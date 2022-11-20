Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lone Wolf Brewery & Pub 18210 Yorba Linda Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

18210 Yorba Linda Blvd

Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Fries

$8.50+

Crispy thin cut fries

Giant Bavarian Pretzel

$15.50

Served warm with house made beer cheese and stone ground mustard

Three Little Pigs

$18.50Out of stock

Brewers Board - selected artisan sausages served with our house made Big Bad Red Ale beer cheese, spicy brown and yellow mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Drilled chicken, cheese blend and house made fresh salsa

Crispy Chicken Wings

$18.50

Your choice of Mild, Hot Buffalo, Dry Rub, BBQ or Asian spice served w ranch or blue cheese

Fried Pickles

$13.50

Dill pickles fried in our house Amber Ale beer batter, fried & served with ranch dressing

Wolf Bite Tots

$10.50

Crispy tator bites served with house made beer cheese

Wilderness Nachos

$18.50

Tortilla Chips smothered in our Black Wolf Stout Chili, Big Bad Red Ale beer cheese, scallions, jalapenos, with fresh salsa & Pico de Gallo! Tames the beast!

Meatball Platter

$18.50Out of stock

Calamari

$16.50Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Cheesy Fries

$13.50

House Fries smothered in gooey mozzarella cheese tossed with Buffalo Red Hot soaked chicken tenders topped with Ranch dressing and Blue cheese crumbles, with an extra shot of Buffalo Sauce for extra HEAT.

Porky’s Revenge

$19.25

For the brave and lovers of SPICEY HEAT! Fried Pork belly, artichoke hearts and jalapeno peppers coated in Garlic Butter with a shot of Ghost Pepper & Carolina Reaper hot sauce. Served on a bed of arugula with a drizzle of Thai Chili oil. Brave the Heat if you can!

Pork Belly Bits

$19.25

Fried Pork belly coated in a Calabrian Pepper and jalapeno pepper jam, topped with blue cheese crumbles. Mild with a bite you will savor and enjoy.

Soups & Salads

Ceasar Salad

$15.00+

Romain hearts chopped and tossed in our own ceasar dressing, garlic croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese

LWBC Cobb Salad

$18.00+

Spring mix blend Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese crumbles & egg served with Chef’s special Balsamic blend dressing

Walnut & Field Green Salad

$18.00+

Spring Mix blend with toasted walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, apples slices tossed in our Raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$12.00+

Black Wolf Stout Chili

$13.00+

Flat Iron Steak Salad

$15.00+

Spring Mix blend with Flat Iron Steak strips, garlic croutons, tomato’s, red onion, blue cheese crumbles served with Chef’s garlic aioli dressing.

Main’s

Baja Fish Tacos

$22.50Out of stock

Cod battered, fried golden brown or grilled and served with Avacado, pico, cabbage, carrot slaw with chipotle aioli served in warm tortillas

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$21.50

LWBC four crispy chicken strips lightly battered with our Big Bad Red Ale batter and served with crispy thin cut fries

Fish & Chips

$24.50

LWBC Big Bad Wolf Red Ale battered Alaskan Cod filets fried golden, served on a toasted brioche bun with house made tarter sauce & fresh lemon wedges and fries

Grilled Fish Tacos

$24.50

Three Alaskan Cod filets grilled to perfection served with Avocado, Cabbage, Carrot Slaw, Pico de Gallo & Baja Chipotle Aioli.

Korean BBQ Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled pork marinated in gochujang, rice vinegar, fresh ginger & soy. Served on warm tortillas with cabbage, cucumbers, carrots & topped w/pickled onions & cilantro

Lamb Shepard Pie

Out of stock

Miss Mary’s Pulled Pork Sundae

$18.50

Steak Sandwhich

$22.50

Flat Iron Steak served on a ciabatta bun with Gouda, arugula, grilled onions and tomato with garlic aioli sauce

Fast Eddie’s BBQ Pork Crunch Wrap

$16.50

Our play on a Fast food favorite. We take our BBQ pork, BBQ baked Bean, Cole slaw, shredded cheese blend and wrap it in 1 tortilla, and grill it off for that fresh from the BBQ taste, grill marks and all! Served with French Fries.

Burgers

Wolf Beast Burger

$28.50

Chef selected lean Venison, Elam Bison and American Wagu served w/bacon, pepper jack cheese & LTO topped with Jalapeño Jam on a toasted Brioche Bun.

Yorba Linda Burger

$18.50

Angus Beef Burger served with Avocado, American Cheese, LTO on a toasted Brioche Bun, with chipotle aioli

Pub 37 Burger

$22.50

Hand packed patty with lean beef & pork: topped with melted Brie cheese (sub american or pepper jack) & jalapeños jam on a toasted pretzel bun

Wilderness Western Burger

$22.50

Angus Beef served with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, grilled onions on a toasted Brioche Bun

Sweat Heat Burger

$18.50

½lb Cloud burger patty covered with Provolone Cheese and topped with Teriyaki sauce, bacon, crushed pineapple chucks, sliced onions and jalapeno’s. Just the right amount of heat and sweet! Served with French Fries

Artisan Pizza

Alpha Carnivore Pizza

House Spicy or mild marinara sauce, Italian sausage, meatball, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, onions, garlic & basil w/mozerella cheese

Chicken Pizza

Grilled chicken, red onions, scallions, Arugala w/3 cheese blend & finished with a drizzling of pomace & balsamic glaze

Veggie Lovers

Marinara sauce, green peppers, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, onions, scallions, tomato, garlic pieces w/3 cheese blend & finished with a drizzling of light olive oil/balsamic glaze

White Wolf Pizza

Housemade Alfredo sauce with chicken and 3 cheese blend

Margarita Pizza

NY Style Pizza smothered with diced tomato Sam fresh mozzarella, oregano & fresh basil leaves

NY Style Cheese Pizza

Just the basics; marinara sauce, mozerella cheese. Straight Outta NY!

Pup Menu

Sliders & Fries

$13.00

2 Classic Angus beef sliders with cheese and choice of side (fries, tots or fruit cup). Why? Cuz kids love em!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

2 Crispy Chicken tenders and choice of side (fries, tots or fruit cup)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Texas Toast and American Cheese. A kids classic with choice of side (fries, tots or fruit cup

Kid’s Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Kid’s Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

$11.95

Chocolate and more chocolate , topped with Vanilla Ice Cream!!!

Howl S’more

$11.95

Chocolate Brownie, covered with Marshmallows and finally covered w/chocolate graham cracker dust…

Sammie the Wolf

$11.50

Salted Carmel Gelato crammed in a pretzel bun… Trust me it’s delicious!

Beer

Hoppy Pale Ale

$6.50+Out of stock

Cream Ale

$6.50+Out of stock

Cherry Kettle Sour

$6.50+Out of stock

Lavender Kettle Sour

$6.50+

Black IPA

$6.50+

Imperial Stout

$9.50

Wilderness Wolf Porter

$6.50+

Big Bad Wlf Red Ale

$6.50+

Pumpkin Porter

$6.50+Out of stock

Dunkel

$6.50+

West Coast IPA

$6.50+

Lite Lager

$6.50+

The Den

$6.50+

Crescent Moon

$6.50+

Blueberry Pomagranite Spritzer

$7.50+

Harvest Moon Wheat

$6.50+

West Coast Pilsner

$6.50+

Alpha Dog - Blueberry Pom Seltzer

$6.50+

LBB Hazy IPA

$6.50+

Lil Red Riding Hood - Raspberry Red

$7.50+

Earl Grey Dark Mild

$7.50+

Beer Flights

Dunkel

$3.50

Cream Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Stout

$3.50Out of stock

Black IPA

$3.50

Cherry Kettle Sour

$3.50Out of stock

Lavender Kettle Sour

$3.50

Wliderness Wolf Porter

$3.50

Pumpkin Porter

$3.50Out of stock

Hoppy Pale Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Big Bad Wolf Red Ale

$3.50

Orange Wheat

$3.50Out of stock

Laguna Lite Lager

$3.50

Crescent Moon - Blonde Ale

$3.50

The Den - Watermelon Seltzer

$3.50

West Coast IPA

$3.50

Harvest Moon Wheat

$3.50

West Coast Pilsner

$3.50

Alpha Dog - Blueberry Pom Seltzer

$3.50

LBB Hazy IPA

$3.50

Lil Red Riding Hood - Raspberry Red

$3.50

Earl Grey Dark Light

$3.50

Wine

LWBC - Syrah Blend

$8.50+

Doffo Zinfandel

$8.50+

Doffo Reserve Cabernet

$125.00

Doffo Gran Bianco

$7.50+Out of stock

Doffo Vermentino

$7.50+

Chardonnay

$7.50+

Ferro Muscat Canelli

$7.50+

Sparkling Wine

Doffo - Paulina 750ml

$42.00

Doffo - Paulina 187ml (6-pack)

$50.00

Doffo - Paulina 187 ml (single bottle)

$9.25

Doffo - Paulina - 8oz

$10.50

Corkage

Corkage Fee

$28.00

Hats & Beanies

Black Trucker snap back

$25.00

Grey Trucker snap back

$25.00

Burgundy’s Flex Fit

$28.50+

Black Flex Fit

$28.50+

Black Beanie/Tuk w/Grey logo

$25.00

Black Beanie/Tuk w/Gold logo

$25.00

Wine Openers

Premium Wine Opener

$18.50

Premium Wine Opener w/custom case

$38.50

Corn Hole Game

Barn Door

$295.00

Blue Hexagon

$295.00

Pyramid

$295.00

Blind Frog Ranch Apparel

Bennies Light Lager SS

$30.00+

Duane’s Golden Hef SS

$30.00+

Big Foot Alien Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Scuba Sweatshirt

$40.00+

Main Frog Sweatshirt

BFR Mountain

Out of stock

BFR Tree

Out of stock

BFR

BFR Stickers

Chad

Duane

Warning

BFR Oval

Believe Big Foot

Embrace Journey

Mountains

Alien/Big Foot

Something’s Out There

Main Frog Logo

We are Not Alone

Faith, Family, Friends

Faith, Family, Friends, Foods & Freedom

$35.00+

Unisex T-Shirts

Location - Unisex SS

$28.00+

Little Red Riding Hood SS

$30.00+

Location - Unisex SS

$28.00+

Los Lobos Lager SS

$30.00+

Soda & Ice Tea

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Fruit Juice Box

Juice Box

$2.50

Gift Cards

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$75 Gift Card

$75.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Twisted Seasoned Pretzels

Original

$4.25

Zesty

$4.25

Hot

$4.25

Salad

Cesar Salad for 30

$150.00

Pizza

Carnivore for 5

$150.00

Chicken for 3

$85.00

White Wolf for 3

$60.00

Entree’s

Three Little Pigs, Quesedillas & Pretzels

$590.00

Appetizers

Wings - Hot & Mild for 40

$200.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Brewery & Restaurant to with an industrial/rustic vibe serving eclectic and artisan food pairings.

Location

18210 Yorba Linda Blvd, Yorba Linda, CA 92886

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Lone Wolf Brewery & Pub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stefano's - Yorba Linda
orange star4.6 • 1,870
18220 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Apola Greek Grill - Yorba Linda - 18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
18427 East Yorba Linda Boulevard Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
The Blind Pig - Yorba Linda - 4975 Lakeview Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4975 Lakeview Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Terra Wood- Fired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 398
4884 Main Street Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Pepz Pizza and Eatery Placentia - 732 North Rose Drive
orange starNo Reviews
732 North Rose Drive Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave. Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yorba Linda

Stefano's - Yorba Linda
orange star4.6 • 1,870
18220 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Yorba Linda
orange star4.7 • 591
4881 Valencia Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Burrito Brothers - Yorba Linda
orange star4.5 • 590
19715 Yorba Linda Blvd Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Terra Wood- Fired Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 398
4884 Main Street Yorba Linda, CA 92886
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yorba Linda
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)
Fullerton
review star
Avg 4.2 (51 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Walnut
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston