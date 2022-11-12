Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Long Reach Kitchen & Catering

4 Reviews

387 Whiskeag Rd

Bath, ME 04530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid's Burger Sliders
Classic BLT
Crispy Fried Wings

Starters

Maine Haddock Chowder

$7.00+

potatoes, onion, cream, seafood stock, bacon, parsley

Daily Soup

$6.00+

Rotating selection of scratch-made soups

House-Made Pimento Cheese

$10.00

with assorted crackers

Chilled Old Bay Poached Shrimp Plate

$15.00

house-made cocktail sauce, lemon

Crispy Fried Wings

$14.00

served with choice of dry rub & dipping sauce

House-Fried Tortilla Chips

$6.00

served with fresh salsa

Stuffed Avocado

crab or lobster stuffed avocado, pickled vegetable, hard boiled egg, Louie sauce

Crispy Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

served with choice of dry rub & dipping sauce

House-Made Chicken Liver Pate

$12.00

black cherry-ginger compote, sliced apples, assorted crackers

Racoon Cove Mussels

$19.00

white wine, garlic, local shallot, fresh herbs, charred sun dried tomato focaccia

Rustic Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia (for 2)

$6.00

house-made herb whipped butter

Rustic Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia (for 4)

$9.00

house-made whipped herb butter

Beer Braised Short Rib Slider

$3.00

swiss cheese, natural jus

Gluten Free Crackers

$3.00

substitute gluten free almond flour crackers for your pate or pimento cheese

Extra Crackers

$1.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$15.00

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Lobster Fritters

$18.00Out of stock

Oyster Half Dozen

$16.00Out of stock

Oysters Dozen

$33.00Out of stock

Oyster Single

$3.00Out of stock

3 Oysters Rockefeller

$13.00Out of stock

6 Oysters Rockefeller

$22.00Out of stock

Salads

BLAT Salad

$10.00

thick-cut applewood bacon, Backyard Farms tomatoes, English cucumber, diced avocado, pickled red onion, spring greens, house-made buttermilk ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

crisp Romaine hearts, garlic butter poached sourdough croutons, crispy parmesan tuile, white anchovy, house-made Caesar dressing

Vallarta Salad

$10.00

roasted sweet corn, black beans, diced avocado, Backyard Farms tomato, pickled red onion, fresh salsa, crispy seasoned tortilla strips, cilantro-lime crema

Lunch/Mains

Fresh Picked Crab Roll

$28.00

fresh picked local crabmeat, mayo, butter grilled split top brioche roll, hand cut fries

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Grill Room Burger

$17.00

leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, burger sauce, pickles, hand-cut fries

Beer Battered Fish & Chips

$19.00

lemon, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries

Beer Battered Haddock Sandwich

$19.00

beer battered Maine haddock, brioche roll, tartar sauce , lemon, hand-cut fries

Grilled Herb Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, chiptole remoulade, brioche roll, hand-cut fries

Fairway Club Sandwich

crisp applewood smoked bacon, Backyard Farms tomato, leaf lettuce, mayo, sourdough bread, hand-cut fries

Cornmeal Dusted Shrimp Roll

$18.00

pickled red onion, tartar sauce, lemon, butter grilled split top brioche roll, hand-cut fries

ClubhouseTacos

$8.00

roasted sweet corn, black beans, cabbage slaw, pickled red onion, cilantro-lime crema, house-fried tortilla chips, salsa

Classic BLT

$16.00

applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough, hand-cut fries

Marinated Grilled Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

leaf lettuce, Backyard Farms tomato, Bermuda onion, burger sauce, pickles, brioche roll, hand-cut fries

Single Crispy Maine Haddock Cake

$10.00

chipotle remoulade, lemon, hand-cut fries

Double Crispy Maine Haddock Cake

$19.00

chipotle remoulade, lemon, hand-cut fries

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

house-made cole slaw, Bermuda onion, pickles, hand-cut fries

Hot Dog

$3.00

Meatball Sub

$17.00

Children's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

(3) Crispy fried chicken tenders, hand-cut fries

Kid's Pasta

$6.50

linguine with choice of house-made marinara & parmesan or butter & parmesan

Kid's Tacos

$8.00

grilled soft flour tortilla, choice of grilled chicken or shaved steak, shredded cheese, fresh salsa & house-fried tortilla chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

butter grilled sourdough, cheese, hand-cut fries

Kid's Fish & Chips

$8.00

battered Maine haddock, hand-cut fries, lemon, tartar sauce

Kid's Burger Sliders

$8.00

(2) choice burger sliders, hand-cut fries

Kid's Hot Dog

$7.00

natural casing hot dog, New England style bun, hand-cut fries

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Brussels

$4.00

Side of Polenta

$5.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side of Swiss Chard

$4.00

Side Of Delicata Squash

$4.00Out of stock

Bag Of Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Pot de Creme

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Pumpkin Roll

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Apple Caramel Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Walnut Butter Cake

$8.00Out of stock

PB Brookie

$8.08Out of stock

Deep Dish Key Lime Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Cocnut Choc Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Blueberry Crisp

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake Crumble Bars

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Merangue Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Zeppole

$9.00Out of stock

Lemon Curd Parfait

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate PB Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Death by Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Cruz Bay Rum Punch

$10.00

Blue Pennant

$10.00

Pilar

$9.50

Whiskeag Sunset

$10.00

Roman Mule

$10.00

Nine Iron

$10.00

Torre's Iced Tea

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Painkiller

$10.00

After Midnight

$10.00

Cranberry Frost

$9.50

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$7.00

Manhattan- Bourbon

$9.50

Manhattan- Rye

$9.50

Margarita

$8.50

Martini-Gin

$8.50

Martini-Vodka

$8.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.50

Negroni

$9.00

Old Fashioned- Bourbon

$8.50

Old Fashioned- Rye

$8.50

Pomegranate Martini

$10.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sidecar

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00Out of stock

Beer/Canned

Allagash White

$6.50

Bissell Bros

$8.00

Geaghan's Honey Blonde

$5.00

Geaghan's Irish Red

$6.50

Lone Pine Pale Ale

$7.00

Miller Lite Draft

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Zero N/A

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Seltzer

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light Btl

$3.50

Thirsty Botanist

$8.00

Unified Press Cider

$6.50

Geaghans

$7.00

High Noon

$7.00

Fishers Island Lemonade

$7.00

Flight Deck

$7.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Kit N/A Beer

$5.00

Clausthauler N/A

$3.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

San Pell Bl Orange

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

MR Root Beer

$3.00

MR Ginger Beer

$3.00

Tourmaline Water

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Poland Spg Water

$1.00

Milk

$2.00

Virgin Mary

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.50Out of stock

Snacks

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

Granola Bar

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese Cracker Pack

$1.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cracker Pack

$0.75Out of stock

Retail Items

LRKC Sticker

$1.00

LRKC Trucker Hat

$25.00

LRKC Classic Hat

$20.00

Can Cooler

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service restaurant & bar on the beautiful ground of The Bath Golf Club. Open 5 days a week fo rdrinks, lunch and dinner.

Website

Location

387 Whiskeag Rd, Bath, ME 04530

Directions

