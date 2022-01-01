Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion
Chinese

Lona's Lil Eats

review star

No reviews yet

2199 California Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Paper Wrap
Plate
#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*

UTENSILS - PLEASE CHOOSE 1 OPTION

Utensils and Napkins

Napkins Only

No Utensils or Napkins - Eating at Home!!

SPRING ROLLS

Chicken Spring Rolls

Chicken Spring Rolls

$6.50

Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce On The Side

Steak Spring Rolls

$6.50

Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce On The Side

Veggie Spring Rolls (Vegan)

$6.50

Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce On The Side

One Each Spring Rolls

$6.50

Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce On The Side

DUMPLINGS

Steak Dumplings

Steak Dumplings

$8.00

Includes Spicy Sesame Sauce For Dipping!

Mushroom Dumplings (Vegan)

$8.00

Includes Spicy Sesame Sauce For Dipping!

Half & Half Dumplings

$8.00

Includes Spicy Sesame Sauce For Dipping!

SALMON SPECIAL

Salmon Stir Fried with Carrots and Green Onions in a Special Pesto Sauce. Your Choice Filler and Side.
SALMON SPECIAL

SALMON SPECIAL

$18.00Out of stock

Salmon Stir Fried with Carrots, Green an White Onion with Special Lemongrass Pesto Sauce!

HILL TRIBE SOUP

Hill Tribe Soup

Hill Tribe Soup

ITS BACK!!! Rich bone broth with Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.

Vegan Soup

Vegetable based, Vegan broth infused with mushroom. Rice noodles, carrots, stir fried veggies, green onion and fresh herbs with your choice of protein.

FAVES

Includes Side or Side Salad. All wraps include salad and herbs. Faves cannot be modified.
#1 Five-Star Platter

#1 Five-Star Platter

$17.00

An Excellent Introduction To Our Menu - Includes 5 Proteins, You Choose 2 Fillers, 1 Sides and 2 sauces!

#1-A Veggie Sampler **CONTAINS PEANUT**

$16.00

spicy eggplant | stir-fried veggies | spicy tofu | lime-ginger peanut salad | spicy noodle salad | and chopped salad. You Choose 1 Additional Side (CONTAINS PEANUTS)

#2 Pesto Shrimp Plate **PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**

#2 Pesto Shrimp Plate **PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**

$14.00

sauteed shrimp | spicy stir-fried glass noodles | lemongrass pesto sauce. (Sauce Contains Peanuts) Includes your choice side or side salad

#3 Lona-Q Chicken Plate

$12.25

grilled chicken | spicy stir-fried glass noodles | lona-Q sauce

#4 Turkey Salad

$12.25

smoked turkey | chopped salad mix | smoked vinaigrette

#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*

#5 Big Thai Chicken Wrap **CONTAINS PEANUTS"*

$12.25

grilled chicken | stir-fried rice | lime-ginger peanut sauce | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

#6 Steak Wrap

#6 Steak Wrap

$12.25

grilled steak | jasmine rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

#7 Spicy Tofu Wrap (Vegan)

#7 Spicy Tofu Wrap (Vegan)

$10.75

spicy tofu | stir-fried rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

#8 Lemongrass Turkey Wrap ** PEANUTS, SHELLFISH**

$12.25

smoked turkey | jasmine rice | lemongrass pesto | Sauce Contains Peanuts, Shellfish) Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

#9 Smokey Chicken Wrap

$12.25

chicken | jasmine rice | smoked vinaigrette | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

#10 Smoked Brisket Wrap

$13.50

smoked brisket | jasmine rice | Spicy sesame sauce | Substitutions? (Ex - No Cilantro) Use "Create Ur Own" Menu Below!

Whole Pompanpo Fish - Call for Availability

$28.00Out of stock

CREATE UR OWN (Online)

INCLUDES Side or Salad. All wraps contain salad and herbs.
Rice Paper Wrap

Rice Paper Wrap

All Wraps Include Chopped Salad Mix and Cilantro!

Plate

Plate

Your Choice Protein, Filler and Sauce (Sauce Always On Side!!)

Tortilla

Tortilla

All Wraps Include Chopped Salad Mix and Cilantro!

EXTRA SAUCES

Extra Lona-Q Sauce (Vegan)

$1.00

Sweet n' Smokey

Extra Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce (Vegan)

$1.00

Extra Smoked Vinaigrette Sauce (Vegan)

$1.00

Hint of Sweet

Extra Lemongrass Pesto Sauce **SHELLFISH, PEANUTS**

$1.00

CONTAINS SHELLFISH / PEANUTS

Extra Spicy Sesame Sauce (Vegan)

$1.00

Spicy Chili Paste (Vegan)

$1.00

For Serious Spice Lovers.... Just A Little Goes A Long Way!

LARGE 10oz Lona-Q Sauce

$6.00

Sweet n' Smokey

LARGE 10oz Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce

$6.00

LARGE 10oz Smoked Vinaigrette Sauce

$6.00

Hint of Sweet

LARGE 10oz Lemongrass Pesto Sauce

$6.00

CONTAINS SHELLFISH / PEANUTS

LARGE 10oz Spicy Sesame Sauce

$6.00

KIDS PLATE - 12 & UNDER ONLY PLEASE!!!!

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

Kids Spicy Tofu

$6.00

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

Kids Smoked Turkey

$7.00

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

Kids Steak

$7.00

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

Kids Smoked Brisket

$8.50

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

Kids Shrimp

$9.00

Lona Q Sauce on the Side

SIDES N SALADS

Side Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)

Side Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)

$4.00

Stir Fried and Delicious!

Side Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)

$3.50

Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.

Side Stir Fried Veggies (Vegan)

$3.50

Side Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

$3.50

Rice Noodles

Side Stir Fried Whole Grain Rice (Vegan)

$3.50

Side Steamed Jasmine Rice (Vegan)

$3.50

Side Chopped Vinaigrette Salad (Vegan)

$3.50

Green Leaf Lettuce, Purple Cabbage and Carrots - Dressing On Side

Side Lime-Ginger Peanut Salad (Vegan)

Side Lime-Ginger Peanut Salad (Vegan)

$3.50

Refreshing blend of Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro and Red Onions tossed with Lona's Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce.

Side Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan)

Side Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan)

$4.00

Chopped Persian Cucumbers and Cilantro in a Spicy Sesame Sauce!

Side Spicy Noodle Salad **CONTAINS PEANUTS (Vegan)

$3.50

Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots and Cilantro Tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Sesame Sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS!

LARGE Spicy Eggplant (Vegan)

$8.50

Stir Fried and Delicious!

LARGE Village Bamboo Stew (Vegan)

$6.50

Authentic Village Stew - Pickled Bamboo, Veggies, and Fresh Herbs.

LARGE Stir Fried Veggies (Vegan)

$6.50

LARGE Stir-Fried Glass Noodles

$6.50

Rice Noodles

LARGE Stir-Fried Whole Grain Rice (Vegan)

$6.50

LARGE Jasmine Rice (Vegan)

$6.50

LARGE Lime-Ginger Peanut Salad (Vegan)

$6.50

Refreshing blend of Cabbage, Carrots, Cilantro and Red Onions tossed with Lona's Lime-Ginger Peanut Sauce. Add a Protein for a lite, delicious meal!

LARGE Spicy Cucumber Salad (Vegan)

$8.50

Chopped Persian Cucumbers and Cilantro in a Spicy Sesame Sauce!

LARGE Spicy Noodle Salad **CONTAINS PEANUTS**(Vegan)

$6.50

Rice Noodles, Cabbage, Carrots and Cilantro Tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Sesame Sauce. CONTAINS PEANUTS!

PROTEIN SIDE

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Spicy Tofu

$3.50

Side Smoked Turkey

$4.50

Side Grilled Steak

$4.50

Side Smoked Brisket

$5.50

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$6.00

DRINKS

IMPORTED ICED TEA - Unsweetened

$2.00

Imported From YUNNAN - Robust and refreshing.

SKI SODA

$2.00

24oz Fountain Soda (No Refills)

BOTTLED WATER

$0.45Out of stock

English Breakfast

$4.00

Rich, un-smoked lapsong with chocolaty notes - Fujian, China

200 Year Green Pu'er

$6.00

Bold, richly fragrant, sweet earthiness - Yunnan, China

High Mountain Bensan

$5.00

High Mountain Green

$5.00

Velvety, slightly vegetal with a sweet finish, Certified Organic - Fujian, China

Imperial Silver Needles

$6.00

All natural, premium, liquid gold! - Yunnan, China

Roasted Wuyi

$5.00

Bold, heavily roasted, sweet floral notes, Certified organic - Fujian, China

White Peony

$5.00

Sweet, with a silky, almost creamy sensation. - Fujian, China

Yunnan Dian Hong

$4.00

Sweet, nutty, with a hint of smoke. - Yunnan, China

Village White

$5.00

TREATS

Pineapple-Coconut Butter Cookie

Pineapple-Coconut Butter Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

CONTAINS GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY / MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS OR OTHER NUTS.

Spicy Ginger Cookie

Spicy Ginger Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

CONTAINS GLUTEN, EGG, DAIRY / MAY CONTAIN PEANUTS OR OTHER NUTS!

SHIRTS

Young Teal / Side Logo

$25.00

Young Pink / Side Logo

$25.00

Young Light Blue / Side Logo

$25.00
Young Berry / Side Logo

Young Berry / Side Logo

$25.00

Women's Purple

$25.00

Logo Front Blue

$25.00

HATS

Black Hat / Logo

$16.00

Black Hat / Lil Eats

$16.00

White Hat / Logo

$16.00

White Hat / Lil Eats

$16.00

GIFT CERTIFICATE **(CALL TO HAVE MAILED)**

IF YOU NEED A GIFT CERTIFICATE MAILED, OR WOULD LIKE A DIFFERENT DEMONIATION - PLEASE CALL THE STORE
$10.00

$10.00

$10.00

$15.00

$15.00

$20.00

$20.00

$25.00

$25.00

$30.OO

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA

2 OZ ENGLISH BREAKFATS 2 OZ

$12.00

2 OZ GREEN PUER 2 OZ

$18.00

2 OZ HIGH MT BENSAM 2 OZ

$15.00

2 OZ HIGH MT GREEN 2 OZ

$15.00

2 OZ IMPERIAL SILVER NEEDLES 2 OZ

$18.00Out of stock

2 OZ ROASTED WUYI 2 OZ

$15.00

2 OZ WHITE PEONY 2 OZ

$15.00

2 OZ YUNNAN DIAN HONG 2 OZ

$12.00

2 OZ BAI LIN GONG FU OZ

$15.00

2 OZ VILLAGE WHITE 2 OZ

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

2199 California Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63104

Directions

Gallery
Lona's LiL Eats image
Lona's LiL Eats image
Lona's LiL Eats image

Similar restaurants in your area

City Foundry Group - Kalbi Taco Shack - FS 05 - Kalbi Taco Shack
orange starNo Reviews
3730 Foundry Way ST. LOUIS, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Zenwich-STL
orange starNo Reviews
8 South Euclid Ave Saint Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
the B A O
orange star4.5 • 2,323
14 North Central Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
The Rice House #2
orange starNo Reviews
2725 N HWY 67 Florrissant, MO 63033
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Saint Louis
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
Central West End
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
No reviews yet
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston