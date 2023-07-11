- Home
- /
- High Point
- /
- Lone Star Burger - High Point - 130 West Lexington Avenue
Lone Star Burger - High Point 130 West Lexington Avenue
No reviews yet
130 West Lexington Avenue
High Point, NC 27262
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Apps
Crispy Pickles App
We start with fresh cucumbers for house-made mouth-puckering goodness, served with ranch
Fried Okra App
Some crispy goodness served with chipotle ranch
Cracklin's Pork Rinds
Fried in-house with house-made melted pimiento cheese dip
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pcs. Served with a side of awesome marinara sauce
Onion Rings App
House-cut and coated thick crispy rings in a shareable size portion, served with our popular house-made lone star sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Grandma's classic on a Sunday after church, with ranch
Hot Chips App
Deep fried potato with a splash of salt and pepper served with ranch
Nacho with Salsa and Cheese App
House-cooked nachos made with a side of queso and salsa dip
Texas Bruschetta App
Toasted Texas toast with sautéed pico de gallo, splash of Texas seasoning, shredded cheese
Order attention require
Kids Menu
Build Your Own
Sides Alone
Chef's Choice
Pinto Beans and Cornbread
Large bowl of our house-made pinto beans (cooked with ham hock) with jalapeños and cornbread
Brisket Fries
Fries topped with house-made chopped brisket in texas-style BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, more BBQ sauce and jalapeños
Large Bowl of Lone Star Chili
House-made chili with pinto beans topped with sharp cheddar and jalapeños
Tex-Mex Tacos
Handmade tacos are David's favorite from his childhood! A soft fried corn tortilla shell topped with beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sharp white cheddar cheese, add on jalapeños or pico de gallo upon request
Frito Pie
Frito chips topped with lone star chili, queso, jalapeños
Loaded Fries
French fries with chili, queso, jalapeños, and sour cream
Lone Star Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with taco beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapeños
Texas Fiesta
Savory ground beef mix with a seasoned tomato sauce, corn and beans filling that's topped with a layer of cheesy cornbread
Chicken Wings
6 pcs
Brisket Nacho
Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
Salad
Spring
Spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, cucumber, and croutons
Waxahachie
Fried or grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, tomato, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, and croutons
New Braunfels
Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken breast and pecans, strawberries, red onion, cucumber, and croutons
Dickinson
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caeser dressing
Llano
Taco beef on top of shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, kidney beans, and white extra sharp cheddar cheese
Sliders
Jamaica Beach
3 pcs. Jerk chicken with pineapple mango salsa and provolone cheese
Kirby
3 pcs. Seasoned burger with diced caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Conroe
3 pcs. Corned beef slider with swiss cheese and honey mustard sauce
O'Brien
3 pcs. Beef brisket topped with diced onions, pepper jack cheese, and apricot sauce
Buffalo Springs
3 pcs. Breaded buffalo chicken, provolone cheese topped with jalapeño mayo
Mac and Cheese
Claude
Classical mac and cheese 3 cheese blend. Flavored to perfection
Bandera
Loaded with pieces of bacon with thick cut strips of bacon
Brady
Our signature beef brisket with mac and cheese
Charlotte
Your pick of grilled, fried or spicy chicken on mac
Texarkana
The ultimate t- mac. Delicious mac and cheese infused with a special blend of diced tomatoes and seasoned sausage
Subs
South Lake
Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese
South Lake with Egg
Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese
Converse
Grill chicken, pico de gallo, mushroom, swiss cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, and iceberg lettuce
Bay City
Chicken bacon ranch fried chicken, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce, sriracha sauce, mayo, ranch, sautéed diced tomatoes
Preston
Grilled turkey, guacamole, pepper jack, cheddar, swiss, iceberg, mayo, mustard salt and pepper seasoning
Mercedes
Hearty meatball sub covered in rich marinara sauce, melted cheese chives and seasoned all on a buttery toasted sub
Hot Dogs
1 Pc Austin
Chilli, mustard, and onion
2 Pcs Austin
Chilli, mustard, and onion
1 Pc Citrus City
3 cheese blend plus queso cheese
2 Pcs Citrus City
3 cheese blend plus queso cheese
1 Pc Barry
BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions
2 Pcs Barry
BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions
1 Pc Colleyville
Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños
2 Pcs Colleyville
Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños
1 Pc Katy
Ketchup, mustard, and relish
2 Pcs Katy
Ketchup, mustard, and relish
1 Pc Manchaca
Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives
2 Pcs Manchaca
Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives
1 Pc Stafford
NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese
2 Pcs Stafford
NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese
Desserts
Mighty ( Choc Cake)
Decadent chocolate cake with layers of rich fudge filling. Perfect for chocoholics
Git-r-done (Pretzel Brownie)
Rich, gooey brownies with a salted pretzel crust and a caramel drizzle
Yeehaw ( Mud Pie)
Mudpie: pecan pieces, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate fudge filling, whipped cream top
Whippersnapper ( Fried Ic Cream)
Scoops of creamy ice cream coated in a crispy, golden brown batter and deep-fried to perfection
Yonder ( Fried Oreo)
Fried Oreo cookies, a classic treat. Oreo cookies coated in a crispy, golden batter
Tex-Mex ( Fried Cheese Cake )
Crispy deep-fried chimichanga filled with cheesecake deep fried until warm and melty
Howdy ( Dirt Pie )
A layered dessert made with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate pudding, and gummy worm topping
H.P.U-be ( Fudge Brownie)
Fudgy, moist brownies made with ube, a natural purple yam
Texas Brookies ( Caramel Cookie)
Fudgy brownie and chewy cookie with salted caramel drizzle
The Cowboy ( Fried Funnel Cake)
Thin, crispy funnel cake topped with powdered sugar or other sweet toppings
Willy-Nilly ( Pecan Pie)
A warm, buttery pecan pie served with 2 generous scoops of creamy, rich ice cream
Burgers
Burgers
Biltmore
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
San Antonio
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dallas
Guacamole, pepper jack, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pine Forest
Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayo, pineapple ring, and teriyaki sauce reduction. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sunnyvale
Sunny side up egg, grilled onions, bacon, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Brownsville
Blackened beef burger spiced with Carolina reaper pepper, cayenne pepper and other spices, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, coated and fried jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun with a cool lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,
El Paso
Beef burger with A-1 sauce, topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and sautéed with more a-1 sauce, served on a brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Triad
Bean-less lone star chili, cheddar cheese, slaw, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
High Point
Pulled pork, house-made NC-style BBQ sauce, slaw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lampasas
Bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and poblano pepper. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Corpus Christi
Duke's mayo, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, served on buttered and toasted Texas toast. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Seguin
Premium Burgers
Lone Star Burger
Bacon, brisket, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and house-made Texas BBQ sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Houston
Double beef, bacon, double American cheese, lone star beef only chili, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
River Walk
American cheese, mound of mac-n-cheese, bacon, and queso cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Comfort
A fiesta of flavors, bringing together juicy beef, a fried egg, creamy refried beans, crispy onions, cheese, guacamole, zesty pico de gallo, tangy chipotle mayo, and irresistible smash tater tots. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may in
The Grand Prairie
Three huge certified angus beef patties, pepper jack, provolone and American cheese, grilled jalapeños, housemade onion rings and housemade chipotle aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Kingsville
Blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing, provolone, crispy pickles, crispy onions, leaf lettuce, and tomatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Burger From Another Mother
Chicken
La Vernia
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, duke's mayo and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce with a Texas kick!
The Woodlands
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, ranch dressing
Suncity
Seasoned and battered chicken breast with an over easy and hard egg; topped with peppered gravy and pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, pickle, and onion bun
Honey Grove
Battered chicken breasts glazed in hot honey sauce with cheddar cheese, honey sauce, chipotle aioli, iceberg lettuce and crispy pickles
Monahans
Spicy battered chicken breast, topped with a fried battered pineapple, lettuce, duke mayo, bacon and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce
Manor
Spicy battered chicken breast, jalapeño honey mustard, pickles, leaf lettuce, and onion bun
Greensboro
Savory fried chicken breast, duke's mayo, and pickle
Asheboro
House-made cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and pecans
Texas City
Seasoned and battered chicken breast with original lone star sauce iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion bun
Sandwiches
Waco
Our Texas-size version of the classic BLT! Buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, ripe tomato, crispy lettuce, and duke's mayo
Galveston
A twist on the classic BLT, buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, fried green tomatoes, crispy lettuce, duke's mayo
Asheville
Turkey patty, grilled onions, swiss, grilled mushrooms, lettuce and duke's mayo on buttered and toasted onion bun
Texan
6 oz certified black angus beef brisket, house-made BBQ sauce, sliced sweet white onion, jalapeños, on a toasted brioche bun
Lexington
Pulled pork, BBQ slaw, and house-made NC-style BBQ sauce
Reuben
Premium swiss cheese, grilled corned beef, sauerkraut on toasted marbled rye bread with 1000 island dressing
Veggie/Non-Meat
La Grulla
Black bean burger, pepper jack, guacamole, pico de gallo and lime aioli
Beach City
Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, pickles, meatless bacon, vegan and dairy free cheese, gluten free bun
Imperial
Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, and gluten-free bun
Round Rock
Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with sriracha ranch, guacamole, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant base cheese
Baytown
Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with BBQ sauce, onion ring, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant based cheese
N/A Beverages
Mocktails
Orange Blue Iced Tea
Butterfly pea tea, orange marmalade
Don't Touch My Car Keys
Coconut syrup, lime juice, soda water, top angostura bitters
Paloma*
Salted rosemary syrup, fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lime juice, soda water, grapefruit slice, rosemary sprig
Change of Address
Lemon juice, maple syrup, soy sauce, Coca-Cola
Spa Water
Cucumber, mint leaves, fresh lime juice, semi-rich simple syrup, soda water
Basil Orgeat
Fresh lemon juice, basil leaves, soda water
The Devil's Day Off
Grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, cinnamon red bitter soda*, sprig of rosemary
The Grey Fox Recipe
Fresh lemon juice, earl grey, aquafaba, tonic water, lemon zest
Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca
Cold water, watermelon, sugar, lime juice, mint leaves, jalapeño
Mango Mule
Cucumber, honey syrup, mango puree, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
Cucumber Number
Club soda, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup
Magic Apple
Ritual whiskey alternative, apple cider or apple juice, bitters, cinnamon stick, apple slice
Shirley Ginger
Lemon lime ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, and grenadine
Coco Cooler
Coconut water, cucumbers, lime juice, sugar, and mint leaves
Vantage Point
New London light, coffee, agave syrup, orange peel to garnish
Whoa Melon
Seedless watermelon, lime juice, agave, and soda water
Lyre's Dublin Double Irish Coffee
Lyre's American malt, premium maple syrup, and whipped cream
Berry Burlesque
Lime juice, honey syrup, black currant puree, mint leaves, ginger beer
Rose Fizz
Egg white, powdered sugar, fresh lemon juice, fentimans rose lemonade
Orange Spritz
Orange juice, lime juice, mint leaves, Sprite
Beer Hug
Ginger beer, grenadine, lime, lemon juice, cinnamon
Red Bull
Web Menu
Desserts
Mighty ( Choc Cake)
Decadent chocolate cake with layers of rich fudge filling. Perfect for chocoholics
Git-r-done (Pretzel Brownie)
