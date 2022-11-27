Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Food Trucks

LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom

review star

No reviews yet

24557 University Avenue

Loma Linda, CA 92354

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Latte
Capuccino

Espresso

Doppio/Double Espresso

$2.25

Latte

$4.25+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Capuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25+

E.G. Flat White

$4.25

Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Pour Over

Decaf Walla Walla Cold

$3.50+

Decaf Walla Walla Hot

$3.00+

Pacific Union Cold

$3.50+

Pacific Union Hot

$3.00+

Southern Cold

$3.50+

Southern Hot

$3.00+

Southwestern Cold

$3.50+

Southwestern Hot

$3.00+

Union Cold

$3.50+

Union Hot

$3.00+

Walla Walla Cold

$3.50+

Walla Walla Hot

$3.00+

Drip/Cold Brew

Drip

$2.50+

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Non-Coffee

Chai

$4.50+

Iced Chai

$5.00+

Randy Roberts

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Half & Haffner

$2.25+

J.W. Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

J.W. Hot Chocolate Oat Milk

$4.00+

J.W. Hot Chocolate Almond Milk

$4.00+

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.65+

Modifers

Add shot

$0.75

Almond milk

$0.75

Oat milk

$0.75

Maple brown sugar

$0.50

Honey Cinnamon

$0.50

Vanilla Bean

$0.50

Caramel

$0.50

Hazelnut

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

Sugar Free Vanilla

$0.50

Personal Cup

-$0.25

Matcha

$1.00

Rose

$0.50

Strawberry

$0.50

Black Berry

$0.50

Raspberry

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Cinnamon

$0.50

Lavender

$0.50

Pistachio

$0.50

Butterscotch

$0.50

Pumpkin spice

$0.50

Gingerbread

$0.50

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.50

Pumpkin spice (Copy)

$0.50

Sugar Free Vanilla (Copy)

$0.50

Over Ice (Copy)

$0.75

Coffee Bagged

"1844" Pick me up

$19.50

"The Quiet Hour" Decaffeinated

$18.75

3 A BeaN

$16.00

Bean Attitudes

$17.00

5lbs is espresso beans

$56.00

Last Chance Ranch

$19.00

Single

Single flower

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come by and enjoy!

Location

24557 University Avenue, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Directions

Gallery
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom image
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom image
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom image
LoMelinda's Buzz & Bloom image

Map
