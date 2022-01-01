Restaurant header imageView gallery
Long Table Brewhouse 2895 Fairfax Street

2895 Fairfax Street

Denver, CO 80207

Pumpkin Painting - Thursday 10/27 at 6pm

Tickets

Pumpkin Painting - Thursday 10/27 at 6pm

$30.00

Hosted by our very own Danielle and Chelsea - perfect for kids or adults that love the pumpkin painting! We supply pumpkin, paints, and a beer on us!

Donations

Donations for Ukraine

$1.00+

Ukraine Flag

Ukraine Flag

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2895 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80207

