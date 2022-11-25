Lonerider Brewery

Saloon Style Pilsner

$66.00

Tight-lipped and stoic, our sessionable Saloon Style Pilsner has only one mission - quenching thirst. This straw colored beer, medium bodied and crystal clear, is sure to leave you wanting another. Includes $100 deposit that will be refunded when keg is returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.