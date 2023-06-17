Long Beach Fish Grill

Restaurant info

We are a cozy, family owned seafood restaurant that provides delicious food & drinks in a fun & laid-back atmosphere. You’ll be sure to enjoy our food either dining in our restaurant or delivered in the comfort of your home. We’re proud to be serving the Long Beach community since 2007. We offer over ten different types of fresh fish, from Halibut, to Salmon, to Swordfish, and Trout. You’re sure to love our food, whether dining in our restaurant that features an outdoor patio, or dining in the comfort of your home. If you haven't tried us yet...you should! We're eager to welcome and serve you! If you have tried us before, it's time to stop by again and try our new menu offerings!

