Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

2406 N Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76164
Fettines
First Course
Elk Foie Gras Sliders
$22.00
Wild Boar Ribs
$18.00
Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage
$19.00
Hamachi Tostadas
$15.00
Blue Corn & Lobster Hushpuppies
$24.00
Wood Fired Oysters
$15.00
Deviled Blue Crabs
$22.00
Elk Slider PC
$11.00
Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage PC
$6.00
Hamachi Tostada PC
$5.00
Blue Corn Lobster Hush PC
$8.00
Wood Fired Oyster PC
$5.00
Deviled Blue Crabs
$11.00
Wild Boar Ribs
$6.00
Second Course
Main Course
Sides
Desserts
Lunch Menu
16oz Prime Rib
$20.00
Tenderloin/NY Strip Cheeseburger
$14.00
Prime Rib Sandwich
$13.00
Fideos
$14.00
Cast Iron Salmon
$18.00
6oz Garlic Stuffed Tenderloin
$53.00
Butter Lettuce
$15.00
Grilled Chicken & Kale
$14.00
Organic Egg Salad
$10.00
Bowl of Texas Red Chili
$12.00
Elk Slider
$22.00
Hamachi Tostada
$15.00
Rabbit-Rattlesnake
$19.00
Blue Point Oysters
$15.00
Grilled Asparagus
$15.00
Yukon Gold Mash
$12.00
White Truffle Mac n Cheese
$15.00
Wine
Alpha Omega
$336.00
Aurora
$515.00
BV Tapestry
$127.00
Chateau Belgrave
$116.00
Chateau Mongrerey Margaux
$92.00
Chateau Pomerol
$126.00
Dragons Tooth
$125.00
Hamel Family
$302.00
Isosceles
$240.00
La Chapelle Saint Estophe
$88.00
La Muse
$572.00
Lithic Hill
$99.00
Opus One
$825.00
Prisoner
$132.00
Quantum RB
$115.00
Quintessa RB
$347.00
Spring Mountain
$303.00
The Discussion
$275.00
Arrowood Cab Sauv
$17.00
Austin Hope Cab Sauv
$22.00
Caymus Red Suison
$15.00
Emmolo by Caymus
$17.00
Four Graces Pinot Noir
$20.00
Melipal Malbec
$16.00
Mer Soleil Pinot Noir
$17.00
Ridge Zinfandel
$20.00
Trees Cab Sauv
$33.00
Avissi Prosecco
$11.00
Freemark Abbey Chard
$20.00
Honig, Sauv Blanc
$15.00
Rose Gold
$15.00
Santa Marg Pinot Grigio
$16.00
The Seeker Riesling
$11.00
Trefethen
$14.00
Beaulieu Vineyards
$105.00
Blind Justice
$392.00
Burgess
$236.00
Cade
$246.00
Caymus, Special Selection
$342.00
Cedar Knoll
$165.00
Charles Krug
$345.00
Cliff Lede
$193.00
Daou, Soul of Lion
$400.00
Darioush
$297.00
Darius II
$685.00
Duckhorn Howell Mountain
$195.00
Dunn
$347.00
Far Niete
$290.00
Faust
$109.00
Frog's Leap
$143.00
Georges La Tour
$270.00
Halo Trefethen
$413.00
Heitz
$139.00
Heitz Lot C91
$262.00
Honig Bartolucci
$240.00
Honig Cabernet
$135.00
Hundred Acre
$1,200.00
Joseph Phelps
$135.00
Mt Veeder
$99.00
Nickel & Nickel
$248.00
Prisoner Cabernet
$128.00
Pulido-Walker
$440.00
Pursuit
$111.00
Quintessa
$347.00
Rombauer
$154.00
Scarecrow
$960.00
Schrader MB
$825.00
Sequoia Grove
$126.00
Shafer Hillside
$675.00
Silver Oak Alexander
$198.00
Silver Oak Napa
$319.00
Stags Leap Artemis
$150.00
Stags Leap Cabernet
$133.00
Stonestreet Rockfall
$326.00
To Kalon
$298.00
Trefethen
$83.00
Waypoint
$252.00
Belle Union
$138.00
Austin Hope
$88.00
Freedom
$198.00
Judge Palmer
$248.00
Caymus
$247.00
Benjamin Leroux
$106.00
Cakebread
$127.00
Darioush
$132.00
Freemark Abbey
$72.00
Gran Moraine
$102.00
Hartford Court
$55.00
Joseph Drouhin
$52.00
La Source
$105.00
Landmark Overlook
$58.00
Les Tourelles
$66.00
Lloyd
$110.00
Louis Latour
$76.00
Panthera
$99.00
Penfolds 311
$86.00
Racines
$107.00
Rombauer
$94.00
Shafer, Red Shoulder Ranch
$99.00
Stag's Leap
$64.00
The Calling
$66.00
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone
$185.00
Inglenook Cask Cab Sauv
$390.00
Long Shadows Feather Cab Sauv
$224.00
Nicolas Feuillette Brut
$150.00
Nicolas Feuillette Rose
$150.00
Papillon
$396.00
Shafer One
$435.00
Silver Oak Cab Sauv
$373.00
The Prisoner Blend
$264.00
Biutiful
$72.00
Catena
$56.00
Dona Paula
$112.00
Piatelli, Arlene Salta
$96.00
Red Schooner
$99.00
Andrew Will
$99.00
Cont Ugo
$138.00
Darioush
$156.00
Robert Craig
$209.00
St. Supery
$115.00
Emmolo Merlot
$68.00
Belle Glos
$95.00
Bergstrom
$125.00
Bouchard Pere
$165.00
Chappallet
$115.00
Copain
$79.00
Domaine Serene
$176.00
Flowers
$134.00
Four Graces
$83.00Out of stock
Furst
$149.00
Golden Eye
$100.00
Jean-Marc
$245.00
Joseph Phelps
$132.00
Patz and Hall
$84.00
Penner Ash
$106.00
Ponzi Reserve
$120.00
Racines
$127.00
Raen
$231.00
Rochioli Estate
$215.00
Sokol Blosser
$102.00
Solena
$112.00
Twomey
$132.00
Wayfarer
$186.00
WillaKenzie Estate
$118.00
Willamette Valley
$128.00
Blueprint
$94.00
Cade
$81.00
Craggy Range
$68.00
Daou
$44.00
Duckhorn
$79.00
Emmolo
$44.00
Flora Spring
$105.00
Groth
$50.00
Honig Rutherford
$83.00
Ink Grade
$122.00
St. Supery
$61.00
Avissi
$44.00
Banfi Rosa Regale
$66.00
Crystal Champ
$370.00
Dom Perignon Brut
$550.00
Domaine Grand Cote
$55.00
Dosnon
$118.00
Krug Grand Cuvee
$468.00
La Perlina
$52.00
Lancelot-Royer
$138.00
Lost Draw
$59.00
Moet Brut
$138.00
Mumm Brut
$83.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$77.00
Pierre Joet
$385.00
Schramsberg Brut
$66.00
Schramsberg Rose
$61.00
Veuve Clicquot
$165.00
Vincent Couche
$129.00
Adaptation Petite
$132.00
Bin 389
$166.00
Booker Oublie
$165.00
Caymus Suisun
$105.00
Chateau La Nerthe
$162.00
Chateau Marquis
$136.00
Grange
$2,200.00
Guigal Cote-Rotie
$205.00
Henschke
$495.00
Marietta Gibson Block
$143.00
Pessimist
$66.00
Shaw & Smith
$83.00
Torbreck RunRig
$308.00
Albert Savigny Les-Beaune
$142.00
Allegrini
$66.00
Ancient Oak Cellars
$200.00
Antinori
$190.00
Ashes and Diamonds
$132.00
B Leighton Petit
$115.00
Banfi Brunello
$198.00
Bastianich
$171.00
Crownpoint Happy Canyon
$248.00
Decero Amano
$168.00
Eight Years in the Desert
$126.00
Gaja Barbaresco
$402.00
Isosceles
$240.00
Louis Jadot
$178.00
Masi Costasera
$146.00
Nebbiolo
$126.00
Overture
$315.00
Papillon
$198.00
Podere Le Ripi
$216.00
Ponsot Morey
$336.00
Ruffino Modus
$66.00
San Roman, Toro
$150.00
The Owl and Dust Devil
$152.00
Villota
$92.00
Vina Bosconia
$125.00
Vina Tondonia
$132.00
Yettalil
$270.00
Caymus Walking Fool
$60.00
Abraxas
$88.00
Albiano
$45.00
Bocking
$44.00
Bott Geyl
$46.00
Domaine Houchart
$44.00
Gini Soave
$53.00
Jaques Dumont Sancere
$52.00
K Vintners Viognier
$44.00
La Cave Sancere
$42.00
La Nerthe
$49.00
Lightening CDP
$61.00
Maison No. 9
$53.00
Masciarelli Trebbiano
$45.00
Peyrasol
$51.00
Rose Gold
$47.00
Santa Margherita
$77.00
The Seeker Riesling
$44.00
Trimbach Riseling
$55.00
Ventoux
$55.00
Lithic Hill
$85.00
Neal
$89.00
Ridge Vineyards
$79.00
Seghesio
$50.00
Talyor Fladgate Late Bottle vintage
$11.00
Taylor Fladgate 'Chip Dry'
$11.00
Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr Tawny
$11.00
Taylor Fladgate 20 Yr Tawny
$17.00
Taylor Fladgate 30yr Tawny
$41.00
Taylor Fladgate 40yr Tawny
$55.00
Tokaji Aszu Port
$22.00
Far Niete Dolce
$28.00
Carmes Sauternes
$17.00
Inniskillin Icewine
$28.00
Pedro Ximenez
$15.00
Liquor
Angels Envy
$15.00
Basil Hayden
$20.00Out of stock
Blanton
$39.00
Booker's
$38.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit
$12.00
Eagle Rare
$13.00
Jefferson Ocean
$18.00
Jefferson Small Batch
$13.00
Knob Creek
$11.00
Maker's Mark
$11.00
TX Bourbon
$13.00
Weller Reserve
$11.00
Wilderness Trail Bourbon
$20.00
Wilderness Trail Wheated
$18.00
Woodford Reserve
$14.00
Yellowstone
$15.00
Pappy Van Winkle 13
$75.00
Pappy Van Winkle 15
$75.00Out of stock
George T Stagg
$45.00
Pappy 10
$30.00
William Larue
$45.00
Thomas Handy
$45.00
E H Taylor
$18.00
Elijah Craig Barrel
$32.00
Larceny Small Batch
$28.00
Bulleit Rye
$16.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$17.00
D'Usse XO
$70.00
Louis XIII
$350.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$18.00
Beefeaters
$11.00
Blackland
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$12.00Out of stock
Hendricks
$14.00
Monkey 47
$18.00
Nolet's
$12.00
Tanqueray
$11.00Out of stock
The Botanist
$17.00
Waterloo
$11.00
Bacardi
$10.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Malibu
$10.00
Plantation Dark
$10.00
1888 Rum
$16.00
Aberfeldy 21yr
$70.00
Balvenie 12yr
$28.00
Balvenie Caribbean
$30.00
Glenfiddich 12yr
$18.00
Glenlivet 12yr
$17.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$14.00
Glenmorangie 18yr
$44.00
Highland Park 12yr
$16.00
Highland Park 21yr
$120.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$14.00
Johnny Blue
$90.00
Lagavulin 16yr
$33.00Out of stock
Laphroaig 10yr
$18.00
Macallan 12yr
$25.00
Macallan 25yr
$193.00
Oban 14yr
$33.00
Dewars
$12.00
Casa Dragones Blanco
$20.00
Casa Dragones Joven
$99.00
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Casamigos Reposado
$15.00
Clase Azul Repo
$44.00
Del Maguey Mezcal
$13.00
Don Julio 1942
$44.00
Don Julio Anejo
$20.00
Don Julio Blanco
$15.00
Don Julio Repo
$18.00
Herradura Anejo
$20.00
Herradura Blanco
$15.00
Herradura Repo
$18.00
Lalo Blanco
$14.00
Maestro Dobel Silver
$15.00
Milagro Blanco
$12.00
Patron Silver
$15.00
Tequila Ocho
$44.00
Illegal Joven
$16.00
Illegal Reposado
$20.00
Illegal Añejo
$46.00
Fortaleza Blanco
$16.00
Fortaleza Reposado
$20.00
Fortaleza Anejo
$24.00
Fortaleza Winter Blend
$40.00
Ocho Blanco
$16.00
Ocho Reposado
$18.00
Belvedere
$13.00
Chopin
$11.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$11.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Ketel One Citroen
$12.00
Stolichnaya Vanilla
$9.00
Tito
$12.00
Van Gogh Chocolate
$9.00
Wheatley
$12.00
Angel Envy Rye
$36.00
Balcones Rye
$12.00
Crown Royal
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$14.00
Jack Daniels Black Label
$11.00
Jameson Irish
$11.00
Jefferson Ocean
$23.00
Jefferson Rye Cognac
$23.00
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
Red Breast Irish 12yr
$29.00
TX Blended
$12.00
Whistle Pig 10yr Small
$25.00
Whistle Pig 12
$40.00
Whistle Pig Boss
$135.00
Whistle Pig Piggy Back
$18.00
Wilderness Trail Rye
$19.00
Woodford Reserve Rye
$22.00
Bendt No 5
$14.00
High West Bourbon
$14.00
High West American Prairie
$16.00
High West Double Rye
$16.00
Widow Jane 10 Yr
$32.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$14.00
Weller 12
$30.00
Weller 107
$25.00
Michters Single Barrel Rye 10 Yr
$70.00
Michters Single Barrel Rye
$20.00
Russels
$95.00
Liqur 44
$12.00
Bailey's
$12.00
Disaronno
$15.00
Cocktails
Beer
N/A Beverage
PD Retail
PD Food
Cava Menu
$86.00
Love Menu
$110.00
Spurs Menu
$71.00
Western Buffet Menu
$64.00
Tray Passed Appetizers
$12.00+
Trail Menu
$55.00
Buffalo Ribeye
$17.00
Tomahawk Ribeye
$171.00
Fries
$8.00
Truffle Mac n Cheese
$9.00
Spinach
$11.00
Mushrooms
$15.00
Mash
$11.00
Kangaroo Carpaccio Nacho
$2.50
Elk Foie Gras Slider
$2.50
Hamachi Tostada
$2.50
Vegetable Crudite
$9.00
Charcuterie
$14.00
Prime Rib Station
$14.00
Seasonal Fruit Tartlets
$3.50
Ancho Chocolate Tartlet
$3.50
Baby Butterscotch Budinos
$3.50
S'mores
$3.50
Cheescake
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2406 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164
Gallery
