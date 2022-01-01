Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Lonerider at Five Points
44 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award-winning brews and atmosphere to Five Points in Downtown Raleigh. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community. Limited releases and cool specialty beers will be available at the Hideout along with offerings from our sister company Lonerider Spirits.
Location
1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clouds Taproom - 1233 Front Street Unit E
No Reviews
1233 Front Street unit E Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Raleigh
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurant
More near Raleigh