.

Clam Strips -Half

$7.00

Chicken

Boneless Zings -Full

Boneless Zings -Full

$18.00

Boneless, skinless chicken breast chunks with a zesty, crunchy breading and touch of smokey flavor. Sold by a full or half pound, weighed before cooking and choice of sauce.

Boneless Zings -Half

$10.00

A 1/2 pound of Boneless Zings, weighed before cooking, includes choice of 1 sauce.

Wing Zings -Full

Wing Zings -Full

$18.00

Good sized wings with a zesty flavor. Half is 6 wings and 1 sauce, Full is 12 wings and 2 sauces.

Wing Zings -Half

$10.00

Half orders includes 6 wings and 1 sauce.

Chicken Tenders -Full

Chicken Tenders -Full

$15.00

Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.

Chicken Tenders -Half

$8.00

Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.

Corn Fritters

Corn Fritters

$5.00

Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Big, crunchy, battered onion rings, about 5 per order.

Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$5.00Out of stock

Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.

Okra

Okra

$5.00

Fried okra, about 1/4 pound per order.

Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Slaws

Coleslaw -Small

Coleslaw -Small

$1.00
Macaroni Salad -Small

Macaroni Salad -Small

$1.00
Seafood Crab Cup

Seafood Crab Cup

$7.00

Fresh from-the-sea taste of imitation crab meat with diced celery in a sweet and tangy dressing.

Sauce

Hot Sauce ($)

Hot Sauce ($)

$0.45
Cocktail Sauce ($)

Cocktail Sauce ($)

$0.45
Mild Sauce ($)

Mild Sauce ($)

$0.45
Tartar Sauce ($)

Tartar Sauce ($)

$0.45
BBQ ($)

BBQ ($)

$0.45
Ranch ($)

Ranch ($)

$0.45
Hot Sauce Bottle

Hot Sauce Bottle

$5.37

Light heat, touch of sweet and full flavor. Our original recipe!

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$6.00
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00

Kids Meals

Kid's Chicken Strips

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950

Website

Location

908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

Gallery
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rehman Sweets
orange star4.3 • 281
204 Roosevelt Rd Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Lombard
orange star4.0 • 1
820 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Express
orange starNo Reviews
898 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Reza's Restaurant - Oak Brook
orange star4.4 • 365
40 N Tower Rd Oak Brook, IL 60523
View restaurantnext
SHAHI NIHARI AND CHOPSTICKS
orange starNo Reviews
541 W N Ave Villa Park, IL 60181
View restaurantnext
Stan's Donuts & Coffee - Oakbrook Terrace
orange star4.5 • 1,682
17W615 Butterfield Rd Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lombard

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
orange star4.5 • 1,088
665 W Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
orange star4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Gianorio's Pizza & Pasta - Lombard
orange star4.6 • 367
434 S Main St Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Shannon's Deli
orange star4.6 • 314
11-15 S Park Ave Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Mr. Broast - Lombard
orange star4.0 • 1
820 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lombard
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston