Lone Wolf Tavern 806 W Randolph St

806 W Randolph St

Chicago, IL 60607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Speed Screen

Old Style 12oz

$3.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Coors Lt

$6.00

Cub Shot +$3

$3.00

FFF Zombie Dust

$8.00

FFF Gumballhead

$8.00

Hopewell 1st Pils

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Skeptic Vodka Bar

$10.00

Titos Bar

$11.00

Lunazul Bar

$10.00

Brokers Bar

$10.00

Lone Wolf Old Fashioned

$16.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Bar Well

Skeptic Vodka Bar

$10.00

Titos Bar

$11.00

Ketel Bar

$12.00

Grey Goose Bar

$13.00

Brokers Bar

$10.00

Lunazul Bar

$10.00

Don Julio Bar

$12.00

DM Vida Bar

$13.00

Evan Williams Black Bar

$10.00

Evan Williams Bar

$10.00

Makers Mark Bar

$13.00

Rittenhouse Bar

$10.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jack Daniel's Bar

$11.00

El Dorado 3 Yr Bar

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Fernet Bar

$9.00

Beefeater Bar

$11.00

Tanqueray Bar

$11.00

Hendrick's Bar

$12.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Beer

Coors Lt

$6.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Old Style 12oz

$3.00

Cub Shot +$3

$3.00

Modelo

$6.00

Montucky 16oz

$6.00

Revolution Freedom of Speach

$7.00

Hopewell Fun Punch

$10.00

Stiegl Radler

$8.00

Eris Cider

$10.00

Eris Blush

$10.00

JuneShine Kombucha

$7.00

Dovetail Hefe

$8.00

Guinness

$8.00

Clausthaler N/A

$7.00

Shifty Corona

$3.00

FFF Zombie Dust

$8.00

FFF Gumballhead

$8.00

FFF Barbarian Haze

$8.00

Alpha King

$8.00

Middlebrow White Light

$8.00

Whiner Curb Cutter

$8.00

Hopewell 1st Pils

$8.00

Hopewell Belly Up

$8.00

12oz Zombie Dust

$6.00

Resident Evil Shot +$4

$4.00

1/2 Pour

$5.00

Cocktails

LW Single Barrel Old Fashioned

$22.00

Lone Wolf Old Fashioned

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Miami Vice

$14.00

Frozen Strawberry Marg

$14.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$14.00

Frozen Espresso Martini

$14.00

Frozen Shark Bite

$14.00

Frozen Shot +3

$3.00

Jungle Wolf

$14.00

Fruit Snacks

$14.00

Lobo Loco

$14.00

Plug in Oaxaca

$14.00

Summer Crush

$14.00

Papaya Playa

$14.00

Island Time

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Baller Highball

$14.00

Top Shelf Classics

LW Single Barrel Old Fashioned

$22.00

Lone Wolf Old Fashioned

$16.00

Top Shelf Manhattan

$16.00

Lone Wolf Sour

$16.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Top Shelf Dirty Martini

$16.00

Top Shelf Sidecar

$16.00

Top Shelf Cosmo

$16.00

Top Shelf Negroni

$16.00

Top Shelf Espresso Martini

$16.00

Top Shelf Daiquiri

$16.00

Top Shelf Black Manhattan

$16.00

Shots

$5 Benchmark shot

$5.00

$5 Evan Willams BIB Shot

$5.00

$ Malort Shot

$5.00

$5 OGD SHOT

$5.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Spicy Tequila Shot

$7.00

Shrek Juice

$7.00

House Shot

$7.00

Lunazul Shot

$7.00

Lunazul Repo Shot

$8.00

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$10.00

Vida Shot

$9.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Jager Shot

$7.00

Jager Cold Brew Shot

$7.00

Rumple Minze Shot

$7.00

PADDY SHOT

$7.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Pickle Back

$1.00

Jack shot

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye Shot

$7.00

Buffalo Trace Shot

$9.00

UNDERBERG

$5.00

Cynar Shot

$7.00

Green Chartreuse Shot

$10.00

Ketel Shot

$8.00

Titos Shot

$8.00

Misunderstood shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Daiquiri Shot

$5.00

Emp Rittenhouse Shot

$3.00

EMP. UNDERBERG

$2.00

Wine

Glass White

$12.00

Glass Red

$12.00

Glass Rose

$12.00

Glass Sparkling

$12.00

White Bottle

$44.00

Red Bottle

$44.00

Rose Bottle

$44.00

Sparkling Bottle

$44.00

White Bottle (Copy)

$44.00

Collet Bottle

$75.00

NA Beverages

Clausthaler N/A

$7.00

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

LA Croix

$2.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Marz CBD soda

$8.00

Windmill Gingerbeer

$8.00

Fresh Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mocktail

$8.00

NA Cocktail

$5.00

La Croix Employee

$1.00

EMP Topo

$2.00

EMP Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Liquor

1792 Bottled in Bond

$14.00

1792 Single Barrel

$14.00

1792 Small Batch

$12.00

Baker's

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Benchmark

$10.00

Blanton's

$27.00

Booker's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye

$25.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat

$25.00

Dickel 8 Year

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$18.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$20.00

Elijah Craig LW Barrel Proof

$20.00

Evan Williams Black Label

$10.00

Evan William White Label

$10.00

FFF Divine Rite

$18.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$16.00

Hancocks

$20.00

Heaven Hill 7 Year

$20.00

Henry Mckenna

$15.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Noah's Mill

$15.00

Pure Kentucky

$11.00

Russell's Reserve 10 Year

$14.00

Russell's Reserve LW Single Barrel

$18.00

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$14.00

Smooth Ambler Old Scout

$14.00

Stellum Bourbon

$18.00

Old Bardstown

$11.00

Old Grand Dad Bib

$10.00

Weller 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$18.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon 101

$12.00

Willett Pot Still

$15.00

Woodford Bourbon

$14.00

Shot

-$2.00

Casa Komos Anejo

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Reposado

$12.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$26.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$19.00

G4 Blanco

$10.00

Lunazul

$10.00

Lunazul Reposado

$11.00

Ocho Plata

$11.00

Ocho Reposado

$13.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$18.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$14.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$16.00

Tromba Blanco

$11.00

Banuelos Mezcal

$14.00

Buho especial

$16.00

Buho Mezcal

$10.00

Chacolo

$30.00Out of stock

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$18.00

Del Maguey Las Milpas

$18.00

Del Maguey Minero

$18.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal

$13.00

La luna

$11.00

Los Vecinos

$11.00

MEZALES DE LEYENDA

$15.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Rey Campero Espadin

$15.00

Sotol Ono

$13.00

Banuelos Tequiliana

$11.00

CH Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel

$12.00

Titos

$11.00

Zubrowka

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

FFF Oude Boat Face

$13.00

Hayman's Navy Strength

$11.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Plymouth

$14.00

Sipsmith

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

10 to 1 White

$11.00

Appleton VX

$11.00

Bacardi Superior

$10.00

Banks 5

$11.00

Banks 7 yr

$13.00

Batavia Arrack

$10.00

Coruba

$10.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$9.00

Denizen Reserve

$11.00

El Dorado 12 Yr

$11.00

El Dorado 15 Yr

$14.00

El Dorado 5Yr

$9.00

El Dorado Spiced Rum

$9.00

Flor De Cana 4 Yr

$9.00

Hamilton Gold

$10.00

Leblon

$12.00

Lemon Hart 151

$12.00

Matusalem

$10.00

Novo Fogo

$10.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Plantation Xaymaca

$12.00

Santa Teresa Rum

$13.00

Smith and Cross

$11.00

Amaro Lucano

$9.00

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Apologue

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Benedictine

$9.00

Bonal

$9.00

Bravo Cole

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Cappelletti

$9.00

Cardamaro

$9.00

Carpano Antica

$11.00

CH amaro

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$20.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$20.00

Chartreuse Yellow V.E.P.

$22.00

Cocchi Americano

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Cynar 70

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fernet Dogma

$9.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Jagermeister Cold Brew

$9.00

Jeppson's Malort

$9.00

Leatherbee Besk

$9.00

Leatherbee Fernet

$9.00

Lillet rose

$9.00

Liquore Strega

$10.00

Luxardo Amaro Abano

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$9.00

Plymouth Sloe Gin

$9.00

Ramazzotti

$9.00

St Germain

$9.00

Suze

$9.00

Dickel Rye

$11.00

EH Taylor Rye

$25.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek rye

$14.00

Old Overholt 80

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Russell'S Reserve 6 Yr

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Sazerac Rye 18 yr

$40.00

Stellum Rye

$18.00

Thomas Handy Rye

$40.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$11.00

Woodford Rye

$14.00

Willett Rye

$22.00

Ardbeg - 10

$19.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean Cask

$28.00

Balvenie Double Wood

$13.00

Craigellachie

$15.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition

$9.00

Dalmore 12 Year

$23.00

Dewar's White Label

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$15.00

Glenlivet Special Reserve

$15.00

Glenrothes 12

$15.00

Highland Park 12 yr

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$25.00

Lagavulin 8 Year

$17.00

Laphroaig 10Yr

$13.00

Laphroaig Cairdeas

$24.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Spring Bank 10yr

$18.00

Akashi Blended

$16.00

Canadian Club

$10.00

Dickel Sour Mash

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$11.00

Jameson

$10.00

Paddy's Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Powers

$12.00

Powers shot

$10.00

Puni Alba Italian

$30.00

Roe and Co Irish

$10.00

Slane Irish

$12.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Teeling Irish

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Two Stacks Irish

$15.00

Westward Whiskey

$13.00

FFF Divine Rite

$18.00

JTS Brown

$10.00

Weller full proof

$22.00

Misunderstood

$10.00

Lairds Applejack

$9.00

Maison Rouge Vsop

$9.00

Remy Martin 1738

$13.00

Sacred Bond Brandy

$9.00

Singani 63

$10.00

Pernod

$19.00

St. George Absinthe

$14.00

Classic Cocktails (A-L)

151 Swizzle

$13.00

Airmail

$13.00

Americano

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Bizzy Izzy

$13.00

Bobby Burns

$13.00

Boothby Cocktail

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Brooklyn Cocktail

$13.00

Cablegram

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$13.00

Clover Club

$13.00

Coffee Cocktail

$13.00

Corn and Oil

$13.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$13.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Creole Cocktail

$13.00

Cuba Libre

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'n Stormy

$13.00

Dolores

$13.00

El Diablo

$13.00

Elk's Own

$13.00

Ford Cocktail

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Holland's Pride

$7.00

Hotel Nacional

$12.00

Jack Rose

$12.00

Japanese Cocktail

$12.00

Jimmie Roosevelt

$12.00

La Louisiane

$12.00

Last Word

$14.00

Lion's Tail

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Classic Cocktails (M-Z)

Mai Tai

$12.00

Mamie Taylor

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martinez

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Martini (Dirty)

$13.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Montego Bay

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Papa Doble

$12.00

Pegu Club

$12.00

Pimms Cup

$12.00

Pink Lady

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Purple Fizz

$12.00

Queen's Park Swizzle

$12.00

Remember the Maine

$12.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

South Side

$12.00

Swiss Ess

$12.00

Ti Punch

$12.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Toronto Cocktail

$13.00

Twentieth Century

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Lady

$12.00

Zombie

$12.00

Sunday Feature

Shift Drink

$7.00

Spice World Shot

$5.00

Spice World Cocktail

$12.00

Jungle Wolf

$12.00

Hips Don't Lie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mark your territory!

Location

806 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

