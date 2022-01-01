Long Beach Sandwich Company imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Long Beach Sandwich Company

221 Reviews

$

801 west beech st

Long Beach, NY 11561

Popular Items

Create Your Own Sando
BEC
The Full Monte

LB Breakfast Sandos

Apre Surf

$12.00

3 egg whites, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, turkey on a whole wheat wrap

Don Burrito

$12.00

3 eggs, porchetta, salami, provolone, hash brown, peppers, onions in a wrap

Don't Judge

$12.00

3 fried eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, cheese sauce on a hero

Froggy

$8.00

2 over easy eggs, ham, gruyere on a croissant

Malone Beach

$7.00

2 fried eggs, bacon, cheese, avocado, pico in a soft taco

Mixto

$9.00

2 hash browns topped with fried eggs, sausage, cheese sauce, avocado on a plate

Pacific Beach

$12.00

3 fried eggs, sausage, hash brown, avocado, pico, melted jack and cheddar in a wrap

Stay Golden

$9.00

6 french toast sticks dusted with cinnamon and brown sugar with a side fresh berry coulis and maple syrup

Steak & Egg

$8.00

house roasted Eye Round, 2 over easy eggs, caramelized onions, cheddar, alabama white sauce on a roll

Veggie Breakfast

$9.00

egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, and asparagus on a ciabatta roll

Whoa Hakka

$12.00

3 eggs, oaxacan cheese, chorizo, roasted poblanos, caramelized onions, hash browns in a wrap

Make Your Own Breakfast Sandos

BEC

$5.35

bacon, egg and cheese

HEC

$5.35

ham, egg and cheese

SEC

$5.35

sausage, egg and cheese

BE

$4.60

bacon and egg

SE

$4.60

sausage and egg

TE

$5.00

turkey and egg

HE

$4.60

ham and egg

EC

$4.00

egg and cheese

TEC

$5.50

turkey, egg and cheese

TBEC

$5.25

turkey bacon, egg and cheese

1 Egg On A Roll

$2.50

2 Egg On Roll

$3.00

1 Egg Sando

$1.60

2 Egg Sando

$1.60

3 Egg Sando

$3.79

4 Egg Sando

$4.79

5 Egg Sando

$5.79

6 Egg Sando

$6.79

Omelette

$4.79

Ken BE Ketchup

$5.85

Ken Buttered Roll

$3.70

Western Omelette

$9.99

Greek Omelette Special

$9.99

Charlie

$12.49

LB Sandos

Arthur Ave

$15.00

Genoa salami, roast ham, prosciutto, capocollo, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, slow roasted tomato, balsamic reduction on a hero

California Chicken

$13.00

EverRoast chicken breast, avocado spread, craisins, cranmayo on a hero

CBC

$13.00

EverRoast chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo on a hero

Cheese Toasty

$10.00

grilled cheese, bacon, sun roasted tomato aioli on pullman bread

Cranky Franky

$13.00

buffalo chicken cutlet, cheddar, bleu cheese in a pressed wrap

Crowd Favorite

$13.00

everything crusted chicken, french onion aioli, heirloom tomatoes, mixed greens on a ciabatta

Cugine

$13.00

chicken cutlet, arugula, fresh homemade mozzarella, thick sliced heirloom tomato, balsamic vinegar on a pressed rosemary focaccia panini

Da Choppa

$15.00

Down West

$13.00

Italian roasted ham, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette on a hero

El Guapo

$13.00

grilled chicken, avocado, fresh pico, bacon, pepper jack cheese, ranch dressing on a pressed ciabatta hero

Greenporter

$13.00

turkey, smoked gouda, lettuce, bacon, apples, cranmayo on a ciabatta roll

Hail Caesar

$13.00

grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, shredded parmesan on a garlic ciabatta hero

Holy Schnitzel

$13.00

chicken cutlet, coleslaw, pickles, onions, brown gravy on a pretzel bun

Little Havana

$13.00

roast pork, porchetta, swiss, mustard, pickles on a pressed hero

Little Scout

$13.00

grilled chicken, fried eggplant, fresh mozzarella, asparagus, sun roasted tomato aioli on a pressed focaccia panini

May First

$13.00

turkey, sun roasted tomato, bacon, lettuce, herb mayo on a ciabatta roll

NY At The Beach

$14.00

pastrami, corned beef, swiss, spicy mustard on marbled rye, hot & toasty

Pig And Fig

$13.00

prosciutto, asiago, fig jam, mixed greens, balsamic reduction on a ciabatta roll

Provi Whizzy With

$13.00

grilled beef, provolone, cheese sauce, caramelized onions on a hero

Rayjun

$13.00

cajun roast beef, pepper jack, coleslaw and spicy mayo on a hero

Shavasana

$13.00

turkey, hummus, avocado, sun roasted tomato on a focaccia

The Dagwood

$13.00

turkey, ham, bologna, roast beef, swiss, american, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a hero

The Full Monte

$13.00

chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, russian dressing, coleslaw on a pressed ciabatta hero

The Gigi

$9.00

liverwurst, caramelized onions, honey mustard on marble rye

The Melt

$13.00

hot roast beef, mozzarella, french onion aioli on a garlic hero

The Roast Beast

$13.00

homemade eye round, goat cheese, sun dried tomato pesto, arugula, balsamic vinegar on pressed sourdough

What Katie Likes

$13.00

sautéed portobello mushroom, asparagus, goat cheese, balsamic glaze on a pressed focaccia panini

Create Your Own Lunch Sando

Create Your Own Sando

$7.99

Build your own sandwich Any additional items added to notes section will not be added to your sandwich. They must be selected from menu options! Example “please add avocado to my sandwich”

CYO Veggie Sando

$5.99

BLT

$8.00

John BLT Extraganza

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

LB Salads

Basic Beach

$12.00

Mixed greens, beets, bleu cheese crumbles, walnuts, pears, craisins, balsamic vinaigrette

Big Crunch Salad

$14.00

Romaine, chicken cutlet, carrots, bell peppers, bacon, tortilla chips, chopped with creamy sriracha

Cool Breeze

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, broccoli, carrots, beets, olives, ranch dressing

The Skinny Guini

$14.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, chickpeas, fresh mozzarella, hot cherry peppers, red onion, chopped with balsamic vinaigrette

The Veg-It-Table

$12.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, white beans, shaved asiago, lemon dijon dressing

Large Caesar Salad with Chicken

$14.00

Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken, caesar dressing

Small Caesar Salad with Chicken

$12.00

Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken, caesar dressing

Chef Salad

$15.50

Create Your Own Salad

Small Salad

$8.00

Large Salad

$10.00

Bottled Drinks

Apple and Eve

$2.99

Apple and Eve Kids

$2.00

Bang

$4.00

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Celsius

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Essentia Large

$3.25

Essentia Small

$2.50

Essential Sport Top

$3.25

Fanta

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.25

Hal's Seltzer

$2.25

Hint

$2.25

Joes Tea

$2.25

Lemon Perfect

$2.75

Nesquick

$2.25

Once Upon a Coconut

$2.50

Poland Spring 1.5L

$3.75

Poland Spring Little

$1.38

Poland Spring Sport Top

$2.25

Red Bull

$2.75

Seagram's Ginger Ale

$2.25

Simply Orange Juice

$2.50

Sprite

$2.25

Sprite Zero

$2.25

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25

V8 Original

$2.25

Yoohoo

$2.50

V8 Splash

$2.50

Vita Coco

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$2.25

Joes Tea

$2.25

Employee Bev

$1.85

Poppi

$2.99

Spindrift

$3.99

Powerade

$2.25

Sparkling Ice

$2.25

Electrolite

$4.00

Baked Goods

Apple Turnover

$3.50

Black and White Cookie

$3.25

Danish

$3.50

Joe Mamma 3 Pack

$5.00

Joe Mamma Crumb Cake

$5.00

Surf Wax

$3.00

Surf Wax Sticker

$1.00

Franks Happy Accident

$2.99

Brooklyn Delights

$7.50

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Cookie Platter

$40.00

My cookie dealer

$3.99

My cookie dealer PROTEIN

$5.99

Bagel/ Bread/ Muffins

Muffins

$3.25

Roll

$1.25

Croissant

$2.50

GF Roll

$2.50

Hero

$2.00

Plain Bagel

$2.25

Sesame

$2.25

Poppy

$2.25

Everything

$2.25

Egg Everything

$2.25

Whole Wheat Bagel

$2.25

Egg Bagel

$2.25

Whole Wheat Everything

$2.25

Onion Bagel

$2.25

Salt Bagel

$2.25

Cinnamin Raisin

$2.25

Flagel

$2.75

Flagel Everything

$2.75

Flagel Sesame

$2.75

Flagel Sunflower

$2.75

Coffee/Tea

Large Hot Coffee

$3.00

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Large Iced Cold Brew

$4.50

Large Ice Tea

$4.50

Large Lemonade

$4.50

Medium Hot Coffee

$2.50

Medium Hot Tea

$2.50

Medium Iced Cold Brew

$3.50

Medium Ice Tea

$3.50

Medium Lemonade

$3.50

Small Hot Coffee

$2.25

Small Hot Tea

$2.25

Small Iced Cold Brew

$3.00

Small Ice Tea

$3.00

Small Lemonade

$3.00

Large 1/2 1/2

$4.50

Medium 1/2 1/2

$3.50

Small 1/2 1/2

$3.00

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Coffee Boxes

$22.00

Cold Cuts

Bologna

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Cajun Roast Beef

$12.99

Capocollo

$19.99

Chicken Cutlet

$12.99

Corned Beef

$12.99

Cracked Pepper Turkey

$14.99

Ever-Roast Chicken

$14.99

Everything Chicken

$12.99

Fresh Turkey

$11.99

Genoa Salami

$12.99

Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Ham

$12.99

Honey Maple Turkey

$14.99

Italian Roast Ham

$16.99

Liverwurst

$8.99

Pastrami

$12.99

Pepperoni

$11.99

Porchetta

$15.99

Prosciutto

$23.99

Roast Beef Cold Cut

$12.99

Soppressata

$19.99

Ovengold Turkey

$14.99

Broey Tuna

$13.99

Buff Daddy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Egg Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$12.99

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$12.99

Cheese

American

$9.99

Asiago

$12.99

Cheddar

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella

$10.99

Gruyere

$12.59

Lacey Swiss

$10.99

Mozzarella

$9.99

Munster

$8.99

Pepper Jack

$7.99

Provolone

$8.99

Smoked Gouda

$8.99

Swiss

$10.99

Sides

1/4 lb Mac

$1.50

1/4 lb Pot

$1.50

1/4 lb Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Hashbrown

$3.50

French Fries

$4.00

1/2 lb Mac

$3.00

1/2 lb Pot

$3.00

1/2 lb Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.99

1 lb Mac

$5.99

1 lb Pot

$5.99

1 lb Cole Slaw

$5.99

Side Toast

$1.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.99

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Pickle

$3.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Cup Of Ice

$1.50

Chips

Hals Chips

$2.25

Hals Large

$3.25

Yogurt/Fruit

Blueberry Yogurt

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Apple

$1.50

Fruit Bowl

$5.99

Grapes

$7.99

Strawberry Yogurt

$3.00

Milk

Low Fat Quart

$3.00

2% Quart

$3.00

Whole Milk Quart

$3.00

Half & Half

$4.99

Almond Milk

$6.99

Sando Sauce Side

Side Alabama White

Side Balsamic Reduction

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

Side BBQ

Side Cranberry Mayo

Side Fig Spread

Side French Onion Aioli

Side Herb Mayo

Side Hot Sauce

Side Hummus

Side Ketchup

Side Lemon Dijon

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Sesame Aioli

Side Spicy Mayo

Side Tomato Aioli

Side Cranky

Side Russian

Side Ranch

Side Honey Mustard

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Gravy

Side Pesto

Side Cilantro Lime Crema

Italian

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

801 west beech st, Long Beach, NY 11561

Directions

Gallery
Long Beach Sandwich Company image

