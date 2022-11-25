Restaurant header imageView gallery
Lonerider Brewery Wake Forest

1839 S Main St Suite 600

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Cans

Black Is Beautiful 16oz 4 pack

Black Is Beautiful 16oz 4 pack

$19.99Out of stock
Viggo 6 Pack

Viggo 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

Viggo is back! Our Marzen Style Lager has become one of the most popular Oktoberfest beers in Raleigh! Our brewers are particularly excited about this year's release! Available starting tomorrow at The Hideouts and for nationwide shipping! The color reminds the drinker of the fall leaves, the sweetness foreshadows the cold of winter that follows autumn.  Enjoy this beer in vast quantities under large tents with plenty of food, friends, and german oom-pah music.

Viggo Case

Viggo Case

$35.96Out of stock

Viggo is back! Our Marzen Style Lager has become one of the most popular Oktoberfest beers in Raleigh! Our brewers are particularly excited about this year's release! Available starting tomorrow at The Hideouts and for nationwide shipping! The color reminds the drinker of the fall leaves, the sweetness foreshadows the cold of winter that follows autumn.  Enjoy this beer in vast quantities under large tents with plenty of food, friends, and german oom-pah music.

19.02 oz Mix Pack

19.02 oz Mix Pack

$11.00Out of stock

Mix and match your own 2 pack! Just choose one of each beer and you're all set.

19.02 oz Two Pack Beer

19.02 oz Two Pack Beer

$11.00Out of stock

Two 19.2oz cans of any of our available draft beers!

19.2 oz Two Pack Seltzer

19.2 oz Two Pack Seltzer

$11.00Out of stock

Two 19.2oz cans of any of our available seltzers!

Double Draw 6 pack

Double Draw 6 pack

$11.99Out of stock

This exciting new beer is a Brut DIPA. We’ve brewed this to be extremely dry and aromatic. It’s very low in body as well as bitterness. The hops are all in the nose and flavor. A generous amount of Mosaic and Loral hops are used to give this beer a huge floral and juicy nose.

Double Draw Case

Double Draw Case

$47.96Out of stock

This exciting new beer is a Brut DIPA. We’ve brewed this to be extremely dry and aromatic. It’s very low in body as well as bitterness. The hops are all in the nose and flavor. A generous amount of Mosaic and Loral hops are used to give this beer a huge floral and juicy nose.

Gold Dust 6 Pack

Gold Dust 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

NEW RELEASE! This session is a lightly hopped India Pale Ale showcasing our base 2row and Mosaic hops. 95 calories. 3.8 carbs.

Gold Dust Case

Gold Dust Case

$35.96Out of stock

NEW RELEASE! This session is a lightly hopped India Pale Ale showcasing our base 2row and Mosaic hops. 95 calories. 3.8 carbs.

Hoppy Ki Yay 16oz 4 pack

Hoppy Ki Yay 16oz 4 pack

$8.00Out of stock

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Hoppy Ki Yay 6 pack

Hoppy Ki Yay 6 pack

$9.99

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Hoppy Ki Yay Case

Hoppy Ki Yay Case

$35.96Out of stock

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Hoppy Ki Yay Select 16oz 4 pack

Hoppy Ki Yay Select 16oz 4 pack

$12.99Out of stock

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Hoppy Ki Yay Select 16oz Case (24)

Hoppy Ki Yay Select 16oz Case (24)

$77.94Out of stock

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack

Saloon Style Pilsner 6 pack

$9.99

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Saloon Style Pilsner Case

Saloon Style Pilsner Case

$35.96

We’ve rounded up some great malts and hops for Hoppy Ki Yay IPA, our year-round IPA. This straw-colored ale is hopped with Mosaic and Idaho 7. The Hops are balanced out by a mild body from the malts.

Shotgun Betty 6 pack

Shotgun Betty 6 pack

$9.99

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

Shotgun Betty Case

Shotgun Betty Case

$35.96

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

Sweet Josie 6 Pack

Sweet Josie 6 Pack

$9.99

A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.

Sweet Josie Case

Sweet Josie Case

$35.96

A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.

Stash Packs

Stash Packs

$18.99Out of stock

Smash 6 pack

$9.99Out of stock

Smash Case

$35.96

Spyke Tropical 16oz 4 pack

$7.99Out of stock

Spyke Cherry-Lime 16oz 4 pack

$7.99Out of stock

True Lime 16oz 4 pack

$12.99

Formerly known as innovation #5, our blonde ale brewed with sea salt and lime is back and has become an official beer of the Outlaws. True Lime is perfect for a hot summer day.

The Preacher 16oz 4 pack

$12.99Out of stock

The Preacher is back! Our Belgian style saison has got a new look but has the same great flavor as before. Limited Supply so grab them while you can. 7.5 ABV and 20 IBU.

Spyke Cherry-Lime 16oz Case (24)

$42.00

Eve 16oz 4 pack cans

$10.99Out of stock

Eve 16oz 4 pack cans

$10.99Out of stock

Hoppy Ki Yay Blood Orange 16oz 4 pack

$12.99Out of stock
Deadeye Jack 6 pack

Deadeye Jack 6 pack

$9.99

A wandering Lonerider, never staying in one place too long. Deadeye Jack represents our seasonal porter consisting of a strong malty background with hints of roasted chocolate, subtle sweetness and low hop bitterness.

Deadeye Jack

Deadeye Jack

$35.96Out of stock

A wandering Lonerider, never staying in one place too long. Deadeye Jack represents our seasonal porter consisting of a strong malty background with hints of roasted chocolate, subtle sweetness and low hop bitterness.

The Judge 6 Pack

$9.99Out of stock
2020 Has Me B&B 4 Pack

2020 Has Me B&B 4 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Spyke Seltzer Mix Pack

$8.99Out of stock

Goldies Dopplebock 4pk

$11.99

Spyke Seltzer Strawberry Lemonade 4pk

$8.99

Spyke Seltzer Watermelon 4pk

$8.99

Spyke Seltzer Mint Mojito

$8.99

Melon Patch 16oz 4 Pack

$11.99

La Rojita 16oz 4 Pack

$11.99

Carolina Outlaw Vienna Lager

$12.99
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Lonerider Brewing Company outlaws bring award winning brews and atmosphere to Wake Forest. Enjoy a beer with the outlaws, listen to live music, play outdoor games, and raise a toast to craft beer community.

Website

Location

1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout image
Lonerider Brewing Wake Forest Hideout image

