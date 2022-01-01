Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Long Hollow Pizza and Pub

review star

No reviews yet

900 Conference Dr #7B

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

10"

cheesin 10

$9.00

supreme 10

$16.00

veggie 10

$14.00

animal 10

$14.00

greek 10

$15.00

Hawaiian 10

$13.00

pretty fly 10

$13.00

buffalo 10

$12.00

nashville 10

$12.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe 10

$15.00

cajun 10

$15.00

Bbq chick 10"

$14.00

waffle 10

$13.00

Hog Wild 10"

$15.00

Meatball 10"

$13.00

Philly 10"

$14.00

Margherita 10"

$12.00

Bacon Mac 10"

$14.00

Fajita 10"

$16.00

Buffalo Mac Dad 10"

$15.00

Bruschetta 10"

$13.00

Bourbon Meatball 10"

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy 10"

$13.00

Warrior 10"

$14.00

Shrimp Scampi 10"

$14.00

14"

cheesin 14

$14.00

supreme 14

$21.00

veggie 14

$19.00

animal 14

$19.00

greek 14

$20.00

Hawaiian 14

$18.00

pretty fly 14

$18.00

buffalo 14

$17.00

Nashville 14

$17.00

cheeseburglar 14

$20.00

cajun 14

$20.00

Bbq Chick 14"

$19.00

Hog Wild 14"

$20.00

Waffle 14"

$18.00

Meatball 14"

$18.00

Philly 14"

$19.00

Margherrita 14"

$17.00

Bacon Mac 14"

$19.00

Fajita 14"

$20.00

Buffalo Mac Dad 14"

$20.00

Bruschetta 14"

$19.00

Bourbon Meatball 14"

$19.00

Sweet & Spicy 14"

$18.00

Warrior 14"

$19.00

Shrimp Scampi 14"

$19.00

18"

cheesin 18

$19.00

supreme 18

$26.00

veggie 18

$24.00

animal 18

$24.00

greek 18

$25.00

Hawaiian 18

$23.00

pretty fly 18

$23.00

buffalo 18

$22.00

Nashville 18

$22.00

cheeseburglar 18

$25.00

cajun 18

$25.00

Hog Wild 18"

$25.00

waffle 18

$23.00

Bbqchick 18"

$24.00

Meatball 18"

$23.00

Philly 18"

$24.00

Margherrita 18"

$22.00

Bacon Mac 18"

$25.00

Fajita 18"

$25.00

Buffalo Mac Dad 18"

$25.00

Bruschetta 18"

$24.00

Bourbon Meatball 18"

$24.00

Sweet & Spicy 18"

$23.00

Warrior 18"

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi 18"

$24.00

Snacks

Hollow Stix

$5.00

Cheesy Bread

$7.00

Tots

$4.00

Totchos

$7.00

Salad

$5.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$5.50

Buffalo Tots

$4.00

Meatballs - Marinara

$7.00

Spinach Bomb

$8.00

Fries

$3.00

Animal Totchos

$9.00

Philly Totchos

$8.00

Buff Chicken Totchos

$8.00

Buffalo Dip

$8.00

Raviolis

$7.00

LHP Pockets

Buffalo pocket

$10.00

Pep pocket

$10.00

CBR pocket

$10.00

SpinArtFeta pocket

$10.00

Build Your Own Pocket

$10.00

Nash Hot Pocket

$10.00

Sammys

Bill

$10.00

BBQChx Sammy

$10.00

Nash Sammy

$10.00

Chicka-P

$10.00

Hambino

$10.00

Italian Stallion

$10.00

The Garden

$10.00

Big Cheese

$10.00

Build Your Own Sammie

$10.00

Meatball Sammy

$10.00

Hog Wild Sammy

$10.00

Philly Sammy

$10.00

Burger

$10.00

Wings

Baked Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Nashville Wings

$9.00

BBQ Wings

$9.00

ParmGarlic Wings

$9.00

HoneyMust Wings

$9.00

13 Baked Wings

$16.00

13 Buffalo Wings

$16.00

13 Nashville Wings

$16.00

13 BBQ Wings

$16.00

13 ParmGarlicWings

$16.00

13 Honey Mustard Wings

$16.00

Bourbon Wings

$9.00

13 Bourbon Wings

$16.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$9.00

13 Sweet Chili

$16.00

Honey Hot Wings

$9.00

13 Honey Hot

$16.00

20 Buffalo

$22.00

20 Nashville Wings

$22.00

20 BBQ Wings

$22.00

20 Kickin Bourbon Wings

$22.00

20 Parm Garlic Wings

$22.00

20 Honey Mustard Wings

$22.00

20 Sweet Red Chili Wings

$22.00

20 Teriyaki Wings

$22.00

20 Honey Hot Wings

$22.00

20 Baked Wings

$22.00

13 Teriyaki Wings

$16.00

Teriyaki Wings

$9.00

Cajun Dry Rub Wings

$9.00

13 Cajun Dry RubnWings

$16.00

20 Cajun Dry Rub Wings

$22.00

Truffle Wings

$9.00

13 Truffle Wings

$16.00

20 Truffle Wings

$22.00

Tenders

Baked Tenders

$9.00

Buffalo Tenders

$9.00

Nashville Tenders

$9.00

BBQ Tenders

$9.00

ParmGarlic Tenders

$9.00

HoneyMust Tenders

$9.00

SweetRed Tenders

$9.00

Bourbon Tenders

$9.00

Honey Hot Tenders

$9.00

Terriaki Tenders

$9.00

Sweets

sugar stix

$5.00

Cannoli

$6.00

Smores Dessert Pizza

$7.00

Party

Party

$50.00

Speciality Item

Tshirt

$15.00

Tank

$15.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

Hat

$20.00

Employee hat

$10.00

Salads

Hot Chicken Salad

$10.00

chick Parm Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$10.00

Five - O Salad

$10.00

Wed Wings

10 Baked Wings

$10.00

10 Buffalo Wings

$10.00

10 Kickin Bourbon Wings

$10.00

10 Terrriaki Wings

$10.00

10 Honey Hot Wings

$10.00

10 Nash Hot Wings

$10.00

10 Red Chili Wings

$10.00

10 Garlic Parm Wings

$10.00

10 BBQ Wings

$10.00

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Nash Hot Boneless Wings

$9.00

Buffalo Boneless Wings

$9.00

Honey Hot Boneless Wings

$9.00

BBQ Boneless Wings

$9.00

Parm Garlic Boneless Wings

$9.00

Bourbon Boneless Wings

$9.00

Red Chili Boneless Wings

$9.00

Truffle Boneless Wings

$9.00

Teriyaki Boneless Wings

$9.00

Cajun Dry Boneless Wings

$9.00

13 Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Nash Hot Boneless wings

$16.00

13 Buffalo Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Honey Hot Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Bourbon Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Red Chili Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Truffle Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Teriyaki Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Cajun Dry Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 BBQ Boneless Wings

$16.00

13 Parm Garlic BonelessWings

$16.00

20 Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Nash Hot Boneless Wins

$22.00

20 Buffalo Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Honey Hot Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Bourbon Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Red Chili Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Truffle Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Teriyaki Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Cajun Dry Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 BBQ Boneless Wings

$22.00

20 Parm Garlic Boneless Wings

$22.00

Glass

Ber WH ZIN

$5.00

ST. Michelle Reisling

$5.00

Mondavi CAB

$5.00

Mondavi Merlot

$5.00

Chardonnay

$5.00

Sangria

$5.00

Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Bottle

Ber WH ZIN Bottle

$18.00

Mondavi Cab Bottle

$18.00

Mondavi Merlot Bottle

$18.00

St. Michelle Bottle

$18.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

Pinot Grigio

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Conference Dr #7B, Goodlettsville, TN 37072

Directions

