- Home
- /
- Cambridge
- /
- East Cambridge
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
No reviews yet
635 Cambridge St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SPECIALS!
BEEF BIRRIA & QUESO TACOS W/ CONSOMÉ (2 PER ORDER)
Slow braised beef in adobo and queso Oaxaca folded into our house made corn tortillas and griddled until crispy. Served with a side of rich chili broth for dunking and drinking. Two per order.
PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH
Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons. ***THIS ITEM IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY***
VALENTINA BBQ WINGS
Chicken wings with spicy Valentina BBQ sauce, queso fresco, and scallions
CHICKEN TORTA
Fried chicken cutlet, mixed greens, tomato, pickled cabbage, chipotle mayo
FOOD
CARNITAS PORK TACO
Confit pork shoulder, salsa verde, cilantro, queso fresco, corn tortilla
BEEF BARBACOA TACO
Smoked brisket, pickled red onion, avocado crema, cotija cheese, corn tortilla *** CANNOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE***
FUNDIDO CHORIZO TACO
oaxacan cheese, salsa quemada, avocado on a house made corn tortilla **cannot be made dairy free**
DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO
Ground beef with mushrooms, peppers, Napa cabbage, queso fresco and longhorn cheese on a fried tortilla.
BAJA FRIED FISH TACO
Beer battered white fish, pickled red cabbage, mango-habanero aioli, corn tortilla **cabbage is served on the side** **contains gluten, can NOT be removed
VERACRUZ FISH TACO
grilled spice-rubbed red perch, avocado crema, salsa quemada, napa cabbage
GRILLED AVOCADO W/GRIDDLED QUESO TACO
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla
MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO
Portobello mushroom with tofu crema, pickled onions and nappa cabbage. Vegan
GRILLED AVOCADO W/BRAISED TOFU TACO
Salsa verde, corn relish, corn tortilla. Vegan
BREAKFAST TACO
Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
CHUNKY TOMATO SALSA & CHIPS
Fire roasted tomato salsa with house fried corn tortilla chips.
CHUNKY TOMATO SALSA SOLO (no chips)
SALSA QUEMADA & CHIPS
SALSA QUEMADA SOLO (no chips)
SALSA VERDE FRESCA & CHIPS
SALSA VERDE SOLO (no chips)
CHIPS & GUACAMOLE
Freshly made. Contains dairy. Please order our Vegan Guacamole if you wish for dairy free.
VEGAN GUACAMOLE WITH CHIPS
Freshly made. Does not contain dairy.
CHILI CON CARNE
“texas cook off” style beef chili no beans
CHILI CON QUESO
Warm cheese dip with chilis, tomatoes, and love
CHILLI CON QUESO ADD CHORIZO
Warm cheese dip with house made chorizo.
SHRIMP CEVICHE
Fresh shrimp cooked and mixed with tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, cilantro, Serrano chili, Clamato and lime juice, topped with fresh avocado slices.
GRILLED STREET CORN
3 half ears of corn on the cob, grilled and topped with a cotija + garlic-lime aioli.
VICTORY CLUB NACHOS
The original 1943 bar snack Longhorn cheese, pickled jalapenos, napa cabbage, avocado crema, queso fresco, crema
ENSALADA TROPICAL
Baby greens, avocado, hearts of palm, pickled onions, pepitas, and a mango vinaigrette (served on the side)
CHICKEN RANCHERO TOSTADA
Crispy corn tortilla, refried beans, topped with ranchero braised chicken thighs, crema, queso fresco and napa cabbage
REFRIED BEAN TOSTADA
Crispy corn tortilla with house refried beans, ranchero sauce, nappa cabbage, queso fresco and crema
TORTA MILANESA
Fried pork cutlet, refried beans, grilled pineapple, pickled onions, queso Oaxaca, habanero mayo, and cilantro on a roll
MEXICAN DOG
Grilled Pearl hot dog, refried beans, longhorn cheese, roasted salsa, chipotle mustard, and crema
EL CRUNCHO SUPREMO
Dallas spicy beef, chili con queso, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, lettuce, tomato, tostada shell, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with "fuego sauce" Can be made vegetarian with refried beans and ranchero sauce in place of dallas spicy beef.