Rich, gooey brownies with a salted pretzel crust and a caramel drizzle
Yeehaw ( Mud Pie)
Mudpie: pecan pieces, chocolate cookie crust, chocolate fudge filling, whipped cream top
Whippersnapper ( Fried Ic Cream)
Scoops of creamy ice cream coated in a crispy, golden brown batter and deep-fried to perfection
Yonder ( Fried Oreo)
Fried Oreo cookies, a classic treat. Oreo cookies coated in a crispy, golden batter
Tex-Mex ( Fried Cheese Cake )
Crispy deep-fried chimichanga filled with cheesecake deep fried until warm and melty
Howdy ( Dirt Pie )
A layered dessert made with a chocolate cookie crust, chocolate pudding, and gummy worm topping
H.P.U-be ( Fudge Brownie)
Fudgy, moist brownies made with ube, a natural purple yam
Texas Brookies ( Caramel Cookie)
Fudgy brownie and chewy cookie with salted caramel drizzle
The Cowboy ( Fried Funnel Cake)
Thin, crispy funnel cake topped with powdered sugar or other sweet toppings
Willy-Nilly ( Pecan Pie)
A warm, buttery pecan pie served with 2 generous scoops of creamy, rich ice cream
Kids Menu
Apps
Crispy Pickles App
We start with fresh cucumbers for house-made mouth-puckering goodness, served with ranch
Fried Okra App
Some crispy goodness served with chipotle ranch
Cracklin's Pork Rinds
Fried in-house with house-made melted pimiento cheese dip
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pcs. Served with a side of awesome marinara sauce
Onion Rings App
House-cut and coated thick crispy rings in a shareable size portion, served with our popular house-made lone star sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes App
Grandma's classic on a Sunday after church, with ranch
Hot Chips App
Deep fried potato with a splash of salt and pepper served with ranch
Nacho with Salsa and Cheese App
House-cooked nachos made with a side of queso and salsa dip
Texas Bruschetta App
Toasted Texas toast with sautéed pico de gallo, splash of Texas seasoning, shredded cheese
Order attention require
Build Your Own
Sides Alone
Chef's Choice
Pinto Beans and Cornbread
Large bowl of our house-made pinto beans (cooked with ham hock) with jalapeños and cornbread
Brisket Fries
Fries topped with house-made chopped brisket in texas-style BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, more BBQ sauce and jalapeños
Large Bowl of Lone Star Chili
House-made chili with pinto beans topped with sharp cheddar and jalapeños
Tex-Mex Tacos
Handmade tacos are David's favorite from his childhood! A soft fried corn tortilla shell topped with beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, onion, sharp white cheddar cheese, add on jalapeños or pico de gallo upon request
Frito Pie
Frito chips topped with lone star chili, queso, jalapeños
Loaded Fries
French fries with chili, queso, jalapeños, and sour cream
Lone Star Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with taco beef, shredded chicken or impossible meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, queso, jalapeños
Texas Fiesta
Savory ground beef mix with a seasoned tomato sauce, corn and beans filling that's topped with a layer of cheesy cornbread
Chicken Wings
6 pcs
Brisket Nacho
Salad
Spring
Spring mix, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, egg, cucumber, and croutons
Waxahachie
Fried or grilled chicken breast on a bed of spring mix, tomato, chopped egg, cheddar cheese, and croutons
New Braunfels
Spring mix, grilled or fried chicken breast and pecans, strawberries, red onion, cucumber, and croutons
Dickinson
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons, and caeser dressing
Llano
Taco beef on top of shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, onion, kidney beans, and white extra sharp cheddar cheese
Sliders
Jamaica Beach
3 pcs. Jerk chicken with pineapple mango salsa and provolone cheese
Kirby
3 pcs. Seasoned burger with diced caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Conroe
3 pcs. Corned beef slider with swiss cheese and honey mustard sauce
O'Brien
3 pcs. Beef brisket topped with diced onions, pepper jack cheese, and apricot sauce
Buffalo Springs
3 pcs. Breaded buffalo chicken, provolone cheese topped with jalapeño mayo
Mac and Cheese
Claude
Classical mac and cheese 3 cheese blend. Flavored to perfection
Bandera
Loaded with pieces of bacon with thick cut strips of bacon
Brady
Our signature beef brisket with mac and cheese
Charlotte
