Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lonerider Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

57th Place West

Oak Island, NC 28465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels Bites

$8.55

Bowl of Bavarian style soft pretzels served with whole mustard & Shotgun Betty beer cheese.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.75

Mozzarella sticks

$7.99

Weekend App Special ( mozz sticks, fried mushrooms. pretz bites)

$12.00

Pub Plates

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.25

Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Fish & Chips

$16.75

Saloon Pilsner battered Atlantic Cod, potato wedges and coleslaw with a side of tartar sauce

French Dip

$16.75

French Dip Special

$13.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.55

Hideout Salad

$12.95

Roasted Chicken breast, mixed greens, craisins, Danish Blue cheese, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and Balsamic vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.55

Spinach and mixed greens topped with dried cranberries, red onions, diced tomatoes and cucumbers. Tossed in a whole grain mustard vinaigrette.

Sides

Bag of chips

$2.29

Chicken breast only

$5.99

Extra hamburger patty

$4.99

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.99

side slaw

$2.00

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.49+

6/12/18 wings fried or brick oven roasted tossed in your choice of Dry Herb Rub, Lemon Pepper, Sweet Josie Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan, Jalapeno, Mild or Hot sauce. Carrots & Celery on the side.

Seafood

crab legs

$26.00+

Fried Shrimp

$20.75

Steamed Shrimp

$17.95+

Lunch Menu

Hamburger Steak with rice and gravy and green beans

$9.95

Fried Chicken with pinto beans and mashed potatoes

$9.95

Spaghetti with side salad and garlic bread

$9.95

French Dip on brioche bun with fries

$12.95

Fish basket with fries

$11.25

Shrimp Basket with fries

$11.95

Specials

Tomato Basil soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.50

Grilled chicken wrap w/ff

$11.95

Roast beef and potatoes with green bean casserole

$12.95

Singles

Shotgun Betty can

$6.50

Sweet Josie can

$6.50

Cerveza

$6.50

Pastel

$7.00

True Lime Lyte can

$6.50

Ranch Water Paloma

$6.00

Ranch Water JP can

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Lite

$5.00

Peacemaker

$6.00

Deadeye Jack

$6.00

Mich ultra

$5.00

Pilsner Velvet Rodeo

$3.00

Cerveza Can Special

$5.00

HefeWeissbier

$5.00

4 Packs

Cerveza 4 Pack

$10.99

Deadeye Jack 4 Pack

$8.99

Pastel 4 Pack

$14.99

Peace Maker 4 Pack

$11.99

Ranch JP 4 Pack

$10.99

Ranch Paloma 4 Pack

$10.99

Shotgun Betty 4 Pack

$10.99

Sweet Josie 4 Pack

$10.99

True lite Lime 4 Pack

$10.99

Peach Lemon 4 pack

$10.99

Viggo

$12.99

House Cocktails

Dirty Shirley

$10.99

Margarita

$11.95

Bloody Mary

$11.95

Pickleback

$11.95

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Shark Attack

$12.00

coconut rum, lemon vodka, soda water, blue curacao, grenadine

CoCo-Rider

$11.95

Coconut rum, pineapple juice, soda water, sprite, orange juice and a splash of cranberry.

Old Fashioned

$10.95

Bourbon, simple syrup, bitters, garnished with an orange slice

Draft

Cerveza Draft

$6.50

Deadeye Jack Draft

$7.00

IPA for Outlaws Draft

$7.00

Peach Lemon Pilsner Draft

$6.50

Shotgun Betty Draft

$6.50

Sweet Josie Draft

$6.50

True Lime Draft

$6.00

Hoppy Draft

$6.50

Scuffletown Kolsch

$6.50

Dave's Pale Ale

$6.50

Peacemaker

$6.50

IPA DAY

$2.00

Full Stein Glass

$25.00

EVE

$7.00

Viggo

$7.00

Half pint

Half pint

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade2

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Juice

OJ

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Grape

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Ales For Outlaws!

Location

57th Place West, Oak Island, NC 28465

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oak Island Sub Shop
orange starNo Reviews
5705 E. Oak Island Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Salt 64 - Oak Island
orange starNo Reviews
6404 E. Oak Island Dr Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Fixins
orange starNo Reviews
8300 East Oak Island Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Bob's Dogs
orange star4.5 • 226
8903 E. Oak Island Dr. Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Cagney's - Food Truck in Southport, NC
orange starNo Reviews
Food truck Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext
Loco Jo's - Southport
orange starNo Reviews
602 N Howe ST #E Southport, NC 28461
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oak Island

Tranquil Harbour Restaurant & Bar
orange star4.6 • 616
5908 E Oak Island Drive Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Bob's Dogs
orange star4.5 • 226
8903 E. Oak Island Dr. Oak Island, NC 28465
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Island
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Conway
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston