Bars & Lounges
American

Lonestar Bar & Grill

330 Reviews

$$

212 W Ellison St

Burleson, TX 76028

Add ons

2 Red lobster biscuits

$1.99

3 Shrimp

$3.00

Boiled egg

$1.50

Brown Gravy

$0.50

Chili

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Corn Cob Add On

$1.50

Diced Onions

$0.50

Elotes Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Extra Chicken

$3.00

Fried egg

$1.00

Garlic Parm Corn Cob

$1.50

Garlic Parm Fries

$1.50

Grilled Jalapenos (2)

$1.00

SD Avocado

$1.00

SD Boom Boom

$0.50

SD Butter

$0.25

SD Celery/Carrots

$1.50

SD Cheese

$0.50

SD Dressing

$0.50

SD Fresh Jalapeno Sliced (1)

$0.50

SD Gravy

$1.00

SD Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

SD Grilled Onions

$0.50

SD Jalapenos

$0.50

SD Queso

$1.00

SD Sour

$0.50

Shredded Cheddar

$0.50

Single beef patty

$3.99

Single Catfish

$3.99

Single grilled chicken breast

$3.99

Texas Toast

$1.00

Appetizers

Our famous cheese macaroni with jalepeno and bacon bits rolled in batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

(16) Wings

$21.99

(8) Wings

$12.99

1\2 fried jalapenoes

$3.50

1\2 fried pickles

$3.50

APPETIZER size FRENCH FRIES

$6.99

Appetizer Tater tots

$6.99

Beef Nachos

$10.99

Bombers (4)

$7.99

Bombers (8)

$14.99

Boneless wings

$10.99

Cheese Stix

$6.99

Chicken nachos

$11.99

Chip Refill

Chips + Queso

$6.99

Chips + Salsa

$5.99

Chips + Salsa + Queso

$7.99

Corn Bread app

$4.99

Egg rolls 3

$8.99

Egg rolls Asian 3

$6.99

French fries

$5.99

Fried Jalapenos

$6.99

Fried Mushroom

$8.75

Fried Okra

$6.99

Fried Pickled Okra

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Frito Pie

$8.99

Garlic Parm Fries

$8.99

Hush Puppies (8)

$6.99

Loaded fries

$9.99

Loaded tots

$9.99

Lonestar Pie

$11.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Philly fixings on fries

$12.99

Philly nachos

$12.99

Pick 3

$13.99

Pig Skin Nacho

$10.99

Pig Skin Palooza

$9.99

Poutin Fries

$6.99

Pretzel w/ cheese

$6.99

Quesadilla

$10.99

Queso Refill

$2.50

Ricky rings

$8.99

Salsa Refill

$2.75

Basket

Catfish Strip Basket

$12.99

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

Chili Cheese Dog Basket

$6.25

Hot Dog Basket

$5.25

Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Burgers

Bunless Burger

$10.99

BYO Burger

$12.99

Dirty burger

$16.99

Kids burger (kids day)

$6.99

Plain Patty

$3.99

A1 burger

$13.99

Deez nutz

Deez peanuts

$1.00

Desserts

Cheesecake bites

$1.00

Dessert

$4.00

Carrot cake

$5.00

Entrees

Catfish Plate (1)

$15.99

Catfish Plate (2)

$18.99

Chicken fried chicken

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

1/2 Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Double Sirloin

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.99

Hamburger steak

$12.99

Jalapeno Pork Chop

$15.99

Pork Chop

$14.99

Ribeye Steak

$25.99

Shrimp

$15.99

Sirloin

$15.99

The kimothy

$15.99

Veggie Plate

$8.99

Jello

Bill Cosby J-E-L-L-O

$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

PB & J

$5.99

Kitchens closed snacks

Hot Pockets (Pepperoni)

$3.75

Pretzel ( can't have queso with it)

$6.00

Assorted bag of chips

$1.25

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Club Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.99

Half Club Salad

$6.00

Half Cobb Salad

$6.00

Half Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Half Grilled Chicken Caeser

$6.00

Sandwiches

Adult grilled cheese

$8.99

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bunless Chic Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken parmesean

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Club Sammich

$10.99

Texas Cheesesteak

$12.50

The Randy

$15.99

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Black eyed peas

$3.00

Broc and cheese

$3.75

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Cheddar bay biscuits

$2.99

Chips

$0.99

Cole slaw

$3.00

Coleslaw

Corn On The Cob

$3.00

Cup of soup

Elotes Corn Cob

$3.75

French bread

$0.50

Side Fresh-cut Fries

$3.00

Fried coleslaw

$3.00

Fried mushrooms

$3.75

Garlic Parm Corn Cob

$3.75

Garlic Parm Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$3.00

House Salad

$3.75

Hush puppies (4)

$3.00

Loaded ff

$3.75

Loaded Mashed Pot

$3.00

Loaded Potato

$3.75

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

None

Onion Rings

$3.75

Side Caesar Salad

$3.75

Side Fried Okra

$3.00

Side Tater tots

$3.00

Texas toast

$1.00

Soups

BOWL

$4.75

CUP

$3.50

Gumbo Bowl

$6.99

Gumbo cup

$3.99

Soup of the day

$4.75

Specials

Beef jerky

$12.00

Bologna sandwiches

$9.99

Chicken ceaser wrap

$8.99

Chicken parmesean

$12.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.25

Chili Cheese Dog Basket

$6.25

Chilli burger

$10.99

Egg salad sandwich

$8.99

Fajita Friday

$9.99

Hot Dog

$3.25

Hot Dog Basket

$5.25

Jesse special

$16.00

Lonestar Chili

$5.99

Lonestar Pie

$11.99

Pats tuna salad sandwich and chips

$7.99

Po boy

$11.50

Rueben

$11.99

Spaghetti

$9.99

Still Frozen jalapeno pork chop

$9.99

Taco Tuesday (3)

$5.00

Water

$1.00

Wiener on a stick

$8.99

Food Specials

(8) Wings

$10.75

(16) Wings

$17.75

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Frito Pie

$7.00

Hot Dog

$3.00

Drink Specials

Fireball Touchdown Shot

$3.00

McGillicuttys Touchdown Shot

$3.00

Wings/Bucket - Bud Light

$19.25

Wings/Bucket - Coors Light

$19.25

Wings/Bucket - Mich Ultra

$19.25

Wings/Bucket - Miller Light

$19.25

Wings/Bucket - Dos XX

$20.25

Wings/Bucket - Corona

$20.25

Drinks

Bitter lemon redbull

$3.00

Bottled water

$1.00

Coconut redbull

$3.00

Coffee

$1.99

Coke a Cola

$2.75

Coke DIET

$2.75

Dr Pepper DIET

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Gallon Tea

$3.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Pickle juice

$0.50

Red bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar free redbull

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.99

Tropical redbull

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

$2.99

Water

Water

Bottled Beer

Angry orchard

$4.00

Blue moon

$3.50

Bucket seltzer

$22.00

Bud zero

$3.50

Budlight

$3.50

Budlight next

$4.50

Budlight seltzer ice tea

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bush NA

$2.00

Cayman jack

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors original

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona seltzer

$4.00

DOS XX

$4.00

Eight

$4.25

Guiness

$6.00

Happy dad seltzer

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken 00

$3.25

Kona

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Lonestar

$2.00

Lonestar light

$2.00

Michelob amber max

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo

$4.25

Pbr

$2.50

Ranch water seltzer

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.25

Shiner strawberry

$4.00

Shinerbock

$4.25

Smirnoff seltzers

$4.25

Sonic seltzers

$4.25

Topo chico seltzer

$4.00

Truly seltzers

$4.25

Twisted tea

$4.25

We pick it seltzer bucket

$9.99

White claw seltzers

$4.25

Yuengling flight

$4.00

Yuengling lager

$4.25

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$6.00+

E&J

$3.25+

Cocktails/Shots

22 special

$5.00

A pot o gold

$5.50

A Wicked Leprachuan

$5.50

Adios m.fcker

$7.75

Amaretto sour

$5.00

B-52

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$7.75

Banana pudding shot

$6.00

Big bad mary

$13.50

Bloody Mary

$4.50

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

BlueBalls (loaded nuts)

