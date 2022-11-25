Lonerider Brewery Wake Forest

Viggo 6 Pack

$9.99 Out of stock

Viggo is back! Our Marzen Style Lager has become one of the most popular Oktoberfest beers in Raleigh! Our brewers are particularly excited about this year's release! Available starting tomorrow at The Hideouts and for nationwide shipping! The color reminds the drinker of the fall leaves, the sweetness foreshadows the cold of winter that follows autumn. Enjoy this beer in vast quantities under large tents with plenty of food, friends, and german oom-pah music.