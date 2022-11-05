Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lomo Libre Cantina 1824 Irving St

review star

No reviews yet

1824 Irving St

San Francisco, CA 94122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LOMORRITO
LOMO SALTADO
ADOBADO

SNACKS & BITES

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$16.00

Red snapper, leche de tigre, onion, canchita and sweet potato

BANG BANG WINGS

BANG BANG WINGS

$13.00

crispy chicken wings, peruvian sweet chili honey glaze

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$12.00

steak picadillo, aji verde aioli

CHIPS & SALSA

$7.00

house made tortilla chips, salsa verde, fire roasted tomato salsa

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

haas avocado with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, house made tortilla chips

PLATANOS MADUROS

PLATANOS MADUROS

$8.00

Fried Sweet Plantains, pickled onions, cilantro-lime crema

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$10.00

garlic, parsley, truffle oil, rocoto ketchup, aji verde aioli

YUCA FRITA

YUCA FRITA

$9.00

Yuca fries with rocoto aioli

1ea EXTRA EMPANADA

$6.00

CEVICHE MIXTO

$18.00

red snapper, calamari, shrimp, leche de tigre, onion, canchita, and sweet potato

SALTADOS & NOODLES

Our Specialty Peruvian Saltados are wok-fired with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$22.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

POLLO SALTADO

$18.00

wok-fried chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

SHRIMP SALTADO

$24.00

wok-fried crispy shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

SURF N TURF SALTADO

$27.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips and crispy shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

TOFU SALTADO

$17.00

wok-fried tofu, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

LOMO NOODLES

LOMO NOODLES

$22.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

POLLO NOODLES

$18.00

wok-fried crispy chicken and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

SHRIMP NOODLES

$24.00

wok-fired crispy shrimp and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

SURF N TURF NOODLES

$27.00

wok-fired sirloin steak strips and crispy shrimp with udon noodles, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

TOFU NOODLES

$17.00

wok-fired tofu and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

BURRITOS

LOMORRITO

LOMORRITO

$12.00

Choice of protein, garlic rice, canario beans, pico de gallo, cilantro - lime crema, french fries inside a flour tortilla

A LO POBRE STYLE

$14.00

Choice of protein, fried egg, plantains, cheese, garlic rice, canario beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, french fries inside a flour tortilla

CALI-SUNSET

$13.00

carne asada, sweet potato tots, cilantro-lime crema, jack cheese, hot sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$14.00

crispy shrimp and red snapper, garlic rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce, rocoto hot sauce, flour tortilla

ADOBADO

ADOBADO

$13.00

peruvian adobo pork, garlic rice, pinto beans, sweet potato tots, pickled onions, rocoto aioli, flour tortilla

KIDS BURRITO

$7.00

Rice, beans and cheese

SIDES

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

REGULAR FRIES

$8.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$8.00

JASMINE RICE

$2.00

CANARIO BEANS

$2.00

SIDE GUAC

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

SD CHIPS

$2.00

CANCHITA

$1.50

Toasted corn kernels with sea salt

SALSA CRIOLLA

$1.00

Pickles onions

EXTRA JALAPENOS

$1.00

SWEETS

fried sweet potato donuts, citrus spiced syrup
PICARONES

PICARONES

$12.00

Peruvian style sweet potato beignets, powdered sugar, citrus spiced syrup

LOMO LIBRE OT

GOLD RUSH BURGER

GOLD RUSH BURGER

$17.00

Steak burger piled with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, plantains, fried egg, rocoto pepper mayo and toasted brioche bun

SEAFOOD CHICHARRON

$18.00

crispy fried calamari, red snapper and shrimp, pickled onions, yuca frita, canchita, tartar sauce

PINCHES NACHOS

$16.00

tortilla chips with melted queso, pinto beans, pickled jalapeños, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, topped with choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobo pork or tofu

SALCHI-PAPAS

SALCHI-PAPAS

$14.00

Seasoned garlic fries topped with sliced all beef hot dog, honey mustard, rocoto ketchup, aji verde, scallions

QUESALOMO

$15.00

quesadilla with choice of carne asada, pollo asado, tofu or pork with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro - lime crema, lettuce flour tortilla

EL TORO SALAD

EL TORO SALAD

$15.00

shredded lettuce topped with choice of wok-fired steak, chicken or tofu with caramelized onions, avocado, olives, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, jack cheese, creamy cilantro dressing

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

jack cheese quesadilla

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

$16.00

AKA El Pan con Chicharrón! Succulent Pork Belly smothered with lime-marinated onions, sweet potato fries, and rocoto mayo inside a crunchy sourdough roll. Served with garlic fries

SAUCES

AJI VERDE AIOLI

$0.75

ROCOTO AIOLI

$0.75

ROCOTO KETCHUP

$0.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.25

CILANTRO DRESSING

$0.25

CILANTRO-LIME CREMA

$0.75

ROCOTO HOT SAUCE

$0.75

PICO DE GALLO

$0.25

SD GUAC

$4.00

Salsa Verde

$1.00

Salsa Roja

$1.00

SNACKS & BITES

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$17.00

Red snapper, leche de tigre, onion, canchita and sweet potato

BANG BANG WINGS

BANG BANG WINGS

$14.00

crispy chicken wings, peruvian sweet chili honey glaze

EMPANADAS

EMPANADAS

$13.00

steak picadillo, aji verde aioli

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

house made tortilla chips, salsa verde, fire roasted tomato salsa

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$13.00

haas avocado with onion, cilantro, jalapeño, house made tortilla chips

PLATANOS MADUROS

PLATANOS MADUROS

$9.00

Fried Sweet Plantains, pickled onions, cilantro-lime crema

GARLIC FRIES

GARLIC FRIES

$11.00

garlic, parsley, truffle oil, rocoto ketchup, aji verde aioli

YUCA FRITA

YUCA FRITA

$10.00

Yuca fries with rocoto aioli

1ea EXTRA EMPANADA

$7.00

SALTADOS & NOODLES

Our Specialty Peruvian Saltados are wok-fired with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$23.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

POLLO SALTADO

$19.00

wok-fried chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

SHRIMP SALTADO

$25.00

wok-fried crispy shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

SURF N TURF SALTADO

$28.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips and crispy shrimp, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

TOFU SALTADO

$18.00

wok-fried tofu, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries

LOMO NOODLES

LOMO NOODLES

$23.00

wok-fried sirloin steak strips and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

POLLO NOODLES

$19.00

wok-fried crispy chicken and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

SHRIMP NOODLES

$25.00

wok-fired crispy shrimp and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

SURF N TURF NOODLES

$28.00

wok-fired sirloin steak strips and crispy shrimp with udon noodles, onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

TOFU NOODLES

$18.00

wok-fired tofu and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend

BURRITOS

LOMORRITO

LOMORRITO

$13.00

Choice of protein, garlic rice, canario beans, pico de gallo, cilantro - lime crema, french fries inside a flour tortilla

A LO POBRE STYLE

$15.00

Choice of protein, fried egg, plantains, cheese, garlic rice, canario beans, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, french fries inside a flour tortilla

CALI-SUNSET

$14.00

carne asada, sweet potato tots, cilantro-lime crema, jack cheese, hot sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

SOUTH OF THE BORDER

$15.00

crispy shrimp and red snapper, garlic rice, beans, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce, rocoto hot sauce, flour tortilla

ADOBADO

ADOBADO

$14.00

peruvian adobo pork, garlic rice, pinto beans, sweet potato tots, pickled onions, rocoto aioli, flour tortilla

SIDES

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

REGULAR FRIES

$9.00

SWEET POTATO TOTS

$9.00

JASMINE RICE

$3.00

CANARIO BEANS

$3.00

SIDE GUAC

$6.00

Side of Guacamole

SD CHIPS

$1.00

CANCHITA

$3.00

Toasted corn kernels with sea salt

SALSA CRIOLLA

$3.00

Pickles onions

EXTRA JALAPENOS

$2.00

SWEETS

fried sweet potato donuts, citrus spiced syrup
PICARONES

PICARONES

$13.00

Peruvian style sweet potato beignets, powdered sugar, citrus spiced syrup

LOMO LIBRE OT

SEAFOOD CHICHARRON

$19.00

crispy fried calamari, red snapper and shrimp, pickled onions, yuca frita, canchita, tartar sauce

PINCHES NACHOS

$17.00

tortilla chips with melted queso, pinto beans, pickled jalapeños, olives, guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime crema, topped with choice of carne asada, pollo asado, adobo pork or tofu

SALCHI-PAPAS

SALCHI-PAPAS

$15.00

Seasoned garlic fries topped with sliced all beef hot dog, honey mustard, rocoto ketchup, aji verde, scallions

QUESALOMO

$16.00

quesadilla with choice of carne asada, pollo asado, tofu or pork with guacamole, pico de gallo, cilantro - lime crema, lettuce flour tortilla

EL TORO SALAD

EL TORO SALAD

$17.00

shredded lettuce topped with choice of wok-fired steak, chicken or tofu with caramelized onions, avocado, olives, cherry tomatoes, quinoa, jack cheese, creamy cilantro dressing

THE GOLDRUSH BURGER

$17.00

Steak burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, rocoto pepper mayo, fried egg and toasted brioche bun

PORK BELLY SANDWICH

$14.00

A Peruvian staple! Succulent tender slices of pork belly piled with lime marinated onions, rocoto pepper mayo served inside a crunchy sourdough roll

SAUCES

AJI VERDE AIOLI

$1.75

ROCOTO AIOLI

$1.75

ROCOTO KETCHUP

$1.25

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.25

CILANTRO DRESSING

$1.25

CILANTRO-LIME CREMA

$1.75

ROCOTO HOT SAUCE

$1.75

PICO DE GALLO

$1.25

OCOPA SAUCE

$1.75

MANGO-AJI

$1.75

SD GUAC

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

IT ALL STARTED WITH… LOMO SALTADO This savory dish is very Asian in essence, tying together tender pieces of steak strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and french fries in a secret soy sauce blend served over steaming white rice. This dish showcases the true complexity of Peruvian cuisine, which often embraces many flavors from all around the world to create its own unique “criollo” flavor. Our menu aims to combine the traditional Lomo Saltado with popular street food favorites

Website

Location

1824 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Lomo Libre Cantina image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1269 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Fresca - Irving Street
orange starNo Reviews
737 Irving Street San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF 9th Ave
orange star4.4 • 8,633
1200 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
SUNSET CANTINA
orange star4.5 • 313
3414 Judah St San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
DAMNFiNE pizza ~
orange starNo Reviews
3410 Judah Street San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Square Pie Guys - SOMA
orange star4.8 • 14,043
1077 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Underdogs Tres
orange star4.5 • 12,554
1224 9th Ave San Francisco, CA 94122
View restaurantnext
Pacific Catch - SF Chestnut St
orange star4.4 • 12,013
2027 Chestnut St San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Wayfare Tavern
orange star4.1 • 10,621
558 Sacramento Street San Francisco, CA 94111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Brisbane
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sausalito
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston