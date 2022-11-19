Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Lone Spur Cafe Prescott

704 Reviews

$$

106 W Gurley St

Prescott, AZ 86301

Popular Items

Full Biscuits & Gravy
Cowboy Meat Lovers
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Meat N Eggs

Bacon Steak and Eggs

$13.99Out of stock

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$9.99
$13.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.99

Cory Muff

$4.59
Diced Ham Scramble

$9.99
Egg Breakfast

$8.99

Ground Beef Patty & Eggs

$10.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$10.99Out of stock
Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.99
Sausage Links & Eggs

$9.99
Sausage Patties & Eggs

$9.99
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs

$10.99

Specialties

Classic Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Joe's Special

$11.99
Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99
Full Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Chorizo Scramble

$11.99
Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Homemade Oats

$7.99

Cowboy Grits

$7.99

2 Tacos

$5.99

3 Tacos

$6.99

Green Chili Huevos

$13.99

Cholula Chicken Huevos

$13.99

Veggie Huevos

$13.99

Skillets

Cowboy Meat Lovers

$13.99

Skinny Cowboy

$12.99

Spanish Cowboy

$13.99

Avocado BLT

$13.99

Griddles

Wagon Wheel Meal

$11.99
Hot Cake (Short Stack)

$8.99
Hot Cake (Full Stack)

$9.99
Hot Cake

$7.99
Belgian Waffle Breakfast

$11.99
Belgian Waffle

$8.99
Chicken & Waffles

$11.99
Lone Spur French Toast

$13.99
Half Lone Spur French Toast

$10.99
French Toast Special

$14.99

Apple Flapjack Meal

$12.99

Apple Flapjack

$10.99

Wagon Wheel

$9.99

Benedicts

1/2 Cowboy Benedict

$11.99Out of stock
1/2 Order Brisket Benedict

$12.99Out of stock
1/2 Order Classic Benedict

$11.99

1/2 Veggie Benedict

$11.99
Brisket Benedict

$15.99Out of stock
Classic Benedict

$13.99

Cowboy Benedict

$13.99Out of stock

Hand-Cut 6oz Steak Benedict

$20.99

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Southwest Omelette

$11.99

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Pulled Pork Omelette

$11.99

A La Carte Sides

2 Eggs

$2.99
3 Bacon

$4.49

3 Eggs

$3.99
3 Sausage

$4.49
6 oz Ham Steak

$7.49Out of stock

Bacon Steak

$6.99Out of stock
Banana (Whole)

$1.50
Biscuit

$2.99

Bowl of Berries

$5.49

Bowl of Fruit

$5.49

Burger Patty

$4.99
Canadian Bacon

$5.49

Chorizo Side

$4.89

Coleslaw

$2.39

Corned Beef Hash

$5.49
Cottage Cheese

$1.99
Country Potatoes

$2.99
Cup of Fresh Berries

$4.99
Cup of Fruit

$3.99
Cup of Gravy

$3.49
Guacamole

$1.69
Half Avocado (sliced)

$3.39

Ham Steak

$6.99
Hash Browns

$2.99
Hollandaise Sauce

$1.69
Jalepenos

$0.79
Peanut Butter

$0.69
Ranch Dressing

$0.99

Ribeye A La Carte

$18.99Out of stock
Salsa

$0.99
Side Toast

$2.99
Side Tortillas

$2.99
Sour Cream

$0.99
Tomato Slices

$3.29

Salmon

$9.99

Cup of Grits

$3.49

Cup of Oats

$3.49

Steak and Eggs

Hand-Cut Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$22.99

Hand-Cut Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Daily Breakfast Special

12.99 Special

$12.99

14.99 Special

$14.99

16.99 Special

$16.99

25.99 Special

$25.99

Appetizers

Onion Rings

$6.99

Bandito Chile Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cowboy Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Potato Twists & Queso

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms & Ranch

$5.99+

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$12.49