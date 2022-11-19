Lonerider at Wake Forest imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Lonerider at Wake Forest

review star

No reviews yet

$$

1839 S Main St Suite 600

Wake Forest, NC 27587

Cans

Deadeye Jack 4-Pack

$11.99

Firebreather 4-Pack

$16.99

Hoppy Ki Yay 6-Pack

$10.99

Hoppy Ki Yay Case

$43.96

Peacemaker 4-Pack

$10.99

Ranch Water Original 4-Pack

$10.99

Ranch Water Paloma 4-Pack

$10.99

Ranch Water w/ Jalapeño Pineapple 4-Pack

$10.99
Shotgun Betty 4-Pack

Shotgun Betty 4-Pack

$10.99

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

Shotgun Betty Case

Shotgun Betty Case

$43.96

Shotgun Betty uses her sharpshooting skills to target those that show a weakness for wheat beer with a body that won’t quit. This German-style hefeweizen features a rich, banana-clove nose and refreshing dry finish.

SMASH IPA 6-Pack

$11.99

Spyke Cherry Lime Seltzer 4-Pack

$8.99

Spyke Mint Mojito Seltzer 4-Pack

$8.99

Sweet Josie Brown 4-Pack

$10.99
Sweet Josie Brown Case

Sweet Josie Brown Case

$65.94

A temptress who will seduce you, Sweet Josie is crafted in the American Brown style. This is a complex beer balancing nice hop bitterness with a generous amount of chocolate and aromatic malts.

True Lime Lyte 4-Pack

$10.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Lonerider opened its doors in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 23rd, 2009 with a beer and a dream. Today, Lonerider is distributed in nine states and is counted amongst top 150 breweries in USA. An Inc. 5000 and CED Top 25 winner, with an eye for quality, Lonerider crafted each of its beers with the highest quality ingredients. As a result, Lonerider has a portfolio of award-winning beers, including medals from the Great American Beer Festival.

1839 S Main St Suite 600, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Lonerider at Wake Forest image

