Lonesome Dove Western Bistro Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro

No reviews yet

2406 N Main St

Fort Worth, TX 76164

Fettines

Duck & Rabbit-Rattlesnake

$18.00

Black Buck & Pork Belly

$18.00

Texas Wild Boar & Lamb

$18.00

Fettine Trio

$24.00

First Course

Elk Foie Gras Sliders

$22.00

Wild Boar Ribs

$18.00

Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage

$19.00

Hamachi Tostadas

$15.00

Blue Corn & Lobster Hushpuppies

$24.00

Wood Fired Oysters

$15.00

Deviled Blue Crabs

$22.00

Elk Slider PC

$11.00

Rabbit-Rattlesnake Sausage PC

$6.00

Hamachi Tostada PC

$5.00

Blue Corn Lobster Hush PC

$8.00

Wood Fired Oyster PC

$5.00

Deviled Blue Crabs

$11.00

Wild Boar Ribs

$6.00

Second Course

Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Baby Kale Spring Mix

$16.00

Bowl of Texas Red

$12.00

Baby Gem Lettuce

$15.00

Main Course

Garlic Stuffed Tenderloin

$53.00+

Bison Ribeye

$91.00

Elk Loin

$63.00

Rainbow Trout

$44.00

Rabbit Ravioli

$41.00

Berkshire Pork Chop

$53.00

Rubbed Lamb Chop

$62.00

Diver Scallops

$44.00

Sweet Potato Succotash Relleno

$38.00

Redfish Papillote

$45.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$34.00

Wagyu Tomahawk

$195.00

Hand Cuts

Beef Tenderloin

$6.75

Kuro Wagyu NY Strip

$8.00

Buffalo Ribeye

$5.75

Wagyu Tomahawk

$175.00

Sides

Mushrooms

$18.00

Burnt Carrots

$10.00

Crispy Brussels

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

French Fries

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Yukon Gold Mash

$12.00

Desserts

Mexican Churros

$11.00

Tuaca Cappuccino Flan

$11.00

Tuaca Chocolate Milkshake

$13.00

Warm Ancho Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Dessert of Day

$11.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Lunch Menu

16oz Prime Rib

$20.00

Tenderloin/NY Strip Cheeseburger

$14.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

Fideos

$14.00

Cast Iron Salmon

$18.00

6oz Garlic Stuffed Tenderloin

$53.00

Butter Lettuce

$15.00

Grilled Chicken & Kale

$14.00

Organic Egg Salad

$10.00

Bowl of Texas Red Chili

$12.00

Elk Slider

$22.00

Hamachi Tostada

$15.00

Rabbit-Rattlesnake

$19.00

Blue Point Oysters

$15.00

Grilled Asparagus

$15.00

Yukon Gold Mash

$12.00

White Truffle Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Wine

Alpha Omega

$336.00

Aurora

$515.00

BV Tapestry

$127.00

Chateau Belgrave

$116.00

Chateau Mongrerey Margaux

$92.00

Chateau Pomerol

$126.00

Dragons Tooth

$125.00

Hamel Family

$302.00

Isosceles

$240.00

La Chapelle Saint Estophe

$88.00

La Muse

$572.00

Lithic Hill

$99.00

Opus One

$825.00

Prisoner

$132.00

Quantum RB

$115.00

Quintessa RB

$347.00

Spring Mountain

$303.00

The Discussion

$275.00

Arrowood Cab Sauv

$17.00

Austin Hope Cab Sauv

$22.00

Caymus Red Suison

$15.00

Emmolo by Caymus

$17.00

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$20.00

Melipal Malbec

$16.00

Mer Soleil Pinot Noir

$17.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$20.00

Trees Cab Sauv

$33.00

Avissi Prosecco

$11.00

Freemark Abbey Chard

$20.00

Honig, Sauv Blanc

$15.00

Rose Gold

$15.00

Santa Marg Pinot Grigio

$16.00

The Seeker Riesling

$11.00

Trefethen

$14.00

