Long Beach Fish Grill

980 W 190th Street Unit B2

Torrance, CA 90502

Popular Items

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$6.95

Swai Grld

$11.50

Shrimp Kabob

$17.00

FOOD

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$6.95

New England Clam Chowder

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bread Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Salads

Portabello & Asparagus Salad

$14.95

Tacos

Grilled Fish Taco (1)

$4.95

Battered Fish Taco (1)

$4.95

Grilled Shrimp Taco (1)

$5.25

Battered Shrimp Taco (1)

$5.25

Salmon Taco (1)

$5.50

Mahi Taco (1)

$5.50

Plate Fish Taco (Grilled)

$12.95

Plate Fish Taco (Battered)

$12.95

Plate Shrimp Taco (Grilled)

$13.50

Plate Shrimp Taco (Battered)

$13.50

Plate Salmon Taco

$14.50

Plate Mahi Taco

$14.50

Fried & Delicious

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Grilled Plate

Ahi- Tuna Grld

$21.00

Catfish Grld

$16.95

Halibut-Local

$25.95

Mahi Mahi Grld

$19.50

Portabello Grld

$10.95

Rockfish Grld

$16.50

Salmon Grld

$18.95

Shrimp Kabob

$17.00

Swai Grld

$11.50

Swordfish Grld

$21.50

Tilapia Grld

$12.95

Trout Grld

$17.95

Halibut-Alaskan

$29.95

Sandwiches

Angus Beef Burger

$12.25+

Fish Sandwich

$14.45

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.45

Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.45

Portabello Sandwich

$12.95

Salmon Burger

$15.95

American Wagyu Burger

$16.50+

Sides & Extras

Asparagus Grilled

$5.95

Beans

$2.75

Brown Rice

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Beef Patty

$3.00

Cheese

Sauce

Garden Salad

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$1.00+

Grilled Portabello Mushroom

$4.95

Zucchini-Grilled

$4.95

Fries

$4.50

Rice Pilaf

$2.75

Steamed Vegetables

$4.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

BEVERAGES

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

AQUA PANNA (500ml)

$4.25

Arrowhead

$2.95

BUNDABERG GINGER BEER

$4.25

Coke Zero

$2.95

Fiji

$3.25

Mexican Coke-355ml

$3.50

MEXICAN COKE-500ML

$4.50

ORANGINA-8.5oz

$2.95Out of stock

Pellegrino-500ml

$4.50

SNAPPLE- Peach Tea

$3.25

SNAPPLE- Kiwi Strawberry

$3.25

SNAPPLE- Mango Madness

$3.25

Sprite

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a cozy, family owned seafood restaurant that provides delicious food & drinks in a fun & laid-back atmosphere. You’ll be sure to enjoy our food either dining in our restaurant or delivered in the comfort of your home. We’re proud to be serving the Long Beach community since 2007. We offer over ten different types of fresh fish, from Halibut, to Salmon, to Swordfish, and Trout. You’re sure to love our food, whether dining in our restaurant that features an outdoor patio, or dining in the comfort of your home. If you haven't tried us yet...you should! We're eager to welcome and serve you! If you have tried us before, it's time to stop by again and try our new menu offerings!

Website

Location

980 W 190th Street Unit B2, Torrance, CA 90502

Directions

