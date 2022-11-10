Restaurant header imageView gallery

London Curry House - DC

review star

No reviews yet

1301 U Street NW

Washington, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala
Samosa
Lamb Rogan Josh

Starter / Snacks & Bitings

Spicy Tandoori Wings

$9.00

Amritsari Machli (Fish)

$9.00

Samosa

$5.00

Mix Vegetable fritters

$8.00

Spicy Tadka Chicken

$9.00

Cauliflower Bezule

$8.00

Assorted kabobs

$13.00

_______________________________

Signature Dishes

Lamb Bhuna

$19.00

Goat Bhuna

$19.00

Chicken Bhuna

$18.00

Nargisi Kofta

$19.00

Lamb Dopiaza

$19.00

Goat Dopiaza

$19.00

Chicken Dopiaza

$18.00

Chicken Rezala

$18.00

Goat Rezala

$19.00

Lamb Rezala

$19.00

Chicken chettinad

$18.00

Lamb chettinad

$19.00

Goat chettinad

$19.00

Popular Dishes

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.00

Lamb Saagwala

$19.00

Goat Saagwala

$19.00

Shrimp Saagwala

$19.00

Chicken Saagwala

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Goat Biryani

$19.00

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Jaipuri Lal Mirch

$19.00

Goat Jaipuri Lal Mirch

$19.00

Chicken Jaipuri Lal Mirch

$18.00

Shrimp Jaipuri Lal Mirch

$19.00

Chicken vindalo

$18.00

Lamb vindalo

$19.00

Goat vindalo

$19.00

Shrimp vindalo

$19.00

Fish & Chips with Curry Sauce

$17.00

Sizzlers

Ajwaini Salmon Tikka

$19.00

Nawabi Hara Panir

$17.00

Harabara Murg Tikka

$18.00

Shahi Malia Tikka

$18.00

Sheek kabob

$17.00

Jheenga tandoori se

$19.00

Seafood

Madras fish curry

$19.00

Spicy shrimp curry

$19.00

Goan fish

$19.00

Haradaniya Jheenga

$19.00

Trio Curry Platter (for one)

Non Veg Trio Curry Platter

$25.00

(Lamb Rogan Josh, Chicken Tikka Masala, Goat Curry)

Veg Trio Curry Platter

$22.00

(Saag Panir, mix vegetable, Chana Masala)

Vegetarian

Daal makni

$16.00

Baigan ka Barta

$16.00

Saag Panir

$16.00

Vegan

Mix vegetable curry

$16.00

Chana Masala

$16.00

Aloo Gobi

$16.00

Spicy vegetable briyani

$16.00

Bread

Naan

$3.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Aloo Gobi Naan

$4.00

Roti

$3.00

Sweet Endings

Rasmalai

$7.00

Gulab Jamun

$6.00

Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$7.00

Mango mousse

$7.00

Pistachio kulfi

$6.00

Sides

Basmati rice

$3.00

Mango chutney

$4.00

Spicy/ tangy pickles ( achar)

$4.00

Raita

$4.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Chase English potato

$11.00

Luksusowa

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Plymouth

$11.00

Plymouth Navy Strength

$14.00

Minke

$12.00

Jin Jiji

$10.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Bacardi 8 Years

$11.00

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum

$10.00

Old Monk

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

George Dickel Rye

$11.50

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Rittenhouse

$10.00

Pikesville Rye 110 Proof

$16.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Jameson's

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Woodford

$12.50

Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Kentucky Straight

$10.00

Larceny

$11.00

Angel Envy

$16.00

Ardbeg 10 Years

$22.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Macallan 12 Sherry Oak

$23.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Macchu Pisco

$10.00

Christian Brothers VS Brandy

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Campari

$12.00

Cynar

$10.00

Cointreau

$14.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Green charteuse

$22.00

Don Julio silver

$16.00

Don Julio reposado

$18.00

Don Julio anejo

$20.00

Milagro silver

$11.00

Patron silver

$16.00

Cazadores reposado

$11.00

Del maguey Vida mezcal

$12.00

Lunazul blanco

$10.00

Cocktails

Manhattan Rye Barrel

$14.00

Royal Navy Gimlet

$15.00

Sour East, Lad

$14.00

Chaiwala Martini

$14.00

Mexican Traveler

$12.00

East India Company

$12.00

Jal-Jeera G&T

$16.00

Pompin Citrus Baby G&T

$16.00

Do not make it

Happy hour cocktail

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$3.00

Sidecar

$3.00

Sazerac

$3.00

Bobby Burns

$3.00

Boulevardier

$3.00

Negroni

$3.00

Mojito

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

French 75

$3.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Specialty cocktail

$3.00

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Old Fasioned

$3.00

Gimlet

$3.00

Hot Toddy

$3.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Wine

(Gl) Cotes du Rhône Kermit lynch

$12.00

(Gl) Carmenere " laura hartwig "

$13.00

(Gl) pinot noir " A to Z wineworks

$15.00

(Gl) Malbec "Terrazas de los Andes"

$10.00

(Gl) Cabernet savignon "Hess select"

$14.00

(Gl) Riesling, Good Karma

$10.00

(Gl) Sauvignon blanc, Lamblin

$10.00

(Gl) Pinot Grigio, Prendina

$10.00

(Gl) Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Celsius

$12.00

(Gl) Chardonnay, True Myth

$12.00

(Gl) Gruner Veltliner, Kies

$12.00

(Gl) Cotes du Rhône rose, Prieure de Montezargues

$12.00

(Gl) Grenache rose, Whispering Angel

$13.00

(Gl) Prosecco, Della Scala

$10.00

Cotes du Rhône, Kermit lynch (BTL)

$54.00

Pinot Noir, A to Z (BTL)

$69.00

Carmenere, Laura Hartwig (BTL)

$59.00

Malbec, Terrazas de los Andes (BTL)

$44.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess Select (BTL)

$64.00

Riesling (sweet) ' Good Karma' (BTL)

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Lamblin (BTL)

$44.00

Pinot Grigio, Prendina (BTL)

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc, 13 Celsius (BTL)

$54.00

Gruner Veltliner, Kies (BTL)

$54.00

Chardonnay, True Myth (BTL)

$54.00

Cotes du Rhône Rose, Prieure de Montezargues (BTL)

$54.00

Grenache Rose, Whispering Angel (BTL)

$59.00

Prosecco, Della Scala, (BTL)

$45.00

Beer

Lager ( London curry house)

$7.50

Blond ale (Bruges Zot)

$9.00

dry hopped pale ale (Raised by wolves)

$8.00

Belgian style wit (DC brau EL Hele speaks)

$8.00

Beer

$6.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$8.00

Samuel smith,nut brown ale

$9.00

Dogfish head 60min IPA

$8.50

Pale ale ",old speckled hen"

$10.00

White ipa "3 star ghost white"

$8.50

Stout "Guiness"

$9.00

Taj Mahal Lager

$9.00

Beer

$6.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

$7.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Club soda

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

INDIAN RESTAURANT

Website

Location

1301 U Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Maydan DC
orange star4.9 • 4,842
1346 Florida Avenue NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 344
1301 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Pho Deli - 2628 11th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
2628 11th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Ben's Next Door
orange star3.9 • 1,585
1211 U ST NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Nama Ko - Japanese-Inspired Restaurant & Craft Cocktail Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1926 14th Street NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Ben's Chili Bowl - U Street
orange star3.7 • 6,328
1213 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston