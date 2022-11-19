A map showing the location of Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake 55 Lake Street SouthView gallery

Lone Oak Grill - Forest Lake 55 Lake Street South

review star

No reviews yet

55 Lake Street South

Forest Lake, MN 55025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Walking Taco Nachos
Hamburger
Fried Pickle Fries

Appetizers

Basket of fries

$8.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$11.00

Served with a side of The Bomb sauce.

BBQ Pork Spring Rolls

$12.00

Slow smoked pulled pork with pepper jack, smoked gouda, and whiskey glazed onions in a spring roll wrap and fried to a golden brown. Topped with our blackberry BBQ sauce and served with a spicy mustard sauce.

Cheese Curds

$12.00

White cheddar curds from Ellsworth, WI, Summit EPA beer battered, served with homemade berry ketchup.

Chicken Queso Rolls

$12.00

Seasoned roasted chicken breast with onions and mixed with pepper jack cheese, rolled in a flour tortilla and crispy fried. Served with tortilla chips, pico de gallo and sides of salsa and sour cream.

Duck Wontons

$11.00

Stuffed with roasted corn, Cream cheese and duck breast meat. Served with a blackberry Habanero sauce.

Fried Pickle Fries

$10.00

Breaded pickle fries served with our bomb sauce.

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Tater tots topped with seasoned ground beef, our signature cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, diced tomato and fresh sliced jalapeno. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Pot Roast Sliders

$11.00

Slow roasted beef roast with mashed potatoes on Hawaiian slider rolls served with a side of gravy.

Potstickers

$12.00

Pork filled pot sticker dough steamed with our house made whiskey glaze served with creamy cider slaw.

Poutine

$12.00

Our homemade cheese curds with fries smothered in our house gravy.

Pub Pretzels

$13.00

Garlic buttered and salted Bavarian pretzels served with our signature cheese sauce.

Walking Taco Nachos

$14.00

Nacho cheese Doritos smothered in mozzarella cheese sauce and topped with seasoned beef or chicken, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Boneless Wings

$16.00

Homemade boneless wings with your choice of Dry Rub, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Chipotle BBQ or Bacon Bourbon.

Wings

$16.00

A dozen wings with your choice of Dry Rub, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Chipotle BBQ or Bacon Bourbon.

Soup & Salad

Chicken Wild Rice Cup

$5.00

Cream, chicken broth, carrots, celery and onion

Chicken Wild Rice Bowl

$7.00

Cream, chicken broth, carrots, celery and onion.

Garden Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Berry Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Bacon Curd Burger

$15.00

Black & Bleu

$13.50

Cali Style

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

KC BBQ Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon and onion rings and KC BBQ sauce.

Mushroom and Swiss

$13.00

The Red Hot Burger

$15.00

Top of the Morning

$15.00

The Italian Stalion

$14.00

The Spanish Philly

$14.00

The Dilly Burger

$14.00

Bourbon Burger

$13.50

Yum Yum Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Loaded BLT

$15.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Muddy Clucker

$15.00

Prime Rib Dip

$14.00

Boss Hog

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.50

Entrees

Crackey Mac

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$17.00

Fish N Chips

$17.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Pot Roast Comercial

$16.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.00

Sausage Pizza

$20.00

Supreme Pizza

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fish

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza

$8.00

Desserts & Sides

Mini Doughnuts

$7.00

Loaded Funnel Cake Fries

$10.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Onion Rings

$3.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sauce

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.50

Cocktails DB

Alabama Slammer

$9.50

Black Russian

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Colorado Bulldog

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.50

Electric Lenmonade

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.75

Greyhound

$6.00

Irish Mule

$8.00Out of stock

Iron Butterfly

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Rob Roy

$9.50

Salty Dog

$6.00

Screw Up

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on th Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

Vodka Collins

$8.00

White Russian

$11.00

Beer DB

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Busch Light Bottle

$6.00

BTL Coors Light BTL

$6.00

BTL Mich Golden Light BTL

$6.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

HN Grapefruit

$8.50Out of stock

HN Peach

$8.50

HN Watermelon

$8.50Out of stock

WC Black Cherry

$8.50

WC Mango

$8.50

WC Raspberry

$8.50

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.50

Bud Light Cola

$2.00

Bud Light Citrus

$2.00

Bud Light Cherry Cola

$2.00

Bud Light Orange

$2.00Out of stock

BTL Corona

$8.50

NA Coors Edge

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL High Life

$6.00

BTL Nordeast

$8.50

BTL Angry Orchard

$8.50

BTL Premium

$6.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Bucket of Beer

$22.00

Busch Light Can

$4.00

Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Bud Light Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Mich Light Can

$4.00

GL Wine DB

GL Silver Gate Cab

$6.00

GL Silver Gate Chard

$6.00

GL Wycliff

$6.00

GL Crossing Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GL Chloe P Grigio

$8.00

GL Piquitos Moscato

$6.00

Chardonnay

$35.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$35.00

Shots DB

Apple Sauce Shot

$7.00

Bazooka Joe

$8.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Chuck Norris

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Dead Nazi

$8.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

F*ng Awesome

$8.00

Girl Scout Cookie

$6.00

Grape Ape

$7.00

Grape Tootsie Pop

$7.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jag Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.00

Kamak Raz

$6.00

Kamakazi

$6.00

Klondike Bar

$6.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid Cocain

$7.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Northern Hospitality

$6.50

Orangatang

$7.00

Orgasm

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$7.00

Razz Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$7.00

Salted Nut Roll

$7.00

Scooby Snack

$7.00

Slippery Nipple

$7.00

Southern Hospitality

$8.00

Tootsie Roll

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Water Moccasin

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$7.00

Wondering Lesbian

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Lake Street South, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Norman Quacks Chophouse - Forest Lake
orange starNo Reviews
843 W Broadway Ave Forest Lake, MN 55025
View restaurantnext
Campanelle Restaurant & Bar
orange star3.8 • 7
7114 Otter Lake Rd #150 Lino Lakes, MN 55038
View restaurantnext
The Tavern On Main
orange star3.9 • 114
8001 Lake Dr Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View restaurantnext
Ham's Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
16205 Lexington Avenue Northeast Ham Lake, MN 55304
View restaurantnext
The Blue Heron Grill
orange starNo Reviews
14725 Victor Hugo Blvd Hugo, MN 55038
View restaurantnext
MC's Tap House - Lino Lakes
orange starNo Reviews
617 Apollo Drive Suite 110 Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Forest Lake
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston