Restaurant header imageView gallery

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3385 SW Fascination Dr.

Lees Summit, MO 64081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG BYO Pizza
Specialty Personal Pizza
Wings

Starters

Bang Bang

Bang Bang

$11.00

Crispy fried popcorn shrimp tossed in a tangy sauce

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Side Tots

$4.00
Buffalo Tots

Buffalo Tots

$10.50

Tots, bacon, onion, tossed in IPA buffalo, topped with creamy gorgonzola dressing and green onions.

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Crispy chicken strips, fries, and your choice of dipping sauce

Chips and queso

Chips and queso

$8.00

House made tortilla chips, served with queso sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00
Garlic crust

Garlic crust

$16.00

16" signature crust, creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, herbs

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Garlic parmesan, Fire, or Plain

Pane Fuso

Pane Fuso

$11.00

Creamy blend of capicola, pepperoni, basil, mozzarella, crushed red pepper, with fresh baked dough

Side Chips

$2.00
Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Garlic parmesan, Fire, or Plain

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Creamy blend of roasted garlic, spinach, artichoke, mozzarella, with house made tortilla chips

Wings

Wings

$14.00

One pound of our delicious wings, choose your sauce, and your dip

Pretzels W/beer Cheese

$7.50
Dank Sticks

Dank Sticks

$8.00

Battered and fried strips of onion and jalapeno, cajun seasoning, and dill ranch.

Basket Sweet Tater Fries

$7.00

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$4.00

Salads

Chop Salad

$11.00

Bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, creamy gorgonzola, romaine

Caesar

$9.50

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

Small Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, croutons, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, carrot, cherry tomato, choice of dressing

Smoked Chicken And Goat Cheese Salad

Smoked Chicken And Goat Cheese Salad

$13.00

House smoked chicken, spinach, romaine, carrot, red onion, apple vinaigrette, goat cheese, cranberries, and pumpkin seeds.

Taco Choice

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$9.00

3 TACOS PER ORDER Slow braised then fried pork carnitas, roasted salsa, crema, red onion, cilantro.

Smoked Chicken Tacos

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 PER ORDER Smoked chicken, shredded lettuce, cilantro lime aioli, pico de gallo, flour tortilla

Asian Shrimp Tacos

Asian Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Crispy fried shrimp or pollock, shredded romaine, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro viniagrette

Brisket Tacos

Brisket Tacos

$9.00

Smoked brisket, mango-poblano salsa, double cream queso fresco, citrus pickled radish.

Crispy Pork Tacos

Crispy Pork Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy fried smoked pork, guacamole, shaved Serrano, dried peppers salsa, cilantro, queso fresco

Sandwiches

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken, tossed in our fire oil, with dill ranch, lettuce, tomato, and onion on a ciabatta roll

Cubano

Cubano

$13.00

Grilled ciabatta, cuban dijon, slow roasted pulled pork. house made pickles, canadian ham, swiss cheese. Served with garlic parmesan fries.

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$13.50

Philly steak meat, bell peppers, onions, house made cheese sauce.

Italian Wrap

$13.00

Crisp romaine, caesar dressing, chicken, in a wrap. Choice of side.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.00
O.G. 2.0 Burger

O.G. 2.0 Burger

$14.00

Two local beef smash patties, house-made pickles, lettuce, onion, tomato, "burger sauce", american cheese, on a toasted bun.

Birria Dip Sand

Birria Dip Sand

$14.00

Birria Dip Sandwich- Cilantro lime aioli, slow braised birria beef, quesadilla cheese, citrus pickled onion, fresh baked botillo bread.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

House smoked turkey, basil aioli, fire roasted bells peppers, heirloom tomato, applewood smoked bacon, romaine, on Fox and Bull local sourdough.

Specialty Pizzas

LG Supre Pie

$26.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, olive

Lg Special Pizza

$28.00

Check out our social media pages or our website for the current selection!

Lg Armadillo Egg

$27.00

Cream cheese, brown sugar BBQ rub, mozzarella, bacon, red onion, candied jalapeno, Burnt Finger "Bacon Sausage" tossed in Burnt Finger BBQ Sauce, green onion

LG Buffalo chicken Pie

LG Buffalo chicken Pie

$28.00

Cream cheese, I.P.A. Buffalo sauce, onions, bacon, crispy buffalo chicken, jalapenos, gorgonzola

LG Cholo Pizza

LG Cholo Pizza

$26.00

House made enchilada sauce, mozzarella, red onion, jalapeno, chicken, cheddar, crema, and cilantro.

LG Cubano pie

$26.00

Sweet and spicy mustard sauce, pickles, pulled pork, mozzarella cheese

LG Margarita Pie

$22.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

LG Monte Cristo

LG Monte Cristo

$28.00

Garlic cream sauce, goat cheese, mozzarella, Canadian ham, red onion, crispy chicken, strawberry jam, powdered sugar, green onion

LG Park 4 Pie

$27.00

Pepperoni, capicola, salami, Italian sausage, red sauce

LG Philly Cheese

$25.00

Creamy garlic sauce, bell peppers, red onion, mozzarella, philly steak, cheese sauce

LG Pig and rooster Pie

LG Pig and rooster Pie

$25.00

Garlic cream sauce, chicken, bacon, red onion, spinach

LG Smokehouse BBQ

LG Smokehouse BBQ

$27.00

Bacon, chicken, Canadian bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella, onion, Burnt Finger BBQ sauce, green onion

LG V is for Vegetable

LG V is for Vegetable

$25.00

Garlic oil, spinach, mozzarella, cherry tomato, mushroom, chopped garlic, red onion, basil, shaved parmesan

