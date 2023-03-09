Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lomito Westport

review star

No reviews yet

2 Franklin Street

Saugatuck, CT 06880

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Chicken Saltado
Chicken Chaufa


Saltados

Our selection of Peruvian stir fry dishes, to satisfy every taste
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.79

Top Sirloin steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar, served over fries with white rice.

Chicken Saltado

$16.95

Chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Beyond Meat Saltado

$18.79

Beyond Meat sautéed with onions, tomatoes, yellow pepper, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Veggie Saltado

$14.29

Vegetables sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Fish Saltado

$17.79

Corvina fish sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Shrimp Saltado

$19.29

Shrimps sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Seafood Saltado

$19.29

Seafood mix sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.

Tallarin a la Huancaina Saltado

Tallarin a la Huancaina Saltado

$17.79

The perfect combination! Our Traditional Lomo Saltado with a side of Pasta bathed in creamy Huancaina sauce!

Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter (Meal)

$13.95

Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.

Half (Meal)

Half (Meal)

$18.79

Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.

Whole (Meal)

$24.79

Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.

Chaufas

Chicken Chaufa

Chicken Chaufa

$16.79

Peruvian fried rice with chicken, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Beef Chaufa

$17.29

Peruvian fried rice with Beef, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Chicharron Chaufa (Pork Belly)

$17.29

Peruvian fried rice with pork, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Shrimp Chaufa

$17.95

Peruvian fried rice with Shrimp, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Fish Chaufa

$17.79

Peruvian fried rice with fish, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Seafood Chaufa

$17.79

Peruvian fried rice with mixed seafood, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Veggie Chaufa

$14.29

Peruvian fried rice with vegetables, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Beyond Meat Chaufa

$18.79

Peruvian fried rice with Beyond Meat, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Aeropuerto Lomito

$19.79

Special chaufa rice with chicken, chinese noodles, bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.

Peruvian Bowls

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Chicken Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Beef Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Fish Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Shrimp Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Seafood Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Beyond Meat Bowl

$18.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Vegetables Bowl

$17.79

Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.

Ceviches & Chicharrones

Fish Ceviche

$18.79

Fresh white fish cubed, marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro, served with sweet potato pure, white corn, and toasted corn.

Shrimp Ceviche

$20.79

Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro, sweet potato, white corn, and toasted corn.

Ceviche Mixto

$19.79

Seafood mix ceviche marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro.

Leche de Tigre

$13.79

Concentrated mix of citric juices from our traditional ceviche.

Jalea Lomito (medium)

$21.79

Deep fried calamari, fish, scallops and shrimp, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.

Jalea Lomito (family size)

$32.79

Deep fried calamari, fish, scallops and shrimp platter, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.

Fried Calamari

$16.79

Deep fried calamari, served with fried yucca, salsa criolla, and tartar sauce.

Fish Chicharron

$15.79

Deep fried fish, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.

Chicken Chicharron

$14.79

Deep fried chicken, served with fries and house sauces.

Appetizers & Soups

Chicharron con Yucca (Pork Belly)

$15.95

Delicious pork belly with house seasoning, accompanied with fried yucca and criolla sauce.

Choclo con Queso

Choclo con Queso

$8.79

Whole Peruvian corn topped with shredded white cheese.

Anticuchos

Anticuchos

$14.79

Marinated beef hearts grilled on a stick, paired with potatoes, Peruvian corn, and house sauces.

Causa Limena

Causa Limena

$11.29

Shredded chicken with layered mashed potatoes with a topping of olives, pepper and egg.

Peruvian Tamal

Peruvian Tamal

$8.95

Peruvian tamal, served with salsa criolla,

Beef Empanadas x 2

$9.79Out of stock

2 Peruvian empanadas with juicy top sirloin beef filling.

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.49

Boiled potatoes covered in creamy cheese and yellow pepper sauce, topped with boiled egg and olives.

Salchipapa

$11.59

French fries topped with hot dog, served with Peruvian slaw and house sauces.

Choros a la Chalaca

$17.79

Fresh mussels served in halves topped with fresh onions and tomatoes in lime dressing.

Yuca a la Huancaina

$9.49

Fried yucca sticks topped with creamy Huancahina sauce.

Shrimp Salad

$13.79

Mixed greens salad topped with shrimp with house dressing.

Parihuela

$21.95

Peruvian seafood soup. House blend of clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, octopus, and crab, in rich homemade stock.

Chupe de Camarones

Chupe de Camarones

$18.95

Shrimp chowder with a punch of Creole seasonings and a touch of cream.

Kids Meals

Salchipapa kids

$8.95

French fries topped with hot dog, served with Peruvian Slaw and traditional sauces.

Chicken Chicharron Kids

$9.95

Deep fried chicken tenders with side of choice.

