Lomito Westport
2 Franklin Street
Saugatuck, CT 06880
Popular Items
Saltados
Lomo Saltado
Top Sirloin steak, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar, served over fries with white rice.
Chicken Saltado
Chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Beyond Meat Saltado
Beyond Meat sautéed with onions, tomatoes, yellow pepper, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Veggie Saltado
Vegetables sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Fish Saltado
Corvina fish sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Shrimp Saltado
Shrimps sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Seafood Saltado
Seafood mix sautéed with onions, tomatoes, soy sauce and vinegar served over fries with white rice.
Tallarin a la Huancaina Saltado
The perfect combination! Our Traditional Lomo Saltado with a side of Pasta bathed in creamy Huancaina sauce!
Rotisserie Chicken
Quarter (Meal)
Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.
Half (Meal)
Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.
Whole (Meal)
Slow roasted chicken, delicious marinated in our very own blend of herbs & spices.
Chaufas
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with chicken, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Beef Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with Beef, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Chicharron Chaufa (Pork Belly)
Peruvian fried rice with pork, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Shrimp Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with Shrimp, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Fish Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with fish, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Seafood Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with mixed seafood, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Veggie Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with vegetables, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Beyond Meat Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice with Beyond Meat, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Aeropuerto Lomito
Special chaufa rice with chicken, chinese noodles, bean sprouts, eggs, scallions, spices, and soy sauce.
Peruvian Bowls
Chicken Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Beef Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Fish Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Shrimp Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Seafood Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Beyond Meat Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Vegetables Bowl
Build your own Peruvian meal prepared fresh upon ordering.
Ceviches & Chicharrones
Fish Ceviche
Fresh white fish cubed, marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro, served with sweet potato pure, white corn, and toasted corn.
Shrimp Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro, sweet potato, white corn, and toasted corn.
Ceviche Mixto
Seafood mix ceviche marinated in citrus juices with thin cut red onions, aji limo and cilantro.
Leche de Tigre
Concentrated mix of citric juices from our traditional ceviche.
Jalea Lomito (medium)
Deep fried calamari, fish, scallops and shrimp, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.
Jalea Lomito (family size)
Deep fried calamari, fish, scallops and shrimp platter, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.
Fried Calamari
Deep fried calamari, served with fried yucca, salsa criolla, and tartar sauce.
Fish Chicharron
Deep fried fish, served with yuca fries, salsa criolla, and house sauces.
Chicken Chicharron
Deep fried chicken, served with fries and house sauces.
Appetizers & Soups
Chicharron con Yucca (Pork Belly)
Delicious pork belly with house seasoning, accompanied with fried yucca and criolla sauce.
Choclo con Queso
Whole Peruvian corn topped with shredded white cheese.
Anticuchos
Marinated beef hearts grilled on a stick, paired with potatoes, Peruvian corn, and house sauces.
Causa Limena
Shredded chicken with layered mashed potatoes with a topping of olives, pepper and egg.
Peruvian Tamal
Peruvian tamal, served with salsa criolla,
Beef Empanadas x 2
2 Peruvian empanadas with juicy top sirloin beef filling.
Papa a la Huancaina
Boiled potatoes covered in creamy cheese and yellow pepper sauce, topped with boiled egg and olives.
Salchipapa
French fries topped with hot dog, served with Peruvian slaw and house sauces.
Choros a la Chalaca
Fresh mussels served in halves topped with fresh onions and tomatoes in lime dressing.
Yuca a la Huancaina
Fried yucca sticks topped with creamy Huancahina sauce.
Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens salad topped with shrimp with house dressing.
Parihuela
Peruvian seafood soup. House blend of clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, octopus, and crab, in rich homemade stock.
Chupe de Camarones
Shrimp chowder with a punch of Creole seasonings and a touch of cream.
Kids Meals
Chef Specialties
Bisteck a lo Pobre
Rib Eye Steak served with fried eggs, white fries, fries, sweet plantains and salad.
Milanesa de Pollo
Pan fried, breaded chicken breast, served with rice and salad.
Chuletas de Cerdo Frito
Pan fried pork chops served with rice and salad.
Pechuga de Pollo a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice and salad.
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet, served with choice of rice and salad.
Pescado a lo Macho
Lightly battered fish, sautéed and topped with a flavorful, creamy sauce and seafood mix. Served with rice.
Arroz con Mariscos
Peruvian Style paella. Combination of rice with shrimps, mussels, octopus, crab, calamari and mixed vegetables.
Arroz con Camarones
Peruvian Style seafood rice cooked with shrimps and mixed vegetables.
Tallarin Saltado
Inspired by lo main, linguini noodles sautéed with onions, tomatoes, peppers and soy sauce, accompanied with protein of choice.
Tallarines Verdes
Linguini noodles served with Peruvian version of Pesto, made with spinach, basil and spices.
Filete de Pescado Frito
Grilled chicken breast, served with rice and salad.
Sides
White Rice (Arroz Blanco)
Mix Quinua + Brown Rice
Chaufa Rice (Fried)
Traditional chaufa rice portion with chicken strips.
Maduros
Tostones
French Fries (Papas Fritas)
Fried Yucca (Yuca Frita)
Sweet Potatoes Fries (Camote Fries)
Sweet Potatoes Mashed (Pure de Camote)
Black Beans (Frejoles negros)
Pinto Beans (Frejoles Rojos)
Peruvian Beans (Canary)
Side Salad
Salsa Criolla
Tallarines Verdes (large size)
Cancha (16 oz)
Sandwiches and Wraps
Sauces
Peruvian Green Sauce (4oz)
Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices.(4oz)
Peruvian Green Sauce (8 onz)
Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (8oz)
Peruvian Green Sauce (16 onz)
Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (16oz)
Peruvian Green Sauce (32 onz)
Creamy green sauce made with fresh cilantro, huacatay, yellow pepper and house mix of spices (32oz)
Huancaina Sauce (4 onz)
Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (4oz)
Huancaina Sauce (8 onz)
Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (8oz)
Huancaina Sauce (16 onz)
Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (16oz)
Huancaina Sauce (32 onz)
Creamy sauce made of a combination of cheese, yellow pepper, onions and spices. (32oz)
Rocoto Red Sauce (4 onz)
Rich sauce made of spicy red rococo peppers, onions and spices.
Desserts
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Chicha Morada (16onz)
Chicha Morada (59onz)
Maracuya (16 onz)
Maracuya (59 onz)
Horchata (16 onz)
Horchata (59 onz)
Lemonade (16 onz)
Lemonade (59onz)
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Orange Fanta
Canada Dry
Inca Kola
Colombiana
Postobon
Seltzer Canada Dry
Seltzer Pellegrino
Fanta (orange)
La Croix
Snapple
Mango
Gatorate
RedBull
Tropicana
Inca Kola 2 Liter
Cocacola 2 Liter
Sprite 2 Liter
Canada Dry 2 Liter
Bottle Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
2 Franklin Street, Saugatuck, CT 06880