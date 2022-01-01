Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar

review star

No reviews yet

479 Cambridge st

Allston, MA 02134

Popular Items

CARNITAS PORK TACO
BEEF BARBACOA TACO
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

SPECIALS !

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

$12.00

Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, with Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons.

FRIED CHICKEN TORTA

$14.00

FOOD

CARNITAS PORK TACO

CARNITAS PORK TACO

$5.00

Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, corn tortilla

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

$6.00

Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla

FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO

FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO

$5.00

Oaxaca cheese, salsa quemada, avocado, onion, cilantro

BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

$6.00

Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla *contains gluten, can NOT be removed

GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/GRIDDLED QUESO

GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/GRIDDLED QUESO

$6.00

Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla

GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/BRAISED TOFU

GRILLED AVOCADO TACO W/BRAISED TOFU

$6.00

Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla (vegan)

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO

$5.00

Portobello mushroom with a tofu crema, pickled onions and nappa cabbage. Vegan.

VERACRUZ FISH TACO

VERACRUZ FISH TACO

$6.00

grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage

BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMMÉ (2 PER ORDER)

BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMMÉ (2 PER ORDER)

$12.50

Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy. Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.

BREAKFAST TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

$4.50

Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

ROASTED TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS

ROASTED TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS

$4.00

Chunky, mild tomato salsa

SALSA QUEMADA & CHIPS

SALSA QUEMADA & CHIPS

$4.00

Fire roasted, spicy tomato salsa

SALSA VERDE FRESCA & CHIPS

SALSA VERDE FRESCA & CHIPS

$4.00

Spicy tomatillo, cucumber, fresh chili salsa

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

Freshly made guacamole *contains dairy* Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish to have dairy free.

VEGAN GUACAMOLE

VEGAN GUACAMOLE

$11.00

Freshly made and dairy free

CHILI CON QUESO

CHILI CON QUESO

$9.00

Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love

CHILI QUESO WITH CHORIZO

$10.00
CHILI CON CARNE

CHILI CON CARNE

$10.00

“texas cook off” style beef chili no beans

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$11.00

Fresh shrimp cooked and mixed with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, Serrano chili, Clamato and lime juice topped with fresh avocado slices.

CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA

CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA

$8.00

Crispy tortilla, crema, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, queso fresco and napa cabbage

REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA

REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA

$7.00

Crispy tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, napa cabbage, crema and queso fresco.

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Oaxacan and Longhorn cheese, Ranchero braised chicken thighs, soffit, onion, cilantro and salsa verde inside a flour tortilla.

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.

GRILLED STREET CORN

GRILLED STREET CORN

$9.00

Cotija cheese, cilantro, garlic-lime aioli

VICTORY CLUB NACHOS

VICTORY CLUB NACHOS

$10.00

The original 1943 bar snack. Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, queso fresco, crema

SPICE RUBBED WINGS

SPICE RUBBED WINGS

$10.00

habanero spice rub, salsa verde + crema

TORTA MILANESA

TORTA MILANESA

$14.75Out of stock

Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onion, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo and cilantro on a roll.

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$5.00

Dallad spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos.

MEXICAN DOG

MEXICAN DOG

$8.00

Grilled Pearl hot dog, refried beans, longhorn cheese, roasted salsa, chipotle mustard, and crema

ENSALADA TROPICAL

ENSALADA TROPICAL

$9.00

Baby greens, hearts of palm, pickled onions, tomatoes, pepitas, avocado, and mango vinaigrette (served on the side).

REFRIED BEANS & RICE

REFRIED BEANS & RICE

$3.75
HOUSE PICKLED JALAPENOS

HOUSE PICKLED JALAPENOS

$2.50

SIDE 1/2 AVOCADO

$3.75

HABANERO HOT SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.50

JALAPENO HOT SAUCE (2 OZ)

$0.50

SIDE 3 TORTILLAS

$1.50

CHIPS

$1.00

AVOCADO CREMA

$1.50

BUTTERMILK CREMA

$0.75

QUESO FRESCO

$0.75

COTIJA CHEESE

$0.75

LONGHORN CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE SALSA VERDE (TACO SALSA)

$0.75

PICKLED ONIONS

$0.75

SLICED JALEPENO

$0.75

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.00

QUESO SOLO (NO-CHIPS)

$8.25

ROASTED TOMATO SALSA SOLO (NO-CHIPS)

$3.25

SALSA QUEMADA SOLO (NO-CHIPS)

$3.25

SALSA VERDE SOLO (NO-CHIPS)

$3.25

TACO KITS *kits come cold*

CARNITAS TACOS KIT

CARNITAS TACOS KIT

$14.50

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, slow cooked pork carnitas, salsa verde, chopped onions & cilantro with queso fresco. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

BARBACOA TACOS KIT

BARBACOA TACOS KIT

$17.50

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in cooking process). *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy ground beef with mushrooms and peppers, longhorn cheese, Napa cabbage, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

CHORIZO DORADO TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy pork chorizo, longhorn cheese, Napa cabbage. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three house made tortillas, chorizo-spiced portobello mushrooms, tofu crema, Napa cabbage, and pickled red onions. *Vegan taco* Soy allergy in tofu crema* *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

VICTORY NACHO KIT

VICTORY NACHO KIT

$10.00

One order of nachos (feeds 2-3) . Fresh house made corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, Napa cabbage, cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold*

BRUNCH MENU

BREAKFAST TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

$5.00

scrambled egg, longhorn cheese, avocado crema and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST TACO W/ CHORIZO

BREAKFAST TACO W/ CHORIZO

$6.00

house made chorizo, scrambled egg, longhorn cheese, avocado crema and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRO

BREAKFAST BURRO

$10.00

scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans and rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada and avocado crema in a large flour tortilla.

BREAKFAST BURRO W/ CHORIZO

BREAKFAST BURRO W/ CHORIZO

$12.00

house made chorizo, scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans and rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada, avocado crema in a large flour tortilla.

MIGAS TACO

MIGAS TACO

$5.00

eggs, sofrito, fried tortilla strips, salsa quemada, avocado crema, queso fresco, onion + cilantro on a flour tortilla.

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS

$12.00

fried eggs over salsa roja tossed corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado and buttermilk crema.

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS W/ CHORIZO

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS W/ CHORIZO

$14.00

fried eggs over salsa roja tossed corn chips, house chorizo, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions, avocado and buttermilk crema.

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$11.00

griddled house chorizo, sweet potatoes, golden potatoes, poblano peppers + onions topped with two fried eggs.

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

brioche bread dipped in tres leches mix with eggs and cinnamon griddled in butter and garnished with fresh mixed berries.

JALAPEÑO CORN CAKES

JALAPEÑO CORN CAKES

$11.00

griddled fresh corn and jalapeño pancakes served with butter and maple syrup

FRUIT YOGURT PLATE

FRUIT YOGURT PLATE

$8.00

greek yogurt with mixed seasonal fruit and berries sprinkled with tajin

GRIDDLED CORN MUFFIN

GRIDDLED CORN MUFFIN

$4.00

fresh baked corn muffin split in half and griddled with butter. served with house made guava jelly.

COCKTAILS TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)

MUST order food to-go to be allowed cocktails to-go. 64oz cocktail maximum per order.
MUG-ARITA FOR TWO

MUG-ARITA FOR TWO

$37.00

16 ounces of: Lunazul Blanco, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. * 8 oz = one MUGarita shake and serve over ice! **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO

BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO

$24.00

Privateer Amber rum, rice and almond milk with spices and topped with fresh grated nutmeg. 16oz portion serves two perfectly! Pour over ice and enjoy.

RED SANGRIA FOR TWO

$24.00

Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve!

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$12.00

One serving of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. Shake and serve with ice! 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

EL DIABLO

EL DIABLO

$13.00

One serving of Lunazul Reposado, Bahnez Mezcal, habanero agave and lime juice. Shake and serve with ice. 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve! 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

TEXAS MONEY

$13.00
CONGRESS ST. MARG

CONGRESS ST. MARG

$12.00

The original recipe. Blanco tequila, combier orange liquor and lime juice served with a tajin rim. *Shake with ice and serve over fresh rocks.

MEXICO CITY MARG

MEXICO CITY MARG

$12.00

A simple gimlet style cocktail. Blanco tequila, lime, sugar. Shake with ice and serve up.

LUCHA LIBRE

LUCHA LIBRE

$12.00

As delicious and refined as it is tough. Blanco tequila, lime, agave and orange blossom water. Shake with ice, pour with ice, and serve.

CHICA FÁCIL

CHICA FÁCIL

$12.00

A tempting tipple. Blanco tequila, Aperol, lime, agave, and orange bitters. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.

HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE

HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE

$12.00

Mysteriously rich and smooth. Blanco tequila, Peychaud's bitters, mole bitters, agave and green chartreuse. *Stir to chill, strain, and serve up.

ROSITA

ROSITA

$12.00

As classy as it is classic. Blanco tequila, Aperol, sweet and dry vermouth, mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.

GIN-TONIC OF THE MOMENT

$12.00

Ford's Gin, Fever Tree refreshingly light tonic water (on the side), lemon, and mint. *Pour over ice and serve.

CADILLAC MARG

CADILLAC MARG

$14.00

When only the best will do. Lunazul Reposado, Bauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime juice, salt. *Shake to chill, strain, and serve up.

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

A modern classic. Lunazul Reposado, Fidencio mezcal, agave, mole bitters. *Stir to chill, strain, and serve up.

1930'S MANHATTAN

1930'S MANHATTAN

$12.00

The drink that launched a thousand sips. Old Overholt Rye, Peychaud's and aromatic bitters, sweet vermouth. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up.

OAXACAN DEAD

OAXACAN DEAD

$13.00

Mezcal and rum tiki cocktail! *Pour over ice and serve

SUMMER IN SAO PAULO

SUMMER IN SAO PAULO

$12.00

A twist on a caipirinha cocktail. Cachaca, honey, ginger with muddled lime and mint.

PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI

PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI

$13.00

Privateer Deep Ellum selection barrel strength rum blended with lime and sugar.

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

$12.00

Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons.

BEER & WINE TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)

TO GO TECATE 12oz CAN

$4.50

TO GO SOL 12oz BTL

$5.50

TO GO DIBON CAVA BRUT 750ml BTL

$22.00

TO GO CINNCINNATO BELONE WHITE WINE 750ml BTL

$28.00

TO GO COTE MAS ROSÉ 1lt BTL

$28.00

TO GO LUDAVICUS GARNACHE RED 750ml BTL

$22.00

TO GO LA GARROCHA FINO SHERRY TO GO 375ml BTL

$12.00

BEVERAGES

GLASS BOTTLE LIME JARRITOS

GLASS BOTTLE LIME JARRITOS

$4.50
GLASS BOTTLE GRAPEFRUIT JARRITOS

GLASS BOTTLE GRAPEFRUIT JARRITOS

$4.50
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

TOPO CHICO SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$4.50
MEXICAN ORANGE FANTA

MEXICAN ORANGE FANTA

$4.50
MEXICAN COCA-COLA

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$4.50
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.50
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.50
GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.50Out of stock
BLOODY MARY MIX (non-alcoholic)

BLOODY MARY MIX (non-alcoholic)

$12.50

**contains wocestershire sauce, not vegetarian** Doubles as Michelada mix! BLOODY MARY & MARIA: 2 oz vodka or tequila 2 oz mix - serve over ice and garnish how you see fit! MICHELADA - salted rim on glass - fill with ice 1/2 way - add your favorite Mexican light lager! - garnish with a lime wedge and drink up!

LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)

LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)

$12.00

Just add booze!! LONE STAR MARGARITA: 2 oz tequila 2 oz margarita mix .5 oz orange liqueur such as Triple Sec - shake to combine and serve over ice - double to make a MUGarita - repeat as necessary

EL DIABLO MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)

EL DIABLO MIX 16oz (non-alcoholic)

$12.50

Spicy agave syrup and lime juice w/our house diablo glass rimmer on the side. Add 1oz tequila, 1oz mezcal to 2.75oz diablo mix, shake, rim your glass, enjoy!

VIRGIN HORCHATA

$14.00

Rice and almond milk with spices. 16oz.

COLD BREW ICE COFFEE

$6.00

House made cold brew ice coffee. 16oz.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

At Lone Star our focus is on artisanal products. Lone Star represents the ultimate in mezcal, tequila, and Mexican street food. We attempt to select the tequilas and mezcals with the most integrity, flavor, and traditional methodology. Our beer selection is intended to pair with and enhance our tequilas, mezcals, and menu. And of course, like its sister restaurant, Deep Ellum, we always use fresh juices, house made ingredients, and the best stuff we can find to include in our cocktails.

Website

Location

479 Cambridge st, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar image

