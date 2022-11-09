Restaurant header imageView gallery

London Cafe 2310 Highway 6 S, Suite B

2310 Highway 6 S, Suite B

Houston, TX 77077

Breakfast (Copy)

Houston Breakfast

$10.99

Alex Special

$13.99

London Breakfast

$15.99

Healthy Sugarland

$12.99

Country Breakfast

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Corned Beef Hash w/Eggs

$12.99

Ribeye Steak. 16oz

$19.99

london breakfast w/pancake

$17.99

Beverages

Segafredo Coffee

$3.75

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice (LG)

$5.55

Apple Juice

$3.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cocoa Hot

$4.99

Cappuccino

$6.99

Expresso

$4.50

Kid OJ

$2.75

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.99

Fanta

$3.50

kids Drink

$1.99

Iced Coffee

$4.99

Snapple

$2.99

Ozarka Water

$1.99

Perrier Water

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Monster Energy

$2.99

Sides (Copy)

Apple-Wood Smoke Bacon (3pcs)

$5.99

Chicken Apple Sausage (3pcs)

$5.99

3 pieces of patty sausage

$5.99

Link Sausage Spicy

$5.99

Turkey Sausage (3pcs)

$5.99

Side of Ham 3 pieces

$5.99

Hash Browns

$3.99

Cheese Grits

$3.99

Grits No Cheese

$3.99

One Egg

$2.49

Two Eggs

$3.75

Three Eggs

$4.75

Egg Whites

$4.99

One Pancake

$3.50

Two Pancakes

$6.50

Fruit Cup

$5.99

One Toast

$1.55

English Muffin

$2.25

One Biscuit

$1.75

Gluten Free Toast

$2.49

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.99

Tomato Soup

$6.99

Side of Fries

$4.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Onion Rings

$6.99

Two Biscuits w/Gravy

$6.75

Side Avocado

$1.99

Side Grilled Veggie

$7.99

Side of Gravy

$1.75

Side of Sausage Gravy

$3.49

One Crepe

$1.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.75

Side of Salsa

$0.99

More Dressing

$0.99

side of tarter sauce

$0.99

1 piece of French toast

$1.99

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

One Piece Grilled Chicken

$4.75

One Piece Fry Chicken

$4.75

One Piece Sausage Patty

$1.99

Piece of Ham

$1.99

Omelets (Copy)

London Omelet

$12.99

Bacado Omelet

$14.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.99

Veggie Omelet

$13.99

Denver Omelet

$13.99

Iron Man Egg White Omelet

$14.99

Texas Omelet

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.99

Healthy Choice (Copy)

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Power Oatmeal

$7.50

Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Pancakes & Waffles (Copy)

Sweet Butter Cream Pancake

$8.99

Belgiam Waffles

$7.99

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles gravy on side

$13.99

French Toast (Copy)

Classic French Toast

$9.99

Fruit Explosion Toast

$14.99

Captain Crunch French Toast

$14.99

Skillet (Copy)

Whole Hog Skillet

$14.99

Western Skillet

$13.99

Garden Veggie Skillet

$13.99

Sugar-land Skillet

$14.99

Crepes (Copy)

Banana Nutella Crepes

$13.99

Very Berry Crepes

$14.99

Fresh Strawberry Crepes

$11.99

Three Plain Crepes

$9.99

Benedicts (Copy)

Eggs Benedicts

$12.99

London Benedicts

$13.99

California Benedict

$14.99

Chef's Specials (Copy)

Migas

$13.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Breakfast Taco

$11.99

Beef Quesadilla

$15.99

Traditional Favorites (Copy)

Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Fried Chicken & Eggs

$13.99

Fish and Chips

$11.99

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Sandwiches (Copy)

B.L.T.

$10.99

Turkey Bacon Club Sandwich

$14.99

Tabasco Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Ruben Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Tuscan Panini

$13.99

Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Burgers (Copy)

Avocado Bacon Burger

$14.99

Royal Burger

$14.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Gourmet Salads (Copy)

Big Taco Salad

$14.99

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$14.99

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$14.99

Signature

$14.99

Pastas (Copy)

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99+

Murphy

$15.99+

Piccata

$15.99+

Parmesan

$15.99+

Marsala

$15.99+

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$12.99

All You Can Eat Catfish

$14.99

Kids Menu (under 12 only) (Copy)

Junior Breakfast

$6.99

Brooklyn's Plate

$9.99

Silver Dollar Pancakes (4)

$6.50

Chicken Tenderloins

$7.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.99

Lemon Cello Cake

$6.99

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2310 Highway 6 S, Suite B, Houston, TX 77077