Beaulieu Vineyards

$105.00

Blind Justice

$392.00

Burgess

$236.00

Cade

$246.00

Caymus, Special Selection

$342.00

Cedar Knoll

$165.00

Charles Krug

$345.00

Cliff Lede

$193.00

Daou, Soul of Lion

$400.00

Darioush

$297.00

Darius II

$685.00

Duckhorn Howell Mountain

$195.00

Dunn

$347.00

Far Niete

$290.00

Faust

$109.00

Frog's Leap

$143.00

Georges La Tour

$270.00

Halo Trefethen

$413.00

Heitz

$139.00

Heitz Lot C91

$262.00

Honig Bartolucci

$240.00

Honig Cabernet

$135.00

Hundred Acre

$1,200.00

Joseph Phelps

$135.00

Mt Veeder

$99.00

Nickel & Nickel

$248.00

Prisoner Cabernet

$128.00

Pulido-Walker

$440.00

Pursuit

$111.00

Quintessa

$347.00

Rombauer

$154.00

Scarecrow

$960.00

Schrader MB

$825.00

Sequoia Grove

$126.00

Shafer Hillside

$675.00

Silver Oak Alexander

$198.00

Silver Oak Napa

$319.00

Stags Leap Artemis

$150.00

Stags Leap Cabernet

$133.00

Stonestreet Rockfall

$326.00

To Kalon

$298.00

Trefethen

$83.00

Waypoint

$252.00

Belle Union

$138.00

Austin Hope

$88.00

Freedom

$198.00

Judge Palmer

$248.00

Caymus

$247.00

Benjamin Leroux

$106.00

Cakebread

$127.00

Darioush

$132.00

Freemark Abbey

$72.00

Gran Moraine

$102.00

Hartford Court

$55.00

Joseph Drouhin

$52.00

La Source

$105.00

Landmark Overlook

$58.00

Les Tourelles

$66.00

Lloyd

$110.00

Louis Latour

$76.00

Panthera

$99.00

Penfolds 311

$86.00

Racines

$107.00

Rombauer

$94.00

Shafer, Red Shoulder Ranch

$99.00

Stag's Leap

$64.00

The Calling

$66.00

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone

$185.00

Inglenook Cask Cab Sauv

$390.00

Long Shadows Feather Cab Sauv

$224.00

Nicolas Feuillette Brut

$150.00

Nicolas Feuillette Rose

$150.00

Papillon

$396.00

Shafer One

$435.00

Silver Oak Cab Sauv

$373.00

The Prisoner Blend

$264.00

Biutiful

$72.00

Catena

$56.00

Dona Paula

$112.00

Piatelli, Arlene Salta

$96.00

Red Schooner

$99.00

Andrew Will

$99.00

Cont Ugo

$138.00

Darioush

$156.00

Robert Craig

$209.00

St. Supery

$115.00

Emmolo Merlot

$68.00

Belle Glos

$95.00

Bergstrom

$125.00

Bouchard Pere

$165.00

Chappallet

$115.00

Copain

$79.00

Domaine Serene

$176.00

Flowers

$134.00

Four Graces

Four Graces

$83.00

Furst

$149.00

Golden Eye

$100.00

Jean-Marc

$245.00

Joseph Phelps

$132.00

Patz and Hall

$84.00

Penner Ash

$106.00

Ponzi Reserve

$120.00

Racines

$127.00

Raen

$231.00

Rochioli Estate

$215.00

Sokol Blosser

$102.00

Solena

$112.00

Twomey

$132.00

Wayfarer

$186.00

WillaKenzie Estate

$118.00

Willamette Valley

$128.00

Blueprint

$94.00

Cade

$81.00

Craggy Range

$68.00

Daou

$44.00

Duckhorn

$79.00

Emmolo

$44.00

Flora Spring

$105.00

Groth

$50.00

Honig Rutherford

$83.00

Ink Grade

$122.00

St. Supery

$61.00

Avissi

$44.00

Banfi Rosa Regale

$66.00

Crystal Champ

$370.00

Dom Perignon Brut

$550.00

Domaine Grand Cote

$55.00

Dosnon

$118.00

Krug Grand Cuvee

$468.00

La Perlina

$52.00

Lancelot-Royer

$138.00

Lost Draw

$59.00

Moet Brut

$138.00

Mumm Brut

$83.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$77.00

Pierre Joet

$385.00

Schramsberg Brut

$66.00

Schramsberg Rose

$61.00

Veuve Clicquot

$165.00

Vincent Couche

$129.00

Adaptation Petite

$132.00

Bin 389

