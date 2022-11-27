  • Home
  • /
  • Wake Forest
  • /
  • Lonerider Spirits at Wake Forest - 1839 S Main St, Suite 600
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lonerider Spirits at Wake Forest 1839 S Main St, Suite 600

review star

No reviews yet

1839 S Main St, Suite 600

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Snake Oil Whiskey
Southern Nog
Bourbon - Deadwood

Distillery Products - To Go

Bourbon - Deadwood

Bourbon - Deadwood

$49.95
Bourbon - Sherry Cask

Bourbon - Sherry Cask

$39.95Out of stock
Bourbon - Sherry Single Barrel

Bourbon - Sherry Single Barrel

$69.95Out of stock
Bourbon - Tequila Cask

Bourbon - Tequila Cask

$44.95
Choklat Liqueur

Choklat Liqueur

$19.95
Gin - Lonerider

Gin - Lonerider

$22.95
MINI Bottles

MINI Bottles

$2.75+
Nutcracker - Pecan Whiskey

Nutcracker - Pecan Whiskey

$19.95+
Rum - Lonerider

Rum - Lonerider

$24.95
Snake Oil Whiskey

Snake Oil Whiskey

$19.95
Southern Nog

Southern Nog

$19.95

Vodka - Lonerider

$19.95Out of stock
Whiskey MULE - 4 Pack

Whiskey MULE - 4 Pack

$14.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to NC local micro-distillery. Support local.

Location

1839 S Main St, Suite 600, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gonza Tacos y Tequila - Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1849 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Asuka - 2101 S. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
2101 S. Main St. STE 104 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider at Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Lonerider Brewery Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
1839 S Main St Suite 600 Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
San Jose Mexican Restaurant Wakefield/ Wake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
11211 Galleria Ave #101 Raleigh, NC 27614
View restaurantnext
Real McCoy's
orange star4.2 • 437
3325 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wake Forest

Real McCoy's
orange star4.2 • 437
3325 Rogers Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Rudino's Pizza & Grinders - Wake Forest
orange star4.3 • 252
1000 Forestville Rd Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Big Al's BBQ
orange star4.0 • 117
950 Gateway Commons Circle Wake Forest, NC 27587
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wake Forest
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston