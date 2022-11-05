Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Long Beach Tap House

372 Reviews

$$

5110 E. 2nd Street

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Tap House Fries
Truffle Shuffle
Bacon & Blue

Starters

Wings

$16.00

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

Sandcastle Sliders

$10.00

Blue Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Pizza Sliders

$10.00

Salads/Soups

Small Side Salad

$6.00

2nd Street Cobb

$18.00

Queen Mary Chopped Wedge

$16.00

Tomato Basil Soup

$9.00

Signature Burgers

Bacon & Blue

$18.00

BBQ Bourbon Bacon

$18.00

Belmont Animal "Smash"

$18.00

BYOB

$12.00

California Love

$18.00

Summer In The LBC

$17.00

The Classic

$16.00

Truffle Shuffle

$19.00

Sandwiches

Chefs Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$18.00

Sublime Crispy Chicken

$18.00

The Closeout

$17.00

Specialty French Fries

Small Fries

$6.00

Regular Fries Large

$8.00

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$10.00

Tap House Fries

$12.00

Pizza Fries

$12.00

Irish Nachos

$14.00

Cheeseburger Fries

$16.00

Protein

Beyond Vegan Patty

$5.00

Beef Patty (Dog)

$5.00

Chicken Patty (Dog)

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Beef Patty

$5.00

Side Sauce

Side Aioli

$1.50

Side BBQ

$1.00

Side BBQ Bourbon Bacon

$1.25

Side Beer Mustard Gravy

$1.25

Side Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Dill Ranch

$0.75

Side Ketchup

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Secret Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Side Vegan Mayo

$1.50

Side Vegan Sauce

$1.50

Side Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Zinger Wing sauce

$1.00

Sliders

Blue Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Sliders

$10.00

Pizza Sliders

$10.00

SandCastle Sliders

$10.00

Blue Cheese Slider - Single

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Slider - Single

$5.00

Grilled Cheese Slider - Single

$5.00

Pizza Slider - Single

$5.00

SandCastle Slider - Single

$5.00

Shots

B-52

$10.00

Blow job

$10.00

Bomb Pop

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$10.00

Cactus Cooler

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Jolly Rancher

$10.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Mexican Lollipop

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Raspberry Kamikaze

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Starburst

$10.00

Surfer On Acid

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Wet Pussy

$10.00

White Gummy Bear

$10.00

Spooky Shot

$5.00

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Juice

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.75

Water

Cans/Bottles

Truly

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

KEG Wines by the glass

Acrobat Rose

$12.00

Acrobat Pinot Gris

$14.00

Benzinger Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$12.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$14.00

Imagery Pinot Noir

$14.00

Onx Red Blend

$14.00

Tribute Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Vodka

VODKA

$10.00

Absolute Citrus

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Stoli Blueberry

$11.00

Stoli Raz

$11.00

Titos

$11.00

Rum

RUM

$10.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain

$12.00

Myers

$12.00

Malibu

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Tequila

TEQUILA

$10.00

Cazadores

$11.00

Teremana

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Mezcal

$14.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Whiskey

WHISKEY

$10.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$14.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers

$12.00

Skrewball

$11.00

Templeton Rye

$14.00

Paddys

$10.00

Jefferson

$12.00

Scotch

Glenfiddich 12yr

$12.00

Glenfiddich 14yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Double Black

$14.00

Macallan 12yr

$14.00

Cutty Sark

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Craft Burgers, craft beers, sandwiches, buffalo chicken wings, salads, signature fries & more. Craft made burgers with local fresh ingredients.

Website

Location

5110 E. 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
Long Beach Tap House image
Long Beach Tap House image
Long Beach Tap House image
Long Beach Tap House image

Map