$166.00

Booker Oublie

$165.00

Caymus Suisun

$105.00

Chateau La Nerthe

$162.00

Chateau Marquis

$136.00

Grange

$2,200.00

Guigal Cote-Rotie

$205.00

Henschke

$495.00

Marietta Gibson Block

$143.00

Pessimist

$66.00

Shaw & Smith

$83.00

Torbreck RunRig

$308.00

Albert Savigny Les-Beaune

$142.00

Allegrini

$66.00

Ancient Oak Cellars

$200.00

Antinori

$190.00

Ashes and Diamonds

$132.00

B Leighton Petit

$115.00

Banfi Brunello

$198.00

Bastianich

$171.00

Crownpoint Happy Canyon

$248.00

Decero Amano

$168.00

Eight Years in the Desert

$126.00

Gaja Barbaresco

$402.00

Isosceles

$240.00

Louis Jadot

$178.00

Masi Costasera

$146.00

Nebbiolo

$126.00

Overture

$315.00

Papillon

$198.00

Podere Le Ripi

$216.00

Ponsot Morey

$336.00

Ruffino Modus

$66.00

San Roman, Toro

$150.00

The Owl and Dust Devil

$152.00

Villota

$92.00

Vina Bosconia

$125.00

Vina Tondonia

$132.00

Yettalil

$270.00

Caymus Walking Fool

$60.00

Abraxas

$88.00

Albiano

$45.00

Bocking

$44.00

Bott Geyl

$46.00

Domaine Houchart

$44.00

Gini Soave

$53.00

Jaques Dumont Sancere

$52.00

K Vintners Viognier

$44.00

La Cave Sancere

$42.00

La Nerthe

$49.00

Lightening CDP

$61.00

Maison No. 9

$53.00

Masciarelli Trebbiano

$45.00

Peyrasol

$51.00

Rose Gold

$47.00

Santa Margherita

$77.00

The Seeker Riesling

$44.00

Trimbach Riseling

$55.00

Ventoux

$55.00

Lithic Hill

$85.00

Neal

$89.00

Ridge Vineyards

$79.00

Seghesio

$50.00

Talyor Fladgate Late Bottle vintage

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 'Chip Dry'

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 Yr Tawny

$11.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Yr Tawny

$17.00

Taylor Fladgate 30yr Tawny

$41.00

Taylor Fladgate 40yr Tawny

$55.00

Tokaji Aszu Port

$22.00

Far Niete Dolce

$28.00

Carmes Sauternes

$17.00

Inniskillin Icewine

$28.00

Pedro Ximenez

$15.00

Liquor

Angels Envy

$15.00

Basil Hayden

Basil Hayden

$20.00

Blanton

$39.00

Booker's

$38.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Jefferson Ocean

$18.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$13.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

TX Bourbon

$13.00

Weller Reserve

$11.00

Wilderness Trail Bourbon

$20.00

Wilderness Trail Wheated

$18.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Yellowstone

$15.00

Pappy Van Winkle 13

$75.00

Pappy Van Winkle 15

Pappy Van Winkle 15

$75.00

George T Stagg

$45.00

Pappy 10

$30.00

William Larue

$45.00

Thomas Handy

$45.00

E H Taylor

$18.00

Elijah Craig Barrel

$32.00

Larceny Small Batch

$28.00

Bulleit Rye

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$17.00

D'Usse XO

$70.00

Louis XIII

$350.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Beefeaters

$11.00

Blackland

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Nolet's

$12.00

Tanqueray

Tanqueray

$11.00

The Botanist

$17.00

Waterloo

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$10.00

1888 Rum

$16.00

Aberfeldy 21yr

$70.00

Balvenie 12yr

$28.00

Balvenie Caribbean

$30.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$18.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$17.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$14.00