$6.00

Blueberry Tart

$6.50

BN Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Bomb pop

$5.00

Bourbon berry smash

$8.00

Breakfast shot

$8.50

Bubble gum

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Candy apple

$6.50

Candy apple drink

$6.50

Cape Cod

$5.00

Cheap F@&%

$5.75

Cherry cheesecake

$6.75

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Cinnamon toast

$5.50

Colorado Bulldog

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Cotton candy

$6.25

Cranberry Mule

$8.50

Dirty Diana

$7.50

Dos XX Rita

$9.00

Drunk gummy

$2.50

Espresso Martini

$8.50

Fresh red sangria

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

George strait

$6.75

Georgia Bomb

$6.75

Gilligan's island

$8.00

Green Tea (well)

$3.25

Green tea shot

$6.75

Greyhound

$5.00

Holy Water

$7.50

Hot Apple Pie

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish car bomb

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Jager bomb

$7.50

Jalapeño cucumber margarita

$7.00

Jesse's Girl

$6.50

Jolly rancher

$5.00

Juicy Pussy

$5.50

Kamikaze

$5.00

Knock lemon drop

$3.25

Lemon Drop (shot)

$6.75

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.50

Liqud Vicodin

$7.00

Liquid Cocaine

$7.00

Liquid marijuana

$7.00

Long Beach Tea

$8.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.00

Lunch box

$5.50

Madras

$5.00

Mai Tai

$7.75

Margarita

$5.50

Melon Ball

$3.75

Mexican candy

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.25

New York Bomb

$7.00

Nutty irishman

$7.00

NY bomb

$6.50

Oatmeal Cookie

$6.50

Orgasm

$5.50

P B & J shot

$7.25

Peach tea shot

$6.00

Piece of ass

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down Martini

$8.70

Pineapple upside down shot

$7.50

Pitcher of mimosas

$15.00

Pop my cherry

$6.50

Psychotic Bitch

$6.00

Purple Hooter

$5.25

Ranch water

$7.00

Red headed SLUT

$6.00

Royal F@$!

$6.00

Salty Dog

$4.75

Scooby Snack

$5.50

Screw Driver

$4.75

Sea Breeze

$4.75

Sex On The Beach

$6.50

Sex w an alligator

$8.00

Sit on my face

$6.00

Snickers Shot

$7.25

SoCo Lime

$6.00

Southern Breed

$6.50

Straw Lemonade

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.75

The 212

$6.50

The Lone Star

$6.50

Tie me to the bed post

$6.50

Vegas bomb

$6.50

Victory Shot

$4.50

Virgin drink

$3.25

Warm Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

Washington Apple

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.25

White Gummy Bear

$4.50

White Russian

$6.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00+

Baileys

$5.50+

Chambord

$6.25

Disarrino

$6.75+

Frangelico

$6.25

Goldschlager

$5.50+

Grand Gala

$5.25

Hot damn !!!

$2.50

Jack Fire

$4.00+

Jager

$4.25+

Kahula

$5.75

Lemon Cello

$6.25

Liquor 43

$6.25

McGillicuttys

$4.25

Rumchata

$6.25

Rumplemintz

$5.00+

Schnapps

$4.25

Tuaca

$6.25

Gin

Bombay

$6.00+

McCormick

$3.50

Seagrams

$5.25+

Tangurey

$6.00+

Pitcher Beer

Domestic

$10.00

Premium

$13.00

Popsicle

Truly

$4.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$5.75+

Cherry Rum

$6.00+

Malibu

$5.50+

Meyers Dark Rum

$6.50

Ron Rico (well)

$3.50

Captain Morgan Silver

$5.50+

Malibu Black

$5.00+

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00+

Glenlivet

$8.00+

Johnnie Red

$7.00+

Drambuie

$6.50

Macallen 18 year

$40.00

Special

Bike Vegas bomb special!

$4.00

Caramel Apple Shot

$3.00

Monday margs

$3.00

Tequila

1800 coconut

$7.00

1800 Silver

$5.50+

Cabo wabo

$6.50+

Don Julio

$7.00+

Dulce vida

$6.00

Hornitos silver

$6.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00+

Patron

$7.00+

Patron citronage

$6.50

Tequila (Well)

$3.50

Tequila rose

$4.50

Vodka

360 vanilla vodka

$5.50+

Absolute

$5.50+

Ciroc vodka

$5.50

Deep Eddy lime

$5.50+

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$5.75

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$5.50+

Deep Eddy's orange

$5.75

Deep Eddy's Peach

$5.75

Deep Eddys Cranberry

$5.75

Grey Goose

$7.00+

House Vodka

$3.50

Pinnacle whipped

$4.50

Titos

$5.50+

Toddi

$5.75

Western Sons Cucumber

$6.00+

Western Sons Prickly

$6.00+

Western sons water me!on

$6.50

Westerns blueberry

$6.00+

Whisky

(RANDY ONLY) Crown XO

$7.00+

American honey

$5.75+

Black land brown sugar

$5.50+

Bullet Rye

$7.00+

Canadian Peach Whiskey

$5.25+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Salted Caramel

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.00+

Doughball

$5.50+

Fireball

$4.50

Gentleman Jack

$8.00+

House Whiskey

$3.50

Jack Daniels

$5.50+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

Jameson

$6.50+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$7.00+

Pecan prailine whiskey & Cream

$6.00+

Pecan praline whiskey

$6.00+

Pendelton

$6.50+

Pendleton

$7.00

Screwball

$6.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.50+

Silver Star Honey

$5.75+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Tx Bourbon

$7.75+

TX Whiskey

$6.00+

Woodford Reserve

$7.00+

Wine

Cabernet

$4.50

Champagne

$5.25

Chardonnay

$4.50

Malbec

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Moscato

$4.50

Pinot Grigio

$4.50

Sangria

$6.00

Sweet Red

$4.50

Becker Cab

$6.00

Lost oak red glass

$4.50

Lost oak red bottle

$20.00

Lost oak white glass

$4.00

Lost oak white bottle

$16.00

Wine tasting

$9.00

Bottle champagne

$19.50

Buckets

dos xx

$20.00

angry orchard

$20.00

corona

$20.00

bud light

$17.50

miller lite

$17.50

shiner

$20.00

shiner blonde

$20.00

coors light

$17.50

Ultra

$20.00

lone star

$12.00

Budwieser

$17.50

Blue Moon

$20.00

Keto Sandwiches

Bunless Burger

$10.99

Bunless Chic Sandwich

$11.99

Keto Apps

Pig Skin Palooza

$9.99

Pig Skin Nacho

$10.99

Keto Soups

Chicken Poblano Soup Cup

$3.99

Chicken Poblano Soup Bowl

$4.99

Loaded Potato Soup Cup

$3.99

Loaded Potato Soup Bowl

$4.99

Broccoli Cheese Soup Cup

$3.99

Broccoli Soup Bowl

$4.99

TX Twisted Salsa

Mild

$5.00

Medium

$5.00

Habanero

$5.00

Employee shirts

Employee woman's shirt

$20.00

Employee men's shirt

$20.00

Lone Star Shirts

Customer Lone Star Shirt

$25.00

Employee Shirts

$20.00

Lone Star Tank

$20.00

Lone Star Baseball Shirt

$22.99

Twisted Texan Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$7.00

Lone Star Koozie

Short Koozie

$5.00

Hats

Mesh White/Blk Hat

$20.00

Employee Mesh White/Black Hat

$15.00

Fitted Black Hat

$25.00

Employee Fitted Black Hat

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

212 W Ellison St, Burleson, TX 76028

Directions

Gallery
Lonestar Bar and Grill image
Lonestar Bar and Grill image

Map
