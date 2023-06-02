Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lombard Swim Club X Hart of Catering

No reviews yet

2040 Lombard Street

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.00

Vegan Thai Falafel Curry

$12.00

"CYO" SALAD

$3.00

DINNER

“CYO” SALAD

"CYO" SALAD

$3.00

CAESAR SALAD

$4.50

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

SMALL PLATES

Buffalo Cauliflower

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Mexican Street Corn

$9.00

Chicken Flautas

$9.00

Nachos

$9.00

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Guacamole Crisp

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

LARGE PLATES

Jackfruit Crabcakes

$13.00

Huli Huli Chicken

$14.00

Vegan Thai Falafel Curry

$12.00

Salmon

$16.00

Steak Frites

$16.00

Short Ribs

$17.00

Vegan Pasta

$13.00

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$14.00

Shrimp Pasta

$17.00

Kabobs

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

PACKAGED ITEMS

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Bag of Goldfish/Crackers

$2.50

Bag of Cookies

$2.50

Chobani Yogurt

$3.00

Go Go Squeeze

$2.50

DRINKS

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bruce Cost Hibiscus & Pomegranate

$3.00

Canned Coke Products

$2.50

Culture Pop Soda

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Honest Juice Box

$1.50

La Colombe Cans

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Milk (Chocolate)

$2.50Out of stock

Milk (Whole)

$2.50

Something & Nothing Seltzer

$4.00

Tropicana Juice

$2.75

Butterfly Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Black Currant Tea

$3.50

Supreme Green Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50

Turmeric Orange

$3.50

Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.50

DESSERTS

Necie's Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$4.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Candy Bar

$2.50

Cookie Dipped Bar

$2.50

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.00

Muffin

$4.00

Chipwich

$3.00

Outshine Fruit Bar

$3.00

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bar

$3.00

Healthy Choice Fudge Bar

$3.00

Drumsticks

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

HEALTHY SIDES

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$6.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$5.00

ESPRESSO BAR

Espresso

$2.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Capuccino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Capuccino

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew / Iced Coffee

$4.00+

KIDS MAINS

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Veggie Nuggets

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Slider

$5.00

Beef Burger Slider

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Buttered Pasta

$6.00

KIDS SIDES

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Small Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

KIDS SNACKS

Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch

$4.00

Bowl of Nuts

$4.00

LUNCH/ALL DAY

“CYO” SALAD/WRAP

"CYO" SALAD

$3.00

CAESAR SALAD

$4.50

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$9.50

"CYO" WRAP

$3.00

CAESAR WRAP

$4.50

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.50

SANDWICHES

Castelvetrano Caprese

$12.00

Tofu Bahn Mi

$11.00

Tarragona

$11.00

BYO BLT

$11.00

KB Uptown

$13.00

Philly Special

$13.00

Beef Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

SNACKS

Amish Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Crudite & Rotating Hummus

$6.00

Rotating Snack Mix

$5.00

Margarita Flatbread

$8.00

LUNCH SIDES

FRESH FRUIT BOWL

$6.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$5.00

GREEK PASTA SALAD

$3.00

HART HOUSE CHIPS

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

TATER TOTS

$4.00

BROCCOLI

$3.00

ASPARAGUS

$3.00

CARROTS & CELERY

$3.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.00

DESSERTS

Necie's Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$4.00

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.00

Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Candy Bar

$2.50

Cookie Dipped Bar

$2.50

Outshine Fruit Bars

$3.00

Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars

$3.00

Healthy Choice Fudge Bar

$3.00

Drumstick

$2.50

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.50

DRINKS

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.00

Bruce Cost Hibiscus & Pomegranate

$3.00

Canned Coke Products

$2.50

Culture Pop Soda

$4.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Honest Juice Box

$1.50

La Colombe Cans

$4.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Milk (Chocolate)

$2.50Out of stock

Milk (Whole)

$2.50

Something & Nothing Seltzer

$4.00

Tropicana Juice

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50

Butterfly Lemonade

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Black Currant Tea

$3.50

Supreme Green Tea

$3.50

Peach Tea

$3.50

Turmeric Orange

$3.50

ESPRESSO BAR

Espresso

$2.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Capuccino

$3.50+

Mocha

$4.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Capuccino

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Cold Brew / Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Hot Mighty Leaf Tea

$2.50

PACKAGED ITEMS

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Bag of Goldfish/Crackers

$2.50

Bag of Cookies

$2.50

KIDS MAINS

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Veggie Nuggets

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Beef Burger Slider

$5.00

Pasta Meatballs Red Sauce

$5.00

Pasta Meatballs Butter

$5.00

Pasta Red Sauce

$4.00

Pasta Butter

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Peanut Butter Jelly

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

KIDS COMBO

Kids Combo Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Combo Veggie Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Combo Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Combo Beef Sliders

$6.00

Kids Combo Pasta Meatballs Red

$7.00

Kids Combo Pasta Meatballs Butter

$7.00

Kids Combo Pasta Red

$6.00

Kids Combo Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Combo Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Combo Peanut Butter Jelly

$5.00

Kids Combo Mozz Sticks

$7.00

KIDS SIDES

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

Kids Asparagus

$2.00

Tater Tots

$2.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Small Fresh Fruit

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

KIDS SNACKS

Carrots & Celery w/ Ranch

$4.00

Bowl of Nuts

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Hart Cafe @ Lombard Swim Club offers food and beverages exclusively to members and guests of the Lombard Swim Club

2040 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146