Glenmorangie 18yr

$44.00

Highland Park 12yr

$16.00

Highland Park 21yr

$120.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Blue

$90.00

Lagavulin 16yr

Lagavulin 16yr

$33.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$25.00

Macallan 25yr

$193.00

Oban 14yr

$33.00

Dewars

$12.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$20.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$99.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Clase Azul Repo

$44.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$44.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$18.00

Herradura Anejo

$20.00

Herradura Blanco

$15.00

Herradura Repo

$18.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Silver

$15.00

Milagro Blanco

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Tequila Ocho

$44.00

Illegal Joven

$16.00

Illegal Reposado

$20.00

Illegal Añejo

$46.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$24.00

Fortaleza Winter Blend

$40.00

Ocho Blanco

$16.00

Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Chopin

$11.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Ketel One Citroen

$12.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$9.00

Tito

$12.00

Van Gogh Chocolate

$9.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Angel Envy Rye

$36.00

Balcones Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jack Daniels Black Label

$11.00

Jameson Irish

$11.00

Jefferson Ocean

$23.00

Jefferson Rye Cognac

$23.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Red Breast Irish 12yr

$29.00

TX Blended

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10yr Small

$25.00

Whistle Pig 12

$40.00

Whistle Pig Boss

$135.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$18.00

Wilderness Trail Rye

$19.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$22.00

Bendt No 5

$14.00

High West Bourbon

$14.00

High West American Prairie

$16.00

High West Double Rye

$16.00

Widow Jane 10 Yr

$32.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00

Weller 12

$30.00

Weller 107

$25.00

Michters Single Barrel Rye 10 Yr

$70.00

Michters Single Barrel Rye

$20.00

Russels

$95.00

Liqur 44

$12.00

Bailey's

$12.00

Disaronno

$15.00

Cocktails

Autumn Sour

$14.00

Bees on Thyme

$17.00

Blue-Bonnet

$15.00

Golden Apple

$14.00

Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita

$17.00

Love & Hope Lemonade

$13.00

Sleepy Hollow

$14.00

Smokes the Word

$15.00

Texas Thistle

$17.00

The Willie

$17.00

Irish Coffee

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager

$8.00

Lakewood Temptress Stout

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$8.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Wild Acre Billy Jenkins

$7.00

Wild Acre T-Hawk IPA

$7.00

Wild Acre Texas Blonde

$7.00

Yuenglng Lager

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$7.00

O'Douls Amber

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Cappuccino

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Espresso

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Latte

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Rain Water

$9.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Sprite

$3.75

Tonic

$3.00

Topo Chico

$9.00

Virgin Cocktail

$7.00

Water

Retail

Fish Rub

$8.00

Steak Rub

$8.00

Pork Rub

$8.00

LD Mug

$6.00

T-Shirt

$25.00

LD Apron

$20.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

LD Hat

$25.00

Steak Knives

$200.00

Cookbook

$25.00

PD Retail

Valet

$15.00

PD Food

Cava Menu

$86.00

Love Menu

$110.00

Spurs Menu

$71.00

Western Buffet Menu

$64.00

Tray Passed Appetizers

$12.00+

Trail Menu

$55.00

Buffalo Ribeye

$17.00

Tomahawk Ribeye

$171.00

Fries

$8.00

Truffle Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Spinach

$11.00

Mushrooms

$15.00

Mash

$11.00

Kangaroo Carpaccio Nacho

$2.50

Elk Foie Gras Slider

$2.50

Hamachi Tostada

$2.50

Vegetable Crudite

$9.00

Charcuterie

$14.00

Prime Rib Station

$14.00

Seasonal Fruit Tartlets

$3.50

Ancho Chocolate Tartlet

$3.50

Baby Butterscotch Budinos

$3.50

S'mores

$3.50

Cheescake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2406 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

