Lona's Lil Eats
No reviews yet
2199 California Ave
Saint Louis, MO 63104
UTENSILS - PLEASE CHOOSE 1 OPTION
SPRING ROLLS
DUMPLINGS
SALMON SPECIAL
HILL TRIBE SOUP
Hill Tribe Soup
ITS BACK!!! Rich bone broth with Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.
Vegan Soup
Vegetable based, Vegan broth infused with mushroom. Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.
FAVES
#1 Five-Star Platter
An Excellent Introduction To Our Menu - Includes 5 Proteins, You Choose 2 Fillers, 1 Sides and 2 sauces!
#1-A Veggie Sampler **CONTAINS PEANUT**
spicy eggplant | stir-fried veggies | spicy tofu | lime-ginger peanut salad | spicy noodle salad | and chopped salad. You Choose 1 Additional Side (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
#2 Pesto Shrimp Plate **PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**
sauteed shrimp | spicy stir-fried glass noodles | lemongrass pesto sauce. (Sauce Contains Peanuts) Includes your choice side or side salad
#3 Lona-Q Chicken Plate
grilled chicken | spicy stir-fried glass noodles | lona-Q sauce
#4 Turkey Salad
smoked turkey | chopped salad mix | smoked vinaigrette
#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*
grilled chicken | stir-fried rice | lime-ginger peanut sauce | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
#6 Steak Wrap
grilled steak | jasmine rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
#7 Spicy Tofu Wrap (Vegan)
spicy tofu | stir-fried rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
#8 Lemongrass Turkey Wrap ** PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**
smoked turkey | jasmine rice | lemongrass pesto | Sauce Contains Peanuts, Shellfish) Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
#9 Smokey Chicken Wrap
chicken | jasmine rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
#10 Smoked Brisket Wrap
smoked brisket | jasmine rice | Spicy sesame sauce | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!
Whole Pompanpo Fish - Call for Availability
CREATE UR OWN (Online)
EXTRA SAUCES
Extra Lona-Q Sauce (Vegan)
Sweet n' Smokey
Extra Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce (Vegan)
Extra Smoked Vinaigrette Sauce (Vegan)
Hint of Sweet
Extra Lemongrass Pesto Sauce **SHELLFISH, PEANUTS**
CONTAINS SHELLFISH / PEANUTS
Extra Spicy Sesame Sauce (Vegan)
Spicy Chili Paste (Vegan)
For Serious Spice Lovers.... Just A Little Goes A Long Way!
LARGE 10oz Lona-Q Sauce
Sweet n' Smokey
LARGE 10oz Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce
LARGE 10oz Smoked Vinaigrette Sauce
Hint of Sweet
LARGE 10oz Lemongrass Pesto Sauce
CONTAINS SHELLFISH / PEANUTS
LARGE 10oz Spicy Sesame Sauce
KIDS PLATE - 12 & UNDER ONLY PLEASE!!!!
SIDES N SALADS
Side Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)
Stir Fried and Delicious!
Side Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.
Side Stir Fried Veggies (Vegan)
Side Stir-Fried Glass Noodles
Rice Noodles
Side Stir Fried Whole Grain Rice (Vegan)
Side Steamed Jasmine Rice (Vegan)
Side Chopped Vinaigrette Salad (Vegan)
Green Leaf Lettuce, Purple Cabbage and Carrots - Dressing On Side
Side Lime-Ginger Peanut Salad (Vegan)
Refreshing blend of Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro and Red Onions tossed with Lona's Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce.
Side Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan)
Chopped Persian Cucumbers and Cilantro in a Spicy Sesame Sauce!
Side Spicy Noodle Salad **CONTAINS PEANUTS (Vegan)
Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots and Cilantro Tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Sesame Sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS!
LARGE Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)
Stir Fried and Delicious!
LARGE Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)
Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.
LARGE Stir Fried Veggies (Vegan)
LARGE Stir-Fried Glass Noodles
Rice Noodles
LARGE Stir-Fried Whole Grain Rice (Vegan)
LARGE Jasmine Rice (Vegan)
LARGE Lime-Ginger Peanut Salad (Vegan)
Refreshing blend of Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro and Red Onions tossed with Lona's Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce. Add a Protein for a lite, delicious meal!
LARGE Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan)
Chopped Persian Cucumbers and Cilantro in a Spicy Sesame Sauce!
LARGE Spicy Noodle Salad **CONTAINS PEANUTS**(Vegan)
Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots and Cilantro Tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Sesame Sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS!
PROTEIN SIDE
DRINKS
IMPORTED ICED TEA - Unsweetened
Imported From YUNNAN - Robust and refreshing.
SKI SODA
24oz Fountain Soda (No Refills)
BOTTLED WATER
English Breakfast
Rich, un-smoked lapsong with chocolaty notes - Fujian, China
200 Year Green Pu'er
Bold, richly fragrant, sweet earthiness - Yunnan, China
High Mountain Bensan
High Mountain Green
Velvety, slightly vegetal with a sweet finish, Certified Organic - Fujian, China
Imperial Silver Needles
All natural, premium, liquid gold! - Yunnan, China
Roasted Wuyi
Bold, heavily roasted, sweet floral notes, Certified organic - Fujian, China
White Peony
Sweet, with a silky, almost creamy sensation. - Fujian, China
Yunnan Dian Hong
Sweet, nutty, with a hint of smoke. - Yunnan, China
Village White
TREATS
GIFT CERTIFICATE **(CALL TO HAVE MAILED)**
LOOSE LEAF TEA
2 OZ ENGLISH BREAKFATS 2 OZ
2 OZ GREEN PUER 2 OZ
2 OZ HIGH MT BENSAM 2 OZ
2 OZ HIGH MT GREEN 2 OZ
2 OZ IMPERIAL SILVER NEEDLES 2 OZ
2 OZ ROASTED WUYI 2 OZ
2 OZ WHITE PEONY 2 OZ
2 OZ YUNNAN DIAN HONG 2 OZ
2 OZ BAI LIN GONG FU OZ
2 OZ VILLAGE WHITE 2 OZ
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
2199 California Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104