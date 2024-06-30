London’s 101 N Wall St
101 N Wall St
Tullahoma, TN 37388
APPS
- 🍗8 Wings
Naked or sauced. Choice of sauce: Mild, Medium, Hot, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero or BBQ sauce. Dry rubs: Cajun & Lemon Pepper. Includes choice of Bleu Cheese, Ranch or Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$11.99
- 🦬Buffalo Bites
Twelve ounces of battered breast pieces tossed with your choice of sauce.$10.99
- 🧀Chips and Queso
Chips with hatch green chili queso.$7.99
- 🍅Chips and Salsa
Chips with salsa$6.99
- 🍄Fried Mushrooms
Large basket of fried tender button mushrooms served with ranch dipping sauce.$8.99
- 🥒Fried Pickles
Large basket of fried battered pickle chips served with ranch dipping sauce.$7.99
- 🫕Cheese Curds
Large basket of fried spicy cheese curds served with ranch dipping sauce.$7.99
- 🌶️Jalapeno Poppers
Fresh Jalapenos split and filled with cream cheese, wrapped in bacon & fried. Served with ranch dipping sauce.$12.99
- 🧅Onion Ring App
arge basket of sweet onion rings served with boom-boom dipping sauce.$8.99
- 🍟Basket Beer Fries
arge basket of beer battered French fries. Add Chili and Cheese for $4.00.$5.99
- 🥩Pork Skins Basket
Cajun seasoned. Served fresh and still cracklin' with jalapeno ranch on the side.$5.99
- 🥳Nachos
Topped with grilled chicken, lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions & warm queso. Includes Jalapenos, Salsa & Sour Cream on the side. Add Guacamole $1.00. Substitute pulled pork & drizzle of bourbon BBQ sauce no additional charge.$12.99
- 🛼Santa Fe Chicken Egg Rolls
Served with Mango Habanero dipping sauce.$9.99
- 🥨Bavarian Pretzel
Served with beer cheese dip and stone-ground mustard sauce$12.99
- 🧀 Mozzarella Wedges
Gooey mozzarella wedges deep fried and served with marinara dipping sauce$9.99
- 🍟Philly Cheesesteak Fries
Large order of beer batter fries topped with chopped steak, peppers, onions & melted provolone cheese.$16.99
- 🫔Chicken Taquitos
Chicken & hatch green chili taquitos served with jalapeno ranch$9.99
- 🥔6 Potato Skins
Filled with cream cheese then topped with chopped bacon, melted cheddar jack cheese and chives. Sour cream on the side.$9.99
- 🐖6 Pulled Pork Skins
Filled with cream cheese then topped with slow cooked pork drizzled with our bourbon BBQ sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese & chives. Sour cream on the side.$10.99
BURGERS
- 🍔London Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & mayo, topped with American Cheese. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$12.99
- 🥓London Bacon Burger
Two strips bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, & American Cheese. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$14.99
- 🍄Mushroom Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$14.99
- 🍳Barnyard Burger
Two strips of bacon & fried egg, topped with mayo & cheddar cheese. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$15.99
- 🫐Black & Bleu Burger
Blackened burger topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$14.99
- 🫑Jalapeno Burger
Classic seared burger topped with plenty of pickled jalapeno peppers, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$14.99
- 🐽BBQ Burger
Dry rub seasoned and seared burger topped with pulled pork, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & cheddar.Includes a side of BBQ sauce. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$16.99
- 🦄Nevada
Beyond Beef vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and guacamole on toasted sourdough bread.$12.99
- 🍍Hangover Burger
Bacon, pepper jack cheese, wing sauce, tomato & pickle. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$15.99
- 🏈Touchdown Burger
Jalapenos, onion ring, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle topped with BBQ sauce. Our burgers are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$16.99
SANDWICHES
- 🍞 Classic Patty Melt
Burger patty on marble rye with Swiss and American cheese, grilled onions and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing. Our patties are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$12.99
- 🫑Jalapeno Patty Melt
Burger patty on marble rye with pepper jack cheese, grilled jalapeno peppers, sweet grilled onions and served with a side of Jalapeno Ranch dressing. Our patties are made with local Akaushi Wagyu Beef from Doddy Creek Farms.$13.99
- 🥪Jumbo Club
moked turkey, deli ham, bacon, American & Swiss cheese, lettuce, & tomatoes. Served triple-decker on toasted Wheatberry bread.$17.99
- 🧀Grilled Cheese
Four slices of American cheese on sourdough bread. Substitute American cheese for Swiss. Cheddar, or Pepper Jack. Add Bacon or Ham for $2$9.99
- 🥓BLT
Six pieces of crispy bacon, lettuce and sliced tomatoes served on toasted sourdough with mayonnaise.$12.99
- 🤹♂️Reuben
Seared deli-style corned beef, hot Sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye bread. Available as a Turkey Reuben on request.$16.99
- 🥩CheeseSteak
Prime rib steak with peppers, onions & melted provolone cheese.$16.99
- 🦄Cuban Sand
Cuban mojo pork, sliced deli ham, Swiss cheese, spicy brown mustard grilled to perfection on a Cuban style roll. Served with bread and butter pickles on the side.$15.99
QUESADILLAS
- 🧀1/2 Cheese Quesadilla
Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$6.99
- 🐥1/2 Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, Onions & Peppers. Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$8.99
- 🐷1/2 Pork Quesadilla
Pulled Pork, Onions & Peppers. Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$8.99
- 🐤Full Chicken Quesadilla (large)
Chicken, Onions & Peppers. Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$12.99
- 🧀Full Cheese Quesadilla (large)
Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$10.99
- 🐖Full Pork Quesadilla (large)
Pulled Pork, Onions & Peppers. Served with Jalapeno Ranch dressing.$12.99
PIZZA
- 🍕Pizza~Tilla Chicken Bacon Ranch
Colby Jack Cheese with Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Dressing$10.99
- 🍕Pizza~Tilla BBQ Chicken
Colby Jack Cheese with Red Onion, Chicken & BBQ Sauce. Add Jalapeños for 50 cents more.$10.99
- 🍕Pizza~Tilla Three Little Pigs
Mozzarella With Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon & Pizza Sauce.$10.99
- 🍕Specialty Pizza~Tilla ✅
Choose sauce, cheese & up to 3 toppings. Sauces Pizza Sauce or BBQ Sauce Cheese Pizza Blend or Colby Jack Toppings (max 3) Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ground Beef, Chicken, Ham, Mushroom, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Grilled Peppers & Onion$10.99
SOUP & SALAD
- 🥗Grilled Chicken Salad
House salad topped with pieces of grilled chicken.$11.99
- 🥗Large House Salad
Lettuce blend garnished with tomatoes, cheese & croutons.$7.99
- 🥗Side Salad
Lettuce blend garnished with tomatoes, cheese & croutons.$5.99
- 🍲Small Beer Cheese Soup
A cheesy housemade soup cooked down with beer, bacon & onions$5.99
- 🍲Large Beer Cheese Soup
A cheesy housemade soup cooked down with beer, bacon & onions$8.99
- 🍲Small Chili
Classic chili with beans.$5.99
- 🍲Large Chili
Classic chili with beans.$8.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving Tullahoma, Tennessee since 1973!
101 N Wall St, Tullahoma, TN 37388