Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Lone Spur Cafe Santa Fe

50 E San Francisco Street

Sante Fe, NM 87501

Popular Items

Thick Cut Bacon & Eggs

Meat N Eggs

$13.99

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$9.99
$13.99

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.99

Cory Muff

$4.59
$9.99
$8.99

Ground Beef Patty & Eggs

$10.99

Ham Steak & Eggs

$10.99
$11.99
$9.99
$9.99
$10.99

Specialties

Classic Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Joe's Special

$11.99
$11.99
$7.99
$8.99

Chorizo Scramble

$11.99
$11.99

Homemade Oats

$7.99

Cowboy Grits

$7.99

2 Tacos

$5.99

3 Tacos

$6.99

Green Chili Huevos

$13.99

Cholula Chicken Huevos

$13.99

Veggie Huevos

$13.99

Skillets

Cowboy Meat Lovers

$13.99

Skinny Cowboy

$12.99

Spanish Cowboy

$13.99

Avocado BLT

$13.99

Griddles

$11.99
$8.99
$9.99
$7.99
$11.99
$8.99
$11.99
$13.99
$10.99
$14.99

Apple Flapjack Meal

$12.99

Apple Flapjack

$10.99

Benedicts

1/2 Cowboy Benedict

$11.99
$12.99
$11.99

1/2 Veggie Benedict

$11.99
$15.99
$13.99

Cowboy Benedict

$13.99

Hand-Cut 6oz Steak Benedict

$20.99

Veggie Benedict

$13.99

Omelettes

Cheese Omelette

$8.99

Southwest Omelette

$11.99

Denver Omelette

$11.99

Veggie Omelette

$10.99

Pulled Pork Omelette

$11.99

A La Carte Sides

$2.99
$4.49

3 Eggs

$3.99
$4.49
$7.49

Bacon Steak

$6.99
$1.50
$2.99

Bowl of Berries

$5.49

Bowl of Fruit

$5.49

Burger Patty

$4.99
$5.49

Chorizo Side

$4.89

Coleslaw

$2.39

Corned Beef Hash

$5.49
$1.99
$2.99
$4.99
$3.99
$3.49
$1.69
$3.39

Ham Steak

$6.99
$2.99
$1.69
$0.79
$0.69
$0.99

Ribeye A La Carte

$18.99
$0.99
$2.99
$2.99
$0.99
$3.29

Salmon

$9.99

Cup of Grits

$3.49

Cup of Oats

$3.49

Steak and Eggs

Hand-Cut Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$22.99

Hand-Cut Top Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Daily Breakfast Special

12.99 Special

$12.99

14.99 Special

$14.99

16.99 Special

$16.99

25.99 Special

$25.99

Appetizers

$6.99

Bandito Chile Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cowboy Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Potato Twists & Queso

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms & Ranch

$5.99+

Burgers

$12.49
$13.99

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$13.49
$13.99
$11.99

Cold Sandwich

$11.99

Full Sandwich

$14.99

Lunch Specialties

$23.99
$16.99

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$13.99
$10.99
$12.99
$10.99
$13.99
$21.99

Fish and Chips

$18.99

Road Scholar

$18.99

Salads

Cholula Lime Steak Salad

$15.99
$13.99
$15.99
$13.99
$13.99

Sandwiches

$12.49
$13.99
$13.99
$9.99
$13.49
$12.99
$12.99
$13.49
$12.49

Soups

$6.99

Bowl Clam Chowder

$7.99
$7.99
$6.99
$4.99

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.99
$5.99
$4.99

Chicken

$12.99
$13.49
$13.49
$13.99

Side Salad

$4.29

A La Carte Sides

$2.99
$4.49

3 Eggs

$3.99
$4.49
$7.49

Beef Patty

$4.99
$2.99
$5.49

Chicken Breast

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$4.99
$2.39

Corned Beef Hash

$5.49
$1.99
$2.99
$4.99
$3.99
$3.49
$3.29

Garlic Bread

$2.49

Garlic Bread

$2.00
$1.69
$3.39
$2.99
$1.69
$0.79
$4.39
$0.69
$0.99

Salmon

$9.99
$0.99
$2.99
$2.99

Silver Dollar Pancake

$3.49
$0.49
$3.29

Tuna Salad

$4.99

Daily Special

10.99 Special

$10.99

12.99 Special

$12.99

14.99 Special

$14.99

16.99 Special

$16.99

9.99 Special

$9.99

Scholars

$18.80

Appetizers

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99+

Fries

$3.99

Dinner Entrees

$23.99
$27.99
$21.99
$25.99

Hand-Cut Top Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Chicken Breast & Pork Ribs

$19.99

6oz Sirloin & Pork Ribs

$22.99

Pulled Pork, Ribs, & Brisket

$18.99
$16.99
$21.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

2 Boneless Pork Chops

$15.99

2 Chicken Breasts

$14.99

Dinner Sandwiches

$12.99
$13.49
$13.99
$13.99
$12.99
$13.49

Salads

$15.99
$13.99
$15.99
$13.99
$13.99

Desserts

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Cast-Iron Cookie

$5.99

Seasonal Fruit Cobbler

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Ozzy's Love Shack Cookie Skillet

$6.99

A La Mode

$0.99

Dinner Burgers

$12.49
$13.99
$14.49
$13.99
$11.99

Dinner Specials

2 - 10oz for $40 Prime Rib

$40.00

Fish and Chips

$18.99

2 - 10 oz Ribeye

$40.00

Blue Plate Special

$10.99

Burger Combo Special

$14.99