Chef Specialties

Bisteck a lo Pobre

$22.95

Rib Eye Steak served with fried eggs, white fries, fries, sweet plantains and salad.

Milanesa de Pollo

$17.29

Pan fried, breaded chicken breast, served with rice and salad.

Chuletas de Cerdo Frito

$17.29

Pan fried pork chops served with rice and salad.

Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha

$17.29

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice and salad.

Grilled Salmon

$20.95

Grilled salmon fillet, served with choice of rice and salad.

Pescado a lo Macho

$20.95

Lightly battered fish, sautéed and topped with a flavorful, creamy sauce and seafood mix. Served with rice.

Arroz con Mariscos

$19.95

Peruvian Style paella. Combination of rice with shrimps, mussels, octopus, crab, calamari and mixed vegetables.

Arroz con Camarones

$19.95

Peruvian Style seafood rice cooked with shrimps and mixed vegetables.

Tallarin Saltado

$15.95

Inspired by lo main, linguini noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, peppers and soy sauce, accompanied with protein of choice.

Tallarines Verdes

$17.95

Linguini noodles served with Peruvian version of Pesto, made with spinach, basil and spices.

Filete de Pescado Frito

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast, served with rice and salad.

Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Mixed Green Salad

$7.95

Sides

White Rice (Arroz Blanco)

$3.49

Mix Quinua + Brown Rice

$4.79

Chaufa Rice (Fried)

$4.79

Traditional chaufa rice portion with chicken strips.

Maduros

$4.79

Tostones

$4.79

French Fries (Papas Fritas)

$3.49

Fried Yucca (Yuca Frita)

$4.79

Sweet Potatoes Fries (Camote Fries)

$4.79

Sweet Potatoes Mashed (Pure de Camote)

$4.79

Black Beans (Frejoles negros)

$3.79

Pinto Beans (Frejoles Rojos)

$3.79

Peruvian Beans (Canary)

$3.79

Side Salad

$3.79

Salsa Criolla

$3.79

Tallarines Verdes (large size)

$11.79

Cancha (16 oz)

$3.29

Sandwiches and Wraps

Lomito Sandwich

$9.95

Lomito Wrap

$9.95
Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Sauces

Our selection of traditional Peruvian sauces to pair with your favorite dish!

Peruvian Green Sauce (4oz)

$1.29

Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices.(4oz)

Peruvian Green Sauce (8 onz)

$3.29

Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (8oz)

Peruvian Green Sauce (16 onz)

$4.95

Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (16oz)

Peruvian Green Sauce (32 onz)

$9.95

Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (32oz)

Huancaina Sauce (4 onz)

$1.29

Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (4oz)

Huancaina Sauce (8 onz)

$3.29

Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (8oz)

Huancaina Sauce (16 onz)

$4.95

Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (16oz)

Huancaina Sauce (32 onz)

$9.95

Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (32oz)

Rocoto Red Sauce (4 onz)

$1.29

Rich sauce made of spicy red rococo peppers, onions and spices.

Desserts

Light vanilla cake soaked in our delicious mix of milks.
Passion Fruit Cheesecake cup

Passion Fruit Cheesecake cup

$3.95

Passionfruit cheesecake batter on top of a vanilla crumble crust.

Tres Leches cup

$3.95
Flan

Flan

$6.79

Lucuma Ice Cream

$4.79

Passionfruit cheesecake batter on top of a vanilla crumble crust.

Hot Drinks

Americano Coffee (16 oz)

$1.95

Cappuccino (16 oz)

$3.29

Latte Macchiato (16 oz)

$3.29

Tea (16 oz)

$1.95

Cold Drinks

Chicha Morada (16onz)

$2.79

Chicha Morada (59onz)

$9.29

Maracuya (16 onz)

$2.79

Maracuya (59 onz)

$9.29

Horchata (16 onz)

$2.79

Horchata (59 onz)

$9.29

Lemonade (16 onz)

$2.79

Lemonade (59onz)

$9.29

Coke

$2.29

Diet Coke

$2.29

Sprite

$2.29

Orange Fanta

$2.29

Canada Dry

$2.29

Inca Kola

$2.79

Colombiana

$2.79Out of stock

Postobon

$2.79Out of stock

Seltzer Canada Dry

$2.29

Seltzer Pellegrino

$2.79

Fanta (orange)

$2.29

La Croix

$2.29

Snapple

$2.29

Mango

$2.79

Gatorate

$2.29

RedBull

$3.89

Tropicana

$2.29

Inca Kola 2 Liter

$4.50

Cocacola 2 Liter

$4.50

Sprite 2 Liter

$4.50

Canada Dry 2 Liter

$4.50

Bottle Water

$1.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
