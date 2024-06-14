This restaurant does not have any images
Lonestar Sausage & BBQ
13712 Walters Road
Suite 140
Houston, TX 77014
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Dinners
- The Big Texan 4 Meat$25.46
- The Big Texan 3 Meat$23.34
- The Big Texan 2 Meat$22.28
- The Big Texan Chicken Plate$13.65
- The Big Texan Brisket Plate$16.22
- The Big Texan Pork Rib Plate$14.68
- Lonestar's Signature Home Made Sausage Plate$15.91
- Turkey Plate$13.79
- Hot Link Plate$15.12
- The Ultimate Lonestar Plate
Creole beef link ( all beef) beef hot link pork and beef sausage$23.88
- Chopped Brisket
- Top Seller: Choice of Hot Link, Creole Link, Brisket or Ribs (Pick 2)$19.00
Big Sandwiches
- The Belly Buster Max Sandwich$15.39
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.57
- Slice Brisket Sandwich$12.57
- Lonestar's Signature Sausage Sandwich$12.09
- Home Made Hot Link Sandwich$11.67
- The Big Rib Sandwich$12.01
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.61
- Creole Beef Link Sandwich$11.32
- Chicken Sandwich$10.61
- The New Orleans Sausage Sandwich$11.32
Bake Potatos
Smoke Meats by the Pound
- Brisket Half Pound$11.67
- Pound Pork Ribs$20.42
- Whole Chicken$17.77
- Half Chicken$8.88
- Whole Brisket$128.75
- Whole Slab Pork Ribs$31.66
- Rib Tips$14.32
- Pound Old Fashion Beef Hot Link$19.10
- Pound Lonestar's Signature Sausage$16.97
- Pound Creole Beef Link$19.10
- Brisket Pound$23.34
- Chicken Half Pound*$9.22
- Half Pound Signature Sausage$9.25
- Half Pound Hot Link (Single link)$9.77
- Smoked Turkey Breast$16.00
- Smoked Turkey Breast Half Pound$8.00
- Half Pound Pork Ribs$10.21
Mix Orders (Meat Only)
Quart Size sides
Pint Size Sides
Fish
Full Menu (THIRD PARTY}
Appetizers (Deep Copy)
Dinners (Deep Copy)
- The Big Texan 4 Meat$25.46
- The Big Texan 3 Meat$23.34
- The Big Texan 2 Meat$22.28
- The Big Texan Chicken Plate$13.65
- The Big Texan Brisket Plate$16.22
- The Big Texan Pork Rib Plate$14.68
- Lonestar's Signature Home Made Sausage Plate$15.91
- Turkey Plate$13.79
- Hot Link Plate$15.12
- The Ultimate Lonestar Plate
Creole beef link ( all beef) beef hot link pork and beef sausage$23.88
- Chopped Brisket
- Top Seller: Choice of Hot Link, Creole Link, Brisket or Ribs (Pick 2)$19.00
Big Sandwiches (Deep Copy)
- The Belly Buster Max Sandwich$15.39
- Chopped Brisket Sandwich$12.57
- Slice Brisket Sandwich$12.57
- Lonestar's Signature Sausage Sandwich$12.09
- Home Made Hot Link Sandwich$11.67
- The Big Rib Sandwich$12.01
- Smoked Turkey Sandwich$10.61
- Creole Beef Link Sandwich$11.32
- Chicken Sandwich$10.61
- The New Orleans Sausage Sandwich$11.32
Cowboy Salads (Deep Copy)
Bake Potatos (Deep Copy)
Smoke Meats by the Pound (Deep Copy)
- Brisket*$11.67
- Pound Pork Ribs$20.42
- Whole Chicken$17.77
- Half Chicken$8.88
- Whole Brisket$128.75
- Whole Slab Pork Ribs$31.66
- Rib Tips$14.32
- Half Pound$6.95
- Pound Old Fashion Beef Hot Link$19.10
- Pound Lonestar's Signature Sausage$16.97
- Pound Creole Beef Link$19.10
- Brisket Pound$23.34
- Chicken Half Pound*$9.22
- Half Pound Signature Sausage$9.25
- Half Pound Hot Link (Single link)$9.77
- Pound Lonestar's Signature Sausage (Copy)$16.97
Mix Orders (Meat Only) (Deep Copy)
Family Packs (Deep Copy)
Burgers (Deep Copy)
Pint Sides
Drinks (Deep Copy)
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13712 Walters Road, Suite 140, Houston, TX 77014
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2024 Toast, Inc.