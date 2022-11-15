Long Doggers Palm Bay
4260 Minton Rd
Palm Bay, FL 32904
First Session
Clam Chowda’
The WHITE one, NOT the RED one!
Basket of Onion Rings
Crispy fried seasoned onion rings served with your choice of Banzai or spicy Pipeline sauce.
Smoked Fish Dip
Made with Mahi and Wahoo, served with crackers, crispy wontons, celery, carrots, hot pepper relish and jalapeños.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara.
Banzai Shrimp
Hand breaded all natural shrimp, fried crisp and tossed in our signature Banzai sauce, topped with scallion and served with crispy wontons and fresh pico.
Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Half Pound
Served with cocktail sauce.
Chilled Peel & Eat Shrimp Full Pound
Served with cocktail sauce.
Sea Salt Pretzel Bites
Served with warm beer cheese topped with scallions.
Loaded Kettle Chips
Quick, shareable, and freshly made on-site. Smothered with beer cheese, shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions and sour cream.
Pulled Pork Kettle Chips
Fresh fried kettle chips with pulled pork, shredded cheddar, pico and corn and bean salsa finished with spicy ranch, scallions and our sriracha lime Pipeline sauce.
Desperado Avocado Tuna
Sashimi ahi tuna tossed with scallions in a Japanese wasabi soy dressing served with cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds and crispy wontons.
Limited Time Only!
Seasonal Catch Dish
Try our NEW seasonal catch! Blackened red snapper over creamy bacon cheddar grits with steamed broccoli, sweet corn bread and fresh pico.
Jambalaya
Peppers and onions in a buttery tomato sauce with diced chicken and sliced sausage over jasmine rice topped with grilled shrimp and a side of sweet cornbread.
Green Room
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy fried all white chicken bites tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and shredded cheddar.
Key Lime Salad
Key Lime Peppered chicken over mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette, homemade corn and black bean salsa, pico, shredded cheddar, crispy tortilla strips and drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.
Surf Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions and shredded cheddar. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Summer Salad
Grilled chicken over mixed greens with mango salsa, sliced avocado, grilled pineapple, chopped candied pecans, and honey-lime dressing. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken on a bed of crispy romaine, tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with parmesan and croutons. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked, or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce on a bed of mixed greens with cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, green peppers, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and shredded cheddar.
Mr. Zog's Grill
Tico Pico Pollo
Mojo pulled chicken or pork over black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce, topped with fresh pico, fried sweet plantains and spicy ranch.
Banzai Shrimp Bowl
Hand-breaded shrimp tossed in our signature Banzai sauce on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice. Topped with fresh pico, Costa Rican Lizano sauce and scallions. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Mahi Mango Salsa
Mahi served on a bed of black beans and jasmine rice, drizzled with Costa Rican lizano sauce and topped with mango salsa. Served with fried sweet plantains.
Shrimp N Grits
Creamy bacon cheddar grits topped with blackened shrimp tossed in a buttery sauce with diced tomatoes and onions and a side of sweet corn bread.
Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl
Sashimi ahi tuna, red onions and scallions tossed in Hawaiian Poke sauce over jasmine rice. Served with grilled pineapple slices, fried sweet plantains and teriyaki vegetables.
Veggie Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with lettuce, cabbage, sauteed peppers and onions, fresh avocado, shredded cheddar and corn and black bean salsa drizzled with avocado key lime dressing.
Totally Tacos
Two soft flour tortillas filled with mojo pulled chicken or pork, shredded cheddar and lettuce and cabbage mix drizzled with spicy ranch. Served with a side of fresh pico or mango salsa. Served with black beans and rice.
Baja Cauli Veggie Bowl
Cilantro lime cauliflower rice and black beans with herb roasted mushrooms, sauteed peppers and onions, guacamole and fresh pico.
Long Dogs
Long Dog
Have it plain or choose your toppings!
High Life Dog
Chili, bacon, shredded cheddar, onions and a side of jalapeños!
Epic Chili Dog
Topped with L.J.’s Killer Chili
Johnny O Dog
Al's grandfather's favorite, with slaw and chili.
Kook Kraut Dog
Heaped with tasty sauerkraut.
Veggie Dog
M.O.R.K. or topped with your choice of slaw or kraut or peppers and onions.
Italian Sausage
Topped with sauteed peppers and onions.
Coastal Polka Dog
1/3 pound all beef spicy polish sausage with spicy mustard and sauteed onions.
Shaka Dog
With house made pickled cucumbers and onions.
Burgers
Crush Surf Burger
Served with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Herb roasted mushrooms and melted swiss, served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crush Hawaiian Burger
Pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce and Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crush Kahuna Burger
BBQ sauce, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese with lettuce and tomato.
Crush Bacon Burger
Served with choice of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger that looks and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Served with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Crush Mushroom Swiss Single
Sandwiches
Cool Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, cheddar, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion. Spice it up! Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Nashville Hot Chicken Sand
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in Nashville Hot sauce topped with house made pickled cucumbers and onions.
Mahi Sandwich
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade sauce. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Crispy Fish Sandwich
Hand-dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and a side of remoulade.
Florida Reuben
Fried grouper LD's slaw, grilled pineapple, melted swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on a buttered toasted kaiser.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tenders tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap.
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, parmesan and creamy Caesar dressing in a flour or spinach wrap. Spice it up! Choose Blackened, Teriyaki, Jerked or Key Lime Pepper!
Grilled Chicken Buffalo Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles and ranch dressing in a flour or spinach wrap.
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
Large all white tenders with honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
Crispy Shrimp Basket
Lightly hand-breaded fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce.
Small Fish n Chips
Hand dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
Large Fish n Chips
Hand dipped and lightly fried in our crispy corn meal breading. Served with tarter sauce.
Twin Fin Combo
Choose two: Crispy Fish Fillet, Fried Shrimp, or Fried Clam Strips. Served with cocktail or tartar sauce.
Clam Basket
Crispy clam strips with cocktail sauce.
Wings
7 Traditional Wings
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
14 Traditional Wings
Natural, bone-in, unbreaded drummies, and flappers. Served with celery, carrots and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
7 Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
14 Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white chicken bites. Served with celery, carrots and choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Groms
Sides
Side Fries
Side Sweet Fry
Side Kettle Chips
Side Plantains
Side Broccoli
Side Teriyaki Veggies
Side Large Slaw
Side Corn & Bean Salsa
Side Black Bean & Rice
Side Black Beans
Side Rice
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Bacon Cheddar Grits
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Side Cauli Rice
Side Cornbread
Side Fruit
Side Carrot
Side Celery/Carrot
Side Celery
Side Guacamole
Avocado Slices
Side Pickle Slice
Desserts
Take Out BEV
ToGo Water
ToGo Bottled Water
ToGo Iced Tea
ToGo Sweet Tea
ToGo Arnold Palmer
ToGo 1/2 & 1/2 Tea
ToGo Mtn Dew
ToGo Pepsi
ToGo Diet Pepsi
ToGo Sierr Mist
ToGo Lemonade
ToGo Root Beer
ToGo Dr Pepper
ToGo Diet Dr Pepper
ToGo Coffee
ToGo Topo Chico
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat inside to experience the Surf Shop atmosphere or outside and enjoy the great Florida weather.
4260 Minton Rd, Palm Bay, FL 32904