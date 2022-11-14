Breakfast & Brunch
American
Lone Tree Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Located inside the clubhouse at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, the Lone Tree Grill is open to the public seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy weekday specials. The Lone Tree Grill is perfect for golfers who want to grab a bite and a drink before or after a round of golf and for locals to enjoy a neighborhood dining experience.
Location
9808 Sunningdale Blvd, Lone Tree, CO 80124
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
ViewHouse Centennial - 7101 South Clinton Street
3.9 • 946
7101 South Clinton Street Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurant
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
No Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant