Lone Spur Cafe Prescott
704 Reviews
$$
106 W Gurley St
Prescott, AZ 86301
Meat N Eggs
Bacon Steak and Eggs
$13.99Out of stock
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
$9.99
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
$13.99
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
$10.99
Cory Muff
$4.59
Diced Ham Scramble
$9.99
Egg Breakfast
$8.99
Ground Beef Patty & Eggs
$10.99
Ham Steak & Eggs
$10.99Out of stock
Pork Chop & Eggs
$11.99
Sausage Links & Eggs
$9.99
Sausage Patties & Eggs
$9.99
Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs
$10.99
Specialties
Classic Huevos Rancheros
$13.99
Joe's Special
$11.99
Breakfast Sandwich
$11.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy
$7.99
Full Biscuits & Gravy
$8.99
Chorizo Scramble
$11.99
Breakfast Burrito
$11.99
Homemade Oats
$7.99
Cowboy Grits
$7.99
2 Tacos
$5.99
3 Tacos
$6.99
Green Chili Huevos
$13.99
Cholula Chicken Huevos
$13.99
Veggie Huevos
$13.99
Griddles
Wagon Wheel Meal
$11.99
Hot Cake (Short Stack)
$8.99
Hot Cake (Full Stack)
$9.99
Hot Cake
$7.99
Belgian Waffle Breakfast
$11.99
Belgian Waffle
$8.99
Chicken & Waffles
$11.99
Lone Spur French Toast
$13.99
Half Lone Spur French Toast
$10.99
French Toast Special
$14.99
Apple Flapjack Meal
$12.99
Apple Flapjack
$10.99
Wagon Wheel
$9.99
Benedicts
Omelettes
A La Carte Sides
2 Eggs
$2.99
3 Bacon
$4.49
3 Eggs
$3.99
3 Sausage
$4.49
6 oz Ham Steak
$7.49Out of stock
Bacon Steak
$6.99Out of stock
Banana (Whole)
$1.50
Biscuit
$2.99
Bowl of Berries
$5.49
Bowl of Fruit
$5.49
Burger Patty
$4.99
Canadian Bacon
$5.49
Chorizo Side
$4.89
Coleslaw
$2.39
Corned Beef Hash
$5.49
Cottage Cheese
$1.99
Country Potatoes
$2.99
Cup of Fresh Berries
$4.99
Cup of Fruit
$3.99
Cup of Gravy
$3.49
Guacamole
$1.69
Half Avocado (sliced)
$3.39
Ham Steak
$6.99
Hash Browns
$2.99
Hollandaise Sauce
$1.69
Jalepenos
$0.79
Peanut Butter
$0.69
Ranch Dressing
$0.99
Ribeye A La Carte
$18.99Out of stock
Salsa
$0.99
Side Toast
$2.99
Side Tortillas
$2.99
Sour Cream
$0.99
Tomato Slices
$3.29
Salmon
$9.99
Cup of Grits
$3.49
Cup of Oats
$3.49