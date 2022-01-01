Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar

review star

No reviews yet

635 Cambridge St

Cambridge, MA 02141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CARNITAS PORK TACO
BEEF BARBACOA TACO
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

SPECIALS!

BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMÉ (2 PER ORDER)

BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMÉ (2 PER ORDER)

$12.50

Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy. Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

$12.00

Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons. ***THIS ITEM IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***

VALENTINA BBQ WINGS

$12.00

Chicken wings with spicy Valentina BBQ sauce, queso fresco, and scallions

CHICKEN TORTA

$14.00

Fried chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomato, pickled cabbage, chipotle mayo

FOOD

CARNITAS PORK TACO

CARNITAS PORK TACO

$5.00

Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

BEEF BARBACOA TACO

$6.00

Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla *** CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***

FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO

FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO

$5.00

oaxacan cheese, salsa quemada, avocado on a house made corn tortilla **cannot be made dairy free**

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO

$5.00

Ground beef with mushrooms, peppers, Napa cabbage, queso fresco and longhorn cheese on a fried tortilla.

BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

BAJA FRIED FISH TACO

$6.00

Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla **cabbage is served on the side** **contains gluten, can NOT be removed

VERACRUZ FISH TACO

VERACRUZ FISH TACO

$6.00

grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage

GRILLED AVOCADO W/GRIDDLED QUESO TACO

GRILLED AVOCADO W/GRIDDLED QUESO TACO

$6.00

Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO

$5.00

Portobello mushroom with tofu crema, pickled onions and nappa cabbage. Vegan

GRILLED AVOCADO W/BRAISED TOFU TACO

GRILLED AVOCADO W/BRAISED TOFU TACO

$6.00

Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla. Vegan

BREAKFAST TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

CHUNKY TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS

CHUNKY TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS

$4.00

Fire roasted tomato salsa with house fried corn tortilla chips.

CHUNKY TOMATO SALSA SOLO (no chips)

$3.25

SALSA QUEMADA & CHIPS

$4.00

SALSA QUEMADA SOLO (no chips)

$3.25

SALSA VERDE FRESCA & CHIPS

$4.00

SALSA VERDE SOLO (no chips)

$3.25
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

CHIPS & GUACAMOLE

$11.00

Freshly made. Contains dairy. Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish for dairy free.

VEGAN GUACAMOLE WITH CHIPS

VEGAN GUACAMOLE WITH CHIPS

$11.00

Freshly made. Does not contain dairy.

CHILI CON CARNE

CHILI CON CARNE

$10.00

“texas cook off” style beef chili no beans

CHILI CON QUESO

CHILI CON QUESO

$9.00

Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love

CHILLI CON QUESO ADD CHORIZO

CHILLI CON QUESO ADD CHORIZO

$10.00

Warm cheese dip with house made chorizo.

SHRIMP CEVICHE

SHRIMP CEVICHE

$11.00

Fresh shrimp cooked and mixed with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, Serrano chili, Clamato and lime juice, topped with fresh avocado slices.

GRILLED STREET CORN

GRILLED STREET CORN

$9.00

3 half ears of corn on the cob, grilled and topped with a cotija + garlic-lime aioli.

VICTORY CLUB NACHOS

VICTORY CLUB NACHOS

$10.00

The original 1943 bar snack Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, avocado crema, queso fresco, crema

ENSALADA TROPICAL

ENSALADA TROPICAL

$9.00

Baby greens, avocado, hearts of palm, pickled onions, pepitas, and a mango vinaigrette (served on the side)

CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA

CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA

$8.00

Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, crema, queso fresco and napa cabbage

REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA

REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA

$7.00

Crispy corn tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, nappa cabbage, queso fresco and crema

TORTA MILANESA

TORTA MILANESA

$14.75

Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo, and cilantro on a roll

MEXICAN DOG

MEXICAN DOG

$8.00

Grilled Pearl hot dog, refried beans, longhorn cheese, roasted salsa, chipotle mustard, and crema

EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO

EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO

$11.00

Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce" Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.

DRY RUBBED WINGS

DRY RUBBED WINGS

$10.00

Habanero spice rub, salsa verde, crema

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$12.00

Ranchero chicken, Oaxaca + longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.

FRITO PIE

FRITO PIE

$5.00

Dallas spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos

REFRIED BEANS & RICE

REFRIED BEANS & RICE

$3.75
HOUSE PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

HOUSE PICKLED JALAPEÑOS

$2.50

SIDE 1/2 AVOCADO

$3.75

HABANERO HOT SAUCE (2oz)

$0.50

JALAPEÑO HOT SAUCE (2oz)

$0.50

SIDE 3 CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

SIDE AVOCADO CREMA

$1.50

BUTTERMILK CREMA

$0.75

QUESO FRESCO

$0.75

COTIJA CHEESE

$0.75

LONGHORN CHEESE

$0.75

CARNITAS SALSA VERDE

$0.75

PICKLED ONIONS

$0.75

SLICED JALAPENO

$0.75

SIDE HABANERO AIOLI

$0.75

SIDE CORN AIOLI

$0.75

TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂

$7.00Out of stock

TACO KITS *kits come cold*

CARNITAS TACO KIT

CARNITAS TACO KIT

$14.50

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, slow cooked pork carnitas, salsa verde, chopped onion & cilantro, queso fresco. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in queso fresco*

BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT

BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT

$17.50

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in avocado crema and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in braising process*

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT

DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy ground beef with mushrooms and peppers, longhorn cheese, shredded Napa cabbage, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in longhorn cheese*

CHORIZO DORADO TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried tortillas, spicy pork chorizo, longhorn cheese, and Napa cabbage. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT

MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT

$15.00

MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house made tortillas, spicy mushroom chorizo, tofu crema, Napa cabbage, and pickled red onions. *vegan, soy allergy in tofu crema *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*

VICTORY NACHO KIT

VICTORY NACHO KIT

$10.00

One order of nachos (feeds 2-3). Fresh fried house corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, house pickled jalapeños, Napa cabbage and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in crema and cheese*

TRES LECHES CAKE

$8.00

One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream

KIDS

QUESADILLA

$4.00

Mini cheese quesadilla served with nacho crema and a side of roasted salsa

PLAIN HOT DOG

$4.00

JUST RICE

$3.00

JUST BEANS

$3.00

BEVERAGES

BLOODY MARY MIX

BLOODY MARY MIX

$12.50

BLOODY MARY & MARIA 2 oz vodka or tequila 2 oz mix - serve over ice and garnish how you see fit! MICHELADA -salted rim on glass - fill 1/2 way with ice - add your favorite Mexican light lager - garnish with a lime wedge and drink up!

COLD BREW ICE COFFEE

COLD BREW ICE COFFEE

$6.00

House made cold brew ice coffee. 16oz.

DIET COKE

$2.50
EL DIABLO MIX

EL DIABLO MIX

$12.50

**Does not include alcohol** Spicy agave syrup and lime juice w/our house diablo glass rimmer on the side. Add 1oz tequila, 1oz mezcal to 2.75oz diablo mix, shake, rim your glass, enjoy!

LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX

LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX

$12.00

**Does not contain alcohol**

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

MEXICAN COCA-COLA

$4.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$4.50
VIRGIN HORCHATA

VIRGIN HORCHATA

$10.00Out of stock

Rice and Almond milk with spices. 16oz.

MANDARIN GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS

$4.50

GRAPEFRUIT GLASS BTL JARRITOS

$4.50

FRUIT PUNCH GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS

$4.50Out of stock

LIME GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS

$4.50

BEER & WINE TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)

TO GO TECATE 12oz CAN

$4.50

TO GO PACIFICO 12oz BTL

$5.50

TO GO SOL BEER 12oz BTL

$5.50

TO GO DIBON CAVA BRUT 750ml BTL

$22.00

TO GO LUDAVICUS GARNACHA 750ml BTL

$22.00

COCKTAILS TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)

MUG-ARITA FOR TWO

MUG-ARITA FOR TWO

$37.00

MAKES 2 MUG-ARITAS. Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. 8oz = one Mug-arita THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** Shake and serve with ice **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO

BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO

$24.00Out of stock

Privateer Amber rum, rice & almond milk, with spices. 16oz portion serves 2 perfectly! *Pour over ice and enjoy. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

RED SANGRIA FOR TWO

$24.00

Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve!

MARGARITA

MARGARITA

$12.00

One serving of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. Shake and serve with ice! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

EL DIABLO

EL DIABLO

$13.00

One serving of Lunazul Reposado tequila, Bahnez Mezcal, habanero agave and lime juice. Comes with chili salt rim. Shake and serve with ice! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

RED SANGRIA

RED SANGRIA

$10.00

Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple & orange juices. Pour over ice and enjoy! **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**

CONGRESS STREET MARGARITA

CONGRESS STREET MARGARITA

$12.00

The original recipe. Blanco tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur and lime served with a tajin rim. * Shake with ice and serve over fresh rocks. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

MEXICO CITY MARGARITA

MEXICO CITY MARGARITA

$12.00

A simple gimlet style cocktail. Blanco tequila, fresh lime and sugar. *Shake with ice to chill, strain and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

LUCHA LIBRE

LUCHA LIBRE

$12.00

As delicious and refined as it is tough. Blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave, and orange blossom water. *Shake with ice, dump into a glass, and serve. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

TEXAS MONEY

$13.00

An old staff favorite. Blanco tequila, grapefruit and pink peppercorn cordial, fresh lime juice, and yellow chartreuse. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

CHICA FÁCIL

CHICA FÁCIL

$12.00

A tempting tipple. Blanco tequila, Aperol, fresh lime, agave, and orange bitters. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE

HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE

$12.00

Mysteriously rich and smooth. Blanco tequila, Peychaud's bitters, mole bitters, agave, and a green chartreuse rinse. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

ROSITA

ROSITA

$12.00

As classy as it is classic. Blanco tequila, Aperol, sweet and dry vermouth, and mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

GIN-TONIC

GIN-TONIC

$12.00

Ford's Gin, London Essence grapefruit & rosemary tonic water (on the side), honey ginger, fresh lemon, and star anise. *Pour over ice and serve. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

CADILLAC MARGARITA

CADILLAC MARGARITA

$14.00

When only the best will do! Reposado tequila, Bauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime and a salt rim. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

A modern classic. Reposado tequila, mezcal, agave, and mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

1930s MANHATTAN

1930s MANHATTAN

$12.00

The drink that launched a thousand sips. Rye, sugar, Peychaud's bitters, house aromatic bitters, and sweet vermouth. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

OAXACAN DEAD

OAXACAN DEAD

$13.00

Mezcal & rum tiki cocktail! * Pour over ice and enjoy! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

SUMMER IN SAO PAOLO

SUMMER IN SAO PAOLO

$12.00

A twist on a caipirinha cocktail. Cachaca, honey, ginger with muddled lime and mint. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI

PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI

$13.00

Privateer Deep Ellum selection barrel strength rum blended with lime and sugar. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH

$12.00

Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons.

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

Chowly Open Item - DO NOT DELETE

FOOD

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURRO

$10.00

scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans + rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada + avocado crema in a large flour tortilla

BREAKFAST BURRO w/ CHORIZO

$12.00

scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans + rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada + avocado crema in a large flour tortilla

BREAKFAST TACO

BREAKFAST TACO

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST TACO w/ CHORIZO

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla

JALAPENO CORN CAKES

JALAPENO CORN CAKES

$11.00

griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

PAPAS CON CHORIZO

$11.00

griddled chorizo, sweet potatoes, golden potatoes, poblano peppers + onions topped with fried eggs + queso fresco

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS

CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS

$12.00

fried eggs over salsa roja tossed fresh corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions avocado crema + nacho crema

MIGAS TACO

$5.00

TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST

$11.00

FRUIT & YOGURT PLATE

$8.00

CORN MUFFIN

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats. Please note this is the Cambridge location.

Location

635 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141

Directions

Gallery
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Atwood's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,049
877 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Trina's Starlite Lounge
orange star4.4 • 1,207
3 Beacon Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Olé A Taste Of Mexico
orange starNo Reviews
11 Springfield Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Cafe Beatrice + The Lexington + Geppetto
orange starNo Reviews
100 N. First Street Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
500 Technology Square Cambrige, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Tatte Bakery - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 2,797
101 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Kendall
orange star4.5 • 2,109
605 W Kendall St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 2,087
270 3rd St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Fuji at Kendall
orange star4.4 • 1,895
300 Third St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Shabu & Mein
orange star4.2 • 1,287
148 First Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Harvard Square
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Kendall Square/MIT
review star
Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Central Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Inman Square
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Porter Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston