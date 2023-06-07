  • Home
Lone Owl Pub *(new) 1547 North Milwaukee Avenue

1547 North Milwaukee Avenue

Chicago, IL 60622

Lone Owl Food

Starters

Lobster Corn Dog

$16.00

Rotating Charcuterie

$23.00

Salmon Tartare

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

House Mushroom Dip

$19.00

Seafood Empanadas

$16.00

Mussels

$21.00

Soup

Mushroom Bisque

$10.00

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.00

House Chopped Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Lone Owl Burger

$20.00

PDX Crab Roll

$22.00

Bulgogi Hoagie

$21.00

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Mains

Sticky Fried Chicken

$26.00

Hanger Steak

$38.00

Crab Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

Shrimp Pasta

$24.00

Desserts

Maple Bacon Mousse

$9.00

Dessert Charcuterie

$14.00

Sides

Seasonal Veggie

$6.00

Potato Puree

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

House Chips

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Black Pepper Bacon Popcorn

$2.00

Side Celery and Carrots

$4.00

Side House Sauce

$1.00

Side Ketchup

Side Mayo

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side House Sauce

$1.00

Side Chinese Mustard Aoli

$1.00

Side Sweet Chili Aoli

$1.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

$1.00

Kids Menu

Cheese Burger

$10.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

House Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Lone Owl Drinks

Signature Cocktails

Wasabi Martini

$16.00

Lychee Martini

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Owl Komova

$16.00

Lechuza Solitaria

$14.00

Cucumber Mint Mule

$14.00

Elder Fashion

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

N/A Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

N/A Mojito

$12.00

Pellegrino

$5.00+

Mynd Orange CBD

$9.00

Mynd Elder Passion CBD

$9.00

Sam Adams Just the Haze N/A

$8.00

Lagunitas Hop Water N/A

$800.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Beers on Draft

Gumballhead

$8.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

Kona Big Wave

$7.00

Son of Juice

$8.00

Allagash

$7.00

Trumer Pils

$6.00

Right Bee Cider

$7.00

GI Summertime

$7.00Out of stock

Rubaeus

$7.00

Cannonball

$7.00

Coors

$5.00

Lagunitas Island Beats

$8.00

Neon Beer

$8.00

Daisy Cutter

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust

$8.00

Fresh Haze

$8.00

Bottles and Cans

Miller Lite

$5.00

Krombacher

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Revolution Fist City

$7.00

Revolution Sun Crusher

$7.00

Michelob

$5.00

Rogue Dead Man's Ale

$7.00

Around the Bend Acid Test

$7.00

Stiegl Radler

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

312 Lemonade Shandy

$5.00

312 Wheat

$5.00

BHC Mango Habanero

$7.00

BHC Tropicolada

$7.00

NUTRL

$7.00

TTC Pacific Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Vodka

$7.00

High Noon Tequila

Topo Chico

$7.00

White Wine

Other People Pinot Gris

$13.00

Elouan Rose

$12.00

Une Femme- Can

$10.00

WV Riesling

$11.00

Roco Chardonnay

$15.00

Metier Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Red Wine

14 Hands

$9.00

Chianti

$16.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$14.00

Horseshoe Handgranade

$14.00

Portillo Malbec

$9.00

Hahn

$9.00

Tequila

Tanteo Blanco

$10.00+

Tanteo Jalapeno

$10.00+

Don Julio

$14.00+

Herradura

$11.00+

Herradura Reposado

$13.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00+

Mezcal

Rosaluna

$10.00+

Sombra

$11.00+

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00+

Titos

$11.00+

Sneaky Fox

$10.00+

Wheatley's

$10.00+

Gin

Aviation

$12.00+

Empress

$12.00+

Fieldnotes

$11.00+

Engine

$11.00+

Hendrick's

$12.00+

The Botanist

$11.00+

Whiskey

Old Forester

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$13.00+

Sazarac Rye

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Basil Hayden

$14.00+

Basil Hayden Rye

$14.00+

Four Roses

$12.00+

Bulleit

$12.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Rock n Rye

$14.00+

Elijah Craig

$14.00+

Wine by the Bottle

Une Femme

$8.00+

BH Chardonnay BTL

$65.00

WV Riesling BTL

$40.00

WV Pinot Noir Whole Cluster BTL

$55.00

The Prisoner Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$90.00

DS Cuvee BTL

$90.00

Portillo Malbec BTL

$34.00

Other

Malort

$2.00

Wine Flight

$15.00

Beer Flight

$12.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini

$16.00

Remy Martin

$13.00+

Rotating Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$15.00

Bloody Maria

$15.00

Mimosa Flight with Charcuterie

$45.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Rum

Bumbu

$11.00+

Dimplomatico

$11.00+

Specialty Shots

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00Out of stock

White Tea

$10.00Out of stock

Vegas Bomb

$10.00Out of stock
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood gastropub with Pacific Northwest flare.

1547 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622

