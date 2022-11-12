Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Long Trail Brewing

880 Reviews

$$

5520 US Route 4

Bridgewater Corners, VT 05035

Popular Items

Long Trail Burger
Chicken Wings
Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

Jumbo pretzel served with spicy mustard

Basket of Fried Pickles

Basket of Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with Sriracha mayo

Brisket Nachos

$17.00Out of stock

House fried corn tortilla chips topped with beer cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ brisket, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, salsa & sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Tossed in your choice of house-made sauce: buffalo, trail or teriyaki. Served with celery sticks & choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

$18.00

House breaded & tossed in your choice of house-made sauce: buffalo, trail or teriyaki. Served with celery sticks & choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing

Hummus Platter

$11.00

House made hummus with cucumber, carrots, celery and grilled pita

Potato Skins

$13.00

Fried potato halves filled with cheddar jack cheese & crumble north country bacon, served with a side of sour cream

Tenders

Tenders

$15.00

Four chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house sauce: Buffalo, Trail, Teriyaki or plain Served with celery sticks and choice of house made blue cheese dressing or ranch

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut and house seasoned steak fries

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Entrees

Blackbeary Bratwurst

$15.00

Grilled hoagie roll topped with sauerkraut, fried onions & Summer Ale brown mustard

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Served on a classic round roll with roasted garlic maple mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade & pickles

Garden Burger

$16.00

Vegetable garden burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce, served with a side of fries and pickles.

Long Trail Burger

Long Trail Burger

$15.00

Locally raised beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Long Trail burger sauce, on a brioche bun. Cooked to medium well perfection, served with a side of fries and pickles.

Shrimp Po Boy

$17.00

Lightly breaded & fried served on a grilled hoagie roll with shredded lettuce topped with house remoulade

Steak & Cheese

$17.00

Steak with peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, on a sub roll, served with a side of fries and pickles.

Teriyaki Steak Tips

$20.00

House cut & marinated, served with house cole slaw & fries

Turkey Reuben

$16.00

House infused turkey with seasonal ale, swiss cheese, Long Trail special sauce, sauerkraut on a marble rye

Soup & Salads

Trail Crew Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens tossed with mandarin oranges, goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, and citrus vinaigrette

Casesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & shredded parmesan cheese

Cheddar Ale

$10.00

House made with Cabot cheddar, carrots, leaks and finished with Long Trail Ale

6 Packs

6pk - Can Juic'd IPA

6pk - Can Juic'd IPA

$12.99

6.5% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Haze Juic’d Hazy IPA starts the party with heaps of hefty hop character from a powerful punch of Idaho 7, Galaxy, and mosaic hops. This combination of Southern and Northern Hemisphere drops mouthwatering notes of citrus, stone fruit, orange and tropical fruit into this super smooth, hazy IPA.

6pk - Can Little Anomaly IPA

6pk - Can Little Anomaly IPA

$10.99

3.8% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Hazy Little Anomaly is our addition to the low-calorie IPA genre. Legend has it that we noticed one thing while sipping and sampling the growing field of low-cal IPAs: big hop flavor is an anomaly.

6pk - Can Long Trail Ale

6pk - Can Long Trail Ale

$10.99

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.

6pk - Can Trail Hopper IPA

6pk - Can Trail Hopper IPA

$10.99

4.75% ABV / 40 IBUs / Pale Gold Trail Hopper IPA is an unfiltered modern American IPA built to keep your taste buds moving from one trail to the next. This easy-drinking IPA features a light, refreshing body with a bready malt profile that lays the foundation for a bounty of juicy tropical fruit hop flavors coming from late additions of Citra and Simcoe hops.

6pk - Can VT IPA

6pk - Can VT IPA

$10.99

6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.

6pk - Bottle Double Bag

6pk - Bottle Double Bag

$11.99

7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.

6pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale

6pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale

$10.99

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.

12 Packs

12pk - Can Long Trail Ale

12pk - Can Long Trail Ale

$18.99

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.

12pk - Can VT IPA

12pk - Can VT IPA

$18.99

6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.

12pk - Can IPA Variety Pack

12pk - Can IPA Variety Pack

$18.99

IPA Pack, features four of our super fresh IPA offerings VT IPA - 6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Little Anomaly IPA - 3.8% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Hazy Trial Hopper IPA - 4.75% ABV / 40 IBUs / Pale Gold Northwest IPA - 5.5% ABV / 55 IBUs / Deep Golden

24 Packs

24pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale

24pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale

$33.99

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.

24pk - Bottle Double Bag Ale

24pk - Bottle Double Bag Ale

$33.99

7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.

Crowler

32oz - Crowler Long Trail Ale

32oz - Crowler Long Trail Ale

$9.00

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.

32oz - Crowler VT IPA

32oz - Crowler VT IPA

$9.00

6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.

32oz - Crowler Juic'd IPA

32oz - Crowler Juic'd IPA

$10.00

6.5% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Haze Juic’d Hazy IPA starts the party with heaps of hefty hop character from a powerful punch of Idaho 7, Galaxy, and mosaic hops. This combination of Southern and Northern Hemisphere drops mouthwatering notes of citrus, stone fruit, orange and tropical fruit into this super smooth, hazy IPA.

32oz - Crowler Double Bag Ale

32oz - Crowler Double Bag Ale

$9.00

7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Long Trail Brewing is located directly off of route 4 between Killington and Woodstock VT on the banks of the beautiful Ottauquechee river. We offer dine-in service as well as food and beer to go.

Location

5520 US Route 4, Bridgewater Corners, VT 05035

Directions

Gallery
Long Trail Brewing image
Long Trail Brewing image
Long Trail Brewing image

