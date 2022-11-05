Lomo Libre Cantina 1824 Irving St

Restaurant info

IT ALL STARTED WITH… LOMO SALTADO This savory dish is very Asian in essence, tying together tender pieces of steak strips with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and french fries in a secret soy sauce blend served over steaming white rice. This dish showcases the true complexity of Peruvian cuisine, which often embraces many flavors from all around the world to create its own unique “criollo” flavor. Our menu aims to combine the traditional Lomo Saltado with popular street food favorites

Website