Long Trail Brewing

6pk - Can Long Trail Ale

$10.99

5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.