B.Y.O. / Half + Half

LG BYO Pizza

$21.00

Pizza Bowls

Pizza Bowl

$10.50

Personals / Gluten Free Pizza

BYO Personal Pizza

$10.50

Specialty Personal Pizza

$10.50

Side Sauces

Side dill ranch

$0.50

Side Dill Ranch No Make

$0.50

side asian zing

$0.50

side balsamic vin

$0.50

side bbq

$0.50

side buffalo

$0.50

side burnin buffalo

$0.50

side caesar dressing

$0.50

side cilantro vin

$0.50

side creamy garlic

$0.50

side cuban mustard

$0.50

side Gorgonzola dressing

$0.50

side pickles

$0.50

side red sauce

$0.50

Side Straw Jam

$0.50

Side Bang Bang

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Small Side Queso

$1.00

Lg Side Queso

$4.00

Side Crema

$0.50

Large Sd Salsa

$3.00

Sd Honey

$0.25

Sd Secret Sauce

$0.50

Sd Avocado Salsa

$0.50

Sd Mayo

Sd Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Kids menu

Kids pizza

$7.50

Kids Burger

$7.50

Chicken Nuggies

$7.50

5 chicken nuggies, with fries or tots

Add Slushie

$1.00Out of stock

Smores Pizza

Smores Mini Pizza

$8.00

Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

That"s right! An MJ's Daylight donut, and Poppy's Ice Cream, combined to make this treat. Ask what flavor combinations we have now as they will change frequently.
Glazed Donut / Chocolate Ice Cream

Glazed Donut / Chocolate Ice Cream

$6.50Out of stock

MJs Daylight Donuts, and Poppys Ice Cream!

Maple Bacon Donut / Burnt Sugar

Maple Bacon Donut / Burnt Sugar

$6.50Out of stock

MJs Daylight Donuts and Poppys Ice Cream!

Scoop of Ice Cream

Cookies N Cream

$3.00

Draft Beer

Fringe In Crust We Trust 16

$6.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Miller Lite Pitcher

$16.00

Blvd Tank 7 12

$6.50

Blvd Wheat 16

$5.50

Blvd wheat pitcher

$16.00

Windshift Coconut Porter 16

$6.50

Ommegang All Hallows 12

$6.50

Blvd Rye On Rye 12

$6.50

Surly Shutter Shades 12

$6.50

FS Octoberfest 16

$6.50

Alma Mader Dripping In Purp 12

$6.50

Equilibrium Mc2 12

$6.50

EQ Wavelength 12

$8.00

Blvd Nutcrackerv12

$6.50

Crane Kumquat 12

$6.50Out of stock

Narrow Gauge DDH Fallen Flag 12

$7.50

Flight

$16.00

Taster

Extra Fruit

$0.50

FS Ad Astra 16

$6.50

Diametric TDTossn12

$6.50

Cans And Bottles

Coors Light

$4.50

Ace Apple

$6.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Blvd Space Camper IPA

$6.00

Freestate Oatmeal Stout

$5.00

Blue Moon

$4.50

Blvd Quirk

$5.50

Melvin Heyzuess

$6.00

Cali Squeeze

$6.00

Bells Official

$6.00

Surly Furious IPA

$6.50

Stone Bueneveza

$6.00

Extra Fruit

$0.50

LeftHand NitroStout

$6.50

LB Cocktails

Galaxie Marg

$10.00

Pineapple Jap Margarita

$10.00

Flirty Sanchez

$10.00

Apricot Manhattan

$10.00

Call Me Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spanish Plum Cosmo

$9.00

Pressed Bourbon Cider

$9.00

Long Shot Strawberry Rhubarbe Pie

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop LongShot

$4.00Out of stock

Couyan Coffee

$9.00

Wine

Sauv Blanc

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Swag

Knife and Slice Shirt

$5.00

Knife and Slice Hoodie

$10.00
In Crust We Trust Shirt

In Crust We Trust Shirt

$5.00

In Crust We Trust Hoodie

$10.00

Crust Sticker

$2.00

Reaper Shirt

$5.00

Small Sticker

$1.00

Long-Bell SC Black T

$20.00

Long-Bell SC White T

$20.00

Long-Bell SC Pink T

$20.00

Long-Bell SC Green T

$20.00

Long-Bell SC Blue T

$20.00

Long-Bell SC Black Hoodie

$35.00

Long-Bell SC White Hoodie

$35.00

Long-Bell SC Pride Shirt

$20.00

Long-Bell SC Pride Tank

$20.00

Long-Bell Circle Pride Shirt

$20.00

Long-Bell Circle Pride Tank

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for your support!

Website

Location

3385 SW Fascination Dr., Lees Summit, MO 64081

Directions

Gallery
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image
Long-Bell Pizza Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
2061 NW Lowenstein Dr Lees Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Roots. Seasonal Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
940 Northwest Pryor Road Lees Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 1,558
1672 Chipman Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Shack Breakfast & Lunch - Shack Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101 LEE SUMMIT, MO 64086
View restaurantnext
Paul's Drive In - 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64134
View restaurantnext
Third Street Social - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
123 SE 3rd Street Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lees Summit

Hawaiian Bros - Lees Summit
orange star4.7 • 5,942
304 SE Missouri 291 Hwy Lee's Summit, MO 64063
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Pearl Tavern - Lee's Summit
orange star4.4 • 1,558
1672 Chipman Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
orange star4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Love Coffee
orange star4.8 • 479
813 SW Lemans Ln Lee's Summit, MO 64082
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lees Summit
Blue Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston