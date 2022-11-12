- Home
Long Trail Brewing
880 Reviews
$$
5520 US Route 4
Bridgewater Corners, VT 05035
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pretzel
Jumbo pretzel served with spicy mustard
Basket of Fried Pickles
Served with Sriracha mayo
Brisket Nachos
House fried corn tortilla chips topped with beer cheese sauce, jalapenos, BBQ brisket, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, salsa & sour cream
Chicken Tenders
Tossed in your choice of house-made sauce: buffalo, trail or teriyaki. Served with celery sticks & choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Wings
House breaded & tossed in your choice of house-made sauce: buffalo, trail or teriyaki. Served with celery sticks & choice of house-made blue cheese or ranch dressing
Hummus Platter
House made hummus with cucumber, carrots, celery and grilled pita
Potato Skins
Fried potato halves filled with cheddar jack cheese & crumble north country bacon, served with a side of sour cream
Tenders
Four chicken tenders tossed in your choice of house sauce: Buffalo, Trail, Teriyaki or plain Served with celery sticks and choice of house made blue cheese dressing or ranch
Basket of Fries
Fresh cut and house seasoned steak fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Entrees
Blackbeary Bratwurst
Grilled hoagie roll topped with sauerkraut, fried onions & Summer Ale brown mustard
Chicken Sandwich
Served on a classic round roll with roasted garlic maple mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade & pickles
Garden Burger
Vegetable garden burger, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and special sauce, served with a side of fries and pickles.
Long Trail Burger
Locally raised beef with lettuce, tomato, red onion, Long Trail burger sauce, on a brioche bun. Cooked to medium well perfection, served with a side of fries and pickles.
Shrimp Po Boy
Lightly breaded & fried served on a grilled hoagie roll with shredded lettuce topped with house remoulade
Steak & Cheese
Steak with peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, on a sub roll, served with a side of fries and pickles.
Teriyaki Steak Tips
House cut & marinated, served with house cole slaw & fries
Turkey Reuben
House infused turkey with seasonal ale, swiss cheese, Long Trail special sauce, sauerkraut on a marble rye
Soup & Salads
6 Packs
6pk - Can Juic'd IPA
6.5% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Haze Juic’d Hazy IPA starts the party with heaps of hefty hop character from a powerful punch of Idaho 7, Galaxy, and mosaic hops. This combination of Southern and Northern Hemisphere drops mouthwatering notes of citrus, stone fruit, orange and tropical fruit into this super smooth, hazy IPA.
6pk - Can Little Anomaly IPA
3.8% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Hazy Little Anomaly is our addition to the low-calorie IPA genre. Legend has it that we noticed one thing while sipping and sampling the growing field of low-cal IPAs: big hop flavor is an anomaly.
6pk - Can Long Trail Ale
5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.
6pk - Can Trail Hopper IPA
4.75% ABV / 40 IBUs / Pale Gold Trail Hopper IPA is an unfiltered modern American IPA built to keep your taste buds moving from one trail to the next. This easy-drinking IPA features a light, refreshing body with a bready malt profile that lays the foundation for a bounty of juicy tropical fruit hop flavors coming from late additions of Citra and Simcoe hops.
6pk - Can VT IPA
6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.
6pk - Bottle Double Bag
7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.
6pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale
5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.
12 Packs
12pk - Can Long Trail Ale
5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.
12pk - Can VT IPA
6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.
12pk - Can IPA Variety Pack
IPA Pack, features four of our super fresh IPA offerings VT IPA - 6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Little Anomaly IPA - 3.8% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Hazy Trial Hopper IPA - 4.75% ABV / 40 IBUs / Pale Gold Northwest IPA - 5.5% ABV / 55 IBUs / Deep Golden
24 Packs
24pk - Bottle Long Trail Ale
5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.
24pk - Bottle Double Bag Ale
7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.
Crowler
32oz - Crowler Long Trail Ale
5.0% ABV / 28 IBU / Amber Back to our roots, back to the trail. Our journey began in 1989 when the first batch of Long Trail Ale® was released under the Mountain Brewers moniker. Inspired by Vermont’s 273-mile walking path, we’re going back to the trail with our updated packaging, paying homage to our Green Mountain roots, with inspiration from the trail and all the miles we've come in the past 30 years.
32oz - Crowler VT IPA
6.0% ABV / 30 IBU / Golden Haze Our brewers developed this recipe for more than a year; playing around with yeast strains and hop combinations in search of a smooth, juicy offering that pleases palates. With VT IPA they found the perfect balance of tropical fruit and citrus flavors through a heavy dry-hopping of Citra and Amarillo hops, which give distinct tangerine, mango, pineapple and grapefruit character.
32oz - Crowler Juic'd IPA
6.5% ABV / 36 IBU / Golden Haze Juic’d Hazy IPA starts the party with heaps of hefty hop character from a powerful punch of Idaho 7, Galaxy, and mosaic hops. This combination of Southern and Northern Hemisphere drops mouthwatering notes of citrus, stone fruit, orange and tropical fruit into this super smooth, hazy IPA.
32oz - Crowler Double Bag Ale
7.2% ABV / 39 IBU / Dark Amber Our legendary double amber ale is smooth and complex with roasted malt flavors and sweet notes of caramel & chocolate. Bittering hops balance the bags of malt that make this brew deliciously Vermont.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Long Trail Brewing is located directly off of route 4 between Killington and Woodstock VT on the banks of the beautiful Ottauquechee river. We offer dine-in service as well as food and beer to go.
5520 US Route 4, Bridgewater Corners, VT 05035