Long Timber Brewing 180 N 5th Street

No reviews yet

180 N 5th Street

Monroe, OR 97456

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer L.T.

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$4.00

Kids Drink

Kids Pepsi

Kids Diet Pepsi

Kids Starry

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Mug Rootbeer

House rootbeer

$1.00

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$1.00

kids apple Juice

kids Cranberry juice

Kids Pineapple Juice

Kids Milk

Wine

Red Wine

Estate Pinot Noir 2015

$10.00+

Most Fruit Forward aged 12 months in French oak barrels.

Hungarian Oak Pinot Noir 2015

$12.00+

Boldest Aged 12 months in Hungarian oak barrels with a dry finish

Reserve Pinot Noir 2015

$14.00+

Aged 18 months in French oak barrels. Smoothest with a long finish.

Corkage Fee

$25.00

White and Blush

Pinot Gris by Joe 2021

$9.00+

Chardonnay by Joe 2021

$9.00+

Cava Brut

Rose of Pinot Noir

$9.00+

Mimosa

$8.00

Starters

Appetizer

Smoked Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Rubbed and slow smoked wings then fried served with your choice of the following: Plain Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) with sesame seeds & green onion Jalapeño hot with tomato, cilantro & tomato Hot wing with blue cheese BBQ

Chili Cheese Smother Fry

$17.00

House campfire chili, melted cheddar cheese and onion.

Irish Logger Smother Fry

$17.00

Buzzsaw Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded Cheddar on one side, pepper jack on the other with a crunchy third layer. Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, sour cream & salsa verde.

Appetizer Plates

Soup & Salad

Brewers Salad

$17.00

Caesar

$9.00+

Field Salad

$9.00+

Soup of the day

$6.00+

Camp House Chili

$7.00+

Clam Chowder

$7.00+

Dinner Roll

$2.00

Main Course

Sandwiches

Single Long Timber Burger

$15.00

Double Long Timber Burger

$18.00

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Tim's Triple Chopped

$18.00

The Wrapper

$17.00

The Choker

$18.00

Tender buttermilk fried chicken, LTOP and dijonaise! with your choice of BBQ, Jalapeño hot, bulgogi or buffalo

Hash House

Fish and Chips

$20.00

Fuss & cheese

$19.00

LTB Bowl

$18.00

Cedar Plank Steelhead

$24.00

Steelhead steamed on a cedar board and topped with a lemon dill served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Specials

Ruben

$16.00

Steak Salad

$22.00

Hot Deck

$20.00

Dessert

Scoop of Ice cream

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

Mixed Berry Cobbler

$9.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Raisen Stout Cookie

$8.00

Cheese Cake Vanilla

$8.00

Cheese Cake Berry

$8.00

Merchandise

Glassware

Growler

$6.00

Growlette

$4.00

Beer Glass

$7.00

Mini Beer Glass

$5.00

Beer Mug

$10.00

Belgium Glass

$10.00

Long Timber Insulated mug

$30.00

Long Timber Wine Glass

$10.00

Sweet Earth Wine

$15.00

Campfire Mug

$10.00

Shirts & Hats

Day Faller (Short Sleeve)

$30.00

Day Faller (Long Sleeve)

$35.00

Dark Blue Logo

$25.00

Olive Green Logo

$25.00

Crewneck Sweater

$35.00

Hat

$25.00

Hat with Patch

$30.00

Whole Sale Beer

Keg Deposit

$50.00

Keg Return

-$50.00

Tap

$75.00

Tap Return

-$75.00

Events & Banquets

Event Fee

Cake fee

$25.00

Additional hour fee

$75.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft Beer with good eats!

Location

180 N 5th Street, Monroe, OR 97456

Directions