Your pick of grilled, fried or spicy chicken on mac
Texarkana
The ultimate t- mac. Delicious mac and cheese infused with a special blend of diced tomatoes and seasoned sausage
Subs
South Lake
Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese
South Lake with Egg
Steak and cheese quality shaved rib-eye, peppers, grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese
Converse
Grill chicken, pico de gallo, mushroom, swiss cheese, chipotle ranch sauce, and iceberg lettuce
Bay City
Chicken bacon ranch fried chicken, bacon strips, iceberg lettuce, sriracha sauce, mayo, ranch, sautéed diced tomatoes
Preston
Grilled turkey, guacamole, pepper jack, cheddar, swiss, iceberg, mayo, mustard salt and pepper seasoning
Mercedes
Hearty meatball sub covered in rich marinara sauce, melted cheese chives and seasoned all on a buttery toasted sub
Hot Dogs
1 Pc Austin
Chilli, mustard, and onion
2 Pcs Austin
Chilli, mustard, and onion
1 Pc Citrus City
3 cheese blend plus queso cheese
2 Pcs Citrus City
3 cheese blend plus queso cheese
1 Pc Barry
BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions
2 Pcs Barry
BBQ, red cabbage, and fried onions
1 Pc Colleyville
Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños
2 Pcs Colleyville
Chili-cheese and diced jalapeños
1 Pc Katy
Ketchup, mustard, and relish
2 Pcs Katy
Ketchup, mustard, and relish
1 Pc Manchaca
Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives
2 Pcs Manchaca
Macaroni and cheese, bacon, and chives
1 Pc Stafford
NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese
2 Pcs Stafford
NC BBQ slaw, chili, shredded white cheddar cheese
Burgers
Biltmore
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
San Antonio
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Dallas
Guacamole, pepper jack, pico de gallo, and lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Pine Forest
Pepper jack cheese, lettuce, mayo, pineapple ring, and teriyaki sauce reduction. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Sunnyvale
Sunny side up egg, grilled onions, bacon, American cheese, duke's mayo, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Brownsville
Blackened beef burger spiced with Carolina reaper pepper, cayenne pepper and other spices, topped with pepper jack cheese, onion rings, coated and fried jalapeños, served on a toasted brioche bun with a cool lime aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats,
El Paso
Beef burger with A-1 sauce, topped with grilled onions, provolone cheese and sautéed with more a-1 sauce, served on a brioche bun. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Triad
Bean-less lone star chili, cheddar cheese, slaw, and mustard. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
High Point
Pulled pork, house-made NC-style BBQ sauce, slaw. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Lampasas
Bacon, pepper jack, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, and poblano pepper. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Corpus Christi
Duke's mayo, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, swiss cheese, served on buttered and toasted Texas toast. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Seguin
Premium Burgers
Lone Star
Bacon, brisket, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, and house-made Texas BBQ sauce.
Houston
Double beef, bacon, double American cheese, lone star beef only chili, and mustard.
River Walk
American cheese, mound of mac-n-cheese, bacon, and queso cheese.
Comfort
A fiesta of flavors, bringing together juicy beef, a fried egg, creamy refried beans, crispy onions, cheese, guacamole, zesty pico de gallo, tangy chipotle mayo, and irresistible smash tater tots. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may in
The Grand Prairie
Three huge certified angus beef patties, pepper jack, provolone and American cheese, grilled jalapeños, housemade onion rings and housemade chipotle aioli. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Kingsville
Blue cheese crumble, blue cheese dressing, provolone, crispy pickles, crispy onions, leaf lettuce, and tomatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Chicken
La Vernia
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled pineapple, lettuce, duke's mayo and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce with a Texas kick!
The Woodlands
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, ranch dressing
Suncity
Seasoned and battered chicken breast with an over easy and hard egg; topped with peppered gravy and pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion rings, pickle, and onion bun
Honey Grove
Battered chicken breasts glazed in hot honey sauce with cheddar cheese, honey sauce, chipotle aioli, iceberg lettuce and crispy pickles
Monahans
Spicy battered chicken breast, topped with a fried battered pineapple, lettuce, duke mayo, bacon and glazed with a strawberry and pineapple sauce
Manor
Spicy battered chicken breast, jalapeño honey mustard, pickles, leaf lettuce, and onion bun
Greensboro
Savory fried chicken breast, duke's mayo, and pickle
Asheboro
House-made cranberry chicken salad with lettuce and pecans
Texas City
Seasoned and battered chicken breast with original lone star sauce iceberg lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, and onion bun
Sandwiches
Waco
Our Texas-size version of the classic BLT! Buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, ripe tomato, crispy lettuce, and duke's mayo
Galveston
A twist on the classic BLT, buttered and toasted Texas toast, bacon, fried green tomatoes, crispy lettuce, duke's mayo
Asheville
Turkey patty, grilled onions, swiss, grilled mushrooms, lettuce and duke's mayo on buttered and toasted onion bun
Texan
6 oz certified black angus beef brisket, house-made BBQ sauce, sliced sweet white onion, jalapeños, on a toasted brioche bun
Lexington
Pulled pork, BBQ slaw, and house-made NC-style BBQ sauce
Reuben
Premium swiss cheese, grilled corned beef, sauerkraut on toasted marbled rye bread with 1000 island dressing
Veggie/Non-Meat
La Grulla
Black bean burger, pepper jack, guacamole, pico de gallo and lime aioli
Beach City
Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, pickles, meatless bacon, vegan and dairy free cheese, gluten free bun
Imperial
Impossible meat, lettuce, tomato, house sauce, and gluten-free bun
Round Rock
Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with sriracha ranch, guacamole, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant base cheese
Baytown
Impossible meat on a gluten free bun with BBQ sauce, onion ring, tomato, leaf lettuce, meatless bacon, and plant based cheese
Mocktails
Orange Blue Iced Tea
Butterfly pea tea, orange marmalade
Don't Touch My Car Keys
Coconut syrup, lime juice, soda water, top angostura bitters
Paloma*
Salted rosemary syrup, fresh-squeezed grapefruit, lime juice, soda water, grapefruit slice, rosemary sprig
Change of Address
Lemon juice, maple syrup, soy sauce, Coca-Cola
Spa Water
Cucumber, mint leaves, fresh lime juice, semi-rich simple syrup, soda water
Basil Orgeat
Fresh lemon juice, basil leaves, soda water
The Devil's Day Off
Grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, cinnamon red bitter soda*, sprig of rosemary
The Grey Fox Recipe
Fresh lemon juice, earl grey, aquafaba, tonic water, lemon zest
Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca
Cold water, watermelon, sugar, lime juice, mint leaves, jalapeño
Mango Mule
Cucumber, honey syrup, mango puree, fresh lime juice, ginger beer
Cucumber Number
Club soda, cucumber, lime juice, simple syrup
Magic Apple
Ritual whiskey alternative, apple cider or apple juice, bitters, cinnamon stick, apple slice
Shirley Ginger
Lemon lime ginger beer, club soda, lime juice, and grenadine
Coco Cooler
Coconut water, cucumbers, lime juice, sugar, and mint leaves
Vantage Point
New London light, coffee, agave syrup, orange peel to garnish
Whoa Melon
Seedless watermelon, lime juice, agave, and soda water
Lyre's Dublin Double Irish Coffee
Lyre's American malt, premium maple syrup, and whipped cream
Berry Burlesque
Lime juice, honey syrup, black currant puree, mint leaves, ginger beer
Rose Fizz
Egg white, powdered sugar, fresh lemon juice, fentimans rose lemonade
Orange Spritz
Orange juice, lime juice, mint leaves, Sprite
Beer Hug
Ginger beer, grenadine, lime, lemon juice, cinnamon
Red Bull
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lone Star Burger: Your Texas-inspired destination in High Point, NC. Enjoy mouthwatering burgers, sandwiches, and finger foods in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Full-service restaurant and bar serving up the flavors of Texas.
130 West Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262