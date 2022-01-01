- Home
- /
- Allston
- /
- Allston/Brighton
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
No reviews yet
479 Cambridge st
Allston, MA 02134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALS !
FOOD
CARNITAS PORK TACO
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, corn tortilla
BEEF BARBACOA TACO
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla *contains gluten, can NOT be removed
GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/GRIDDLED QUESO
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla
GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/BRAISED TOFU
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla (vegan)
MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO
Portobello mushroom with a tofu crema, pickled onions and nappa cabbage. Vegan.
VERACRUZ FISH TACO
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMMÉ (2 PER ORDER)
Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy. Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.
BREAKFAST TACO
Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
ROASTED TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS
Chunky, mild tomato salsa
SALSA QUEMADA & CHIPS
Fire roasted, spicy tomato salsa
SALSA VERDE FRESCA & CHIPS
Spicy tomatillo, cucumber, fresh chili salsa
GUACAMOLE
Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.
VEGAN GUACAMOLE
Freshly made and dairy free
CHILI CON QUESO
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
CHILI QUESO WITH CHORIZO
CHILI CON CARNE
“texas cook off” style beef chili no beans
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Fresh shrimp cooked and mixed with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, Serrano chili, Clamato and lime juice topped with fresh avocado slices.
CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA
Crispy tortilla, crema, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, queso fresco and napa cabbage
REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA
Crispy tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, napa cabbage, crema and queso fresco.
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Oaxacan and Longhorn cheese, Ranchero braised chicken thighs, soffit, onion, cilantro and salsa verde inside a flour tortilla.
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
GRILLED STREET CORN
Cotija cheese, cilantro, garlic-lime aioli
VICTORY CLUB NACHOS
The original 1943 bar snack. Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, queso fresco, crema
SPICE RUBBED WINGS
habanero spice rub, salsa verde + crema
TORTA MILANESA
Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo and cilantro on a roll.
FRITO PIE
Dallad spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos.
MEXICAN DOG
Grilled Pearl hot dog, refried beans, longhorn cheese, roasted salsa, chipotle mustard, and crema
ENSALADA TROPICAL
Baby greens, hearts of palm, pickled onions, tomatoes, pepitas, avocado, and mango vinaigrette (served on the side).
REFRIED BEANS & RICE
HOUSE PICKLED JALAPENOS
SIDE 1/2 AVOCADO
HABANERO HOT SAUCE (2 OZ)
JALAPENO HOT SAUCE (2 OZ)
SIDE 3 TORTILLAS
CHIPS
AVOCADO CREMA
BUTTERMILK CREMA
QUESO FRESCO
COTIJA CHEESE
LONGHORN CHEESE
SIDE SALSA VERDE (TACO SALSA)
PICKLED ONIONS
SLICED JALEPENO
TRES LECHES CAKE
QUESO SOLO (NO-CHIPS)
ROASTED TOMATO SALSA SOLO (NO-CHIPS)
SALSA QUEMADA SOLO (NO-CHIPS)
SALSA VERDE SOLO (NO-CHIPS)
TACO KITS *kits come cold*
CARNITAS TACOS KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, slow cooked pork carnitas, salsa verde, chopped onions & cilantro with queso fresco. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
BARBACOA TACOS KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in cooking process). *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy ground beef with mushrooms and peppers, longhorn cheese, Napa cabbage, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
CHORIZO DORADO TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy pork chorizo, longhorn cheese, Napa cabbage. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, chorizo-spiced portobello mushrooms, tofu crema, Napa cabbage, and pickled red onions. *Vegan taco* Soy allergy in tofu crema* *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
VICTORY NACHO KIT
One order of nachos (feeds 2-3) . Fresh house made corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, Napa cabbage, cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold*
BRUNCH MENU
BREAKFAST TACO
scrambled egg, longhorn cheese, avocado crema and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
BREAKFAST TACO W/ CHORIZO
house made chorizo, scrambled egg, longhorn cheese, avocado crema and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
BREAKFAST BURRO
scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans and rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada and avocado crema in a large flour tortilla.
BREAKFAST BURRO W/ CHORIZO
house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans and rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada, avocado crema in a large flour tortilla.
MIGAS TACO
eggs, sofrito, fried tortilla strips, salsa quemada, avocado crema, queso fresco, onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla.
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS
fried eggs over salsa roja tossed corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado and buttermilk crema.
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS W/ CHORIZO
fried eggs over salsa roja tossed corn chips, house chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado and buttermilk crema.
PAPAS CON CHORIZO
griddled house chorizo, sweet potatoes, golden potatoes, poblano peppers + onions topped with two fried eggs.
TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST
brioche bread dipped in tres leches mix with eggs and cinnamon griddled in butter and garnished with fresh mixed berries.
JALAPEÑO CORN CAKES
griddled fresh corn and jalapeño pancakes served with butter and maple syrup
FRUIT YOGURT PLATE
greek yogurt with mixed seasonal fruit and berries sprinkled with tajin
GRIDDLED CORN MUFFIN
fresh baked corn muffin split in half and griddled with butter. served with house made guava jelly.
COCKTAILS TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)
MUG-ARITA FOR TWO
16 ounces of: Lunazul Blanco, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. * 8 oz = one MUGarita shake and serve over ice! **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO
Privateer Amber rum, rice and almond milk with spices and topped with fresh grated nutmeg. 16oz portion serves two perfectly! Pour over ice and enjoy.
RED SANGRIA FOR TWO
Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve!
MARGARITA
One serving of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. Shake and serve with ice! 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
EL DIABLO
One serving of Lunazul Reposado, Bahnez Mezcal, habanero agave and lime juice. Shake and serve with ice. 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
RED SANGRIA
Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve! 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
TEXAS MONEY
CONGRESS ST. MARG
The original recipe. Blanco tequila, combier orange liquor and lime juice served with a tajin rim. *Shake with ice and serve over fresh rocks.
MEXICO CITY MARG
A simple gimlet style cocktail. Blanco tequila, lime, sugar. Shake with ice and serve up.
LUCHA LIBRE
As delicious and refined as it is tough. Blanco tequila, lime, agave and orange blossom water. Shake with ice, pour with ice, and serve.
CHICA FÁCIL
A tempting tipple. Blanco tequila, Aperol, lime, agave, and orange bitters. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.
HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE
Mysteriously rich and smooth. Blanco tequila, Peychaud's bitters, mole bitters, agave and green chartreuse. *Stir to chill, strain, and serve up.
ROSITA
As classy as it is classic. Blanco tequila, Aperol, sweet and dry vermouth, mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.
GIN-TONIC OF THE MOMENT
Ford's Gin, Fever Tree refreshingly light tonic water (on the side), lemon, and mint. *Pour over ice and serve.
CADILLAC MARG
When only the best will do. Lunazul Reposado, Bauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, salt. *Shake to chill, strain, and serve up.
OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED
A modern classic. Lunazul Reposado, Fidencio mezcal, agave, mole bitters. *Stir to chill, strain, and serve up.
1930'S MANHATTAN
The drink that launched a thousand sips. Old Overholt Rye, Peychaud's and aromatic bitters, sweet vermouth. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.
OAXACAN DEAD
Mezcal and rum tiki cocktail! *Pour over ice and serve
SUMMER IN SAO PAULO
A twist on a caipirinha cocktail. Cachaca, honey, ginger with muddled lime and mint.
PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI
Privateer Deep Ellum selection barrel strength rum blended with lime and sugar.
PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH
Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons.
BEER & WINE TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)
BEVERAGES
GLASS BOTTLE LIME JARRITOS
GLASS BOTTLE GRAPEFRUIT JARRITOS
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING MINERAL WATER
MEXICAN ORANGE FANTA
MEXICAN COCA-COLA
DIET COKE
SPRITE
GINGER ALE
BLOODY MARY MIX (non-alcoholic)
**contains wocestershire sauce, not vegetarian** Doubles as Michelada mix! BLOODY MARY & MARIA: 2 oz vodka or tequila 2 oz mix - serve over ice and garnish how you see fit! MICHELADA - salted rim on glass - fill with ice 1/2 way - add your favorite Mexican light lager! - garnish with a lime wedge and drink up!
LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)
Just add booze!! LONE STAR MARGARITA: 2 oz tequila 2 oz margarita mix .5 oz orange liqueur such as Triple Sec - shake to combine and serve over ice - double to make a MUGarita - repeat as necessary
EL DIABLO MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)
Spicy agave syrup and lime juice w/our house diablo glass rimmer on the side. Add 1oz tequila, 1oz mezcal to 2.75oz diablo mix, shake, rim your glass, enjoy!
VIRGIN HORCHATA
Rice and almond milk with spices. 16oz.
COLD BREW ICE COFFEE
House made cold brew ice coffee. 16oz.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
At Lone Star our focus is on artisanal products. Lone Star represents the ultimate in mezcal, tequila, and Mexican street food. We attempt to select the tequilas and mezcals with the most integrity, flavor, and traditional methodology. Our beer selection is intended to pair with and enhance our tequilas, mezcals, and menu. And of course, like its sister restaurant, Deep Ellum, we always use fresh juices, house made ingredients, and the best stuff we can find to include in our cocktails.
479 Cambridge st, Allston, MA 02134