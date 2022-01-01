Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza

Lonerider at Five Points

44 Reviews

$$

1626 Glenwood Ave

Raleigh, NC 27608

Peanuts

Chili Lime

$8.00

Sriracha

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Salted

$8.00

Buffalo

$8.00

Chips

Jalapeno Queso

$2.50

Sea Salt

$2.50

Rosemary Garlic

$2.50

Honey Sriracha

$2.50

Salt and Balsamic Vinegar

$2.50

Crab Boil

$2.50

Sweet Potato

$2.50

Cream Cheese & Chive

$2.50

BBQ

$2.50

Dill PIckle

$2.50

Popcorn

Butter

$5.00

Cheddar

$5.00

Buffalo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award-winning brews and atmosphere to Five Points in Downtown Raleigh. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community. Limited releases and cool specialty beers will be available at the Hideout along with offerings from our sister company Lonerider Spirits.

1626 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27608

