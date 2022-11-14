Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Lone Tree Grill

review star

No reviews yet

9808 Sunningdale Blvd

Lone Tree, CO 80124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Music (Copy)

Shredded Chicken Taco

$2.00

Groung Beef Taco

$2.00

Grilled Cod Taco

$2.00

Carnitas Taco

$2.00

Fried Cod Taco

$2.00

Carne Asada Taco

$2.00

Tequila Shrimp Taco

$2.00

Barbacoa Taco

$2.00

Sopapillas

$6.95

Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.95

Cup Chicken Tortilla

$3.95

Cup Broccoli And Cheese

$3.95

Cup Green Chili

$3.95

Cup Tomato

$3.95

Cup Red Chili

$3.95

Cup French Onion

$3.95

Cup Vegetable

$3.95

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$5.95

Bowl Chicken Tortilla

$5.95

Bowl Broccoli Cheese

$5.95

Bowl Green Chili

$5.95

Bowl Tomato

$5.95

Bowl Red Chili

$5.95

Bowl French Onion

$5.95

Bowl Vegtable

$5.95

Sandwich

Caprese Chicken

$10.95

Pulled Pork

$10.95

Prime Rib

$10.95

Deli Turkey

$10.95

Deli Ham

$10.95

Deli Roast Beef

$10.95

Salad

Mexican Chopped Salad

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$3.95

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

Apple Pie

$5.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located inside the clubhouse at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, the Lone Tree Grill is open to the public seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy weekday specials. The Lone Tree Grill is perfect for golfers who want to grab a bite and a drink before or after a round of golf and for locals to enjoy a neighborhood dining experience.

Location

9808 Sunningdale Blvd, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Directions

Gallery
Lone Tree Grill image
Lone Tree Grill image
Lone Tree Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Centennial - 7101 South Clinton Street
orange star3.9 • 946
7101 South Clinton Street Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Grange Hall - Menya- Stall 2A
orange starNo Reviews
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurantnext
The Berg Haus in Castle Pines
orange star3.5 • 42
7280 Lagae Rd Castle Pines, CO 80108
View restaurantnext
FuNuGyz
orange star3.5 • 22
17904 Cottonwood Dr Parker, CO 80134
View restaurantnext
The Griffin Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5062 S Syracuse St Denver, CO 80237
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lone Tree

Via Baci,
orange star4.2 • 1,045
10005 Commons St #200 Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Reed's Southside Tavern
orange star4.0 • 479
9535 Park Meadows Dr Lone Tree, CO 80124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lone Tree
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston