- Home
- /
- Burleson
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Lonestar Bar & Grill
Bars & Lounges
American
Lonestar Bar & Grill
330 Reviews
$$
212 W Ellison St
Burleson, TX 76028
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Add ons
2 Red lobster biscuits
$1.99
3 Shrimp
$3.00
Boiled egg
$1.50
Brown Gravy
$0.50
Chili
$1.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
Corn Cob Add On
$1.50
Diced Onions
$0.50
Elotes Corn on the Cob
$1.50
Extra Chicken
$3.00
Fried egg
$1.00
Garlic Parm Corn Cob
$1.50
Garlic Parm Fries
$1.50
Grilled Jalapenos (2)
$1.00
SD Avocado
$1.00
SD Boom Boom
$0.50
SD Butter
$0.25
SD Celery/Carrots
$1.50
SD Cheese
$0.50
SD Dressing
$0.50
SD Fresh Jalapeno Sliced (1)
$0.50
SD Gravy
$1.00
SD Grilled Mushrooms
$0.50
SD Grilled Onions
$0.50
SD Jalapenos
$0.50
SD Queso
$1.00
SD Sour
$0.50
Shredded Cheddar
$0.50
Single beef patty
$3.99
Single Catfish
$3.99
Single grilled chicken breast
$3.99
Texas Toast
$1.00
Appetizers
Our famous cheese macaroni with jalepeno and bacon bits rolled in batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
(16) Wings
$21.99
(8) Wings
$12.99
1\2 fried jalapenoes
$3.50
1\2 fried pickles
$3.50
APPETIZER size FRENCH FRIES
$6.99
Appetizer Tater tots
$6.99
Beef Nachos
$10.99
Bombers (4)
$7.99
Bombers (8)
$14.99
Boneless wings
$10.99
Cheese Stix
$6.99
Chicken nachos
$11.99
Chip Refill
Chips + Queso
$6.99
Chips + Salsa
$5.99
Chips + Salsa + Queso
$7.99
Corn Bread app
$4.99
Egg rolls 3
$8.99
Egg rolls Asian 3
$6.99
French fries
$5.99
Fried Jalapenos
$6.99
Fried Mushroom
$8.75
Fried Okra
$6.99
Fried Pickled Okra
$6.99
Fried Pickles
$6.99
Frito Pie
$8.99
Garlic Parm Fries
$8.99
Hush Puppies (8)
$6.99
Loaded fries
$9.99
Loaded tots
$9.99
Lonestar Pie
$11.99
Onion Rings
$7.99
Philly fixings on fries
$12.99
Philly nachos
$12.99
Pick 3
$13.99
Pig Skin Nacho
$10.99
Pig Skin Palooza
$9.99
Poutin Fries
$6.99
Pretzel w/ cheese
$6.99
Quesadilla
$10.99
Queso Refill
$2.50
Ricky rings
$8.99
Salsa Refill
$2.75
Basket
Burgers
Deez nutz
Entrees
Catfish Plate (1)
$15.99
Catfish Plate (2)
$18.99
Chicken fried chicken
$14.99
Chicken Fried Steak
$14.99
1/2 Chicken Fried Steak
$11.99
Chicken Tenders
$13.99
Double Sirloin
$22.99
Grilled Chicken Breast
$14.99
Hamburger steak
$12.99
Jalapeno Pork Chop
$15.99
Pork Chop
$14.99
Ribeye Steak
$25.99
Shrimp
$15.99
Sirloin
$15.99
The kimothy
$15.99
Veggie Plate
$8.99
Kids
Kitchens closed snacks
Salads
Sandwiches
Sides
Asparagus
$3.00
Baked Potato
$3.00
Black eyed peas
$3.00
Broc and cheese
$3.75
Broccoli
$3.00
Brussel Sprouts
$3.00
Cheddar bay biscuits
$2.99
Chips
$0.99
Cole slaw
$3.00
Coleslaw
Corn On The Cob
$3.00
Cup of soup
Elotes Corn Cob
$3.75
French bread
$0.50
Side Fresh-cut Fries
$3.00
Fried coleslaw
$3.00
Fried mushrooms
$3.75
Garlic Parm Corn Cob
$3.75
Garlic Parm Fries
$3.75
Green Beans
$3.00
House Salad
$3.75
Hush puppies (4)
$3.00
Loaded ff
$3.75
Loaded Mashed Pot
$3.00
Loaded Potato
$3.75
Mac & Cheese
$3.00
Mashed Potatoes
$3.00
None
Onion Rings
$3.75
Side Caesar Salad
$3.75
Side Fried Okra
$3.00
Side Tater tots
$3.00
Texas toast
$1.00
Specials
Beef jerky
$12.00
Bologna sandwiches
$9.99
Chicken ceaser wrap
$8.99
Chicken parmesean
$12.99
Chili Cheese Dog
$4.25
Chili Cheese Dog Basket
$6.25
Chilli burger
$10.99
Egg salad sandwich
$8.99
Fajita Friday
$9.99
Hot Dog
$3.25
Hot Dog Basket
$5.25
Jesse special
$16.00
Lonestar Chili
$5.99
Lonestar Pie
$11.99
Pats tuna salad sandwich and chips
$7.99
Po boy
$11.50
Rueben
$11.99
Spaghetti
$9.99
Still Frozen jalapeno pork chop
$9.99
Taco Tuesday (3)
$5.00
Water
$1.00
Wiener on a stick
$8.99
Drink Specials
Drinks
Bitter lemon redbull
$3.00
Bottled water
$1.00
Coconut redbull
$3.00
Coffee
$1.99
Coke a Cola
$2.75
Coke DIET
$2.75
Dr Pepper DIET
$2.75
Dr. Pepper
$2.75
Gallon Tea
$3.00
Heineken 0.0
$4.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.50
Juice
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.25
Milk
$2.50
Pickle juice
$0.50
Red bull
$3.00
Sprite
$2.75
Sugar free redbull
$3.00
Sweet Tea
$2.75
Tea
$2.75
Topo Chico
$2.99
Tropical redbull
$3.00
Virgin Drinks
$2.99
Water
Water
Bottled Beer
Angry orchard
$4.00
Blue moon
$3.50
Bucket seltzer
$22.00
Bud zero
$3.50
Budlight
$3.50
Budlight next
$4.50
Budlight seltzer ice tea
$4.00
Budweiser
$3.50
Bush NA
$2.00
Cayman jack
$4.00
Coors Light
$3.50
Coors original
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona seltzer
$4.00
DOS XX
$4.00
Eight
$4.25
Guiness
$6.00
Happy dad seltzer
$4.00
Heineken
$4.00
Heineken 00
$3.25
Kona
$4.00
Landshark
$4.00
Lonestar
$2.00
Lonestar light
$2.00
Michelob amber max
$3.75
Michelob Ultra
$3.75
Miller Lite
$3.50
Modelo
$4.25
Pbr
$2.50
Ranch water seltzer
$4.00
Shiner Blonde
$4.25
Shiner strawberry
$4.00
Shinerbock
$4.25
Smirnoff seltzers
$4.25
Sonic seltzers
$4.25
Topo chico seltzer
$4.00
Truly seltzers
$4.25
Twisted tea
$4.25
We pick it seltzer bucket
$9.99
White claw seltzers
$4.25
Yuengling flight
$4.00
Yuengling lager
$4.25
Cocktails/Shots
22 special
$5.00
A pot o gold
$5.50
A Wicked Leprachuan
$5.50
Adios m.fcker
$7.75
Amaretto sour
$5.00
B-52
$6.50
Bahama Mama
$7.75
Banana pudding shot
$6.00
Big bad mary
$13.50
Bloody Mary
$4.50
Blue Hawaiian
$6.00
BlueBalls (loaded nuts)
$6.00
Blueberry Tart
$6.50
BN Vegas Bomb
$5.00
Bomb pop
$5.00
Bourbon berry smash
$8.00
Breakfast shot
$8.50
Bubble gum
$5.00
Buttery Nipple
$6.50
Candy apple
$6.50
Candy apple drink
$6.50
Cape Cod
$5.00
Cheap F@&%
$5.75
Cherry cheesecake
$6.75
Chocolate Cake
$5.50
Cinnamon toast
$5.50
Colorado Bulldog
$6.00
Cosmopolitan
$6.00
Cotton candy
$6.25
Cranberry Mule
$8.50
Dirty Diana
$7.50
Dos XX Rita
$9.00
Drunk gummy
$2.50
Espresso Martini
$8.50
Fresh red sangria
$5.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
George strait
$6.75
Georgia Bomb
$6.75
Gilligan's island
$8.00
Green Tea (well)
$3.25
Green tea shot
$6.75
Greyhound
$5.00
Holy Water
$7.50
Hot Apple Pie
$7.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Irish car bomb
$7.00
Irish Coffee
$6.50
Jager bomb
$7.50
Jalapeño cucumber margarita
$7.00
Jesse's Girl
$6.50
Jolly rancher
$5.00
Juicy Pussy
$5.50
Kamikaze
$5.00
Knock lemon drop
$3.25
Lemon Drop (shot)
$6.75
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.50
Liqud Vicodin
$7.00
Liquid Cocaine
$7.00
Liquid marijuana
$7.00
Long Beach Tea
$8.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$7.00
Lunch box
$5.50
Madras
$5.00
Mai Tai
$7.75
Margarita
$5.50
Melon Ball
$3.75
Mexican candy
$5.00
Mimosa
$5.00
Moscow Mule
$7.25
New York Bomb
$7.00
Nutty irishman
$7.00
NY bomb
$6.50
Oatmeal Cookie
$6.50
Orgasm
$5.50
P B & J shot
$7.25
Peach tea shot
$6.00
Piece of ass
$7.00
Pineapple Upside Down Martini
$8.70
Pineapple upside down shot
$7.50
Pitcher of mimosas
$15.00
Pop my cherry
$6.50
Psychotic Bitch
$6.00
Purple Hooter
$5.25
Ranch water
$7.00
Red headed SLUT
$6.00
Royal F@$!
$6.00
Salty Dog
$4.75
Scooby Snack
$5.50
Screw Driver
$4.75
Sea Breeze
$4.75
Sex On The Beach
$6.50
Sex w an alligator
$8.00
Sit on my face
$6.00
Snickers Shot
$7.25
SoCo Lime
$6.00
Southern Breed
$6.50
Straw Lemonade
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$4.75
The 212
$6.50
The Lone Star
$6.50
Tie me to the bed post
$6.50
Vegas bomb
$6.50
Victory Shot
$4.50
Virgin drink
$3.25
Warm Peppermint Mocha
$6.50
Washington Apple
$6.00
Whiskey Sour
$4.25
White Gummy Bear
$4.50
White Russian
$6.00
Cordials
Pitcher Beer
Popsicle
Rum
Tequila
Vodka
360 vanilla vodka
$5.50+
Absolute
$5.50+
Ciroc vodka
$5.50
Deep Eddy lime
$5.50+
Deep Eddy's Grapefruit
$5.75
Deep Eddy's Lemon
$5.50+
Deep Eddy's orange
$5.75
Deep Eddy's Peach
$5.75
Deep Eddys Cranberry
$5.75
Grey Goose
$7.00+
House Vodka
$3.50
Pinnacle whipped
$4.50
Titos
$5.50+
Toddi
$5.75
Western Sons Cucumber
$6.00+
Western Sons Prickly
$6.00+
Western sons water me!on
$6.50
Westerns blueberry
$6.00+
Whisky
(RANDY ONLY) Crown XO
$7.00+
American honey
$5.75+
Black land brown sugar
$5.50+
Bullet Rye
$7.00+
Canadian Peach Whiskey
$5.25+
Crown Apple
$6.00+
Crown Peach
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$6.00+
Crown Salted Caramel
$6.50
Crown Vanilla
$6.00+
Doughball
$5.50+
Fireball
$4.50
Gentleman Jack
$8.00+
House Whiskey
$3.50
Jack Daniels
$5.50+
Jack Fire
$5.00+
Jameson
$6.50+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
Pecan prailine whiskey & Cream
$6.00+
Pecan praline whiskey
$6.00+
Pendelton
$6.50+
Pendleton
$7.00
Screwball
$6.00+
Seagrams 7
$5.50+
Silver Star Honey
$5.75+
Southern Comfort
$6.00+
Tx Bourbon
$7.75+
TX Whiskey
$6.00+
Woodford Reserve
$7.00+
Wine
Buckets
TX Twisted Salsa
Employee shirts
Lone Star Shirts
Twisted Texan Hot Sauce
Lone Star Koozie
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
212 W Ellison St, Burleson, TX 76028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Burleson
More near Burleson
Mansfield
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cleburne
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Fort Worth
Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Midlothian
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Aledo
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hurst
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.