Food Trucks

London Chippy London Chippy 14067 noblewood plz

25 Reviews

$$

14067 noblewood plz

woodbridge, MD 22193

Order Again

Sandwiches

Cod /Hadock sandwich

$9.00

Whiting/Catfish sandwich

$7.00

Shrimp or Catfish poboy

$14.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Entrees

Cod Meal

$14.00

Catfish Meal

$14.00

Haddock Meal

$14.00

Whiting Meal

$13.00

Shrimp Meal

$14.00

Small Plates

Bang Bang Shimp

$14.00

Cod or Haddock

$12.00

Catfish

$12.00

Whiting

$11.00

Crabby Fries

$14.00

Fried Shrimp (8pc)

$12.00

Drinks

small lemonade

$3.50

large drink

$6.00

fountain drink

$2.99

bottle soda

$2.00

can soda

$1.50

small cans

$1.00

sides

MAC

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CHIPS

$4.00

MUSHY PEAS

$4.00

SLAW

$4.00

YAMS

$4.00

HUSHPUPPIES

$4.00

Sauce

$0.50

UK PLATTER

UK WHITING

$24.00

UK CATFISH

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14067 noblewood plz, woodbridge, MD 22193

Directions

London Chippy image
London Chippy image
London Chippy image