DRY RUBBED WINGS
Habanero spice rub, salsa verde, crema
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Ranchero chicken, Oaxaca + longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
Oaxaca + Longhorn cheese, sofrito, salsa verde, onion + cilantro.
FRITO PIE
Dallas spicy beef, longhorn cheese, and crema, served in a bag of fritos
REFRIED BEANS & RICE
HOUSE PICKLED JALAPEÑOS
SIDE 1/2 AVOCADO
HABANERO HOT SAUCE (2oz)
JALAPEÑO HOT SAUCE (2oz)
SIDE 3 CORN TORTILLAS
SIDE AVOCADO CREMA
BUTTERMILK CREMA
QUESO FRESCO
COTIJA CHEESE
LONGHORN CHEESE
CARNITAS SALSA VERDE
PICKLED ONIONS
SLICED JALAPENO
SIDE HABANERO AIOLI
SIDE CORN AIOLI
TRES LECHES CAKE 🎂
TACO KITS *kits come cold*
CARNITAS TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, slow cooked pork carnitas, salsa verde, chopped onion & cilantro, queso fresco. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in queso fresco*
BEEF BARBACOA TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house tortillas, spicy braised beef brisket, avocado crema, pickled red onion, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in avocado crema and cotija cheese. *Gluten allergy in barbacoa (beer used in braising process*
DALLAS SPICY BEEF TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried corn tortillas, spicy ground beef with mushrooms and peppers, longhorn cheese, shredded Napa cabbage, and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in longhorn cheese*
CHORIZO DORADO TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three soft-fried tortillas, spicy pork chorizo, longhorn cheese, and Napa cabbage. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
MUSHROOM CHORIZO TACO KIT
MAKES THREE TACOS! Three fresh house made tortillas, spicy mushroom chorizo, tofu crema, Napa cabbage, and pickled red onions. *vegan, soy allergy in tofu crema *please note these are intended for heating + building your own tacos, all kits come cold*
VICTORY NACHO KIT
One order of nachos (feeds 2-3). Fresh fried house corn chips, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, buttermilk crema, house pickled jalapeños, Napa cabbage and cotija cheese. *please note these are intended for heating + building your own nachos, all kits come cold* *Dairy allergy in crema and cheese*
TRES LECHES CAKE
One serving of vanilla sheet cake, soaked with sweetened condensed milk and evaporated milk topped with whipped cream
KIDS
BEVERAGES
BLOODY MARY MIX
BLOODY MARY & MARIA 2 oz vodka or tequila 2 oz mix - serve over ice and garnish how you see fit! MICHELADA -salted rim on glass - fill 1/2 way with ice - add your favorite Mexican light lager - garnish with a lime wedge and drink up!
COLD BREW ICE COFFEE
House made cold brew ice coffee. 16oz.
DIET COKE
EL DIABLO MIX
**Does not include alcohol** Spicy agave syrup and lime juice w/our house diablo glass rimmer on the side. Add 1oz tequila, 1oz mezcal to 2.75oz diablo mix, shake, rim your glass, enjoy!
LONE STAR MARGARITA MIX
**Does not contain alcohol**
MEXICAN COCA-COLA
TOPO CHICO
VIRGIN HORCHATA
Rice and Almond milk with spices. 16oz.
MANDARIN GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS
GRAPEFRUIT GLASS BTL JARRITOS
FRUIT PUNCH GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS
LIME GLASS BOTTLE JARRITOS
BEER & WINE TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)
COCKTAILS TO GO (PICK UP ONLY)
MUG-ARITA FOR TWO
MAKES 2 MUG-ARITAS. Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. 8oz = one Mug-arita THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** Shake and serve with ice **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
BOOZY HORCHATA FOR TWO
Privateer Amber rum, rice & almond milk, with spices. 16oz portion serves 2 perfectly! *Pour over ice and enjoy. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
RED SANGRIA FOR TWO
Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple and orange juices. Pour over ice and serve!
MARGARITA
One serving of Lunazul Blanco Tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur, and house margarita mix. Shake and serve with ice! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
EL DIABLO
One serving of Lunazul Reposado tequila, Bahnez Mezcal, habanero agave and lime juice. Comes with chili salt rim. Shake and serve with ice! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY ** MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
RED SANGRIA
Folinari red wine, Cotes Du Rhone, Maison Rouge cognac, Angostura bitters, cherry syrup, sugar, pineapple & orange juices. Pour over ice and enjoy! **MUST BE ORDERED WITH FOD** 4oz. **cocktails to-go require a food purchase on same order**
CONGRESS STREET MARGARITA
The original recipe. Blanco tequila, Combier Orange Liqueur and lime served with a tajin rim. * Shake with ice and serve over fresh rocks. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
MEXICO CITY MARGARITA
A simple gimlet style cocktail. Blanco tequila, fresh lime and sugar. *Shake with ice to chill, strain and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
LUCHA LIBRE
As delicious and refined as it is tough. Blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave, and orange blossom water. *Shake with ice, dump into a glass, and serve. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
TEXAS MONEY
An old staff favorite. Blanco tequila, grapefruit and pink peppercorn cordial, fresh lime juice, and yellow chartreuse. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
CHICA FÁCIL
A tempting tipple. Blanco tequila, Aperol, fresh lime, agave, and orange bitters. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
HOMBRE SIN NOMBRE
Mysteriously rich and smooth. Blanco tequila, Peychaud's bitters, mole bitters, agave, and a green chartreuse rinse. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
ROSITA
As classy as it is classic. Blanco tequila, Aperol, sweet and dry vermouth, and mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
GIN-TONIC
Ford's Gin, London Essence grapefruit & rosemary tonic water (on the side), honey ginger, fresh lemon, and star anise. *Pour over ice and serve. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
CADILLAC MARGARITA
When only the best will do! Reposado tequila, Bauchant orange liqueur, fresh lime and a salt rim. *Shake with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
OAXACAN OLD FASHIONED
A modern classic. Reposado tequila, mezcal, agave, and mole bitters. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
1930s MANHATTAN
The drink that launched a thousand sips. Rye, sugar, Peychaud's bitters, house aromatic bitters, and sweet vermouth. *Stir with ice to chill, strain, and serve up. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
OAXACAN DEAD
Mezcal & rum tiki cocktail! * Pour over ice and enjoy! THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
SUMMER IN SAO PAOLO
A twist on a caipirinha cocktail. Cachaca, honey, ginger with muddled lime and mint. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
PRIVATEER BARREL STRENGTH DAIQUIRI
Privateer Deep Ellum selection barrel strength rum blended with lime and sugar. THIS ITEM CAN NOT BE ORDERED FOR DELIVERY
PINEAPPLE PISCO PUNCH
Fresh pineapple and citrus syrup, Alegre Pisco, lemon juice, and bitters. Based on mid 19th century San Francisco saloons.
FOOD
HUEVOS RANCHEROS
BREAKFAST BURRO
scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans + rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada + avocado crema in a large flour tortilla
BREAKFAST BURRO w/ CHORIZO
scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, longhorn cheese, refried beans + rice, salsa verde, salsa quemada + avocado crema in a large flour tortilla
BREAKFAST TACO
Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
BREAKFAST TACO w/ CHORIZO
Scrambled eggs, longhorn cheese, avocado crema, and roasted salsa on a flour tortilla
JALAPENO CORN CAKES
griddled fresh corn + jalapeno pancakes, maple syrup, butter
PAPAS CON CHORIZO
griddled chorizo, sweet potatoes, golden potatoes, poblano peppers + onions topped with fried eggs + queso fresco
CHILAQUILES DIVORCIADOS
fried eggs over salsa roja tossed fresh corn chips, refried beans, salsa verde, queso fresco, pickled onions avocado crema + nacho crema
MIGAS TACO
TRES LECHES FRENCH TOAST
FRUIT & YOGURT PLATE
CORN MUFFIN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Home to delicous tacos and other tasty treats. Please note this is the Cambridge location.
635 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02141