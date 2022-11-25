Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Lonerider Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

8816 Gulf Ct #100

Raleigh, NC 27617

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sweet Josie- Brown Ale
Shotgun Betty- Hefeweizen
Saloon Style Pilsner

Cans

Deadeye Jack 4 Pack

$10.99
Hoppy Ki Yay 6 Pack

Hoppy Ki Yay 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock
Hoppy Ki Yay Case

Hoppy Ki Yay Case

$35.96
Peacemaker IPA 4 Pack

Peacemaker IPA 4 Pack

$10.99
Ranch Water 4 Pack

Ranch Water 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock
Ranch Water w/ Jalapeno & Pineapple 4 Pack

Ranch Water w/ Jalapeno & Pineapple 4 Pack

$10.99
Saloon Style Pilsner 6-Pack

Saloon Style Pilsner 6-Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Tight-lipped and stoic, our sessionable Saloon Style Pilsner has only one mission - quenching thirst. This straw colored beer, medium bodied and crystal clear, is sure to leave you wanting another.

Saloon Style Pilsner Case

Saloon Style Pilsner Case

$35.96

Tight-lipped and stoic, our sessionable Saloon Style Pilsner has only one mission - quenching thirst. This straw colored beer, medium bodied and crystal clear, is sure to leave you wanting another.

Shotgun Betty 4-Pack

Shotgun Betty 4-Pack

$10.99

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

Shotgun Betty Case

Shotgun Betty Case

$35.96

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

Sweet Josie Brown Case

Sweet Josie Brown Case

$35.96

A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.

True Lime 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

True Lime Lyte 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Growlers

64oz Growlers (price includes glassware)

64oz Growlers (price includes glassware)

$24.00

Price includes the cost of a new growler.

64oz Speciality Growlers (price includes glassware)

64oz Speciality Growlers (price includes glassware)

$30.00

Price includes the cost of a new growler.

1/6 Kegs

1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders must include the $100 deposit (which will be refunded once returned) in order to be processed. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
Hoppy Ki Yay - IPA

Hoppy Ki Yay - IPA

$66.00Out of stock

One of our most popular IPA's. Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Pistols At Dawn - Brunch Stout

Pistols At Dawn - Brunch Stout

$129.00

High noon will have to take a backseat as the fresh morning air is perfect for a duel. Our brunch stout...a rich, dark, velvety beer brewed with roasted malts, oats, lactose, exceptional cocoa nibs, and locally produced coffee. 1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. It will take at least one full business day for orders to be ready for pick up. *Please note that after 90 days the deposit may be forfeited*

Saloon Style Pilsner

Saloon Style Pilsner

$66.00

Tight-lipped and stoic, our sessionable Saloon Style Pilsner has only one mission - quenching thirst. This straw colored beer, medium bodied and crystal clear, is sure to leave you wanting another. Includes $100 deposit that will be refunded when keg is returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Shotgun Betty- Hefeweizen

Shotgun Betty- Hefeweizen

$66.00

1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Sweet Josie- Brown Ale

Sweet Josie- Brown Ale

$66.00

1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Peacemaker IPA

Peacemaker IPA

$66.00

1/6 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. PLEASE READ DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

True Lime Lyte Blonde

$66.00

1/2 Kegs

1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders must include the $100 deposit (which will be refunded once returned) in order to be processed. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.
Shotgun Betty - Hefeweizen

Shotgun Betty - Hefeweizen

$156.00

1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Gold Dust - Light IPA

Gold Dust - Light IPA

$156.00Out of stock

1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Sweet Josie - Brown Ale

Sweet Josie - Brown Ale

$156.00

1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Hoppy Ki Yay - American IPA

$156.00Out of stock

1/2 barrels for you to enjoy at home! Orders include the $100 deposit which will be refunded once the keg has been returned. DISCLAIMER: Please allow 24 hours for orders to be processed. Orders placed after 12PM on Fridays will not be available for pickup until the following Monday. Kegs must be returned within four months to ensure the deposit can be refunded. After four months, deposit may be forfeited.

Peacemaker - IPA

$156.00

Event Deposit

Event Deposit

Event Deposit

$175.00

Place a deposit to guarantee the space & date of your event. Events must be discussed with Lonerider Management prior to placing deposit in order to guarantee availability.

Event Deposit

Event Deposit

$250.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival. Over the years, we’ve been overwhelmed by the number of outlaws with an enthusiasm for craft beers. With such a tremendous variety out there, we can’t even begin to express our gratitude to the community that’s supported us. We’re proud to be located in North Carolina, which has undoubtedly become THE Southern State for beer.

Website

Location

8816 Gulf Ct #100, Raleigh, NC 27617

Directions

Gallery
Lonerider Brewery Company image
Lonerider Brewery Company image
Lonerider Brewery Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fullsteam at Boxyard RTP
orange starNo Reviews
900 Park Offices Dr, Suite 125 Durham, NC 27703
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Five Points
orange star4.5 • 44
1626 Glenwood Ave Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
The Raleigh Beer Garden
orange starNo Reviews
614 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Clouds Taproom - 1233 Front Street Unit E
orange starNo Reviews
1233 Front Street unit E Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
Clouds Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
126 N West St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Crank Arm Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
319 W. Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston