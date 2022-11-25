Lonerider Brewery
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival. Over the years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the number of outlaws with an enthusiasm for craft beers. With such a tremendous variety out there, we can’t even begin to express our gratitude to the community that’s supported us. We’re proud to be located in North Carolina, which has undoubtedly become THE Southern State for beer.
8816 Gulf Ct #100, Raleigh, NC 27617